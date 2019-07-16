I purchased 2 of these right before Christmas it was buy 3 months get 3 free-great deal! I received the two codes from Amazon but only ONE promo code via email. I'm sure this was an oversight because I purchased them at the same time but I'm still owed 3 more months.



I tried to report the purchase online but it says that its closed because I received the product, I got a hold of Microsoft and was told that since the promo was through Amazon they are the ones I should be dealing with.



I am hoping someone who reads these will reach out to me since no one will seem to help me and I will gladly change the review to a good one because the codes I did receive worked. My other choice is to dispute the charge, I really just want what was promised the 3 extra months.