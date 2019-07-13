$28.99
& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
In Stock.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you grow your business. Learn more about the program.

Wireless Charger, Seneo 2... has been added to your Cart
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$29.99
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Elegant-s
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Wireless Charger, Seneo 2 in 1 Dual Wireless Charging Pad with iWatch Stand for iWatch 5/4/3/2, 7.5W Qi Fast Charger for iPhone 11/11 Pro Max/XR/XS Max/XS/X/8/8P, Airpods 2 (No iWatch Charging Cable)

by Seneo
4.2 out of 5 stars 3,087 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "iphone and watch charging station"
Price: $28.99 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Coupon
Details
$9.00 extra savings coupon applied at checkout.
Details
Sorry. You are not eligible for this coupon.
Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
  • Charging house for iPhone/AirPods Pro/AirPods 2+iwatch Series: Seneo 2 in 1 wireless charger works as the perfect combination of a wireless fast charger for iPhone 11/iPhone 11 Pro/iPhone 11 Pro Max/iPhone XR/ XS/XS Max/X/8/8Plus or AirPods 2, Airpower Pro and an iWatch (nightstand mode Available) charging stand compatible Apple watch Series 5/4/3/2. (Iwatch charging cable is not included; Airpower wireless charging case is required but not included). Perfect gifts for iPhone fans;
  • Best bedside nightstand charger: The nightstand mode of iwatch is available with the watch charging stand for viewing time, date, and your alarm at a glance conveniently. What's more, extra cable storage room in the bottom keeps it tidy by storing all the cable in;
  • Case friendly: The inner high-quality induction coil makes it possible to charge your phone through any defensive case (within 0. 2in/5mm). no need to take off your phone case while charging. (Keys, magnetic objects, metal objects, and credit card should be removed off the case before charging);
  • Certified safe wireless charging pad: Approved by Qi, CE, FCC ID, it brings you multiple protection as over-voltage protection, short-circuit protection and more. Silicone mats keeping the charger stable and prevent from sliding off. Iphone 11/XR/XS/XS Max/X/8/8Plus/iWatch with 5W original adapter, but iPhone need 7.5W to reach fast charge and Apple watch need 2W to get work, so it need at least 10W adapter to power two devices simultaneously. Qc 3.0 adapter with 18W output is highly suggested.
  • What you get: 1 x Seneo Qi fast 2 in 1 wireless charger, 1 x Micro USB power cable, 1 x User Manual (!!!! not including the AC adapter and no iWatch magnetic charging cable). Please contact us when you have any issue to get earliest customer support.
PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy
Your medication, delivered Learn more >

Frequently bought together

  • Wireless Charger, Seneo 2 in 1 Dual Wireless Charging Pad with iWatch Stand for iWatch 5/4/3/2, 7.5W Qi Fast Charger for iPhone 11/11 Pro Max/XR/XS Max/XS/X/8/8P, Airpods 2 (No iWatch Charging Cable)
  • +
  • Quick Charge 3.0 Wall Charger, OKRAY 2 Pack 18W Fast Charging USB Wall Charger Power Adapter USB Plug Compatible 10W Wireless Charger, iPad Pro, Tablets, iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, LG, HTC (Black Black)
  • +
  • Yootech Wireless Charger,Qi-Certified 10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS MAX/XR/XS/X/8, Samsung Galaxy Note 10/S10/S9/S8, AirPods Pro(With 2 USB C Cable)
Total price: $53.97
Buy the selected items together

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Wireless Charger [with QC 3.0 Adapter], Seneo 2 in 1 Wireless Charging Pad with iWatch Stand for iWatch 5/4/3, 7.5W for iPhone 11/Pro Max/XR/XS Max/XS/X/8/8P/Airpods Pro (No Magnetic Charging Cable)
    4.7 out of 5 stars 579
    $35.99
  2. Seneo Wireless Charger, 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station for Apple Watch, AirPods Pro/2, Detachable and Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand for iPhone 11 Pro Max/X/XS/XR/8Plus(NO QC 3.0 Adapter)
    4.6 out of 5 stars 2,294
    $29.99
  3. Seneo Dual 2 in 1 Wireless Charger [New Version], iWatch Charging Stand, Nightstand for Apple Watch Series 5/4/3/2, 7.5W Fast Charge for iPhone 11/Pro Max/XR/XS/X/8 (No iWatch Cable or Adapter)
    4.6 out of 5 stars 247
    $28.99
  4. Seneo 2 Pack 15W Qi Wireless Charger with USB Type C Cable, 7.5W for iPhone 11,11 Pro Max,XR,XS Max,X,8, AirPods Pro, 10W for Galaxy Note 10/9 S10/S9, Google Pixel 3, 15W for LG V30 V40 G8(No Adapter)
    4.4 out of 5 stars 396
    $19.99
  5. Nuoshawan 3 in 1 Qi Wireless Charging Pad Fast Charger Compatible with iPhone 11 11pro 11pro Max X XS XR Xs Max 8 8 Plus,Samsung S8 S7and iWatch Apple Watch Series 5 4 3 2 1 Airpods
    4.0 out of 5 stars 1,013
    $32.99
  6. Wireless Charger, QI-EU 4 in 1 Qi-Certified 10W Fast Charger Station Compatible Apple Watch Airpods iPhone 11/11pro/11pro Max/X/XS/XR/Xs Max/8/8 Plus, Wireless Charger Stand Compatible Samsung
    4.3 out of 5 stars 1,089
    $23.99
Next

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

wireless charger
Read more
Read more
Read more
1 1 1 3 3
2 in 1 wireless charger 3 in 1 wireless charger Dual Wireless Charger 2 Pack Wireless Charger Bundle 2 Pack Wireless Charger Stand
Feature Apple Watch + iPhone + AirPods Pro Apple Watch + iPhone + AirPods 15W USB-C Pad 15W USB-C Bundle 15W USB-C Stand
AC Adapter included? No No No No No
Compatible device iWatch/Phone/New Airpods iWatch/Phone/New Airpods Phone/Airpods Phone/Airpods Phone
Connector Micro USB Type C USB Type C USB TypeC USB Type C USB

Compare with similar items


Wireless Charger, Seneo 2 in 1 Dual Wireless Charging Pad with iWatch Stand for iWatch 5/4/3/2, 7.5W Qi Fast Charger for iPhone 11/11 Pro Max/XR/XS Max/XS/X/8/8P, Airpods 2 (No iWatch Charging Cable)
KeepinGreen Wireless Charger - 5W/1A | Qi Wireless Charging Pad with 18W QC3.0 Wall Charger & 4ft Micro USB Cable | USB A Port (2.4A) | Apple iPhone 11, XR, XS, X, 8 / Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, S8
Seneo Wireless Charger, 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station for Apple Watch, AirPods Pro/2, Detachable and Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand for iPhone 11 Pro Max/X/XS/XR/8Plus(NO QC 3.0 Adapter)
Updated Version 4 in 1 Wireless Charger, Apple Watch & AirPods & Pencil Charging Dock Station, Nightstand Mode for iWatch Series 5/4/3/2/1, Fast Charging for iPhone 11/11 Pro Max/XR/XS Max/Xs/X/8/8P
Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Pad Upgraded 10W Max, 7.5W for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Xs Max, XR, XS, X, 8, 8 Plus, 10W for Galaxy S20 S10 S9 S8, Note 10 Note 9 Note 8 (No AC Adapter)
Yootech Wireless Charger,Qi-Certified 10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS MAX/XR/XS/X/8, Samsung Galaxy Note 10/S10/S9/S8, AirPods Pro(With 2 USB C Cable)
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (3087) 3 out of 5 stars (53) 4 out of 5 stars (2294) 4 out of 5 stars (1144) 4 out of 5 stars (8231) 4 out of 5 stars (31717)
Price $28.99 $14.12 $29.99 $25.99 $11.95 $11.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Topyo Pro Amazon.com BeCosy POLYFUN-Store AnkerDirect YOOTECH-Direct
Color Black Black Black Black Black/Black
Compatible Phone Models [Apple] iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8; AirPods 2, AirPods Pro; iWatch Series 5, 4, 3, 2 [SAMSUNG] Note 5, Note 7, Note FE, Note 8, Note 9, Note 10, 10+, Note 10 5G, S6, S6 Edge+, S6 Active, S7, S7 Edge, S7 Active, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S9, S9+, S10, S10+, S10 5G, S10e, W2017(SM-W2017), Kelly(SM-W2018), Galaxy S Lite(SM-G8750), [Google] Google Pixel 4XL, Google Pixel 4, Goolge Pixel 3XL, Pixel 3, NEXUS 6, NEXUS 5, NEXUS4 [LG]V30, V30+, V30S ThinQ, V35,V35 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, V50, V50 ThinQ, V50S, LG Lucid2(VS870), G8, G8 ThinQ, G8S, G8S ThinQ, G8X, G8X ThinQ, G7, G7 ThinQ, G7+ ThinQ, [Xiaomoi]Fast Charge: MIX 2S, MIX 3 [SONY] Fast Charge: Xperia Z3v(D6708); XZ2, XZ2 Premium, XZ3; Apple iPhone XR, iPhone XS / Max, iPhone X, iPhone 8 / Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, S8 and many more 【Apple】iWatch 5/4/3/2; Aripod Pro/2/1; iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS MAX, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus;, 【SAMSUNG】Galaxy S10, S9/ S9+/ S8/ S8+/ S7/ S7 Edge/ S6 Edge Plus/ Note 10 10+/ Note 9/ Note 8/ Note 7/ Note 5/ Note FE/ W2017(SM-W2017)/ Kelly(SM-W2018)/ Galaxy S Lite(SM-G8750) and more, 【LG】G7 V30 V35 V40; G2, G3, G6, Lucid2(VS870), Optimus F5(AS870), Vu 3, Spectrum 2, Optimus G Pro, Optimus Vu II, Optimus LTE 2【GOOGLE】Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, NEXUS 4, NEXUS 5, NEXUS 6【Xiaomi】Fast Charge: MIX 2S, MIX 3【SONY】Fast Charge: Xperia Z3v(D6708); XZ2, XZ2 Premium, XZ3, 【NOKIA】Standard Charge: Lumia 720, Lumia 735, Lumia 810, Lumia 820, Lumia 822, Lumia 830, Lumia 920, Lumia 920T, Lumia 925, Lumia 928, Lumia 929, Lumia 930, Lumia 1020, Lumia 1520, Lumia Icon, 8 Sirocco, 【Microsoft】Standard Charge: Lumia 950, Lumia 950 XL【BlackBerry】Standard Charge: Q20, Z30, Classic SQC100-3, Classic SQC100-5, PRIV【MOTOROLA】Fast Charge: Moto Z; Standard Charge: Droid Turbo, Droid Turbo2, Droid 5, Moto Maxx, Ultra M, Moto X Force; Other Qi enabled Phones Apple Watch 5/4/3/2; Airpods Pro; Aripods 2/1; iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS MAX, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus;, SAMSUNG Galaxy S10, S9/ S9+/ S8/ S8+/ S7/ S7 Edge/ S6 Edge Plus/ Note 10 10+/ Note 9/ Note 8/ Note 7/ Note 5/ Note FE/ W2017(SM-W2017)/ Kelly(SM-W2018)/ Galaxy S Lite(SM-G8750) and more,, LG G7 V30 V35 V40; G2, G3, G6, Lucid2(VS870), Optimus F5(AS870), Vu 3, Spectrum 2, Optimus G Pro, Optimus Vu II, Optimus LTE 2 GOOGLE Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, NEXUS 4, NEXUS 5, NEXUS6, SONY Fast Charge: Xperia Z3v(D6708); XZ2, XZ2 Premium, XZ3, NOKIA Standard Charge: Lumia 720, Lumia 735, Lumia 810, Lumia 820, Lumia 822, Lumia 830, Lumia 920, Lumia 920T, Lumia 925, Lumia 928, Lumia 929, Lumia 930, Lumia 1020, Lumia 1520, Lumia Icon,, Microsoft Standard Charge: Lumia 950, Lumia 950 XL, BlackBerry Standard Charge: Q20, Z30, Classic SQC100-3, Classic SQC100-5, MOTOROLA Fast Charge: Moto Z; Standard Charge: Droid Turbo, Droid Turbo2, Droid 5, Moto Maxx, Ultra M, Moto X Force; Other Qi enabled Phones Phone XS Max / iPhone XR / iPhone XS / iPhone X / iPhone 8 / iPhone 8 Plus; Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10+ / S10e / S9+ / S9 / S8 / S8+ / S7 edge / S7 / Note 9 / Note 8 ; LG G7 / G7+ / V30+ / V30 / V35 - Sony XZ2 / XZ2 Premium / Google Pixel 3 / Google Pixel 3 XL / Google Nexus 4/ Nokia 7 plus / Nokia 8 Sirocco / BlackBerry PRIV / BlackBerry Passport / BlackBerry Z30 / Motorola Droid Maxx / Motorola Droid Mini iPhone XS MAX / XR / XS/ X / 8 / 8 Plus ; Samsung Galaxy S9 / S9+ / S8 / S8+ / S7 / S7 edge / S6 edge+ / Note 5 Samsung S6/S6 edge; Google Nexus 7 (2013) / 6 / 5 / 4，LG G2 / G3 / G6 Plus / Lucid 2 / Lucid 3 / Optimus F5 / Optimus G Pro / Optimus it L-05E / Spectrum 2 / Vu 2 / Vu 3 / V30 / V30 Plus, Microsoft Lumia 950 / 950 Dual Sim / 950 XL / 950 XL Dual Sim
Connector Type Used on Cable USB-Mirco USB USB, Micro USB USB Type-C USB Type C usb Type C
Item Dimensions 3 x 5.9 x 3.4 in 4.53 x 3.03 x 4.92 in 6.7 x 1 x 5.8 in 3.94 x 3.94 x 0.39 in 3.71 x 3.71 x 0.47 in
Compare with similar items

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5
3,087 customer ratings
5 star
68%
4 star
11%
3 star
6%
2 star
4%
1 star
11%

1,998 customer reviews

Yvonne S. Sparks
5.0 out of 5 stars Phone Placement is Everything!
July 13, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
71 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Ami
5.0 out of 5 stars Compact, easy to use wireless charger
January 5, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
46 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Ramiro Gonzalez
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect wireless charging stand!
October 31, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
38 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Hughy
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect...
June 28, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
39 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Dan Goff
5.0 out of 5 stars Highly recommend.
October 29, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
38 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Shashank
5.0 out of 5 stars Good bedside all in one charging mat
November 15, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
29 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amber Atwood
5.0 out of 5 stars Love the Simplicity
August 23, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
27 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
V. Pino
5.0 out of 5 stars Fast charging
November 20, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
29 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Airpod Wireless Chargers, Apple Cases, Apple New AirPods, Apple Watch Fast Chargers, Apple iPhone Cases, Best Quality Wireless Charging Stations

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.