Risk Legacy Game
|Brand
|Avalon Hill
|Genre
|Strategy
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|15.75 x 10.5 x 2.5 inches
|Cautionary Statement
|Choking Hazard - Small Parts
|Number of Game Players
|5
About this item
- The classic board game, redefined
- The first board game where choices and actions made in one game carry over into the next
- No two games are alike
- Locked off components can be revealed as players win multiple games
- Winning players get to name a continent or found a major city
- Includes gameboard, character tokens, and game cards
- The classic board game, redefined
WARNING:
From the manufacturer
Risk Legacy Game
Description
In Risk Legacy, every game you play will change every future game. A decision you make in Game 1 could come back to haunt you in Game 10. The risks you take in Risk Legacy are not like those in any other board game. You and the other players will shape how your world evolves: its history, its cities, even its factions and how they fight. Cards and stickers will come into play. Cards will go out of play forever. You don't forget past betrayals - and neither does the game.

Unlock new rules and watch events unfold as you play more games. No two games will ever be the same.

Play your game. Write your history.
Unlock new rules and watch events unfold as you play more games. No two games will ever be the same.
Play your game. Write your history.
Product description
Product Description
Your every move will cement your legacy! The classic game of Risk is as addicting as ever with Risk Legacy! Write your own history! How will you shape your world? In Risk Legacy, every game you play will change every future game. A decision you make in Game 1 could come back to haunt you in Game 10. The risks you take in Risk Legacy are not like those in any other board game. You and the other players will shape how your world evolves: its history, its cities, even its factions and how they fight. Cards and stickers will come into play. Cards will go out of play forever. You don't forget past betrayals- and neither does the game. Unlock new rules and watch events unfold as you play more games. No two games will ever be the same. Play your game. Write your history.
From the Manufacturer
When you play a game of Risk, it gets personal. Always. But the game was never a casualty of your wars. Until now how will you shape your world? In Risk Legacy, every game you play will change every future game. Defend a territory, weaken an opponent, or upgrade a faction: a decision you make in Game 1 cold come back to haunt you in Game 10. The risks you take in Risk Legacy are not like those in any other board game. You and your opponents will shape how your world evolves - it's history, it's cities, even it's factions - and how they fight. You don't forget past betrayals - and neither does the game. But the game itself holds secrets. Uncover new rules, new components, and new surprises and watch events unfold as you play more games. No two Risk Legacy games will ever be the same.
Important information
Safety Information
Choking Hazard - Small Parts
3 missiles happened, so we proceeded to open the box. I look down at the first card and what do I see? "The player that is about to place 30+ troops..." Turns out the 3 missiles box was in the one labeled 30+ troops and vice versa. One of the main mechanics that makes this game different than normal Risk is that there are surprises and changes that happen throughout the games, and now that was totally ruined.
Then one of the young people at the table, who had not been doing very well up to that point, realized he was within a turn of capturing enough headquarters to win the game... and he did so, in one fell swoop. Took us all by surprise, and we were all delighted.
Now each game goes much faster because we've all realized the strategies are different–and more fun! It's a more balanced game, and faster, than the old one. And everyone wants a chance to make changes to the game board, so each round is FIERCE!
Highly recommended. One of the best gifts under our tree this year.
I keep expecting the legacy game mechanics to do something to break his iron grip, restore some balance, and make it worth playing to the end of the sequence, but the game is failing me, mostly giving additional riches to the rich. At first it felt like a balanced game with some great surprises, but now it just feels like the original RISK, which is great fun if you are winning, and a long painful slog once the tide turns against you, with no hope of recovery.
Anger, tears, and after 7 rounds, this may be the game that no one will ever play again. I'm just not sure daughter or I are willing to invest any more hours in seeing if this ever becomes fun again.
The base game works well, but once you start opening the additional packs it really gets exciting. Many of the packs have changed the way we play, and they get really fun thinking of different tactics.
The play can be a lot quicker than normal risk, with our shortest game taking half an hour. I think our longest game took about 2 hours so it does vary quite a bit.
Having the different army types really gives the good characterisation as well, rather than the generic armies of regular risk.
We have played 10 of the 15 games and can't wait each time to play the next game. The game itself as it starts - with its 5 factions with different powers,stickers to add special features to some territories, cities, missiles... - is already good. When new packs of cards or playing pieces (as well as new rules) are added in at various trigger points it only gets better. It is imaginative and has a fair bit of humour thrown in. It is definitely worth the money we each chipped in for the set!! When we finish this set I may buy another set to play with my kids...
The only downside is that you are supposed to play at least the first 15 games with the same group of people, which is tricky for my family (we have to wait until we are all in one place again to continue our games), but I understand why, and it does add yet another exciting element to the game.