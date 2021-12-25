Other Sellers on Amazon
Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle
About this item
- Get the all-digital Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle featuring the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits.
- Bundle includes: Xbox Series S console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, free-to-play Fortnite and Rocket League game downloads, a high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and 2 AA batteries. Midnight Drive Pack Set includes Dark Skully outfit, Dark Skully Satchel Back Bling, Dark Splitter pickaxe, and 1,000 V-Bucks in Fortnite and Purple Masamune Car, Purple Virtual Wave Boost, Purple Zefram Wheels, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits in Rocket League. Bundle doesn’t include access to Fortnite: Save the World mode.
- Get 1,000 V-Bucks to spend on favorite items in Fortnite Battle Royale mode and more. Get 1,000 Rocket League Credits and build Blueprints, upgrade to Rocket Pass Premium, or purchase most-wanted content from the Rocket League Item Shop.
- Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture.*
- Enjoy digital games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever.
- When you add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately), you get an instant library of 100+ high-quality games, including day one releases from Xbox Game Studios like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Product Description
Get the all-digital Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle featuring the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits. With the Midnight Drive Pack for Fortnite, you can customize your avatar with the Dark Skully outfit, Dark Skully Satchel Back Bling, Dark Splitter pickaxe, and 1,000 V-Bucks to spend on favorite items in Fortnite Battle Royale and more. For Rocket League add-on content, you get the standout Purple Masamune Car, Purple Virtual Wave Boost, Purple Zefram Wheels, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits that can be used to build Blueprints, upgrade to Rocket Pass Premium, or purchase most-wanted content from the Rocket League Item Shop. And, since Fortnite and Rocket League are free-to-play with Xbox, you can get right to gaming with friends.
Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle
Get the all-digital Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle featuring the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits.
Fortnite add-ons
With the Midnight Drive Pack for Fortnite, you can customize your avatar with the Dark Skully outfit, Dark Skully Satchel Back Bling, Dark Splitter pickaxe, and 1,000 V-Bucks to spend on favorite items in Fortnite Battle Royale and more.
Rocket League add-ons
Rocket League add-on content includes the Purple Masamune Car, Purple Virtual Wave Boost, Purple Zefram Wheels, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits that can be used to build Blueprints, upgrade to Rocket Pass Premium, or purchase content from the Rocket League Item Shop.
Play more, wait less
Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture.*
Watch your favorite entertainment
Stream 4K video on Disney+, Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Microsoft Movies & TV, and more.*
Thousands of games ready to play
Enjoy digital games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever.
Meet the new Xbox Wireless Controller
Experience the modernized Xbox Wireless Controller, designed for enhanced comfort during gameplay. Stay on target with textured grip and seamlessly capture and share content.
Discover your next favorite game
When you add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately), you get an instant library of 100+ high-quality games, including day one releases from Xbox Game Studios like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Reviewed in the United States on December 27, 2021
Top reviews from the United States
Reviewed in the United States on December 27, 2021
Reviewed in the United States on December 23, 2021
Game pass is great and I spent one month playing amazing games I have before and others I couldn’t; comes included with online, support for PC and Xcloud streaming for a dollar so far? Yes I’ll know it’s gonna add up but out the box it cost me what? 301$ to get started? { obviously not including tax } it’s been great!
Hades is fun, Fortnite runs fine, outer worlds was really nice on it, I don’t have complaints!
Almost thought it didn't come with the controller and cords because of the packaging but found it hidden in a compartment in the box.
Reviewed in Canada on December 7, 2021
DO IT!
Reviewed in Canada on April 17, 2022
DO IT!