I ordered this for my husband's office, to replace the decanter and glasses he has hidden under his desk with something worth displaying. He really liked the design and the set up it looks really nice, it's a beautiful set. However he was disappointed with the size. I doubt you could fit even half of a typical sized bottle of liquor. It was a really small decanter. I don't think it would have held enough to fill all four glasses half full. He also wasn't happy with the stopper. He prefers glass due to sweeter liquors crysyalizing on the rim and just destroying plastic stoppers.
So all in all even though it looks really nice it's not practical for actual use. At least for us, and for the price it wasn't worth it. We would rather pay more to have a useable item.
Whiskey Decanter Globe Set with 4 Etched Globe Whisky Glasses - for Liquor, Scotch, Bourbon, Vodka - 850ml
by Godinger
- Hand blown elegant whiskey decanter dispenser featuring an etched globe design and antique ship in the bottle will undoubtedly enhance your drinking experience while making a bold impression.
- Set includes whisky decanter with 4 matching globe design old fashioned whiskey glasses fitted onto mahogany stained tray. Gold stopper adds a touch of class while keeping your spirits sealed.
- Lead Free decanter capacity: 850ml - Cocktail glass: 300ml
- Since 1973 Godinger has specialized in handcrafted silver, pewter, crystal, stainless, and alternative metal giftware. From wedding gifts, candlesticks, barware, bakeware, tea sets and frames, you are sure to find the perfect item for any special occasion. Godinger products are available at all major retailers across the US and Canada.
Product description
Whiskey decanter globe set with 4 etched globe whisky glasses - for Liquor, Scotch, Bourbon, Vodka and Wine - 850ml
February 3, 2018
Verified Purchase
April 14, 2018
Verified Purchase
My husband absolutely loves this thing. I bought it for him for his birthday. I was very concerned that when it arrived that it would be in pieces, but it was packed really well. No chips, no dings, no breaks. He enjoys drinking once in a while and we both love ships. We actually have a pirate ship theme and old world maps as our home decor and this fit both perfectly. I would highly recommend.
April 1, 2019
Verified Purchase
I got this for my husband for our 5 year anniversary (wood) and he loved it! looks beautiful on our bookshelf and a really nice addition to our decor. The only thing that's not great is the stopper, it cheapens the look of the piece - now I see there's another option (another seller?) with a clear stopper.... if I could buy another stopper (glass/glass looking) I would. The gold painted plastic stopper is not super nice. Otherwise, I'm happy with the purchase.
December 26, 2018
Verified Purchase
Got this for my boyfriend and he loved the design of it. He says it’s a bit small, but prefers quality over quantity so he’s still happy regardless.
March 15, 2019
Verified Purchase
My husband is a 23 yr retired US NAVY Sailor. I purchased this for his birthday. He loved it. It was packaged nice and nothing arrived broken. The ship in the bottle/ decanter is beautiful. The etched globe on the decanter and matching glasses are beautiful. Solid wood stand with a rich mahogany stain. He really liked it.
April 29, 2018
Verified Purchase
I placed this beautiful decanter on my office desk and have received many compliments (because they want a drink ;). The glass is very thin though so I'm very gentle with it. Overall great purchase.
July 13, 2018
Verified Purchase
Hesitated after reading all the reviews complaining about how small this is. Glad I bought it. This is what it looks like with an entire 750ml bottle inside. Fits no problem. My only complaint is the cheap plastic stopper it comes with. Will be replacing this with cork.
