List Price: $45.00
Save: $14.03 (31%)
& FREE Shipping. Details
Arrives: Nov 17 - 20 Details
Fastest delivery: Thursday, Nov 12 Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Returnable until Jan 31, 2021
For the 2020 holiday season, returnable items shipped between October 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2021.
Read full return policy
The Writer's Map: An Atla... has been added to your Cart
+ $3.99 shipping
Used: Good | Details
Sold by HPB-Ruby
Condition: Used: Good
Comment: Connecting readers with great books since 1972. Used books may not include companion materials, some shelf wear, may contain highlighting/notes, may not include cd-om or access codes. Customer service is our top priority!
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$30.95
+ $3.99 shipping
Sold by: ---SuperBookDeals
Add to Cart
$35.59
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Publisher Direct
Add to Cart
$36.51
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: bargainbookstores-
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon
Amazon book clubs early access
Loading your book clubs
There was a problem loading your book clubs. Please try again.
Not in a club? Learn more
Amazon book clubs early access

Join or create book clubs

Choose books together

Track your books
Bring your club to Amazon Book Clubs, start a new book club and invite your friends to join, or find a club that’s right for you for free.
Explore Amazon Book Clubs
Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Playing... Paused   You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more

Follow the Authors

Huw Lewis-Jones

Similar authors to follow

See more recommendations
Piers Torday

Similar authors to follow

See more recommendations
Something went wrong. Please try your request again later.


The Writer's Map: An Atlas of Imaginary Lands Hardcover – Illustrated, October 11, 2018

by
Huw Lewis-Jones (Editor)
Visit Amazon's Huw Lewis-Jones Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Are you an author? Learn about Author Central
Huw Lewis-Jones (Editor), Philip Pullman (Contributor)
4.8 out of 5 stars 207 ratings
See all formats and editions Hide other formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Hardcover, Illustrated
$30.97
$30.95 $22.86
click to open popover

Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.

  • Apple
    Apple
  • Android
    Android
  • Windows Phone
    Windows Phone
  • Click here to download from Amazon appstore
    Android

To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.

kcpAppSendButton
Download to your computer
Kindle Cloud Reader

Frequently bought together

  • The Writer's Map: An Atlas of Imaginary Lands
  • +
  • Explorers' Sketchbooks: The Art of Discovery & Adventure (Artist Sketchbook, Drawing Book for Adults and Kids, Exploration Sketchbook)
  • +
  • The Sea Journal: Seafarers' Sketchbooks
Total price: $98.75
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Editorial Reviews

Review

"Gathers intelligently charming meditations from writers and festoons them with map after map after map after map of imaginary, and sometimes non-imaginary, lands. (Only after several days of staring at the beautifully reproduced images did I force myself to read the words, but I am glad I finally did.) I am so enamored of this book that I bitterly resent what takes me away from it, whether that be the need to eat, or sleep, or write this review."
Weekly Standard

"One of life’s great treats, for a lover of books (especially fantasy books), is to open a cover to find a map secreted inside and filled with the details of a land about to be discovered. . . . The Writer’s Map contains dozens of the magical maps writers have drawn or that have been made by others to illustrate the places they’ve created."

Atlas Obscura

"This handsome tome is a pure expression of that love [of maps] and of the interplay between magical prose and imaginary cartography. Sumptuous maps of notable fantasy worlds jostle for space alongside essays from fantasy writers. The Writer's Map charts the landscapes of literary imagination with passion and care."
NPR

"Gorgeously designed. . . This delightful, engrossing exploration is for every reader who's ever admired a book or a map, let alone both."
Shelf Awareness

"Fascinating."
Financial Times

"Nothing less than a writer’s love letter to the map."
Tor.com

"[For] the admirer of beautifully designed books often discovered in childhood and never left behind. . . . the quintessential coffee-table book."
Chicago Tribune

"Lewis-Jones’s beautifully produced compendium takes in everything from Utopia, charted for Thomas More’s satire of 1516, to Westeros, a continent in that swords-and-sorcery series Game of Thrones. It shows how writers of the past created worlds that have inspired writers of the present, from Joanne Harris to Robert Macfarlane. It’s a reminder that a map is far more than a means of plotting a route. Like a book, it can transport you. It can work magic."
Telegraph

"Will delight the most devoted bibliophile."
Globe and Mail

"We’ve hit the jackpot with The Writer’s Map. It’s a delightful collection of all sorts of literary maps . . . The art is the star here, pages and pages of every sort of map you can imagine, reproduced on oversized pages to delight and confound the viewer with their detail and imaginative depictions of a three-dimensional world reduced to two."
-- Charles de Lint ― Fantasy & Science Fiction

About the Author

Huw Lewis-Jones is a historian of exploration with a PhD from the University of Cambridge. He was formerly curator at the Scott Polar Research Institute, Cambridge, and the National Maritime Museum, London. His books include Arctic, Ocean Portraits, In Search of theSouth Pole, The Conquest of Everest, The Crossing of Antarctica, and Across the Arctic Ocean. Most recently, he is also coauthor of the internationally bestselling Explorers’ Sketchbooks.
 

Product details

  • Item Weight : 3.25 pounds
  • Hardcover : 256 pages
  • ISBN-13 : 978-0226596631
  • Dimensions : 8.25 x 1.3 x 11.75 inches
  • Publisher : University of Chicago Press; First edition (October 11, 2018)
  • Language: : English
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.8 out of 5 stars 207 ratings

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
207 global ratings
5 star
84%
4 star
13%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Pop Bop
TOP 100 REVIEWER
3.0 out of 5 stars A Very Mixed Bag of "Story-Maps"
Reviewed in the United States on October 22, 2018
Read more
112 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
PeggyTop Contributor: Baby
HALL OF FAMETOP 50 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent Book!!!!
Reviewed in the United States on December 11, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
69 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
John D. CofieldTop Contributor: Fantasy Books
TOP 1000 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars A Feast For The Mind And Eye
Reviewed in the United States on October 26, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
24 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Vintage Sedona
5.0 out of 5 stars Enchanting.
Reviewed in the United States on November 23, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
12 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Clodagh
5.0 out of 5 stars beautiful book
Reviewed in the United States on November 20, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
HooterNW
5.0 out of 5 stars Lots of teasures!
Reviewed in the United States on December 26, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
moonchild
5.0 out of 5 stars Best Book I Own
Reviewed in the United States on April 6, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
JadeBlue
5.0 out of 5 stars fantastic!
Reviewed in the United States on December 3, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

The stainless steel rat
5.0 out of 5 stars Don't try and find your way to the shops.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 24, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
11 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
M. D. S. Hamilton
5.0 out of 5 stars Fascinating book that links historic maps with famous imaginary maps
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 28, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
SC
5.0 out of 5 stars Map work is beautiful
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 17, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Fiona P
5.0 out of 5 stars Lovely book
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 3, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful book.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 28, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Children's Maps of Europe

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.