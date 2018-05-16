I'm a huge animal lover. However, I've yet to see a single bird venture anywhere near my feeder. They visit my window sometimes when I'm in my home-office. So I thought it would be nice to hang the feeder nearby for them. Well, that was a huge waste of money between the feeder and the birdseed. All of the awesome reviews are for the standard feeder. I have not seen a single picture or video on the reviews page for the high pitched roof one like the one I purchased. Perhaps the regular one is more enticing. Whatever. No birds, no squirrels, nothing. I'm basically just looking out of my home-office window at birdseed. Gee, fun. A hint pissed that I wasted money on something that the local wildlife has absolutely no interest in. Purchased a high-rated blend of seed, but I'm starting to reconsider if I just need to get millet or thistle.



Update: broke into three pieces when I went to change out the unused but wet seed in the tray. Wow. No animals and the thing fell apart.



2nd Update: The customer service for this product is amazing. They immediately turned around and sent me a new feeder free of charge after the last one broke. So far this new one appears to be holding up. I've purchased a different blend of seed, started scattering it near the feeder and had birds investigate the area shortly after. So, time will tell, but I'd say I'll likely have birds using the feeder within the next couple of days now that they know where it is.



3rd Update: To date, the birds have devoured any seed I spread around the area of the feeder but have yet to use the feeder itself. Pretty discouraged because I can't say for sure why they will eat seed a foot or two within the vicinity of the feeder but not from the container with the seed in it. I will likely use up what seed I have and return it if they don't start using it seeing as I'm just scattering it on the ground and on the window sill directly below where I've mounted the feeder.