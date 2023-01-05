Add to your order
Coverage for accidental damage including drops, spills, and broken parts, as well as breakdowns (plans vary)
24/7 support when you need it.
Quick, easy, and frustration-free claims.
Cover this product:
Select a plan
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
Not added
$37.99
& FREE Shipping
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Bookbusy
Sold by: Bookbusy
(4 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
100% positive over last 12 months
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
Not added
$49.54
& FREE Shipping
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Mozlly
Sold by: Mozlly
(14044 ratings)
98% positive over last 12 months
98% positive over last 12 months
Only 3 left in stock - order soon.Shipping rates and Return policy
Have one to sell?
Super Mario 02497 Nintendo Super Mario Kart 8 Mario Anti-Gravity Mini RC Racer 2.4Ghz
-52% $37.99
List Price: $79.19
The List Price is the suggested retail price of a new product as provided by a manufacturer, supplier, or seller. Except for books, Amazon will display a List Price if the product was purchased by customers on Amazon or offered by other retailers at or above the List Price in at least the past 90 days. List prices may not necessarily reflect the product's prevailing market price.
Learn more
Learn more
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|SUPER MARIO
|Toy vehicle form
|Car
|Material
|Plastic
|Color
|Multicolor
|Age Range (Description)
|4 years to 18 years
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- With up to a 100' range this RC can go the distance
- Race in standard mode or flip into anti gravity mode
- Perform drifts and tricks at the press of a button
- You can even pop wheelies and do 360 spins
- For ages 8 and up
This fits your .
Product Description
Ever wonder what would happen if your Mario Kart RC got struck by Lightning? It would shrink down of course. The world of Nuintendo is happy to bring you the new Mini RC racer. Have Mario race in standard mode or flip into anti-gravity mode to perform drifts and tricks at the Press of a button. Now with added performance you can even pop Wheelies and do 360 spins. With up to a 100" Range, this RC can go the distance. Do not use The world of Nintendo anti-grav RC in a thunderstorm; actual lightning will not cause the car to shrink down to a mini version although that would be awesome.
Important information
Safety Information
WARNING: Adult supervision Required.
From the manufacturer
What's in the box
Customer reviews
4.5 out of 5
4,370 global ratings
Awesome gift idea!!These are great! They are made very nice and are a great size! Much better than expected actually.
Reviewed in the United States on December 21, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on December 21, 2022
Images in this review
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 29, 2022
This was a gift for my daughter, and she loves it. The car is pretty nice, good details and quality, it runs very fast and sometimes is difficult to control. The remote is low quality plastic, it needs to be careful not to drop it. The only complain is that it needs 8 batteries!!! 6 for the car and 2 for the control, brand new batteries last only less than two days!!! But beside this is a nice car and is fun for the family, I enjoy driving it too!!!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 26, 2022
We bought these as Christmas gifts and they are a huge hit. The cars are much bigger than expected and seem sturdy. Be prepared they are loud. And they need a lot of batteries (6 in car, 2 in remote). If they were rechargeable, they would be just about perfect. Highly recommend and would definitely buy again.
One person found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 5, 2023
I was a bit skeptical about how good this car would be for the price but it works really well. It drives both equally as good on carpet as it does on hardwood floors. Seems very durable as it has taken a few tumbles down the stairs and doesn't seem to phase it. Great Toy!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 27, 2022
We have been threw countless RC cars wi the our 5 year old and this one takes the win! Great durability, quality, and speed! Easy to use for anyone, adults, 5 year old, and 2 year old have all used it in our house. Works on carpets as well as the hard floors. Great gift for the Mario lover! Only regretting not buying the matching Luigi to go with him!
One person found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 1, 2023
She gave it to her great-grandson, he played with it all night. He was having so much fun, he didn't want to go to bed.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 30, 2022
Got it for my son for Christmas- huge hit! Haven't had any trouble with it not working, and he's thrilled with it.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 22, 2022
My 3 year old nephew loves Super Mario Bros as much as I did as a kid and he is going to he very happy when he opens this on Christmas morning.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 7, 2023
Regalo
Top reviews from other countries
Amazon Customer
Quite disappointing to be honest wired not wirelessReviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on January 4, 2019
When bought was under impression that it was remote control (wireless).. nope I was disappointed is attached by a cable to car so little nephew has to walk along with car. Good job he only a wee 4 year old as cable too short. If honest disappointing since everything wireless in 2018/2019 it's like having a mobile phone but wired...
9 people found this helpful
Zhan Wang
Very entertaining for kids and adultsReviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on April 25, 2020
This car surprised me with how well it works and how cool it is.
The hover feature makes any Mario fan giddy and the car itself is fairly powerful with great turning.
Just remember to remove the demo cable attached to it before use and to replace the batteries with fresh ones.
The remote takes 2 AA batteries and the car takes 6 AA batteries.
The hover feature makes any Mario fan giddy and the car itself is fairly powerful with great turning.
Just remember to remove the demo cable attached to it before use and to replace the batteries with fresh ones.
The remote takes 2 AA batteries and the car takes 6 AA batteries.
9 people found this helpful
susan johnson
BrilliantReviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on December 7, 2018
Brilliant present. Works well and entertained two boys
Marie W.
Expensive waste of money!Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on February 15, 2020
Expensive waste of money. It does not hover and new batteries last only minutes. Really disappointed, now just an ornament
Cédric
demande de changement de cadeauReviewed in France 🇫🇷 on December 24, 2018
alors que mon fils à voulu ouvrir son cadeau celui-ci ne fonctionnait pas j'ai voulu ouvrir le compartiment à piles et quand j'ai vu l'état je trouvais ça lamentable
Cédric
Reviewed in France 🇫🇷 on December 24, 2018
Images in this review
20 people found this helpful