Follow the Author

James Hoffmann
The World Atlas of Coffee: From Beans to Brewing -- Coffees Explored, Explained and Enjoyed Hardcover – October 10, 2018

by James Hoffmann (Author)
4.8 out of 5 stars 3,412 ratings
Previous page
  1. Part of series
    World Atlas Of
  2. Print length
    272 pages
  3. Language
    English
  4. Publisher
    Firefly Books
  5. Publication date
    October 10, 2018
  6. Dimensions
    7.5 x 1 x 10 inches
  7. ISBN-10
    0228100941
  8. ISBN-13
    978-0228100942
  Slow roasting will also achieve a better, if more expensive cup of coffee.
    Highlighted by 237 Kindle readers
    Highlighted by 237 Kindle readers
  A coffee farmer will usually have to wait three years for a newly planted tree to fruit properly.
    Highlighted by 236 Kindle readers
    Highlighted by 236 Kindle readers
  Failure to add enough heat can stall the roast and 'bake' the coffee, resulting in poor cup quality.
    Highlighted by 130 Kindle readers
    Highlighted by 130 Kindle readers
Got a real coffee nerd on your hands? Send 'em to the books with James Hoffmann's atlas of the world's most famed bean-growing regions. Don't be surprised when they start planning a trip to coffee hot spots in Africa, Asia, and the Americas. -- Madeline Boardman ― Cosmopolitan Magazine Online Published On: 2019-09-19

James Hoffman is my go-to professional for all things coffee, from equipment reviews to brewing techniques to drink recipes. His YouTube channel is starred on my browser menu, and his advice has expertly carried me through a myriad of coffee conundrums. His book, The World Atlas of Coffee, is the perfect geek-out read for anyone interested in learning more about the wide world of coffee. It covers how coffee is produced, from harvest through roasting, and includes step-by-step guides for all the core home-brewing methods. -- Michal Bennett ― Inlander Published On: 2021-12-02

Not only is this the perfect coffee-table book, but it's also filled with everything you want to know about coffee. It talks about the harvest and production process, and it covers popular at-home brewing methods. So, if you're just starting out on your coffee journey or you want to dive deep into it, this book has something for you. -- Dani Howell ― Design Milk Published On: 2020-09-28

If they actually want to know the difference between Columbian, Ethiopian, and Puerto Rican beans, then this will serve as their Rosetta Stone for coffee. ― Esquire Published On: 2020-10-22

Selection, Traveler Gift Guide... This is the definitive handbook to all things coffee. In addition to step-by-step guides for every home-brewing method imaginable, the atlas details the history and taste profiles of the world's best coffee-producing regions. -- Jessica Puckett ― Conte Nast Traveler Published On: 2020-10-08

James Hoffmann is a former World Barista Champion, roaster owner, coffee consultant and, most recently, a successful YouTuber. More importantly, he knows more about the past, present and future of coffee than most human beings, and his writing is clever enough to make reading fun. -- Will Price ― Gear Patrol Published On: 2019-11-23

Selection, 2018 Coffee Compass Holiday Gift Guide... We think James Hoffmann's magnum opus is the single most important book about coffee that's been published to date. -- Michael Butterworth ― The Coffee Compass Published On: 2018-12-03

This hardcover book boasts gorgeous photography and a fascinating behind-the-scenes look into the world's biggest coffee-producing regions. -- Leslie Barrie and Kathleen Mulpeter ― Health Magazine Published On: 2018-09-27

If there's only one book on your shelf about coffee, there's no doubt in our mind which one it should be: The World Atlas of Coffee by James Hoffmann. -- Michael Butterworth ― The Coffee Compass Published On: 2018-11-05

With a full breakdown of the world's 35 coffee producing nations, this atlas will ensure you know how to tell your Burundi beans from those grown in Bolivia. The World Atlas of Coffee is the perfect gift for that person in your life who takes their coffee seriously, or is looking to take their caffeinated drinks to the next level. -- Anton Olsen ― Geek Dad Blog Published On: 2018-11-20

[Review of previous edition:] Nothing like a good cup of coffee! Coffee tasting bars are springing up everywhere along with coffee tourism--learn where it comes from and why it tastes a certain way. This last word on coffee provides maps, beautiful photography, taste profiles and great new ways to enjoy coffee! Aficionados will enjoy reading this along with their morning "shot"! -- Ann Coombs ― Annual Holiday Gift Guide List 2015 Published On: 2015-12-20

[Review of previous edition:] Professionals and enthusiasts alike will love this beautiful book by James Hoffmann. From overviews of the world's most vibrant coffee-growing regions, to step-by-step brewing tutorials, the content is educational, thought-provoking, and substantial. I've already recommended this book to Barista Magazine readers countless times. -- Sarah Allen, Editor ― Barista Magazine Published On: 2015-07-01

[Review of previous edition:] Exploring the origins, growing regions, harvesting and every step of the production process author James Hoffmann provides a fascinating look at the world of coffee. Starting with an examination of the coffee plant, the varieties, how it is harvested, Hoffmann clearly explains each stage. The second part of the book presents details on the journey from bean to cup, with information on every option for roasting and brewing. The last section examines all of the 29 coffee-growing countries. Colour photographs fill the pages and bring to life the diversity of locations and the people involved. -- Terry Peters ― North Shore News Published On: 2016-11-16

[Review of previous edition:] For those interested in all-things java, author Hoffmann -- a world-champion barista and CEO of a British roasting company -- has written the definitive guide. If you love coffee, then you'll love this book. Hoffman focuses on specialty coffees: those "defined by their quality and by how good they taste" and discusses in fascinating detail how different varieties of coffee produce their own unique flavors, aromas, and commercial value. The book is divided into three beautifully illustrated sections that cover the process of growing and processing coffee, the numerous ways to grind, roast, and brew it, and the geographical and historical origins of the many types of drinkable black gold. Readers will find a bevy of informative tidbits throughout the book. For example, American G.I.s created Americano by watering down Italian espresso... The book's design also warrants praise: it's loaded with hundreds of full color photographs, maps, and illustrations. It is well-written, informative, and a must-have for general readers who want to know more about their favorite morning brew. ― Publishers Weekly Published On: 2014-11-17

[Review of previous edition:] This single-volume "all you want to know about coffee"book fills a gap in the popular reference literature. Though the title uses the more academic word atlas, this is actually a readable work on coffee, albeit arranged by continent and then by region. It seeks to provide information on where coffee is grown, the people who grow it, and the coffee culture at large. The book begins with an introduction to coffee and the process of getting from the bean to the cup. The atlas portion contains 30 pages covering Africa; 22 pages, Asia; and 68 pages, the Americas. As seen in other Firefly books, it is profusely illustrated with color plates. Recommended for circulating collections at libraries where interest in coffee is high. -- Jerry Carbone ― Booklist Published On: 2014-12-15

[Review of previous edition:] The World Atlas of Coffee...takes ambitious as its starting point and then shoots for exhaustive. It doesn't hit that crazy a level of detail, which is lucky for us because it remains at once packed and approachable. Just one example: in the section on Burundi, Hoffmann details fourteen growing regions. It's a book coffee professionals and enthusiasts alike should not just add to their libraries but dog-ear and highlight. Opening with the history, production, retail, and brewing of coffee, Hoffmann spends more than a hundred pages at origin, giving special attention to traceability. Designed with gorgeous photography and an eye to draw readers through the sometimes bewildering process of brewing a simple cup of coffee, The World Atlas of Coffee is a book you'll spend as much time looking at as reading. -- Cory Eldridge ― Fresh Cup Magazine Published On: 2014-11-05

[Review of previous edition:] One of the world's favorite beverages is dissected in this encyclopedia that introduces the coffee plant and its harvesting, processing, and trade and discusses the buying and preparation of the drink before embarking on a world coffee tour. This voyage takes up most of the title and includes information on the history and current state of coffee growing, processing, and consumption in sections on Africa, Asia, and the Americas. A strength of the book are the numerous, often full-spread photos, of coffee at every stage from fruit to cup. An unusual offering that will be of value in collections serving agriculture, business, and nutrition students. -- Henrietta Verma ― Library Journal Published On: 2014-12-01

[Review of previous edition:] For the coffee geek if you don't know the difference between the coffee varieties Arabica and Robusta, if you're wondering how coffee cultivation in Ethiopia differs from that in Costa Rica, if you're confused about the myriad methods of brewing coffee, you won't find a better resource than "The World Atlas of Coffee: From Beans to Brewing--Coffees Explored, Explained and Enjoyed". Even confirmed coffee geeks will benefit from this volume, at once encyclopedic and approachable. -- Erica Marcus ― The Tampa Bay Ledger Published On: 2014-12-30

The CEO of Coffee YouTube... Hoffmann offers a knowledgeable, sometimes cheeky, and always entertaining approach to coffee that encourages his fans to find joy, and more than just a caffeine boost, in their daily cup. -- Ashley Rodriguez ― TasteCooking.com Published On: 2022-01-17

This book is an atlas, but it's not like the boring, outdated ones... It's about something interesting: coffee. ― Coffee or Die Magazine Published On: 2022-04-12

About the Author

James Hoffmann is a coffee expert, author and the 2007 World Barista Champion. Along with a team of experts, he operates Square Mile Coffee Roasters, a multi-award-winning coffee roasting company based in East London, UK. James travels frequently to the coffee producing countries and is a popular speaker. His website is www.jimseven.com.

  Publisher ‏ : ‎ Firefly Books; Second Edition, Revised, Updated and Expanded (October 10, 2018)
  Language ‏ : ‎ English
  Hardcover ‏ : ‎ 272 pages
  ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 0228100941
  ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-0228100942
  Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 2.45 pounds
  Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 7.5 x 1 x 10 inches
Deshrek
5.0 out of 5 stars one of the best books about coffee from beans to the drink
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 24, 2023
SC
5.0 out of 5 stars Great span of coverage
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 25, 2023
April Nln
5.0 out of 5 stars It has arrived.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 30, 2022
christopher ou
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun to read!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 14, 2022
2 people found this helpful
IcrewUH60s
5.0 out of 5 stars on pg. 72 and I feel like an expert already!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 11, 2022
Hunter Frank
4.0 out of 5 stars BOOK VERY INFORMATIVE- BUT WOULD NOT RATE CONDITION SAME AS SELLER-BINDING IS BROKEN
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on June 19, 2022
John Desrosiers
5.0 out of 5 stars Coffee Education
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on September 12, 2022
One person found this helpful
AG
5.0 out of 5 stars It is a book and it is also a tool
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on July 26, 2022
One person found this helpful
gareth
5.0 out of 5 stars an excellent book that looks great too
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on May 20, 2019
9 people found this helpful
Mr. Andrew P
4.0 out of 5 stars Interesting
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on November 3, 2021
2 people found this helpful
Steven Frost
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect book for any coffee aficionado or newbie.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on July 22, 2021
2 people found this helpful
SomersetDee
5.0 out of 5 stars An Excellent Coffee Table Book on Coffee!!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on December 16, 2014
20 people found this helpful
AndrewMorris
5.0 out of 5 stars A true coffee atlas
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on July 15, 2020
3 people found this helpful
