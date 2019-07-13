Other Sellers on Amazon
Wireless Charger, Seneo 2 in 1 Dual Wireless Charging Pad with iWatch Stand for iWatch 5/4/3/2, 7.5W Qi Fast Charger for iPhone 11/11 Pro Max/XR/XS Max/XS/X/8/8P, Airpods 2 (No iWatch Charging Cable)
|Price:
|
& FREE Shipping. Details
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|
Coupon
|
Details
$9.00 extra savings coupon applied at checkout.
Sorry. You are not eligible for this coupon.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
- Charging house for iPhone/AirPods Pro/AirPods 2+iwatch Series: Seneo 2 in 1 wireless charger works as the perfect combination of a wireless fast charger for iPhone 11/iPhone 11 Pro/iPhone 11 Pro Max/iPhone XR/ XS/XS Max/X/8/8Plus or AirPods 2, Airpower Pro and an iWatch (nightstand mode Available) charging stand compatible Apple watch Series 5/4/3/2. (Iwatch charging cable is not included; Airpower wireless charging case is required but not included). Perfect gifts for iPhone fans;
- Best bedside nightstand charger: The nightstand mode of iwatch is available with the watch charging stand for viewing time, date, and your alarm at a glance conveniently. What's more, extra cable storage room in the bottom keeps it tidy by storing all the cable in;
- Case friendly: The inner high-quality induction coil makes it possible to charge your phone through any defensive case (within 0. 2in/5mm). no need to take off your phone case while charging. (Keys, magnetic objects, metal objects, and credit card should be removed off the case before charging);
- Certified safe wireless charging pad: Approved by Qi, CE, FCC ID, it brings you multiple protection as over-voltage protection, short-circuit protection and more. Silicone mats keeping the charger stable and prevent from sliding off. Iphone 11/XR/XS/XS Max/X/8/8Plus/iWatch with 5W original adapter, but iPhone need 7.5W to reach fast charge and Apple watch need 2W to get work, so it need at least 10W adapter to power two devices simultaneously. Qc 3.0 adapter with 18W output is highly suggested.
- What you get: 1 x Seneo Qi fast 2 in 1 wireless charger, 1 x Micro USB power cable, 1 x User Manual (!!!! not including the AC adapter and no iWatch magnetic charging cable). Please contact us when you have any issue to get earliest customer support.
There is a newer model of this item:
Frequently bought together
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
As the Leader of Wireless Charger Industry, Seneo focuses on innovation of design and technology to provide the best wireless charging experience to customers all over the world.
Seneo 2-IN-1 WIRELESS CHARGER PAD
For iPhone, AirPods Pro, iWatch Series 5 4 3 2
- Designed specifically for charging your iPhone Device wirelessly, including iPhone, iWatch, and New AirPods
- Advanced ATB technology contributes to faster wireless charging speed
- Certified safe with multiple protection: temperature control, over-charging protection, and more
- Ideal for your bedside, desk, or anywhere around the house
Help to simplify your life without troublesome and messy cables.
- Charge iPhone and iWatch Simultaneously
- Fast Wireless Charger for iPhone
- Supports AirPods Pro / AirPods 2 (with Wireless Charging Case) wireless Charging
- Qi, CE, FCC ID, UL Certified
- Phone Case Friendly
|
|
|
|
Charge All Your iPhone Devices
Seneo 2-in-1 wireless charging house makes it convenient to charge your iWatch and iPhone/AirPods Pro simultaneously.
Perfect gift for iPhone fans.
Note: iWatch Magnetic charging cable and QC 3.0 wall adapter are required but not included, iPhone original adapter is insufficient power to power two devices and it will lead to iPhone could not get full charged
|
Place Phones Centrally for A Better Charging Experience
Wireless charging is the principle of using the coils to transfer energy.
The alignment of the coil of the mobile phone and the coil of the wireless charging can achieve better charging effect.
|
Nightstand Mode
Supports nightstand mode to see the time, date, and alarm easily. The tiny LED indicator on the side will glow green when charging and go off when you pick up the phone, which will not disturb your sleep.
|
|
|
|
Anti-slip Silicone Strips
There are 3 silicone strips on the upper surface to prevent the devices from slipping when you place them on. They also help to guide the correct position for charging iPhone. The bottom is also attached with 4 anti-slip mats, keeping the charger stayed still firmly.
|
Ready for Travel
The iWatch charging holder is detachable for you to slide the whole slim and compact wireless charger in your business bag or travel case conveniently. Ideal for business trip or travel.
|
Cable Storage
There is an extra storage room on the backside of the charger for you to wrap and store the iWatch charging cable in. Keep your desk tidy and protect your charging cable for a long-term use.
Note:Please use Apple Original Watch Charging Cable, fake charging cable will leading to charging disconnecting.
|2 in 1 wireless charger
|3 in 1 wireless charger
|Dual Wireless Charger
|2 Pack Wireless Charger Bundle
|2 Pack Wireless Charger Stand
|Feature
|Apple Watch + iPhone + AirPods Pro
|Apple Watch + iPhone + AirPods
|15W USB-C Pad
|15W USB-C Bundle
|15W USB-C Stand
|AC Adapter included?
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Compatible device
|iWatch/Phone/New Airpods
|iWatch/Phone/New Airpods
|Phone/Airpods
|Phone/Airpods
|Phone
|Connector
|Micro USB
|Type C USB
|Type C USB
|TypeC USB
|Type C USB
Compare with similar items
|
|
KeepinGreen Wireless Charger - 5W/1A | Qi Wireless Charging Pad with 18W QC3.0 Wall Charger & 4ft Micro USB Cable | USB A Port (2.4A) | Apple iPhone 11, XR, XS, X, 8 / Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, S8
|
Seneo Wireless Charger, 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station for Apple Watch, AirPods Pro/2, Detachable and Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand for iPhone 11 Pro Max/X/XS/XR/8Plus(NO QC 3.0 Adapter)
|
Updated Version 4 in 1 Wireless Charger, Apple Watch & AirPods & Pencil Charging Dock Station, Nightstand Mode for iWatch Series 5/4/3/2/1, Fast Charging for iPhone 11/11 Pro Max/XR/XS Max/Xs/X/8/8P
|
Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Pad Upgraded 10W Max, 7.5W for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Xs Max, XR, XS, X, 8, 8 Plus, 10W for Galaxy S20 S10 S9 S8, Note 10 Note 9 Note 8 (No AC Adapter)
|
Yootech Wireless Charger,Qi-Certified 10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS MAX/XR/XS/X/8, Samsung Galaxy Note 10/S10/S9/S8, AirPods Pro(With 2 USB C Cable)
|Customer Rating
|(3087)
|(53)
|(2294)
|(1144)
|(8231)
|(31717)
|Price
|$28.99
|$14.12
|$29.99
|$25.99
|$11.95
|$11.99
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|Sold By
|Topyo Pro
|Amazon.com
|BeCosy
|POLYFUN-Store
|AnkerDirect
|YOOTECH-Direct
|Color
|Black
|—
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Black/Black
|Compatible Phone Models
|[Apple] iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8; AirPods 2, AirPods Pro; iWatch Series 5, 4, 3, 2 [SAMSUNG] Note 5, Note 7, Note FE, Note 8, Note 9, Note 10, 10+, Note 10 5G, S6, S6 Edge+, S6 Active, S7, S7 Edge, S7 Active, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S9, S9+, S10, S10+, S10 5G, S10e, W2017(SM-W2017), Kelly(SM-W2018), Galaxy S Lite(SM-G8750), [Google] Google Pixel 4XL, Google Pixel 4, Goolge Pixel 3XL, Pixel 3, NEXUS 6, NEXUS 5, NEXUS4 [LG]V30, V30+, V30S ThinQ, V35,V35 ThinQ, V40 ThinQ, V50, V50 ThinQ, V50S, LG Lucid2(VS870), G8, G8 ThinQ, G8S, G8S ThinQ, G8X, G8X ThinQ, G7, G7 ThinQ, G7+ ThinQ, [Xiaomoi]Fast Charge: MIX 2S, MIX 3 [SONY] Fast Charge: Xperia Z3v(D6708); XZ2, XZ2 Premium, XZ3;
|Apple iPhone XR, iPhone XS / Max, iPhone X, iPhone 8 / Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, S8 and many more
|【Apple】iWatch 5/4/3/2; Aripod Pro/2/1; iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS MAX, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus;, 【SAMSUNG】Galaxy S10, S9/ S9+/ S8/ S8+/ S7/ S7 Edge/ S6 Edge Plus/ Note 10 10+/ Note 9/ Note 8/ Note 7/ Note 5/ Note FE/ W2017(SM-W2017)/ Kelly(SM-W2018)/ Galaxy S Lite(SM-G8750) and more, 【LG】G7 V30 V35 V40; G2, G3, G6, Lucid2(VS870), Optimus F5(AS870), Vu 3, Spectrum 2, Optimus G Pro, Optimus Vu II, Optimus LTE 2【GOOGLE】Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, NEXUS 4, NEXUS 5, NEXUS 6【Xiaomi】Fast Charge: MIX 2S, MIX 3【SONY】Fast Charge: Xperia Z3v(D6708); XZ2, XZ2 Premium, XZ3, 【NOKIA】Standard Charge: Lumia 720, Lumia 735, Lumia 810, Lumia 820, Lumia 822, Lumia 830, Lumia 920, Lumia 920T, Lumia 925, Lumia 928, Lumia 929, Lumia 930, Lumia 1020, Lumia 1520, Lumia Icon, 8 Sirocco, 【Microsoft】Standard Charge: Lumia 950, Lumia 950 XL【BlackBerry】Standard Charge: Q20, Z30, Classic SQC100-3, Classic SQC100-5, PRIV【MOTOROLA】Fast Charge: Moto Z; Standard Charge: Droid Turbo, Droid Turbo2, Droid 5, Moto Maxx, Ultra M, Moto X Force; Other Qi enabled Phones
|Apple Watch 5/4/3/2; Airpods Pro; Aripods 2/1; iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS MAX, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus;, SAMSUNG Galaxy S10, S9/ S9+/ S8/ S8+/ S7/ S7 Edge/ S6 Edge Plus/ Note 10 10+/ Note 9/ Note 8/ Note 7/ Note 5/ Note FE/ W2017(SM-W2017)/ Kelly(SM-W2018)/ Galaxy S Lite(SM-G8750) and more,, LG G7 V30 V35 V40; G2, G3, G6, Lucid2(VS870), Optimus F5(AS870), Vu 3, Spectrum 2, Optimus G Pro, Optimus Vu II, Optimus LTE 2 GOOGLE Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, NEXUS 4, NEXUS 5, NEXUS6, SONY Fast Charge: Xperia Z3v(D6708); XZ2, XZ2 Premium, XZ3, NOKIA Standard Charge: Lumia 720, Lumia 735, Lumia 810, Lumia 820, Lumia 822, Lumia 830, Lumia 920, Lumia 920T, Lumia 925, Lumia 928, Lumia 929, Lumia 930, Lumia 1020, Lumia 1520, Lumia Icon,, Microsoft Standard Charge: Lumia 950, Lumia 950 XL, BlackBerry Standard Charge: Q20, Z30, Classic SQC100-3, Classic SQC100-5, MOTOROLA Fast Charge: Moto Z; Standard Charge: Droid Turbo, Droid Turbo2, Droid 5, Moto Maxx, Ultra M, Moto X Force; Other Qi enabled Phones
|Phone XS Max / iPhone XR / iPhone XS / iPhone X / iPhone 8 / iPhone 8 Plus; Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10+ / S10e / S9+ / S9 / S8 / S8+ / S7 edge / S7 / Note 9 / Note 8 ; LG G7 / G7+ / V30+ / V30 / V35 - Sony XZ2 / XZ2 Premium / Google Pixel 3 / Google Pixel 3 XL / Google Nexus 4/ Nokia 7 plus / Nokia 8 Sirocco / BlackBerry PRIV / BlackBerry Passport / BlackBerry Z30 / Motorola Droid Maxx / Motorola Droid Mini
|iPhone XS MAX / XR / XS/ X / 8 / 8 Plus ; Samsung Galaxy S9 / S9+ / S8 / S8+ / S7 / S7 edge / S6 edge+ / Note 5 Samsung S6/S6 edge; Google Nexus 7 (2013) / 6 / 5 / 4，LG G2 / G3 / G6 Plus / Lucid 2 / Lucid 3 / Optimus F5 / Optimus G Pro / Optimus it L-05E / Spectrum 2 / Vu 2 / Vu 3 / V30 / V30 Plus, Microsoft Lumia 950 / 950 Dual Sim / 950 XL / 950 XL Dual Sim
|Connector Type Used on Cable
|USB-Mirco USB
|USB, Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB Type C
|usb
|Type C
|Item Dimensions
|3 x 5.9 x 3.4 in
|—
|4.53 x 3.03 x 4.92 in
|6.7 x 1 x 5.8 in
|3.94 x 3.94 x 0.39 in
|3.71 x 3.71 x 0.47 in
Customer reviews
Customer images
1,998 customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Takes up less space, eliminates the tangle of charger cords.