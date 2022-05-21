$9.99
[{"displayPrice":"$9.99","priceAmount":9.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"9","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"dG%2FKXpCJWv%2Bd0w0Ca1GsgN4HAwYD4u0pd2axWnsX2F7uMhfr7bBCFCu%2Bv%2FQWTkexL7cEOQu8HF1yIXMkoLsUm9y%2FnUyUIOCAFX4fFCrXLU0KSrQf0W%2B1q2EXARxphce1DLJyC%2BZLquCiY8hhXXX1erOCHzpfW7E5Z17wpfLYM2DnkN1Xwkl0iN520Jga3K2m","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
(5 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
$12.99
& FREE Shipping
(11 ratings)
73% positive
Windshield Wonder Cleaner Fast Easy Shine Car Window Brush As Seen On TV BYVC16

4.0 out of 5 stars 348 ratings
Amazon's Choice for "windshield wonder as seen on tv"
Amazon's Choice for "windshield wonder as seen on tv"
Enhance your purchase

  • The Windshield Easy Cleaner is your easy-to-use windshield cleaning device that combines a long, ergonomic handle with a microfiber bonnet.
  • Simply spray cleaner or tap water using a spray bottle onto the microfiber bonnet, and clean your windshield with ease! Use it in your car, hard to reach windows in your house,
  • television screens, mirrors, and even floors!Multiple uses: Clean windows inside or outside your car or home!
  • Features: Ergonomic Handle Microfiber Bonnet Cleaning pad measures approximately 5.25" x 3.5" Measures approximately 15.5" long What's Included:
  • Windshield Easy Cleaner - Clean Hard-To-Reach Windows On Your Car Or Home!

Customer ratings by feature

Easy to clean
4.1 4.1
Sturdiness
4.0 4.0
Easy to use
4.0 4.0
Value for money
3.8 3.8
See all reviews
Compare with similar items


Windshield Wonder Cleaner Fast Easy Shine Car Window Brush As Seen On TV BYVC16
Car Duster Kit Spray Glass Windshield Cleaning Tool Defogging Foldable Handle 360° Pivoting Head Brush and 3 Reusable Microfiber Cleaning Bonnets for Interior Exterior Glass Screens Scratch Lint Free
Windshield Window Cleaner Tool, Unbreakable Extendable Long-Reach Handle, Unique Pivoting Triangular Head, 3 Washable Reusable Microfiber Bonnets, Car & Home Inside Interior Exterior Use - Lint Free
STEVE YIWU Car Window Cleaner, Windshield Cleaning Tool Auto Glass Cleaner Wiper Cars Interior Exterior Window Glass Cleaning Tool, Come with 4 Pads Washer Towel and 30ml Spray Bottle, Use Wet or Dry
Customer Rating 4.0 out of 5 stars (348) 4.0 out of 5 stars (190) 4.3 out of 5 stars (3035) 4.2 out of 5 stars (374)
Price $9.99 $11.65 $12.99 $9.99
Sold By Royal Flush Store Decorus-household TAKAVU Steve YiWu
Sold By Royal Flush Store Decorus-household TAKAVU Steve YiWu
Compare with similar items

Customer reviews

4.0 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5
348 global ratings
5 star
57%
4 star
14%
3 star
12%
2 star
6%
1 star
10%

Top reviews from the United States

WrEcKs
5.0 out of 5 stars No More Tears!
Reviewed in the United States on May 21, 2022
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Brandi Perkins
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to use!
Reviewed in the United States on January 2, 2022
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Nicole M. Dorsey
5.0 out of 5 stars AMAZING PRODUCT
Reviewed in the United States on February 22, 2021
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Demetrius
5.0 out of 5 stars Ease of use
Reviewed in the United States on September 3, 2021
Verified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Lisa Alexander
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Product
Reviewed in the United States on June 16, 2022
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Ulysses Price
5.0 out of 5 stars Very convenient and easy to use reaching hard to reach inside car windshields
Reviewed in the United States on August 3, 2021
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Gregory billups
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to reach hard areas
Reviewed in the United States on August 13, 2021
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
DanM
5.0 out of 5 stars easy to use
Reviewed in the United States on September 2, 2020
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse