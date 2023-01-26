Wireless Power Bank, Yiisonger Slim 10000mAh Magnetic Portable Charger 22.5W PD Fast Charging, Mini Mag-Safe Battery Pack QC3.0 LED Display USB-C Compatible with iPhone 14&13/ Pro Max/Pro/Mini (Black)
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Connector Type
|USB Type C
|Brand
|Yiisonger
|Battery Capacity
|10000 Milliamp Hours
|Color
|Black
|Voltage
|9 Volts (AC)
About this item
- Compatible with iPhone 14&13&12 Series: Magsafe battery pack fits with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max( without cases or with Mag-Safe-certified phone cases)
- 10000mAh Large Capacity & Strong magnetic: 10000mAh ultra-large capacity can provide full-day power easily. The Power Bank real 10000mAh supports 2 charges of iPhone 13&12. With the newest magnetic technology, MagSafe power bank can directly hold the back of your iPhone 13/12 series, NOTE: Align the power bank's magnet with the phone's built-in magnet, it will be absorbed immediately
- 3 Devices Fast Charging & Smart LED Display: Magsafe portable charger support 22.5W/20W wireless fast charging and 5w/7.5w/15w wireless fast charging 3 devices together. Smart Led display can show the remaining battery capacity to ensure charging timely
- 0.4Lb Lightweight and Portable: The wireless charger weighs 0.4lb, the thinner and lighter design ensures that you can easily carry around the magnetic power bank and single-handedly take calls, selfies, and more. The built-in baby-like silicone material is to better protect your phone from scratches during wireless charging
- Superior Safety Protection: Yiisonger magnetic wireless power bank equipped with built-in intelligent temperature control, overcharge security, short circuit protection, reset protection, high-temperature protection, and more to ensure the safety of your Phone
Similar item to consider
Customers also search
Special offers and product promotions
- Save 5% each on Qualifying items offered by Xinyouda-us when you purchase 2 or more. Shop items
Compare with similar items
Product Description
Yiisonger Magnetic Portable Battery Pack for iPhone 13 /12 Series, Small size and large capacity, Three mobile phones can be charged at the same time
- 2022 NEW UPGRADE DESIGN: POWER BANK: An unprecedented combination of mag-safe magnetic and portable charger
- MULTIFUNCTIONAL POWER: BANK:15W fast Magsafe wireless charger, 20W USB-C fast wire charger, 22.5W USB-A fast wire charger, 10000mAh Capacity
- MULTI-DEVICE CHARGING: Supports three devices to charge simultaneously via wireless and wired charging
- MINI SIZE POWER BANK: This pocketed-sized power bank is compact, which likes an extra battery on your phone
|
|
|
|
Charge Through Your MagSafe Case
Using a Magsafe case compatible with the iPhone 12/13 series and the correct charging accessories are important to ensure a smooth user experience.
|
Fast Wireless Charging
Wireless portable charger supports 5W, 7.5W, 10W and 15W MAX wireless fast charging, support most of devices which built-in wireless charging function.(PS : Turn on the switch button before the device is wirelessly charged)
|
LED digital display screen
LED Display:Real-time power value monitoring, say goodbye to power shortage anxiety
Multi-way charging:At the same time of wireless charging, the other two interfaces can also charge other devices, and can charge three devices at the same time
|
|
|
|
SMALL SIZE EASY CARRY
The magnetic power bank design is only 170 grams. it can be easily slipped into your pocket, purse or pocket. Whether you are at home or traveling outdoors, simply plug your phone into this mini portable charger.
|
LONG BATTERY LIFE
Better than the original: intelligently switch the charging mode, tell the charging not to charge. Automatic trickle to avoid cell phone overheating, battery damage and other undesirable situations
|
NEWLY UPGRADED AI CHIP
Q: Will the magnetic work if the phone has a case?
A: This magnetic power bank is only compatible with magsafe phone cases, and if you use normal case, the magnet will be very weak, it does not support thick cases.
Q: Is it normal for the battery to overheat while charging?
A: There may be heating caused by the principle of wireless charging compared to conventional charging. These temperatures are well below the normal operating temperatures of modern smartphones, feel free to use it.
Q: Does it only support iPhone 12/13 series? Can it charge other phones?
A: The wireless power bank can only charge iPhone 12/13 series (the charging method is magnetic wireless charging), other mobile phones without magnetic suction function need to use the data cable to transfer and charge.
NOTE:
1.Press the button to activate Power Bank before using the magnetic charging function.
2.As the magnetic power bank has been hot while charging is normal. In case of overheating, it will automatically reduce the charging speed or stop charging until the temperature drops.
3.Not compatible with non-magnetic phone cases, such as OtterBox defender cases.
4.Wireless charging and mobile power can be used simultaneously to charge different devices.
|Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger
|Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger
|Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger
|With Kickstand
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Magnetic Alignment
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Digital display
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Compatibility
|iPhone 14 & 13 & 12 Series
|iPhone 14 & 13 & 12 Series
|iPhone 14 & 13 & 12 Series
|Charging Ports
|USB A/USB C
|USB A/USB C
|USB A/USB C
|Capacity
|10000mAh
|10000mAh
|10000mAh
|Upgrade
|Faster charging
|Faster charging
|Faster charging
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on February 5, 2023
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Just arrived today. Tried it out, and at first, I really liked it: attractive, fits well on phone and does so very securely. It charged my phone, but when I later tried to charge the power bank to full, it wouldn't…and still isn't…charging. It charged exactly 5% and got stuck at 68%. And there it stays. On top of that, I could never get the display to turn off when the bank was on the phone. Since charging it wasn't happening, I thought I'd try again to do that. But now, the bank isn't even turning on after attaching to phone and pushing in the power button. I really had high hopes for this bank. I've reached out the seller, but after this last problem I don't want to keep what appears to be a defective unit so will be returning and make a decision as to whether or not to try a replacement.
One of the things I appreciate about this power bank is that it has multiple charging ports, including a USB-C port and a USB-A port. This allows me to charge multiple devices at the same time, which is especially convenient when traveling.
The power bank seems to charge quickly and holds a charge well. I have been using it for a few weeks now and have not had any issues with it.
Overall, I am very happy with my purchase and would highly recommend this power bank to anyone in need of a reliable and high-capacity portable charger.
I literally used the charger twice and it worked fine until I tried to charge it after a daily use, and not only it doesn't charged anymore - the cable is of a very poor quality and extremely short in terms of lengthy - the light showing the battery level also faded and wasn't accurate anymore.
I'm extremely disappointed with my purchase vs the expectations I had.
**UPDATE 01/12/2023**
The seller contacted me offering full reimbursement or a brand new product. I will wait until it arrives to update my evaluation, but so far the customer service has been effective on reaching me out and proactively offering alternative options.