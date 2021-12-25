I think you're a serious gamer this probably isn't the console for you. The series x or PS5 have more power and can run more games at a higher frame rate and at 4k resolutions. With that being said the series s is mostly a gamepass access device. And I think for $300 it offers great value especially when paired with game pass give you access to hundreds of different games. As for performance it's still "next gen" and several games support 120 FPS. If you do have some old titles in your library for example Grand theft Auto V you can now play those at 60 FPS instead of the 30 the original Xbox One played at. I think in a few years this console will likely be outdated in terms of performance. that's just the nature of mid level hardware and the console product life cycle. However as mentioned $300 puts you at a great price point. And considering the alternatives are significantly over MSRP and PC gaming hardware essentially starts at $800 on the second hand market picking one of these up can be a great choice for gaming over the next few years! Also don't forget this is digital games only no DVDs so old Xbox games you may have purchase DVDs for cannot be played on this console. But games you have previously purchased digitally can be brought over to this console and be played no problem.