Xbox Game Pass: 12 Month Membership [Digital Code]
$ 119 99
About the product
- IMPORTANT! This offer is limited to 1 redemption per Microsoft Account per year. Please see the product description below for more detail
- Get unlimited access to over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games on Xbox One for one low price
- Play highly-anticipated new games like Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, and Crackdown 3 the day they’re released
- Enjoy new additions to the Xbox Game Pass catalog every month—you’ll always have something new to play
Product description
With new games added every month, and the option to cancel anytime, Xbox Game Pass is your ticket to endless play. This is a twelve-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass. 1 per Microsoft Account Entry per year. If a customer has more than one Xbox Game Pass 12 Month token in their possession, they can hold the additional tokens and enter them in every 12 Months from initial date of entry.
Customer reviews
138 customer reviews
If you enjoy first party titles from Microsoft, this is an amazingly awesome deal.
If you're wanting 3rd party AAA games like COD or any EA title.. this is not for you. You'd be better off with using the individual game or the EA subscription.
But honestly for the price of a single game a year you get access to all first party titles on the day they launch a d tons of other games.... what's not to like.
At $69 for 12 months the price is right
