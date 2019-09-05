This set of candles is so much better than I could of hoped for! The packaging is very pretty and completely geared towards gifting, even though you are going to end up wanting to keep it for yourself Haha. I bought these for my grandma and I couldn't be happier with them! They not only put a pretty card inside for you to fill out and give it a personal touch, but they put a beautiful piece of satin ribbon half under the lid and half out of each candle to help you remove the lid. My grandma has bad arthritis in her hands and this added detail is something I wouldn't of ever thought of that is absolutely brilliant! The scents of the candles are very light, fresh and pleasant. The quality of craftsman ship of the beautiful tins the candles come in are wonderful. Once you burn the candle you can repurpose these beauties to hold any trinkets or jewelry, I love gifts that keep on giving. I am going to have to buy another set for myself!