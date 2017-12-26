- Purchase a Xbox Wireless Controller for $49.99 when ordered with select Xbox One consoles Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Purchase Xbox Live 3 Month Gold Membership for $14.99 when ordered with select Xbox One consoles Here's how (restrictions apply)
Xbox One S 500GB Console - Madden NFL 18 Bundle
|
$ 99 $279.99 Save $50.00 (18%)
|
|
& FREE Shipping. Details
Add Accessories
Trade in. Get paid. Go shopping.
Ship it to us for free. Learn more
We are unable to process your trade-in order.
Image Unavailable
Color:
-
-
-
- Sorry, this item is not available in
- Image not available
- To view this video download Flash Player
About the product
- This bundle includes: Xbox One S 500 GB Console, full game download of Madden NFL 18, Xbox Wireless controller, HDMI cable (4K capable),
- Immerse yourself in Madden like you've never seen before-with the most photorealistic game to date, powered by the celebrated Frostbite engine.
- Experience richer, more luminous colors in games and video with High Dynamic Range technology
Frequently bought together
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Customers who bought this item also bought
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
From the manufacturer
The best value in games and entertainment.
Over 1,300 games: blockbusters, popular franchises, and Xbox One exclusives.
Experience High Dynamic Range.
4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and video streaming.
Get your favorite entertainment apps.
Which one is yours?
1 4K streaming with select apps, see Xbox.com. Some apps require app provider-specific subscriptions and/or other requirements. See xbox.com/live. Dolby Atmos for Headphones requires additional purchase from Microsoft Store.
2 Forza Motorsport 7, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Star Wars Battlefront II, FIFA 18, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, are coming soon. EA Access requires paid subscription, sold separately; see www.ea.com/eaaccess for details.
3 Xbox Game Pass monthly subscription required; continues until cancelled. Game selection varies over time. Learn more at www.xbox.com/game-pass. Xbox One Backward Compatibility feature works with select Xbox 360 games, see http://www.xbox.com/backcompat. Xbox Live and broadband internet required for initial download of game to console. PC hardware requirements may vary for games on Windows 10.
4 Network claim: Independent IHS Markit study, June/July 2017. Tested on Xbox One S v. PlayStation 4 Pro on top 5 selling games with matchmaking; results may vary, not an endorsement. Visit www.xbox.com/betternetwork.
5 HDR functionality available with supported games and TVs.
6 Broadband internet required (ISP fees apply). 4K streaming with select apps, see Xbox.com. Some apps require app provider-specific subscriptions and/or other requirements. See xbox.com/live. Dolby Atmos for Headphones requires additional purchase from Microsoft Store.
7 Broadband internet required (ISP fees apply). Online multiplayer requires Xbox Live Gold (sold separately). Limited number of games available in 2017 support cross-device play; additional games to follow. Active Xbox Live Gold membership required to play free games.
8 Advanced TV hardware and broadband internet required; ISP fees apply. 4K streaming with select apps, see Xbox.com. Some apps require app provider-specific subscriptions and/or other requirements. See xbox.com/live.
Product description
The Xbox One S 500GB Madden NFL 18 Bundle, featuring a full game download of Madden NFL 18, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, 4K video streaming, High Dynamic Range, premium audio and an Xbox Wireless controller. Graphics powered by the renowned Frostbite engine make this the most visually stunning Madden yet. In Madden's first-ever story mode, Longshot, you can play the journey of an NFL prospect's road to the Draft - on and off the field. Team up with friends and compete online together in MUT Squads. Play each matchup to your specifications by selecting from three new Play Styles or play the best real- world matchups each week in Play Now Live! With the biggest blockbuster titles, over 100 console exclusives, and hundreds of Xbox 360 games, there's never been a better time to game with Xbox One.
Customer Reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
For the money this is a great deal. I once had a PS4 Pro with Madden but sold it. This XBox 1 S plays madden just as well and I can't tell any difference coming from a PS4 Pro. This setup is almost half the price of the PS4 Pro. I only play Madden and don't play any other games so this "downgrade" put money in my pocket.