Betrayal At House On The Hill
- For 3 to 6 players
- 60 minutes of play time
- Designed for 3 6 players aged 12 and up
- Cooperative game
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.
Features multiple scenarios, a different lay-out with every game, and enough chills to freeze the heart of any horror fan.
Take a deep breath before you enter. It might be your last.
The creak of footsteps on the stairs, the smell of something foul and dead, the feel of something crawling down your back – this and more can be found this award-winning and highly acclaimed game of strategy and horror.
- Character cards
- Pre-painted plastic figures
- Special tokens
Betrayal at House on the Hill Board Game -2nd Edition: Take a deep breath before you enter. It might be your last. Your fear will grow with each tile you place as you investigate a house filled with dreadful monsters and deadly secrets. With 50 fiendish scenarios (including seven new haunts) and dozens of danger-filled rooms, you'll return to the house again and again - as often as you dare - and never face the same game twice. Contents include 1 rulebook, 2 haunt books, 44 room tiles, 1 Entrance Hall/Foyer/Grand staircase tile, 6 explorer figures, 6 two-sided character cards, 30 plastic clips, 8 dice, 1 Turn/Damage track, 80 cards (events, item, omen and more) and 149 tokens. For 3 - 6 players, ages 12 and up
The creak of footsteps on the stairs, the smell of something foul and dead, the feel of something crawling down your back – this and more can be found in the exciting refresh of the Avalon Hill favorite Betrayal at House on the Hill. This fun and suspenseful game is a new experience almost every time you play – you and your friends explore “that creepy old place on the hill” until enough mystic misadventures happen that one of the players turns on all of the others. Hours of fun for all your friends and family. Designed for 3–6 players aged 12 and up, this boardgame features multiple scenarios, a different lay-out with every game, and enough chills to freeze the heart of any horror fan.
Safety WarningChoking Hazard - Small Parts
Legal DisclaimerInventoried and missing 1 black clip, everything else accounted for. box has some ware, top slightly bowed. ships fast!
HOWEVER, there are VERY VERY negative spiritual elements in this game, in the book that said DO NOT READ (because it is for the scenarios). There is voodoo with an explanation of different voodoo dolls, seances, the gateway to hell, pentagrams, demons.... It goes beyond fun scary things into really, really dark things. I played it once, and it's now not allowed in my house. 'Nuf said.
1) Are you someone who enjoys long, drawn out, complicated, convoluted, games of mild strategy/mostly luck? You have no where else you need to be for the next 4 hours? Really?? Sad. If so, this game is for you, proceed to the next step.
2) Be sure to look up the revised rules, as the current rule book has tons of inaccuracies and some of the haunts make absolutely no sense.
3) Read everything multiple times. Got a number in your head? No, more than that. EVEN. MORE. Good. Now you'll still be confused but at least you'll be confused with the correct information.
4) Consider wearing costumes. It really livens things up.
5) Play on a large surface. The house will grow in every imaginable direction, there will be cards and dead bodies everywhere. It's a mess, make sure you have the space for it.
My main issue related to this game is the quality of the game and pieces. All of the small monster/item/etc token pieces require you to punch out the pieces from a large sheet. A large portion of my pieces ripped and tore when punching them out. Additionally, a room tile and character card have some small tears on them. The characters are all made of cheap plastic. One of them was not set properly and leans so much it barely stands up. I have some friends that own an older version of the game and it is of much higher quality than the game I received. I should also mention that the actual game box has started peeling. I have only had this game for 2 weeks now and it already looks like its been heavily played for years.
I do want to mention that I reached out to Avalon Hill about the torn game pieces and they are sending me replacement pieces. The customer service was great, but the actual replacement parts are going to take 5-6 weeks to ship to me. It's rather disappointing for a new game that is rather expensive to buy. I expected higher quality. I can only hope that the replacement pieces are better than the originals that I received.
Gameplay - 4/5 stars
Game Quality - 1/5 stars
Avg Rating - 3/5 stars
It's an exploration/board building game with an eerie theme about it and a really unique mechanic.
Players begin by choosing a character -- one of 12, each of which have their own set of stats. Then players enter the house, flipping cards to uncover rooms to build out the mansion. Rooms can contain special events, items (like weapons, armor, or occult paraphernalia), or omens. Which are bad.
Whenever an omen is found, the player that found it must roll the die and roll more than the number of omens that have currently been found. If a player fails to roll more than the number of omens, then THE HAUNT BEGINS. At this point, the instruction book is consulted which will tell you which haunt scenario to follow based on the conditions that caused it to occur. Usually one player is named the betrayer and is given their on set of instructions to follow (I suggest you make them leave the room) while the rest of the explorers plan their strategy to defeat them.
There are around 30 different scenarios you can play out, which means that you can play several different unique stories. The flavor text of all the cards is pretty entertaining, so things are best if everyone can get into it when they're reading to the group.
Overall it's a really fun game that can be enjoyed by both seasoned board gamers and beginners.