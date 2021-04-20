List Price: $37.50 Details
World Travel: An Irreverent Guide Hardcover – Illustrated, April 20, 2021

by
Anthony Bourdain (Author)
Anthony Bourdain (Author),
Laurie Woolever (Author)
Laurie Woolever (Author)
4.5 out of 5 stars 3,935 ratings
Editors' pick Best Cookbooks, Food & Wine
Enhance your purchase

  1. Print length
    480 pages
  2. Language
    English
  3. Publisher
    Ecco
  4. Publication date
    April 20, 2021
  5. Dimensions
    6 x 1.45 x 9 inches
  6. ISBN-10
    0062802798
  7. ISBN-13
    978-0062802798
  8. UNSPSC-Code
Editorial Reviews

Review

Review

"There will never be anyone quite like Anthony Bourdain. But World Travel offers readers the potential to travel the world as he did." -- Fortune

“Bourdain’s final book gives readers insider knowledge of his favorite global locales…. Fans of ‘Parts Unknown’ will want to add this to their spring reading lists.”  -- CNN

“This book takes you on a journey around the world through the eyes of famously curious culinarian Anthony Bourdain. From Spain to Argentina to Tanzania and beyond, Bourdain saw more of the world than most of us, and this book offers the chance to see — and taste — much of it right along with him.” -- Chicago Tribune

“[R]ead cover to cover, country by country, it is an enduring embodiment of Anthony Bourdain’s love for the whole world and a reminder of how to stack our priorities the next time we’re able to follow in his footsteps.” -- The New York Times

“It’s the World According to Tony—a browsable compendium of his matchless commentary on worthy destinations in 43 countries.”  -- People

“Charming…. Irresistible….An exhilarating and worthwhile choice for those planning an actual trip and for stay-at-home travelers.” -- Library Journal (starred review)

"This gloriously messy miscellany of off-kilter observations and lightning-in-a-bottle insights will make one want to read, eat, and experience the world the way Bourdain did. Bourdain’s fans will devour this." -- Publishers Weekly

"An exhilarating whirlwind tour.... Anyone who loved and misses Bourdain will want this book." -- Kirkus Reviews

“A collection of remembrances mixed in with a global travel guide, this collection of city-by-city tips and restaurant suggestions uses Anthony Bourdain's own words alongside Laurie Woolever's, making this a one-of-a-kind book honoring a one-of-a-kind soul.” -- Good Morning America

“The late television host had dreams of creating a guidebook for all his favorite cities across the world, and his longtime assistant and collaborator took the notes from their singular brainstorming session and turned that dream into a reality." -- EW.COM

About the Author

Anthony Bourdain was the author of the novels Bone in the Throat and Gone Bamboo, the memoir A Cook’s Tour, and the New York Times bestsellers Kitchen Confidential, Medium Raw, and Appetites. His work appeared in the New York Times and The New Yorker. He was the host of the popular television shows No Reservations and Parts Unknown. Bourdain died in June 2018.



Laurie Woolever is a writer and editor, and spent nearly a decade assisting Anthony Bourdain, with whom she coauthored the cookbook Appetites in 2016. She’s written about food and travel for the New York Times, GQ, Food & Wine, Lucky Peach, Saveur, Dissent, Roads & Kingdoms, and others, and has worked as an editor at Art Culinaire and Wine Spectator.

  • Publisher ‏ : ‎ Ecco; Illustrated edition (April 20, 2021)
  • Language ‏ : ‎ English
  • Hardcover ‏ : ‎ 480 pages
  • ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 0062802798
  • ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-0062802798
  • Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 1.98 pounds
  • Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 6 x 1.45 x 9 inches
  1. Anthony Bourdain

    Chef, author, and raconteur Anthony Bourdain is best known for traveling the globe on his TV show Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. Somewhat notoriously, he has established himself as a professional gadfly, bête noir, advocate, social critic, and pork enthusiast, recognized for his caustic sense of humor worldwide. He is as unsparing of those things he hates, as he is evangelical about his passions.

    Bourdain is the author of the New York Times bestselling Kitchen Confidential and Medium Raw; A Cook’s Tour; the collection The Nasty Bits; the novels Bone in the Throat and Gone Bamboo; the biography Typhoid Mary: An Urban Historical; two graphic novels, Get Jiro! and Get Jiro!: Blood and Sushi and his latest New York Times bestselling cookbook Appetites. He has written for The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Times of London, Bon Appetit, Gourmet, Vanity Fair, Lucky Peach and many other publications. In 2013, Bourdain launched his own publishing line with Ecco, Anthony Bourdain Books, an imprint of HarperCollins. He is the host of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning docuseries Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown on CNN, and before that hosted Emmy award-winning No Reservations and The Layover on Travel Channel, and The Taste on ABC.

  2. Laurie Woolever

    I’m a writer and editor, and for nearly a decade, worked as the lieutenant to the late Anthony Bourdain. I’ve written for the New York Times, Vogue, GQ, Food & Wine, Lucky Peach (RIP), Saveur, Dissent, Roads & Kingdoms, and more.

    I’ve been a private cook, nanny, caterer, writer, busgirl, recipe tester, farm hand, public speaker, video store clerk, and an editor at Art Culinaire and Wine Spectator. In 2016, HarperCollins published Appetites: A Cookbook, which I co-authored with Anthony Bourdain; our second collaboration, World Travel: An Irreverent Guide, published in April 2021. Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography, will publish in October 2021.

    I co-host a food-focused podcast, Carbface for Radio, with Chris Thornton. I live and work in New York City.

Top reviews from the United States

Gabe Lemkin
1.0 out of 5 stars Useless
Reviewed in the United States on April 20, 2021
Verified Purchase
AC
1.0 out of 5 stars Not at all what I was hoping for or expecting.
Reviewed in the United States on April 23, 2021
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 stars Rehash of
Reviewed in the United States on April 21, 2021
Verified Purchase
AK
4.0 out of 5 stars Remembering Anthony Bourdain
Reviewed in the United States on April 20, 2021
Verified Purchase
C
TOP 50 REVIEWER
4.0 out of 5 stars A detailed travel guide with quotes from Bourdain's shows
Reviewed in the United States on April 20, 2021
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

bahahahahahaha
1.0 out of 5 stars Tony would have hated this cynical cash grab.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 15, 2021
Verified Purchase
Barry Clince
1.0 out of 5 stars Avoid!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 27, 2021
Verified Purchase
markr
4.0 out of 5 stars The world according to Anthony Bourdain
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 26, 2021
Verified Purchase
John P McCourt
2.0 out of 5 stars Disappointed
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 20, 2021
Verified Purchase
"adrianmonaghan"
3.0 out of 5 stars Disappointing
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 15, 2021
Verified Purchase
