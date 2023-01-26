$39.99
Wireless Power Bank, Yiisonger Slim 10000mAh Magnetic Portable Charger 22.5W PD Fast Charging, Mini Mag-Safe Battery Pack QC3.0 LED Display USB-C Compatible with iPhone 14&13/ Pro Max/Pro/Mini (Black)

4.4 out of 5 stars 2,350 ratings
Black

Enhance your purchase

Connector Type USB Type C
Brand Yiisonger
Battery Capacity 10000 Milliamp Hours
Color Black
Voltage 9 Volts (AC)

About this item

  • Compatible with iPhone 14&13&12 Series: Magsafe battery pack fits with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max( without cases or with Mag-Safe-certified phone cases)
  • 10000mAh Large Capacity & Strong magnetic: 10000mAh ultra-large capacity can provide full-day power easily. The Power Bank real 10000mAh supports 2 charges of iPhone 13&12. With the newest magnetic technology, MagSafe power bank can directly hold the back of your iPhone 13/12 series, NOTE: Align the power bank's magnet with the phone's built-in magnet, it will be absorbed immediately
  • 3 Devices Fast Charging & Smart LED Display: Magsafe portable charger support 22.5W/20W wireless fast charging and 5w/7.5w/15w wireless fast charging 3 devices together. Smart Led display can show the remaining battery capacity to ensure charging timely
  • 0.4Lb Lightweight and Portable: The wireless charger weighs 0.4lb, the thinner and lighter design ensures that you can easily carry around the magnetic power bank and single-handedly take calls, selfies, and more. The built-in baby-like silicone material is to better protect your phone from scratches during wireless charging
  • Superior Safety Protection: Yiisonger magnetic wireless power bank equipped with built-in intelligent temperature control, overcharge security, short circuit protection, reset protection, high-temperature protection, and more to ensure the safety of your Phone

Product Description

magsafe portable charger
wireless portable charger
portable and convenient slim cable-free

Yiisonger Magnetic Portable Battery Pack for iPhone 13 /12 Series, Small size and large capacity, Three mobile phones can be charged at the same time

  • 2022 NEW UPGRADE DESIGN: POWER BANK: An unprecedented combination of mag-safe magnetic and portable charger
  • MULTIFUNCTIONAL POWER: BANK:15W fast Magsafe wireless charger, 20W USB-C fast wire charger, 22.5W USB-A fast wire charger, 10000mAh Capacity
  • MULTI-DEVICE CHARGING: Supports three devices to charge simultaneously via wireless and wired charging
  • MINI SIZE POWER BANK: This pocketed-sized power bank is compact, which likes an extra battery on your phone

magbak iphone power bank magnetic power bank mag safe charger usbc for iphone 13 pro power bank

Q: Will the magnetic work if the phone has a case?

A: This magnetic power bank is only compatible with magsafe phone cases, and if you use normal case, the magnet will be very weak, it does not support thick cases.

Q: Is it normal for the battery to overheat while charging?

A: There may be heating caused by the principle of wireless charging compared to conventional charging. These temperatures are well below the normal operating temperatures of modern smartphones, feel free to use it.

Q: Does it only support iPhone 12/13 series? Can it charge other phones?

A: The wireless power bank can only charge iPhone 12/13 series (the charging method is magnetic wireless charging), other mobile phones without magnetic suction function need to use the data cable to transfer and charge.

NOTE:

1.Press the button to activate Power Bank before using the magnetic charging function.

2.As the magnetic power bank has been hot while charging is normal. In case of overheating, it will automatically reduce the charging speed or stop charging until the temperature drops.

3.Not compatible with non-magnetic phone cases, such as OtterBox defender cases.

4.Wireless charging and mobile power can be used simultaneously to charge different devices.

1 1 1
Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger
With Kickstand
Magnetic Alignment
Digital display
Compatibility iPhone 14 & 13 & 12 Series iPhone 14 & 13 & 12 Series iPhone 14 & 13 & 12 Series
Charging Ports USB A/USB C USB A/USB C USB A/USB C
Capacity 10000mAh 10000mAh 10000mAh
Upgrade Faster charging Faster charging Faster charging

Wireless Power Bank, Yiisonger Slim 10000mAh Magnetic Portable Charger 22.5W PD Fast Charging, Mini Mag-Safe Battery Pack QC3.0 LED Display USB-C Compatible with iPhone 14&13/ Pro Max/Pro/Mini (Black)

Top reviews from the United States

June Damanti
5.0 out of 5 stars Updated Review
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 30, 2022
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
L2Root
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent Wireless Charger
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 26, 2023
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Rafael
4.0 out of 5 stars Used 2 times and it doesn't charge anymore and the cable doesn't work. disappointed.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 16, 2022
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Kindle Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Great product!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 19, 2023
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
ed. q.
4.0 out of 5 stars Gadget for travel
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 5, 2023
Color: BlackVerified Purchase