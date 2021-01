I've been looking forward to this for so long. I've been watching Eco Challenge since it first aired. But this is, well, the easiest comparison I could make is this is the MTV version of Eco Challenge. Half of each episode is just Bear yammering at the camera, trying to stir up drama. There's no need, it's 66 teams from all over the world risking their lives doing amazing stuff for 11 days straight. It's dramatic enough! The fact that he would actually stop teams in their tracks to interview them was over the line. I can't even imagine what was going through their heads when their momentum was halted so they could look into the camera to answer some inane question.



They should go back to the old format. Have a voice over, some clips with the race team when they need to step in. As others said, focus on all of the teams. Or at least a larger selection than the 4 US ones. Mark Burnett did an amazing job.



So sad. Obviously someone was just looking to make money off of this. I'm not mad at Bear personally, I'm positive he was coached into acting this way and clearly the editors cared more about getting his face on screen than the race.



Honestly, if you want my advice, skip this season and go rewatch the old ones.



Go team 2020!!