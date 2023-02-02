Nature Anywhere Clear Plastic Window Bird Feeder for Outside - Clear Window Bird Feeders with Strong Suction Cups - Transparent Bird Feeder Window Mount Acrylic Bird House for Cat Window Perch
|Brand
|Nature Anywhere
|Target Species
|Oriole, Cardinal, Woodpecker, Finch, Robin
|Recommended Uses For Product
|Mealworm
|Material
|Polycarbonate
|Mounting Type
|Window Mount
About this item
- PREMIUM QUALITY UNIQUE GIFTS for bird lovers (and pet lovers!) See colorful wild birds from up close. Sit in your kitchen and have fun discovering your garden birds. Window feeder For birds fits on to any plain glass window. "This is one of the very best items I have purchased on Amazon. It extremely well-made, sturdy, and attractive! Anyone interested in these birdfeeders should have absolutely no hesitations."
- LIFETIME SUCTION CUP GUARANTEE. Four heavy duty suction cups using our groundbreaking EVERGRIP X4 technology ensure your birdfeeder is out of squirrels' reach and will never fall. Ever.
- NO SQUIRRELS! Ever seen a squirrel climbing a glass window They can't! Keep the feeder installed 10 feet away from ledges, gables and branches and Mr. Nuts doesn't stand a chance. This is one squirrel safe bird feeder! The patented air circulation system will also keep the seed dry and safe.
- LIFETIME GUARANTEE and VIP SUPPORT: Like all Nature Anywhere products, if for whatever reason you don't absolutely LOVE your Birds-I-View you will receive a full refund (or replace it, if there is a problem.) "I had a question that I asked of the site and they got back to me the next day,(Sunday) and that is a rarity in today's business world and I do appreciate that kind of response."
- NOTHING TO ASSEMBLE, a simple feeder for anyone who loves backyard birding & wildlife. Best gifts for elderly mom, gifts for dads and moms who have everything, gifts for couples who have everything, grandparents gifts, gardening gifts for women christmas gift ideas.
Customer ratings by feature
What's in the box
Product Description
Easy To Fill & Clean
No need to remove the whole feeder. Simply slide the patented tray out, add bird food, slide back in and turn your outdoors into a live wonderland.
This is a chore kids will fight over, and elderly hands will have no problem.
High Quality Materials and Construction
A little pricier but we believe that quality comes before everything. Our products won't break, won't discolor and will bring you joy for a long time to come.
Your Own Spacious Mini Nature Escape!
Start enjoying bird watching fun inches away from your face. It's well-made, sturdy, and attractive! "Anyone interested in these bird feeders should have absolutely no hesitations."
Bird Comfort and Health Conscious
Our air circulation system will keep the bird seed fresh and healthy. There are no mirrors to agitate your garden birds.
|Product:
|Premium Wild Bird Seed Blend
|Squirrel-Lock Window Bird Feeder
|Spiral Bird Feeder with 2-in-1 Feeders
|Window Hummingbird Feeder
|Type:
|All
|Window Feeder
|Hanging Tube Feeder
|Window Hummingbird Feeder
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on February 18, 2023
Top reviews from the United States
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 2, 2023
