The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook: Expert Advice for Extreme Situations (Survival Handbook, Wilderness Survival Guide, Funny Books) Hardcover – April 30, 2019
From the Publisher
We have some good news, and some bad news.
The bad news first: It’s still a dangerous world out there. Despite our best efforts; despite the dramatic leaps we have taken in technology, medicine, and global awareness, danger still lurks beneath the surface, around the corner, and behind the door.
But here is the good news: We are still here to help. When the moment comes, we want you to know what to do when the pilot passes out, the train derails, or you start to sink in the quicksand. We want you to know what to do when the alligator attacks, the bull charges, or the clown looks more dangerous than fun. We want you to know what to do when your cell phone catches fire, when the levee breaks, or when you are buried alive.
We’ve consulted dozens of experts to make sure that the advice is current with the latest techniques, advice, and info that could save your life, limbs, and loved ones. Because it’s still a dangerous world out there-but as always, we are here to help.
Expert Advice for Extreme Situations
Editorial Reviews
Review
-Budget Travel
About the Author
David Borgenicht is the coauthor and creator of the Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook series. He lives in Philadelphia.
Product details
- Item Weight : 1.15 pounds
- Hardcover : 328 pages
- ISBN-10 : 1452172188
- ISBN-13 : 978-1452172187
- Product Dimensions : 5.35 x 1.25 x 7.25 inches
- Publisher : Chronicle Books (April 30, 2019)
- Language: : English
-
Best Sellers Rank:
#6,277 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #14 in Parody
- #23 in Survival & Emergency Preparedness
