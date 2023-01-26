Q: Will the magnetic work if the phone has a case?

A: This magnetic power bank is only compatible with magsafe phone cases, and if you use normal case, the magnet will be very weak, it does not support thick cases.

Q: Is it normal for the battery to overheat while charging?

A: There may be heating caused by the principle of wireless charging compared to conventional charging. These temperatures are well below the normal operating temperatures of modern smartphones, feel free to use it.

Q: Does it only support iPhone 12/13 series? Can it charge other phones?

A: The wireless power bank can only charge iPhone 12/13 series (the charging method is magnetic wireless charging), other mobile phones without magnetic suction function need to use the data cable to transfer and charge.

NOTE:

1.Press the button to activate Power Bank before using the magnetic charging function.

2.As the magnetic power bank has been hot while charging is normal. In case of overheating, it will automatically reduce the charging speed or stop charging until the temperature drops.

3.Not compatible with non-magnetic phone cases, such as OtterBox defender cases.

4.Wireless charging and mobile power can be used simultaneously to charge different devices.