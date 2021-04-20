Other Sellers on Amazon
& FREE Shipping
98% positive over last 12 months
+ $5.45 shipping
98% positive over last 12 months
+ $5.45 shipping
100% positive over last 12 months
Download the free Kindle app and start reading Kindle books instantly on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required. Learn more
Read instantly on your browser with Kindle Cloud Reader.
Using your mobile phone camera - scan the code below and download the Kindle app.
Learn more
World Travel: An Irreverent Guide Hardcover – Illustrated, April 20, 2021
|
Price
|New from
|Used from
|
Audible Audiobook, Unabridged
"Please retry"
|
$0.00
|Free with your Audible trial
|
Audio CD, Audiobook, CD, Unabridged
"Please retry"
|$25.99
|$16.00
Explore your book, then jump right back to where you left off with Page Flip.
View high quality images that let you zoom in to take a closer look.
Enjoy features only possible in digital – start reading right away, carry your library with you, adjust the font, create shareable notes and highlights, and more.
Discover additional details about the events, people, and places in your book, with Wikipedia integration.
-
50% off gift wrap service: code GIFTWRAP50.
Get 50% off gift wrap service with code GIFTWRAP50. Offered by Amazon.com. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Enhance your purchase
A guide to some of the world’s most fascinating places, as seen and experienced by writer, television host, and relentlessly curious traveler Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain saw more of the world than nearly anyone. His travels took him from the hidden pockets of his hometown of New York to a tribal longhouse in Borneo, from cosmopolitan Buenos Aires, Paris, and Shanghai to Tanzania’s utter beauty and the stunning desert solitude of Oman’s Empty Quarter—and many places beyond.
In World Travel, a life of experience is collected into an entertaining, practical, fun and frank travel guide that gives readers an introduction to some of his favorite places—in his own words. Featuring essential advice on how to get there, what to eat, where to stay and, in some cases, what to avoid, World Travel provides essential context that will help readers further appreciate the reasons why Bourdain found a place enchanting and memorable.
Supplementing Bourdain’s words are a handful of essays by friends, colleagues, and family that tell even deeper stories about a place, including sardonic accounts of traveling with Bourdain by his brother, Christopher; a guide to Chicago’s best cheap eats by legendary music producer Steve Albini, and more. Additionally, each chapter includes illustrations by Wesley Allsbrook.
For veteran travelers, armchair enthusiasts, and those in between, World Travel offers a chance to experience the world like Anthony Bourdain.
The Amazon Book Review
Book recommendations, author interviews, editors' picks, and more. Read it now.
Frequently bought together
Special offers and product promotions
- Get 50% off gift wrap service with code GIFTWRAP50. Offered by Amazon.com. Here's how (restrictions apply)
From the Publisher
Editorial Reviews
Review
“Bourdain’s final book gives readers insider knowledge of his favorite global locales…. Fans of ‘Parts Unknown’ will want to add this to their spring reading lists.” -- CNN
“This book takes you on a journey around the world through the eyes of famously curious culinarian Anthony Bourdain. From Spain to Argentina to Tanzania and beyond, Bourdain saw more of the world than most of us, and this book offers the chance to see — and taste — much of it right along with him.” -- Chicago Tribune
“[R]ead cover to cover, country by country, it is an enduring embodiment of Anthony Bourdain’s love for the whole world and a reminder of how to stack our priorities the next time we’re able to follow in his footsteps.” -- The New York Times
“It’s the World According to Tony—a browsable compendium of his matchless commentary on worthy destinations in 43 countries.” -- People
“Charming…. Irresistible….An exhilarating and worthwhile choice for those planning an actual trip and for stay-at-home travelers.” -- Library Journal (starred review)
"This gloriously messy miscellany of off-kilter observations and lightning-in-a-bottle insights will make one want to read, eat, and experience the world the way Bourdain did. Bourdain’s fans will devour this." -- Publishers Weekly
"An exhilarating whirlwind tour.... Anyone who loved and misses Bourdain will want this book." -- Kirkus Reviews
“A collection of remembrances mixed in with a global travel guide, this collection of city-by-city tips and restaurant suggestions uses Anthony Bourdain's own words alongside Laurie Woolever's, making this a one-of-a-kind book honoring a one-of-a-kind soul.” -- Good Morning America
“The late television host had dreams of creating a guidebook for all his favorite cities across the world, and his longtime assistant and collaborator took the notes from their singular brainstorming session and turned that dream into a reality." -- EW.COM
About the Author
Anthony Bourdain was the author of the novels Bone in the Throat and Gone Bamboo, the memoir A Cook’s Tour, and the New York Times bestsellers Kitchen Confidential, Medium Raw, and Appetites. His work appeared in the New York Times and The New Yorker. He was the host of the popular television shows No Reservations and Parts Unknown. Bourdain died in June 2018.
Laurie Woolever is a writer and editor, and spent nearly a decade assisting Anthony Bourdain, with whom she coauthored the cookbook Appetites in 2016. She’s written about food and travel for the New York Times, GQ, Food & Wine, Lucky Peach, Saveur, Dissent, Roads & Kingdoms, and others, and has worked as an editor at Art Culinaire and Wine Spectator.
Don't have a Kindle? Get your Kindle here, or download a FREE Kindle Reading App.
Product details
- Publisher : Ecco; Illustrated edition (April 20, 2021)
- Language : English
- Hardcover : 480 pages
- ISBN-10 : 0062802798
- ISBN-13 : 978-0062802798
- Item Weight : 1.98 pounds
- Dimensions : 6 x 1.45 x 9 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #6,405 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #18 in Travelogues & Travel Essays
- #19 in Travel Writing Reference
- #21 in General Travel Reference
- Customer Reviews:
About the authors
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on April 20, 2021
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Most of the book is dry, expositional content - it contains information in a place you’d never actually turn to as a resource if you needed the information in the first place. AB was a storyteller and this book doesn’t tell a story - it contains information that a reasonable person would google interspersed with quotes from some of his TV shows. I don’t want to read about Argentinian bus lines, or how to get to and from the airport, or a reminder that crossing international boundaries requires proper paperwork and a pass through customs.
This book has no narrative value nor is it valuable as an actual travel guide - half the information is already outdated between the time the words were written and the time they were printed. It would be like hanging a dry erase board and trying to re-write the time every second instead of just buying a clock.
The idea for this book was clearly in its infancy when the author discussed it with Bourdain. I’m sure she did her best to try and extrapolate what he envisioned for the book, but this feels far off the mark. In the introduction she says that the basis for this book was an hour long conversation she had one night with Bourdain; if he were still alive, this would have been a very different book and that’s why it never should have been promoted as a collaboration with him. The feeling of reading this book is evocative of watching a cover band do a bad rendition of your favorite songs. His lack of input is evident. His absence is never felt more strongly than in these pages.
I was hoping for some of his unreleased writings, some more of his worldview, some more of his insight. If you’re considering buying this because you’re a fan of Bourdain’s work, I would pass because I didn’t feel him at all in this book. It doesn’t even feel like a tribute to his past work due to its eminently unreadable, textbook-like execution. This feels like exactly the type of thing that would have provoked his derision.
It is a major disappointment.
For each location there is a section about how to get there and how to get around; and then some places to visit, and of course places to eat. Quotes and advice from Anthony Bourdain are written in bold print in each section, so that they stand out from the rest of the text which is more general information that has been compiled by other people. It seems like most, if not all of these quotes are directly from his TV shows.
Even though there was less previously unreleased content directly from Bourdain than I had expected, it still contains quite a bit of his own personal take on all of these interesting places. Anyone that watched his shows can probably imagine or remember him saying some of these things, and recall his distinct and charismatic personality.
I hope that most of these places are still open and will survive the lack of tourism during the pandemic, as this seems like a useful collection of information and tips about some great places I'd like to visit sometime in the future.
RIP to an incredible person, at least he lived an amazing life full of remarkable experiences.
Top reviews from other countries
Apparently the author worked for him for several years, but I can only imagine if she tried to publish this while he was still alive, he'd have sacked her on the spot, and kicked her ass from one end of Manhattan to the other.
Countries on every populated continent are listed alphabetical with several countries, especially the United States, having several entries for separate places. The book is a mixture of Anthony Bourdain’s quotes from his various TV programmes, information about places he enjoyed eating in every entry, and in some cases recommended places to stay.
It also has information on which airports to use for each destination and helpful detail on taxis and public transport from each airport. The book could be used for reference - to find restaurant recommendations and ideas of places (nearly always luxury accommodation here) to stay, along with airport transport information.
Alternatively, it can be used and enjoyed as I did, by reading the book and enjoying the entries from cover to cover.
The book is illustrated throughout with some very enjoyable drawings and features a number of short articles by people who had experienced a destination with Bourdain.
The book is neither a travel guide, nor a food guide, nor a memoir - it is a little of all these things, and is unique in my experience of travel books as a result - but it is enjoyable to read, and I will return to it for ideas when we can travel again