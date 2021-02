LOVE these slippers! They are so soft and comfortable. I agree with those who suggest that you buy your pair one size larger than what you normally purchase. Doing that keeps your slippers very roomy inside and keeps your heels away from hanging off of the back ridge. They feel safe on my feet and are very warm. They wash well too! They were packaged well and actually arrived BEFORE my expected shipping date!



UPDATE: Just purchased my second pair. My remarks all remain the same. My second pair arrived one day early just like the first pair! Be sure to buy yours one size larger than you typically wear. These do really well in the washer. I typically wash in the machine and put them over a bottle to air dry.