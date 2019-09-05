$15.99
Large Size Scented Candles Gifts Sets for Women-Gardenia, Lavender, Jasmine and Vanilla, Natural Soy Wax Travel Tin Fragrance Gift for Valentine's Day Birthday Mother's Day Bath Yoga

#1-gardenia, Lavender, Jasmine and Vanilla
  • Each votive candle is 4.4 oz & burns for a 20-25 hours. Size: Diameter 2" x 3 H
  • The scented candle gifts set includes 4 Fragrances : Gardenia, Lavender, Jasmine and Vanilla. A portable tin candle, which can be sealed and taken with you wherever you go.
  • Ideal Gift Set: The ideal relaxation set for birthdays, Christmas, anniversaries, Mother’s & Father’s Days, or other holidays that will delight people of all ages
  • ECO-FRIENDLY 100% SOY - These candles are made with naturally biodegradable and eco-friendly pure soy wax.
  • The design of the flower fairy brings you the wonderful feeling of Alice in Wonderland.

Color: #1-gardenia, Lavender, Jasmine and Vanilla

Product Description

1

Soy Candle Specification: Candles weight: 4 x120g / 4.4 Oz Colour: Multicolour Size: 7.5 x 7.5x 5 cm Quantity: 4 Pieces

What's in the box: 1* Gardenia Scented Candle 1* Lavender Scented Candle 1* Jasmine Scented Candle 1* Vanilla Scented Candle

Rich aroma, multiple uses

Best gift for your mom, relatives, boss, sister, friends, wife, etc.

  • Please note:
  • 1. Keep out of reach of children and pets
  • 2. NEVER light them near anything that can catch fire
  • 3. Please put it on a heat resistant surface, as the glass will get hot when the candle's burning

Product information

Color:#1-gardenia, Lavender, Jasmine and Vanilla

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
834 customer ratings
5 star
70%
4 star
14%
3 star
7%
2 star
3%
1 star
5%
Ardena
TOP 500 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic set for gifts!
Reviewed in the United States on September 5, 2019
Color: #1-gardenia, Lavender, Jasmine and VanillaVerified Purchase
47 people found this helpful
MediaBoxEnt
HALL OF FAMETOP 50 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars I wish you could smell them!
Reviewed in the United States on August 27, 2019
Color: #1-gardenia, Lavender, Jasmine and VanillaVerified Purchase
35 people found this helpful
Tracy M
TOP 500 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect gift for anyone
Reviewed in the United States on October 15, 2019
Color: #1-gardenia, Lavender, Jasmine and VanillaVerified Purchase
19 people found this helpful
drynard
5.0 out of 5 stars Very nice for gift or yourself
Reviewed in the United States on March 14, 2020
Color: #1-gardenia, Lavender, Jasmine and VanillaVerified Purchase
9 people found this helpful
Moriah
5.0 out of 5 stars Makes a great gift
Reviewed in the United States on February 10, 2020
Color: #3-lavender, Rosemary,vanilla and French FreesiaVerified Purchase
9 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars DO NOT BUY!!!!
Reviewed in the United States on February 21, 2020
Color: #2- Spring, Lemon, Lavender and Mediterranean FigVerified Purchase
10 people found this helpful
Elizabeth Trogdon
5.0 out of 5 stars Lovely!
Reviewed in the United States on February 29, 2020
Color: #2- Spring, Lemon, Lavender and Mediterranean FigVerified Purchase
8 people found this helpful
Jignesh
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect gift with lovely packaging and cute containers
Reviewed in the United States on October 2, 2019
Color: #1-gardenia, Lavender, Jasmine and VanillaVerified Purchase
9 people found this helpful
