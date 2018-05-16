- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Window Bird Feeder - Large Bird House for Outside. Removable Sliding Tray with Drain Holes. Best for Wild Birds. Clear Acrylic. Easy to Clean. Great Gift. for All Weather
|Brand
|Nature's Hangout
|Color
|Clear Acrylic
|Material
|Acrylic
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|9.5 x 4.3 x 9.2 inches
|Mounting Type
|Window Mount
About this item
- 🐦 ENJOY THE BEAUTY OF WILD BIRDS WITHOUT NEEDING BINOCULARS! If you are looking for a top-of-the-line birdhouse to attract birds right to your window, you will love our Nature’s Hangout Outdoor Window Bird Feeder! It is made from high transparency, see-through acrylic so you can study and appreciate the beauty of local bird species. Now you can enjoy bird watching from the comfort of your home while drinking your morning coffee, making dinner, or working at your desk!
- 🐦 THE EASIEST BIRD FEEDER YOU’LL EVER CLEAN… We created our high-end bird houses with you in mind. The removable tray makes it easy to quickly and easily clean. Simply remove the tray, and discard any debris and old seeds. You can also quickly wipe down the surface with a wet towel to get rid of any dirt or water marks. And you don’t have to worry about seed staying wet inside these birdhouses. We made drain holes in the tray and main feeder so seed can properly dry. Enjoy!
- 🐦 PROVIDES HOURS OF ENJOYMENT FOR CHILDREN, CATS, & THE ELDERLY! Maybe you're looking for great way to teach your curious child about nature and birds— or you’re trying to keep your lazy cat entertained throughout the day— or maybe you’re looking for a way to help your elderly parents or grandparents feel at peace— Our Window Bird Feeder will provide hours of wholesome enjoyment for all ages! TIP: To make this a squirrel proof bird feeder, mount high on a window away from jump-off points.
- 🐦 THE PERFECT GIFT FOR BIRD WATCHERS! If you are looking for a thoughtful gift for that animal lover in your life, then you might consider giving them our large, Nature’s Hangout Birdfeeder House! It arrives at your door in beautiful gift packaging, and measures in at 9.5" (wide) x 9.17" (tall) x 4.3" (deep). It will definitely be a favorite gift that keeps on giving for years of bird watching pleasure— right outside their window!
- 🐦 INCLUDES OUR LIFETIME “STRONGEST SUCTION CUPS GUARANTEE.” Providing exceptional quality products and top notch customer service is our #1 Priority. We promise you that your Nature’s Hangout bird feeder will never fall down, or we’ll provide you with a full refund! You can click the yellow “Add to Cart” button today with confidence— knowing that you are getting the best window bird feeder!
Product Description
Our “Nature’s Hangout” Mission
We are on a mission to help you connect with the beauty and wonder of nature in a fun and easy way! Now you can bring the excitement of wild birds right outside your window with our premium Window Bird Feeders.
Enjoy seeing the details of your favorite bird species in a way that you've never been experienced before. Our large, see-through bird feeder mounts easily to your window so that you can watch your favorite neighborhood birds up close and personal!
We can’t wait to hear about the joy you receive from feeding the birds right outside your window!
Say Hello to the Coolest Birdfeeder On the Market
Whether you are an avid bird-watcher, or you just have a healthy appreciate for nature, you will become obsessed with our innovative window bird feeder! Complete with drainage holes, a removable tray, a protective cover, and a padded perch-grip, it will definitely be the “cool hangout spot” for birds in your area!
Perfect for All Seasons and Weather
Innovation and improvement is important to our business. We designed our bird feeders with drainage holes to keep your bird seed dry to prevent mold. Both the removable tray and main feeder have drainage holes so that your bird seed can stay dry in the event of rain or snow. Keep your bird feeder up all year round with our mold-free bird feeder!
Reasons You’ll Love Our Bird Feeder
Large Bird Feeder Design (11.8 x 5 x 4 Inches)
Powerful Suction Cups that Will NOT Fall Off Your Window
Mold-Free Drainage Holes
Durable, All-Weather Design
Mounts Safely to Any Window
Excellent Gift for Kids, Bird Watchers, Elderly, Pet Owners, & Nature Lovers
Includes Removable Tray for Easy Refills
Easy-To-Clean Design
Comfortable and Padded-Grip Perch for Birds to Rest
Includes a Top Bird House Cover to Protect Birds from Rain and Snow
Enjoy the Many Benefits of Feeding Your Local Birds
Take Beautiful Pictures of Birds Right Outside Your Window
Experience Greater Appreciation for Nature & Wildlife
Enjoy the Company of Having Low-Maintenance Outdoor Pets
Provide Exciting Wildlife Education for All Ages
Provide Natural “Pest Control” with Birds Eating Insects & Spiders in Your Yard
Large, Lightweight, & Lovely Design
At Nature’s Hangout, we value quality and innovative design. We created our premium birdhouse feeder with all the bells and whistles to give you and your local birds an incredible wildlife experience. Our extra-large measures in at 11.8 x 5 x 4 inches and holds 4 cups of bird seed, so you don’t have to refill your bird feeder as often.
Some Awesome Features Worth Mentioning:
Mounts Perfectly to any Window
Our extremely durable bird feeder mounts to any clean window without a screen.
Remove-able Tray
Our premium bird feeder kit includes a removable tray so you don’t have to worry about removing the whole birdfeeder house from your window to refill it with seeds.
Holds Twice as Many Seeds
We thought of everything with our deluxe bird feeder house!
The bird feeder has held up well over the past month, through the sun, wind and rain. I have refilled it a few times, hoping fresh feed would attract the birds - it is very easy to refill. I am overall very happy with this bird feeder!
By Deanna on May 16, 2018
By Anonymous Public Name on June 25, 2019
By Kate S on August 15, 2018
By amand2010 on September 26, 2018
Update: broke into three pieces when I went to change out the unused but wet seed in the tray. Wow. No animals and the thing fell apart.
2nd Update: The customer service for this product is amazing. They immediately turned around and sent me a new feeder free of charge after the last one broke. So far this new one appears to be holding up. I've purchased a different blend of seed, started scattering it near the feeder and had birds investigate the area shortly after. So, time will tell, but I'd say I'll likely have birds using the feeder within the next couple of days now that they know where it is.
3rd Update: To date, the birds have devoured any seed I spread around the area of the feeder but have yet to use the feeder itself. Pretty discouraged because I can't say for sure why they will eat seed a foot or two within the vicinity of the feeder but not from the container with the seed in it. I will likely use up what seed I have and return it if they don't start using it seeing as I'm just scattering it on the ground and on the window sill directly below where I've mounted the feeder.