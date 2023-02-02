Bought my first one years ago. It never fell and the clear construction with the open circle makes it great for seeing the birds eating clearly. The holes at the bottom are great for keeping the seeds dry. The tray holding the seeds is easy to remove, clean, and replace. The tray has a divider in case you want to put two different types of seeds in the tray. I've always used the same seeds in the two compartments in the tray. I bought a new one when I moved and still love it! Would highly recommend this item. I've seen a few other homes with this same item while walking in the neighborhood. It is very durable.