Windshield Wonder Cleaner Fast Easy Shine Car Window Brush
- The Windshield Easy Cleaner is your easy-to-use windshield cleaning device that combines a long, ergonomic handle with a microfiber bonnet.
- Simply spray cleaner or tap water using a spray bottle onto the microfiber bonnet, and clean your windshield with ease! Use it in your car, hard to reach windows in your house,
- television screens, mirrors, and even floors!Multiple uses: Clean windows inside or outside your car or home!
- Features: Ergonomic Handle Microfiber Bonnet Cleaning pad measures approximately 5.25" x 3.5" Measures approximately 15.5" long What's Included:
- Windshield Easy Cleaner - Clean Hard-To-Reach Windows On Your Car Or Home!
Reviewed in the United States on May 21, 2022
This is the BEST way to clean hard to reach glass! I just broke the one I bought in 2005 to clean the windshield of my 2001 Firebird. They’re basically idiot proof. I only recently found that a gallon of distilled water with 4 caps of white vinegar prevents the streaks from ever returning when the glass fogs up.
Reviewed in the United States on January 2, 2022
Easy to use! I didn’t think it would really do the job only using water but to my surprise it did great! Love that the handle is long enough for suv windows!
Reviewed in the United States on February 22, 2021
FINALLY someone figured out a tool that will clean a curved windshield and not break your arm. It is soft so no scratches and even gets in the corners. BRAVO!!
Reviewed in the United States on September 3, 2021
This was super easy to use just make sure after you clean one window to switch the cloth because it can make streaks on other windows
Reviewed in the United States on June 16, 2022
The windshield Wonder Cleaner is a great tool for anyone to have in their car. It's easy to use, very sturdy and the price is right. I'd recommend this product to anyone.
Reviewed in the United States on August 3, 2021
I like this tool. I can conveniently keep it handy in my car and cleans windshield hard to reach areas.
Reviewed in the United States on August 13, 2021
I seen advertising. So I purchased to clean and reach the car back window. Its very helpful.
Reviewed in the United States on September 2, 2020
it got hard to reach places clean