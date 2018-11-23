I bought this code because it is a great deal. Guess not. I put the code in and it shows 12 month game pass but when I click confirm it says The free trial is for new customers only. First of all it's not supposed to be a free trial for 70 bucks and yes I already game pass but you can stack up to three years service so I guess I am out 70 bucks. No where on the order does it show where I can contact anyone about this. I know there are no refunds on digital purchases, I just want what I paid for, a working code. UPDATE. Just wanted to add that I used the chat customer service on my phone and was told that digital purchases are non refundable but they would make a one time exception and refund my money in three to five days so I'll update again after that does or doesn't happen.