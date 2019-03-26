$54.99
& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Arrives: Sunday, Dec 20 Details
Fastest delivery: Friday, Dec 18 Details
Arrives before Christmas.
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon
Sold by Toy Planet
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Toy Planet
Return policy: Returnable until Jan 31, 2021
For the 2020 holiday season, returnable items shipped between October 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2021.
Read full return policy
Risk Legacy Game has been added to your Cart
Other Sellers on Amazon
$59.98
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: LegitMTG
$59.99
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Amazon.com
$47.99
+ $13.83 shipping
Sold by: RCBoyz
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon
Loading recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
We do not have any recommendations at this time
Continue shopping

Risk Legacy Game

4.8 out of 5 stars 699 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "risk legacy"
List Price: $59.99
Price: $54.99 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $5.00 (8%)
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Brand Avalon Hill
Genre Strategy
Item Dimensions LxWxH 15.75 x 10.5 x 2.5 inches
Cautionary Statement Choking Hazard - Small Parts
Number of Game Players 5

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • The classic board game, redefined
  • The first board game where choices and actions made in one game carry over into the next
  • No two games are alike
  • Locked off components can be revealed as players win multiple games
  • Winning players get to name a continent or found a major city
  • Includes gameboard, character tokens, and game cards
  • The classic board game, redefined
Show more
Shop toys for your little ones
Beat the rush and shop new and exciting toys, games, and gifts for kids Start now

Frequently bought together

  • Risk Legacy Game
  • +
  • Pandemic: Legacy Season 1 (Blue Edition)
  • +
  • Pandemic
Total price: $159.86
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

More to consider from our brands

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Giant 4 in A Row, 4 to Score - Premium Plastic Four Connect Game JUMBO 4 Foot Width or JUNIOR 3 Foot Width Set with 44…
    4.7 out of 5 stars 271
    $244.90
Next

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Winning Moves Games Risk Europe
    4.6 out of 5 stars 149
    $37.50
    Only 9 left in stock - order soon.
  2. Wizards of the Coast Risk Legacy Boardgame
    4.4 out of 5 stars 210
    $50.72
    In stock on December 30, 2020.
  3. Risk: Star Wars Edition Game
    4.6 out of 5 stars 728
    $30.70
    Only 15 left in stock - order soon.
  4. Risk Warhammer 40,000 Board Game | Based on Warhammer 40k from Games Workshop | Officially Licensed Warhammer 40,000…
    4.4 out of 5 stars 33
    $51.89
    In stock on December 20, 2020.
  5. Risk 2210 A.D.
    4.7 out of 5 stars 254
    15 offers from $44.99
  6. The Walking Dead Risk: Survival Edition
    4.6 out of 5 stars 282
    $49.99
Next

Special offers and product promotions

WARNING:

CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Risk Legacy Game

Description

In Risk Legacy, every game you play will change every future game. A decision you make in Game 1 could come back to haunt you in Game 10. The risks you take in Risk Legacy are not like those in any other board game. You and the other players will shape how your world evolves: its history, its cities, even its factions and how they fight. Cards and stickers will come into play. Cards will go out of play forever. You don't forget past betrayals - and neither does the game.

Unlock new rules and watch events unfold as you play more games. No two games will ever be the same.

Play your game. Write your history.

Product description

Product Description

Your every move will cement your legacy! The classic game of Risk is as addicting as ever with Risk Legacy! Write your own history! How will you shape your world? In Risk Legacy, every game you play will change every future game. A decision you make in Game 1 could come back to haunt you in Game 10. The risks you take in Risk Legacy are not like those in any other board game. You and the other players will shape how your world evolves: its history, its cities, even its factions and how they fight. Cards and stickers will come into play. Cards will go out of play forever. You don't forget past betrayals- and neither does the game. Unlock new rules and watch events unfold as you play more games. No two games will ever be the same. Play your game. Write your history. Hasbro Gaming and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.

From the Manufacturer

When you play a game of Risk, it gets personal. Always. But the game was never a casualty of your wars. Until now how will you shape your world? In Risk Legacy, every game you play will change every future game. Defend a territory, weaken an opponent, or upgrade a faction: a decision you make in Game 1 cold come back to haunt you in Game 10. The risks you take in Risk Legacy are not like those in any other board game. You and your opponents will shape how your world evolves - it's history, it's cities, even it's factions - and how they fight. You don't forget past betrayals - and neither does the game. But the game itself holds secrets. Uncover new rules, new components, and new surprises and watch events unfold as you play more games. No two Risk Legacy games will ever be the same.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Important information

Safety Information

Choking Hazard - Small Parts

Compare with similar items


Risk Legacy Game
Pandemic: Legacy Season 1 (Blue Edition)
Wizards of the Coast Risk Legacy Boardgame
Winning Moves Games Risk Europe
Scythe Board Game - An Engine-Building, Area Control Stonemaier Game for 1-5 Players, Ages 14+
Customer Rating 4.8 out of 5 stars (699) 4.8 out of 5 stars (978) 4.4 out of 5 stars (210) 4.6 out of 5 stars (149) 4.8 out of 5 stars (2073)
Price $54.99 $69.99 $50.72 $37.50 $72.22
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Toy Planet FIVE Stars Express Goods Amazon.com Amazon.com
Are batteries required? No No No No No
Item Dimensions 15.75 x 10.50 x 2.50 inches 2.95 x 10.63 x 14.57 inches 15.75 x 2.76 x 10.63 inches 15.75 x 10.50 x 2.50 inches 11.81 x 4.00 x 14.57 inches
Item Weight 3.31 lbs 4.59 lbs 0.06 ounces 7.00 lbs
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
699 global ratings
5 star
87%
4 star
8%
3 star
3%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Tyler Smith
1.0 out of 5 stars Packaged Wrong
Reviewed in the United States on March 26, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Dizuki
5.0 out of 5 stars Just do yourself and 4 of your friends a favor and buy it.
Reviewed in the United States on December 27, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
18 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Fen Druadìn Head
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing game!
Reviewed in the United States on December 26, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Vwelyn
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Deployment Game
Reviewed in the United States on January 20, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
VIP
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome game and it is way faster then regular Risk.
Reviewed in the United States on December 23, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
11 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
susan w
2.0 out of 5 stars Liking less with each game
Reviewed in the United States on December 5, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

robin
5.0 out of 5 stars Makes regular risk obsolete
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 14, 2013
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
AmaZen
5.0 out of 5 stars The new Risk Daddy!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 12, 2013
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Orla McAuley
4.0 out of 5 stars really enjoyed it then and now
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 14, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Callum
5.0 out of 5 stars The best board game I've ever played
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 22, 2014
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Ms. S. Raine
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 18, 2015
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse

Customers also viewed these products

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. The Walking Dead Risk: Survival Edition
    4.6 out of 5 stars 282
    $49.99
  2. Risk Legacy Game
    4.8 out of 5 stars 699
    $54.99
  3. Risk: Star Wars Edition Game
    4.6 out of 5 stars 728
    $30.70
    Only 15 left in stock - order soon.
  4. Winning Moves Games Risk Europe
    4.6 out of 5 stars 149
    $37.50
    Only 9 left in stock - order soon.
  5. Risk 2210 A.D.
    4.7 out of 5 stars 254
    15 offers from $44.99
  6. Avalon Hill Axis and Allies 1941 Board Game, Multicolor
    4.4 out of 5 stars 1,207
    $25.99
Next
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: history game, 1 player card games, watch game, classic board games for families, classic board games, stronghold games

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.