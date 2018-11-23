Xbox Game Pass: 12 Month Membership [Digital Code]

4.4 out of 5 stars 154 ratings
$ 119 99

Xbox One Platform:
12 Month Game Pass Edition: 12 Month Game Pass
Available Now.
Sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC
DRM: Xbox Live
Platform : Xbox One
  • Xbox Game Pass: 12 Month Membership [Digital Code]
About the product

  • IMPORTANT! This offer is limited to 1 redemption per Microsoft Account per year. Please see the product description below for more detail
  • Get unlimited access to over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games on Xbox One for one low price
  • Play highly-anticipated new games like Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, and Crackdown 3 the day they’re released
  • Enjoy new additions to the Xbox Game Pass catalog every month—you’ll always have something new to play

Have a question?

Product information

Platform:Xbox One Digital Code  |  Edition:12 Month Game Pass

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Product description

Platform:Xbox One Digital Code  |  Edition:12 Month Game Pass

With new games added every month, and the option to cancel anytime, Xbox Game Pass is your ticket to endless play. This is a twelve-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass. 1 per Microsoft Account Entry per year. If a customer has more than one Xbox Game Pass 12 Month token in their possession, they can hold the additional tokens and enter them in every 12 Months from initial date of entry.

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
154 customer ratings
5 star
82%
4 star
1%
3 star
2%
2 star
2%
1 star
12%

138 customer reviews

Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Says free trial is for new customers only. UPDATE
November 23, 2018
Platform: Xbox One Digital CodeEdition: 12 Month Game PassVerified Purchase
100 people found this helpful
Helpful
Adrian C.
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Price and Works Great!!
November 23, 2018
Platform: Xbox One Digital CodeEdition: 12 Month Game PassVerified Purchase
31 people found this helpful
Helpful
O. Gunther
5.0 out of 5 stars Sale worked fine for me - full 12 months redeemed
November 23, 2018
Platform: Xbox One Digital CodeEdition: 12 Month Game PassVerified Purchase
26 people found this helpful
Helpful
alex
1.0 out of 5 stars Make sure code works asap!
November 24, 2018
Platform: Xbox One Digital CodeEdition: 12 Month Game PassVerified Purchase
28 people found this helpful
Helpful
Quin Reisen
5.0 out of 5 stars Cost effective library expansion.
December 6, 2018
Platform: Xbox One Digital CodeEdition: 12 Month Game PassVerified Purchase
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
el gordito
5.0 out of 5 stars Works for me...
November 23, 2018
Platform: Xbox One Digital CodeEdition: 12 Month Game PassVerified Purchase
14 people found this helpful
Helpful
Mom
5.0 out of 5 stars Works
November 23, 2018
Platform: Xbox One Digital CodeEdition: 12 Month Game PassVerified Purchase
review image
15 people found this helpful
Helpful
Nicolas lopez
1.0 out of 5 stars It expired the day I bought it. Very sad
November 26, 2018
Platform: Xbox One Digital CodeEdition: 12 Month Game PassVerified Purchase
12 people found this helpful
Helpful
