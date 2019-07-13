This was one of the only reasonably priced wireless chargers I found in which your phone charges lying flat & your watch charges upright, which is exactly what I wanted. The green indicator light illuminates when your phone has hit the sweet spot for charging, eliminating the need to watch the phone screen for confirmation, & the light is tiny so it is not disruptive to sleep at all. It is sleek & simple, & functions beautifully. If you travel regularly, I recommend buying a watch charger to bring with you because unpacking & repacking the cable in the charging unit is a bit cumbersome, but only because the design is so sleek - if there were more room to wind the cable, the whole unit would be clunky & less visually appealing. I will get more of these for other rooms of my house - I can't recommend it enough!