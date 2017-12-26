Earn an Amazon Gift Card for this item
Xbox One S 500GB Console - Madden NFL 18 Bundle

3.8 out of 5 stars 73 customer reviews
Rated: Everyone
$ 229 99  $279.99 Save $50.00 (18%)
& FREE Shipping. Details

S 500GB - Madden NFL 18 Edition: S 500GB - Madden NFL 18
S 1TB – PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Loading details...
S 500GB - Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Loading details...
S 500GB - Madden NFL 18 Loading details...
S 500GB - Minecraft Complete Adventure Loading details...
X 1TB Loading details...
Platform: Xbox One
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.
  • Xbox One S 500GB Console - Madden NFL 18 Bundle
  • Sorry, this item is not available in
  • Image not available
  • To view this video download Flash Player

About the product

  • This bundle includes: Xbox One S 500 GB Console, full game download of Madden NFL 18, Xbox Wireless controller, HDMI cable (4K capable),
  • Immerse yourself in Madden like you've never seen before-with the most photorealistic game to date, powered by the celebrated Frostbite engine.
  • Experience richer, more luminous colors in games and video with High Dynamic Range technology

Special offers and product promotions

Edition: S 500GB - Madden NFL 18
  • Purchase a Xbox Wireless Controller for $49.99 when ordered with select Xbox One consoles Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Purchase Xbox Live 3 Month Gold Membership for $14.99 when ordered with select Xbox One consoles Here's how (restrictions apply)

From the manufacturer

The best value in games and entertainment.

Xbox One S has over 1,300 games, built-in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray™ and 4K video streaming.

Over 1,300 games: blockbusters, popular franchises, and Xbox One exclusives.

Xbox One is the only console designed to play the best games of the past, present, and future. Play the best Xbox One exclusives like Forza Motorsport 7, Cuphead, Halo, Sea of Thieves, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and play all the biggest blockbusters like Call of Duty WWII, Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II, FIFA 18, and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Play hundreds of Xbox 360 games and coming soon for the first time, classic Original Xbox games on Xbox One. Experience game franchises across generations and enjoy the titles you own and love at no additional cost.

Experience High Dynamic Range.

Experience richer, more luminous colors in games like Forza Motorsport 7, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and Crackdown 3. With a higher contrast ratio between lights and darks, High Dynamic Range technology brings out the true visual depth of your games.

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and video streaming.

With four times the resolution of standard HD, 4K Ultra HD delivers the clearest, most realistic video possible. Stream 4k content on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Video and watch Ultra HD Blu-ray movies in stunning visual fidelity with High Dynamic Range.

Get your favorite entertainment apps.

Get access to hundreds of apps and services on your Xbox including your favorites like Netflix, Mixer, Spotify, & Sling TV. Stream 4K Ultra HD video on Netflix, Amazon, Video, Hulu, and more.

Which one is yours?

1 4K streaming with select apps, see Xbox.com. Some apps require app provider-specific subscriptions and/or other requirements. See xbox.com/live. Dolby Atmos for Headphones requires additional purchase from Microsoft Store.

2 Forza Motorsport 7, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Star Wars Battlefront II, FIFA 18, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, are coming soon. EA Access requires paid subscription, sold separately; see www.ea.com/eaaccess for details.

3 Xbox Game Pass monthly subscription required; continues until cancelled. Game selection varies over time. Learn more at www.xbox.com/game-pass. Xbox One Backward Compatibility feature works with select Xbox 360 games, see http://www.xbox.com/backcompat. Xbox Live and broadband internet required for initial download of game to console. PC hardware requirements may vary for games on Windows 10.

4 Network claim: Independent IHS Markit study, June/July 2017. Tested on Xbox One S v. PlayStation 4 Pro on top 5 selling games with matchmaking; results may vary, not an endorsement. Visit www.xbox.com/betternetwork.

5 HDR functionality available with supported games and TVs.

6 Broadband internet required (ISP fees apply). 4K streaming with select apps, see Xbox.com. Some apps require app provider-specific subscriptions and/or other requirements. See xbox.com/live. Dolby Atmos for Headphones requires additional purchase from Microsoft Store.

7 Broadband internet required (ISP fees apply). Online multiplayer requires Xbox Live Gold (sold separately). Limited number of games available in 2017 support cross-device play; additional games to follow. Active Xbox Live Gold membership required to play free games.

8 Advanced TV hardware and broadband internet required; ISP fees apply. 4K streaming with select apps, see Xbox.com. Some apps require app provider-specific subscriptions and/or other requirements. See xbox.com/live.

Product description

Edition:S 500GB - Madden NFL 18

The Xbox One S 500GB Madden NFL 18 Bundle, featuring a full game download of Madden NFL 18, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, 4K video streaming, High Dynamic Range, premium audio and an Xbox Wireless controller. Graphics powered by the renowned Frostbite engine make this the most visually stunning Madden yet. In Madden's first-ever story mode, Longshot, you can play the journey of an NFL prospect's road to the Draft - on and off the field. Team up with friends and compete online together in MUT Squads. Play each matchup to your specifications by selecting from three new Play Styles or play the best real- world matchups each week in Play Now Live! With the biggest blockbuster titles, over 100 console exclusives, and hundreds of Xbox 360 games, there's never been a better time to game with Xbox One.

Product information

Edition:S 500GB - Madden NFL 18

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer Reviews

Top customer reviews

Rizzo
5.0 out of 5 starsCheapest route to get Madden 18 playing on my TV.
December 26, 2017
Edition: S 500GB - Madden NFL 18|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 starsNot happy about that
January 28, 2018
Edition: S 500GB - Madden NFL 18|Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
0Comment| 2 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
K. Stine
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat Console
January 8, 2018
Edition: S 500GB - Madden NFL 18|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
February 3, 2018
Edition: S 500GB - Madden NFL 18|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Kristie A.
5.0 out of 5 starsHappy Son
January 13, 2018
Edition: S 500GB - Madden NFL 18|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Evelyn
5.0 out of 5 starsBought this as a gift for my husband and he ...
February 18, 2018
Edition: S 500GB - Madden NFL 18|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsThe Best of ALL worlds bar none!!
December 3, 2017
Edition: S 500GB - Madden NFL 18|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Tyrone J.
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
January 30, 2018
Edition: S 500GB - Madden NFL 18|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse

Learn more about Amazon Prime.