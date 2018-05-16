& FREE Returns
Window Bird Feeder - Large Bird House for Outside. Removable Sliding Tray with Drain Holes. Best for Wild Birds. Clear Acrylic. Easy to Clean. Great Gift. for All Weather

4.6 out of 5 stars 3,228 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Wild Bird Feeders by Nature's Hangout
Enhance your purchase

Brand Nature's Hangout
Color Clear Acrylic
Material Acrylic
Item Dimensions LxWxH 9.5 x 4.3 x 9.2 inches
Mounting Type Window Mount

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 🐦 ENJOY THE BEAUTY OF WILD BIRDS WITHOUT NEEDING BINOCULARS! If you are looking for a top-of-the-line birdhouse to attract birds right to your window, you will love our Nature’s Hangout Outdoor Window Bird Feeder! It is made from high transparency, see-through acrylic so you can study and appreciate the beauty of local bird species. Now you can enjoy bird watching from the comfort of your home while drinking your morning coffee, making dinner, or working at your desk!
  • 🐦 THE EASIEST BIRD FEEDER YOU’LL EVER CLEAN… We created our high-end bird houses with you in mind. The removable tray makes it easy to quickly and easily clean. Simply remove the tray, and discard any debris and old seeds. You can also quickly wipe down the surface with a wet towel to get rid of any dirt or water marks. And you don’t have to worry about seed staying wet inside these birdhouses. We made drain holes in the tray and main feeder so seed can properly dry. Enjoy!
  • 🐦 PROVIDES HOURS OF ENJOYMENT FOR CHILDREN, CATS, & THE ELDERLY! Maybe you're looking for great way to teach your curious child about nature and birds— or you’re trying to keep your lazy cat entertained throughout the day— or maybe you’re looking for a way to help your elderly parents or grandparents feel at peace— Our Window Bird Feeder will provide hours of wholesome enjoyment for all ages! TIP: To make this a squirrel proof bird feeder, mount high on a window away from jump-off points.
  • 🐦 THE PERFECT GIFT FOR BIRD WATCHERS! If you are looking for a thoughtful gift for that animal lover in your life, then you might consider giving them our large, Nature’s Hangout Birdfeeder House! It arrives at your door in beautiful gift packaging, and measures in at 9.5" (wide) x 9.17" (tall) x 4.3" (deep). It will definitely be a favorite gift that keeps on giving for years of bird watching pleasure— right outside their window!
  • 🐦 INCLUDES OUR LIFETIME “STRONGEST SUCTION CUPS GUARANTEE.” Providing exceptional quality products and top notch customer service is our #1 Priority. We promise you that your Nature’s Hangout bird feeder will never fall down, or we’ll provide you with a full refund! You can click the yellow “Add to Cart” button today with confidence— knowing that you are getting the best window bird feeder!
Product Description

bird feeder

​Our "Nature's Hangout" Mission

We are on a mission to help you connect with the beauty and wonder of nature in a fun and easy way! Now you can bring the excitement of wild birds right outside your window with our premium Window Bird Feeders.

Enjoy seeing the details of your favorite bird species in a way that you've never been experienced before. Our large, see-through bird feeder mounts easily to your window so that you can watch your favorite neighborhood birds up close and personal!

We can't wait to hear about the joy you receive from feeding the birds right outside your window!

Compare with similar items


Window Bird Feeder - Large Bird House for Outside. Removable Sliding Tray with Drain Holes. Best for Wild Birds. Clear Acrylic. Easy to Clean. Great Gift. for All Weather
Window Bird House Feeder by Nature Anywhere with Sliding Seed Holder and 4 Extra Strong Suction Cups. Large Bird feeders for Outside. Birdhouse Shape.
Mrcrafts Window Bird Feeder for Outside with Strong Suction Cups, Fits for Cardinals, Finches, Chickadees etc.
DF OMER Weatherproof Polycarbonat Window Bird Feeder with Strong Suction Cups, Drainage Holes, and 3-Sectioned Removable Tray 11.6x4.3x5.7 in. Bird Watching Gifts for Up-Close, Indoor Bird Watching
Bird Feeder, Strong Large Size with Suction Cups & Seed Tray, Separate Drinking-Water Sink & Wood Pillar Support, Weatherproof with Shield roof & Drain Hole, Outdoor Acrylic Bird House (12 inch) …
Twinkle Star Wild Bird Feeder Hanging for Garden Yard Outside Decoration, Hexagon Shaped with Roof
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (3228) 4.6 out of 5 stars (5006) 4.5 out of 5 stars (178) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1945) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1721) 4.4 out of 5 stars (12096)
Price $26.95 $29.90 $17.95 $23.75 $24.69 $11.89
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By Nature's Hangout Nature Anywhere MrCrafts DF OMER HHXRISE Twinkle Star LLC
Item Dimensions 9.5 x 4.3 x 9.2 inches 10 x 4.25 x 9.75 inches 8 x 8.25 x 4 inches 12.4 x 6.9 x 2.8 inches 6.7 x 7.3 x 8.6 inches
Material Acrylic Acrylic Plastic
Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
3,228 global ratings
5 star
79%
4 star
11%
3 star
4%
2 star
2%
1 star
4%
Top reviews from the United States

Deanna
5.0 out of 5 stars Hang in there... the birds WILL come!!
Reviewed in the United States on May 16, 2018
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Hang in there... the birds WILL come!!
By Deanna on May 16, 2018
I admit, I did get a bit frustrated as it took a while for the birds to "find" this bird feeder! My mother is paralyzed from the waist down and is mostly bed-bound, and I wanted a bird feeder that attached to her bedroom window so she would be able to see the birds from her bed. The birds finally "found it" yesterday, one month after I initially hung it up! I have another bird feeder in my back yard, one that hangs from my pergola, and the birds have regularly visited that one since I've lived here, but it took them quite a while to visit this one (side yard). Both my cat and my mother have never been so entertained! I posted a picture of my cat, Loki, watching from a small shelf underneath the window.

The bird feeder has held up well over the past month, through the sun, wind and rain. I have refilled it a few times, hoping fresh feed would attract the birds - it is very easy to refill. I am overall very happy with this bird feeder!

The bird feeder has held up well over the past month, through the sun, wind and rain. I have refilled it a few times, hoping fresh feed would attract the birds - it is very easy to refill. I am overall very happy with this bird feeder!
Anonymous Public Name
4.0 out of 5 stars Constant Enjoyment Despite an Issue with the Design of this Feeder
Reviewed in the United States on June 25, 2019
Verified Purchase
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Constant Enjoyment Despite an Issue with the Design of this Feeder
By Anonymous Public Name on June 25, 2019
I didn't give this bird feeder five stars because the tray slid out twice and fell to the ground before I came up with a fix for the problem. The second time it fell, the part that slides in broke partially. I have two window bird feeders. This larger ¨house shaped" one has a slide in tray and the other smaller rectangular one has a tray that fits in the floor of the feeder. Even though I had problems with this particular feeder I rated it with four stars for two reasons. One is the great customer service and the second is that a great variety of birds are attracted to this larger feeder even though both feeders have the same two types of seed in the divided feeder tray. I also found that if I put two very thin rubber bands around the two edges of the feeder tray that slide into the feeder, the tray won't get knocked out when the birds fly out. My husband and I as well as visitors to our home are mesmerized by almost constant activity at our window bird feeders.
Katie
5.0 out of 5 stars Truly squirrel proof
Reviewed in the United States on November 28, 2018
Verified Purchase
Kate S
5.0 out of 5 stars Very pleased!
Reviewed in the United States on August 15, 2018
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Very pleased!
By Kate S on August 15, 2018
The feeder is beautiful and it took about 2 minutes for it to be filled with sparrows - there is no support across the bottom so placement on the window should be carefully done so as not to pull it too wide. I have seen some reviews where the customer said it broke, but honestly it's plexiglass- use some common sense and it'll be fine! We also wet the suction cups, but ended up wiping most of the water off. Too much water and it slides down the window! Overall we are very pleased, it's right at eye level for my kids and they get so excited to see birds so close up! The company was also fantastic to work with when we ran into a snag!
amand2010
4.0 out of 5 stars Pretty cool to watch
Reviewed in the United States on September 26, 2018
Verified Purchase
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Pretty cool to watch
By amand2010 on September 26, 2018
It took a few tries to find a location the birds would come up to the window, but once they found it and weren't afraid all the birds have been coming to the window. The birds are super skiddish if you are in the same room it's attached to. The squirrels have taken it over, didn't realize they could climb windows so well. They're not afraid at all of hunans so i guess it's a squirrel feeder now. Even with the squirrels hanging on it, the suction cups haven't fallen down.
Teethnclaws
VINE VOICE
3.0 out of 5 stars No Animals; Updated
Reviewed in the United States on July 22, 2018
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Good quality feeder
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 4, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
