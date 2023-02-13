XSpecial Meat Tenderizer Tool 48-Blades Stainless Steel - Ease to Use & Clean - Kitchen Gadgets Tools with Sharp Needle Makes The Toughest Steak Tender - No More Pounder Meat Hammer Or Meat Mallet
- EASY TO USE, ERGONOMIC, ARTHRITIS FRIENDLY AND REQUIRES NO FORCE, Making It The Best Meat Tenderizer Tool On The Market. Unique Detachable design for Deep Cleaning, and Dishwasher Safe!
- MOUTHWATERING FLAVOR IN EVERY BITE: Ask Any Chef Foodie Grill Master Or Cooking Enthusiast 48 Needles Meat Tenderizers Blades Are The Must-Have Essential Kitchen Tool If You Want Consistently Delectable Meals People Rave About – And Our Reviews Speak For Themselves.
- UNRIVALED CONSTRUCTION, SUPERIOR RESULTS: While Most Meat Tenderizer Products Use Cheaply Made Materials That Break And Rust – We Craft Ours From Solid, Easy-Grip Plastic And Rust-proof Stainless Steel, So You Can Use Your New Favorite Kitchen Tool For A Long, Long Time.
- TRY IT NOW & TASTE THE TENDERNESS! You’ll Easily Transform Any Meat Into A Succulent, Delicious, Mouthwatering Meal Including Beef, Chicken, Veal, Pork, Fish, Steak, London Broil, Round Roast, Chicken Breast, Pork Loin And More
- WANT TO SAVE TIME, SAVE MONEY & EAT JUICIER MEAT? Ever Looked At Your Cooked Meat And Thought, “hmm.. Swore That Was Bigger” XSpecial Blade Tenderizer Locks In Juices, Stops Meat Shrinkage & Reduce Cooking Time By 40% - And Less Cooking Time Means Less Loss Of Natural Flavors And Juices – A Win, Win For Any Home Or Professional Chef.
- SAY GOODBYE TO BLAND, OVER-TOUGH MEAT! Every Chef Knows That Kitchen Tools Equal Power – And There’s No More Powerful Tool Than Our Tough Meat Tenderizer.
- UNIQUE - ULTRA-THIN, EXTRA-LONG CHEFS KNIFE DESIGN – Won’t Pulverize Meat: While Most Meat Pounder Hammer Your Food Into A Squishy, Damaged, Pulverized Mush, We Designed Our Steak Tenderizer Tool With Extra-long, Extra-thin Blades For Beautifully Succulent Results.
THE SECRET? ULTRA-THIN, EXTRA-LONG CHEF KNIFE DESIGN
Don’t pulverize your meat with a meat mallet – mushy meat went out of style in the 80’s! Create perfectly thin cuts that RESEAL and LOCK IN JUICES the moment they hit the heat with our best meat tenderizer tool.
|
UNRIVALED CONSTRUCTION, SUPERIOR RESULTS
While most meat tenderizer products use cheaply made materials that break and rust – we craft ours from solid, easy grip plastic and rust-proof stainless steel so you can use your new favorite kitchen tool for a long, long time.
|
REDUCE COOKING TIME BY 40%
While meat instantly seals on the outside, locking in juices, the connective tissue break down remains open, like little channels, allowing more hot air to flow through, without releasing juices – for meat that’s as quick as it is juicy and delicious.
|
POWER-UP YOUR FLAVOR
You’ll get constant use from this Professional chef, essential kitchen tool. More than just a grill tool, you can fully infuse marinades and rubs into any meat for unbeatable, unforgettable flavor in every bite.
