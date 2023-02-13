XSpecial Meat Tenderizer Tool 48-Blades Stainless Steel - Ease to Use & Clean - Kitchen Gadgets Tools with Sharp Needle Makes The Toughest Steak Tender - No More Pounder Meat Hammer Or Meat Mallet

Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Wednesday, March 1 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
Or fastest delivery Monday, February 27. Order within 5 hrs 31 mins
In Stock
[{"displayPrice":"$21.99","priceAmount":21.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"21","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"GyZ1CUP0KvWxcTlI55HjqD7JJ%2F%2FrfSb6gh5WbgM7p6Ngk0oBeiUHC%2Fb9yi3eQRc9UsTIkAbkLtPUiONdKvcHu7XSbfi2VYLk7kd2R7MeCfFG5Ibf%2Fvdt7g6wTiKc8TApiBZr3OMiT77lOsdDK74uzFsSV9pJbS4U%2FHdUIEY3OdRM6EUx2ULBcLlo45GZO9dx","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"},{"displayPrice":"$19.48","priceAmount":19.48,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"19","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"48","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"4GrDISSCrvja8efn6KF%2FsyAqHa%2B0jPl5kpjS%2B0TazSkjXSPhH8BN9WlRd11AO3SjrcXGGK5R5eh971u6j033OVxcfHNabUTvPceqEItYC0r2VquKT19qqDQG8XtGZAdeaTzLjTOLCFYcCR%2FJ2UWxFnLgT2XL0ls%2F1Pfgx9cdvGURuKLL2ZHlm%2FuS9JrPSxXU","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"USED"}]
$$21.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$21.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Brighton Prime
Returns
Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Packaging
Shows what's inside. Item often ships in manufacturer container to reduce packaging. To hide what's inside, choose Ship in Amazon packaging at checkout.
Gift options
Add at checkout
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Brighton Prime
Returns
Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Packaging
Shows what's inside. Item often ships in manufacturer container to reduce packaging. To hide what's inside, choose Ship in Amazon packaging at checkout.
Gift options
Add at checkout
FREE delivery Thursday, March 2 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
Only 1 left in stock - order soon
[{"displayPrice":"$21.99","priceAmount":21.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"21","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"GyZ1CUP0KvWxcTlI55HjqD7JJ%2F%2FrfSb6gh5WbgM7p6Ngk0oBeiUHC%2Fb9yi3eQRc9UsTIkAbkLtPUiONdKvcHu7XSbfi2VYLk7kd2R7MeCfFG5Ibf%2Fvdt7g6wTiKc8TApiBZr3OMiT77lOsdDK74uzFsSV9pJbS4U%2FHdUIEY3OdRM6EUx2ULBcLlo45GZO9dx","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"},{"displayPrice":"$19.48","priceAmount":19.48,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"19","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"48","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"4GrDISSCrvja8efn6KF%2FsyAqHa%2B0jPl5kpjS%2B0TazSkjXSPhH8BN9WlRd11AO3SjrcXGGK5R5eh971u6j033OVxcfHNabUTvPceqEItYC0r2VquKT19qqDQG8XtGZAdeaTzLjTOLCFYcCR%2FJ2UWxFnLgT2XL0ls%2F1Pfgx9cdvGURuKLL2ZHlm%2FuS9JrPSxXU","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"USED"}]
$$21.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$21.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
New & Used (2) from
$19.48  FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

XSpecial Meat Tenderizer Tool 48-Blades Stainless Steel - Ease to Use & Clean - Kitchen Gadgets Tools with Sharp Needle Makes The Toughest Steak Tender - No More Pounder Meat Hammer Or Meat Mallet

4.6 out of 5 stars 6,960 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Meat & Poultry Tenderizers by XSpecial
$21.99
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
ABS Plastic & Stainless Steel
Medium - Ergonomic

Enhance your purchase

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • EASY TO USE, ERGONOMIC, ARTHRITIS FRIENDLY AND REQUIRES NO FORCE, Making It The Best Meat Tenderizer Tool On The Market. Unique Detachable design for Deep Cleaning, and Dishwasher Safe!
  • MOUTHWATERING FLAVOR IN EVERY BITE: Ask Any Chef Foodie Grill Master Or Cooking Enthusiast 48 Needles Meat Tenderizers Blades Are The Must-Have Essential Kitchen Tool If You Want Consistently Delectable Meals People Rave About – And Our Reviews Speak For Themselves.
  • UNRIVALED CONSTRUCTION, SUPERIOR RESULTS: While Most Meat Tenderizer Products Use Cheaply Made Materials That Break And Rust – We Craft Ours From Solid, Easy-Grip Plastic And Rust-proof Stainless Steel, So You Can Use Your New Favorite Kitchen Tool For A Long, Long Time.
  • TRY IT NOW & TASTE THE TENDERNESS! You’ll Easily Transform Any Meat Into A Succulent, Delicious, Mouthwatering Meal Including Beef, Chicken, Veal, Pork, Fish, Steak, London Broil, Round Roast, Chicken Breast, Pork Loin And More
  • WANT TO SAVE TIME, SAVE MONEY & EAT JUICIER MEAT? Ever Looked At Your Cooked Meat And Thought, “hmm.. Swore That Was Bigger” XSpecial Blade Tenderizer Locks In Juices, Stops Meat Shrinkage & Reduce Cooking Time By 40% - And Less Cooking Time Means Less Loss Of Natural Flavors And Juices – A Win, Win For Any Home Or Professional Chef.
  • SAY GOODBYE TO BLAND, OVER-TOUGH MEAT! Every Chef Knows That Kitchen Tools Equal Power – And There’s No More Powerful Tool Than Our Tough Meat Tenderizer.
  • UNIQUE - ULTRA-THIN, EXTRA-LONG CHEFS KNIFE DESIGN – Won’t Pulverize Meat: While Most Meat Pounder Hammer Your Food Into A Squishy, Damaged, Pulverized Mush, We Designed Our Steak Tenderizer Tool With Extra-long, Extra-thin Blades For Beautifully Succulent Results.

Additional Details

Small Business
Shop products from small business brands sold in Amazon’s store. Discover more about the small businesses partnering with Amazon and Amazon’s commitment to empowering them.
Learn more
Small Business
This product is from a small business brand. Support small. Learn more

Customer ratings by feature

Easy to hold
4.7 4.7
Easy to use
4.7 4.7
Sturdiness
4.6 4.6
Durability
4.4 4.4
See all reviews

Similar item to consider

(98)
$10.98

Buy it with

  • XSpecial Meat Tenderizer Tool 48-Blades Stainless Steel - Ease to Use & Clean - Kitchen Gadgets Tools with Sharp Needle Makes
  • +
  • KitchenAid Gourmet Meat Tenderizer, One Size, Black
  • +
  • KitchenAid Gourmet Stainless Steel Wire Masher, 10.24-Inch, Black
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

From the brand

Previous page
  2. A+ XSpecial Meat Tenderizer tool 48 blades stainless steel black
    Bold XL Meat Tenderizer Tool 60-Blades Stainless Steel, Easy to Use & Clean - Sharp Needles Makes...
    Deluxe Meat Tenderizer Tool 48 Blade Stainless Steel, Handle & Detachable Bottom Design - Easy to...
    Kitchen Meat Tenderizer Tool, Easy to Use & Clean 48-Blades Stainless Steel - No More Hammer Or M...

    A Customer-Centric Brand

    Visit the Store

  3. CARNIVORE KITCHEN GIFT SET | XSpecial 48 Blades & New Bold XL 60 Blades Stainless Steel Meat Tend...
    mallet hammer pounder meat tenderizer blades stainless steel
    BBQ XSpecial Meat Steak Tenderizer 48 blades best
    BBQ GIFT SET | XSpecial & New Deluxe 48 Blades Stainless Steel Meat Tenderizer Tools - Easy to Us...

    Try It & Taste The Tenderness!

    Visit the Store

Next page

Product Description

XSpecial 48 blade meat tenderizer tool
XSpecial 48 blade meat tenderizer tool
XSpecial 48 blade meat tenderizer tool
XSpecial meat tenderizer kitchen meat tenderizer tool 48-blades stainless steel machine Dishwasher safe cleaning xspecial meat tenderizer tool Dishwasher safe cleaning xspecial meat tenderizer tool Bold XL Meat Tenderizer Tool 60-Blades Stainless Steel Meat hammer tenderizer mallet stainless steel
XSpecial Meat Tenderizer Tool 48-Blades Stainless Steel Kitchen Meat Tenderizer Tool | Easy to Use & Clean 48-Blades Stainless Steel Toughest Meat Tenderizer Tool | 48 Needle Meat Tenderizer New Deluxe Meat Tenderizer Tool | Easy To Use & Clean Bold XL Meat Tenderizer Tool 60-Blades Stainless Steel XSpecial Meat Mallet Tenderizer Dual Sided Head Stainless Steel
TENDERIZE WITHOUT ALTERING Or DAMAGING THE MEAT
REDUCE COOKING TIME UP TO 40% AND SHRINKAGE OF MEATS
Ergonomic Handle
DETACHABLE DESIGN FOR MANUAL CLEANING

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

XSpecial Meat Tenderizer Tool 48-Blades Stainless Steel - Ease to Use & Clean - Kitchen Gadgets Tools with Sharp Needle Makes The Toughest Steak Tender - No More Pounder Meat Hammer Or Meat Mallet

Found a lower price? Let us know. Although we can't match every price reported, we'll use your feedback to ensure that our prices remain competitive.

Where did you see a lower price?

URL:
Price: ($)
Shipping cost: ($)
Date of the price:
/
/

Store name:
City:
State:
Price: ($)
Date of the price:
/
/

Please sign in to provide feedback.

Product guides and documents

Instructions for Use (IFU) (PDF)