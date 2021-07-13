$29.99
Wooden Utensil Rest and Wood Spoon Rest Set of 2 For spurtles Tongs on Kitchen Counter Stove Top and coffee table - Acacia Wood Catchall Tray For Cooking Utensils spoons Keys and Rings

4.7 out of 5 stars 19 ratings
Enhance your purchase

Material Wood
Color Acacia Wood
Brand Gee and Cee
Is Dishwasher Safe Yes

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • SET OF 2 - Keep your spurtle, spatula, spoon, ladle and any other cooking utensils separate. Keep one holder by the stove and one by the coffee machine. Avoid mixing ingredients from one dish to the next to help keep your dishes authentic and help manage with cooking for people with food allergies.
  • MADE FROM REAL ACACIA WOOD - This high-quality set of spoon rests are made from naturally cured acacia wood. They are durable and strong enough to handle the toughest kitchens and beautiful enough to match any countertop decor.
  • WONDERFUL GIFT - Perfect gift for the cook or chef in your life. Perfect for housewarmings, birthday’s, dinner parties, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduation or anniversaries. Comes nicely packaged ready to be gifted.
  • KEEP IT CLEAN AND ORGANIZED - Unique design is meant to cradle your utensils and keep your cooking surfaces clean and hygienic. Perfect for those tired of scrubbing grease off hard to clean stovetops. Organise Jewellery, pens and pencils.
  • DIMENSIONS - The Spoon rest measures 4.7inches(12cm) x 4.3 inches(11cm) x 0.8inches(2cm). The Utensil rest measures 10.0inches(25cm) x 3.3inches(8cm) x 0.8inches(2cm)
    Gee and Cee are proud to bring you this high-quality set of 2 beautifully handcrafted Acacia wooden spoon rests that are perfect for the kitchen or any room in the house. Use together to keep your countertop clean while using multiple utensils or keep one by the coffee machine to keep your breakfast station organized. The attractive natural acacia wood complements any countertop while strong enough to stand up to everyday uses. Perfect for anyone who loves to cook while keeping things clean and organized!

    Product information

    Customer reviews

    4.7 out of 5 stars
    4.7 out of 5
    19 global ratings
    Top reviews from the United States

    Agnes Ayodele
    5.0 out of 5 stars This item is very necessary in the kitchen of a woman who loves cooking.
    Reviewed in the United States on July 13, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    Juan Gracia
    5.0 out of 5 stars Nice gift for the newlyweds
    Reviewed in the United States on June 21, 2022
