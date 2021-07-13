SET OF 2 - Keep your spurtle, spatula, spoon, ladle and any other cooking utensils separate. Keep one holder by the stove and one by the coffee machine. Avoid mixing ingredients from one dish to the next to help keep your dishes authentic and help manage with cooking for people with food allergies.



MADE FROM REAL ACACIA WOOD - This high-quality set of spoon rests are made from naturally cured acacia wood. They are durable and strong enough to handle the toughest kitchens and beautiful enough to match any countertop decor.



WONDERFUL GIFT - Perfect gift for the cook or chef in your life. Perfect for housewarmings, birthday’s, dinner parties, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduation or anniversaries. Comes nicely packaged ready to be gifted.



KEEP IT CLEAN AND ORGANIZED - Unique design is meant to cradle your utensils and keep your cooking surfaces clean and hygienic. Perfect for those tired of scrubbing grease off hard to clean stovetops. Organise jewellery, pens and pencils.



DIMENSIONS - The Spoon rest measures 4.7inches(12cm) x 4.3 inches(11cm) x 0.8inches(2cm). The Utensil rest measures 10.0inches(25cm) x 3.3inches(8cm) x 0.8inches(2cm)



Gee and Cee are proud to bring you this high-quality set of 2 beautifully handcrafted Acacia wooden spoon rests that are perfect for the kitchen or any room in the house. Use together to keep your countertop clean while using multiple utensils or keep one by the coffee machine to keep your breakfast station organized. The attractive natural acacia wood complements any countertop while strong enough to stand up to everyday uses. Perfect for anyone who loves to cook while keeping things clean and organized!