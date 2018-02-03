I ordered this for my husband's office, to replace the decanter and glasses he has hidden under his desk with something worth displaying. He really liked the design and the set up it looks really nice, it's a beautiful set. However he was disappointed with the size. I doubt you could fit even half of a typical sized bottle of liquor. It was a really small decanter. I don't think it would have held enough to fill all four glasses half full. He also wasn't happy with the stopper. He prefers glass due to sweeter liquors crysyalizing on the rim and just destroying plastic stoppers.



So all in all even though it looks really nice it's not practical for actual use. At least for us, and for the price it wasn't worth it. We would rather pay more to have a useable item.