Betrayal is one of my top favorite board games that I'm constantly trying to get my friends to play. It's a fun, challenging game that's really enjoyable with the right group of people.



It's an exploration/board building game with an eerie theme about it and a really unique mechanic.



Players begin by choosing a character -- one of 12, each of which have their own set of stats. Then players enter the house, flipping cards to uncover rooms to build out the mansion. Rooms can contain special events, items (like weapons, armor, or occult paraphernalia), or omens. Which are bad.



Whenever an omen is found, the player that found it must roll the die and roll more than the number of omens that have currently been found. If a player fails to roll more than the number of omens, then THE HAUNT BEGINS. At this point, the instruction book is consulted which will tell you which haunt scenario to follow based on the conditions that caused it to occur. Usually one player is named the betrayer and is given their on set of instructions to follow (I suggest you make them leave the room) while the rest of the explorers plan their strategy to defeat them.



There are around 30 different scenarios you can play out, which means that you can play several different unique stories. The flavor text of all the cards is pretty entertaining, so things are best if everyone can get into it when they're reading to the group.



Overall it's a really fun game that can be enjoyed by both seasoned board gamers and beginners.