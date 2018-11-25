$29.49
Betrayal At House On The Hill

  • For 3 to 6 players
  • 60 minutes of play time
  • Designed for 3 6 players aged 12 and up
  • Cooperative game
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Betrayal at House on the Hill Board Game -2nd Edition: Take a deep breath before you enter. It might be your last. Your fear will grow with each tile you place as you investigate a house filled with dreadful monsters and deadly secrets. With 50 fiendish scenarios (including seven new haunts) and dozens of danger-filled rooms, you'll return to the house again and again - as often as you dare - and never face the same game twice. Contents include 1 rulebook, 2 haunt books, 44 room tiles, 1 Entrance Hall/Foyer/Grand staircase tile, 6 explorer figures, 6 two-sided character cards, 30 plastic clips, 8 dice, 1 Turn/Damage track, 80 cards (events, item, omen and more) and 149 tokens. For 3 - 6 players, ages 12 and up

The creak of footsteps on the stairs, the smell of something foul and dead, the feel of something crawling down your back – this and more can be found in the exciting refresh of the Avalon Hill favorite Betrayal at House on the Hill. This fun and suspenseful game is a new experience almost every time you play – you and your friends explore "that creepy old place on the hill" until enough mystic misadventures happen that one of the players turns on all of the others. Hours of fun for all your friends and family. Designed for 3–6 players aged 12 and up, this boardgame features multiple scenarios, a different lay-out with every game, and enough chills to freeze the heart of any horror fan.

Safety Warning
Choking Hazard - Small Parts

K. L. Sternitzky
1.0 out of 5 stars Terrible game for all ages
November 25, 2018
Style: Base Verified Purchase
Cait K
2.0 out of 5 stars Death to the zombie hoard or Banshees would be better than this.
November 25, 2018
Style: Base Verified Purchase
Corey
3.0 out of 5 stars Great Game, Poor Quality
July 5, 2017
Style: Base Verified Purchase
LokiDucks
5.0 out of 5 stars One of my favorite board game purchases of the last year. Lots of fun.
November 22, 2015
Style: Base Verified Purchase
