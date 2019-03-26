Alright let me start out by saying that you need a group of friend to play this with. The closer you get to playing with the same 5 people each game the more fun you will have. A large part of risk legacy is that the game evolves with each game you play. You will unlock new ways to influence the game board and screw your friends over for games to come. a decision made in game 3, might be the thing that helps you win game 7. Now a great part of this game is that each color has its own personality. Red and green are not in any way equal, some colors are better defenders or attackers. And their abilities also change and evolve over time. This lead me and my friends to house rule it that we ALWAYS play the same colors. this made it so when one of us permanently nerfed one color the player that that color had a forever grudge. I'm writing this review as i order my second copy of the game, because unfortunately after you play the 15 games this game is intended for its kinda hard to bring in new people so you have to re buy it. But trust me it is worth it. This is easily 60 hours of quality entertainment with friends for the price of an afternoon at a bowling ally, or a nice dinner.