Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle

Platform : Xbox, Xbox Series S
4.8 out of 5 stars 3,948 ratings
List Price: $299.99
Price: $284.99
You Save: $15.00 (5%)
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.

Enhance your purchase

About this item

  • Get the all-digital Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle featuring the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits.
  • Bundle includes: Xbox Series S console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, free-to-play Fortnite and Rocket League game downloads, a high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and 2 AA batteries. Midnight Drive Pack Set includes Dark Skully outfit, Dark Skully Satchel Back Bling, Dark Splitter pickaxe, and 1,000 V-Bucks in Fortnite and Purple Masamune Car, Purple Virtual Wave Boost, Purple Zefram Wheels, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits in Rocket League. Bundle doesn't include access to Fortnite: Save the World mode.
  • Get 1,000 V-Bucks to spend on favorite items in Fortnite Battle Royale mode and more. Get 1,000 Rocket League Credits and build Blueprints, upgrade to Rocket Pass Premium, or purchase most-wanted content from the Rocket League Item Shop.
  • Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture.*
  • Enjoy digital games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever.
  • When you add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately), you get an instant library of 100+ high-quality games, including day one releases from Xbox Game Studios like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Microsoft Flight Simulator.
New & Used (122) from $249.00 & FREE Shipping

Product information

Product Description

Get the all-digital Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle featuring the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits. With the Midnight Drive Pack for Fortnite, you can customize your avatar with the Dark Skully outfit, Dark Skully Satchel Back Bling, Dark Splitter pickaxe, and 1,000 V-Bucks to spend on favorite items in Fortnite Battle Royale and more. For Rocket League add-on content, you get the standout Purple Masamune Car, Purple Virtual Wave Boost, Purple Zefram Wheels, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits that can be used to build Blueprints, upgrade to Rocket Pass Premium, or purchase most-wanted content from the Rocket League Item Shop. And, since Fortnite and Rocket League are free-to-play with Xbox, you can get right to gaming with friends.

From the manufacturer

Top reviews from the United States

M
5.0 out of 5 stars Absolutely amazed
Reviewed in the United States on December 25, 2021
Verified Purchase
165 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Yvonne
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect deal!
Reviewed in the United States on December 27, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Yvonne
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect deal!
Reviewed in the United States on December 27, 2021
Scored for $299 3 days before Christmas came on time Christmas be perfect condition no issues at all! Done with Playstation since we couldn't get it nearly 2 years. I have some happy kiddos. Get an xternal storage card to be more convenient! We got a 2TB one for 30$ and it works perfect!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
105 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Troy Stricker
5.0 out of 5 stars Available at MSRP!
Reviewed in the United States on December 22, 2021
Verified Purchase
81 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Hello
5.0 out of 5 stars great console for a great price
Reviewed in the United States on January 20, 2022
Verified Purchase
77 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Ayrian
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect Condition
Reviewed in the United States on December 23, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Ayrian
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect Condition
Reviewed in the United States on December 23, 2021
Came in perfect condition brand new, sealed and everything. Comes with the codes as soon as you set it up. And you have a one year warranty you just got to register your xbox on the site.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
69 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
E
5.0 out of 5 stars First Xbox I’ve ever owned
Reviewed in the United States on January 13, 2022
Verified Purchase
55 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Tarahb
5.0 out of 5 stars It's great!
Reviewed in the United States on December 26, 2021
Verified Purchase
46 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
AmazonLover
1.0 out of 5 stars WILL NOT EVEN POWER ON!
Reviewed in the United States on December 17, 2021
Verified Purchase
89 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Jael MacGregor
5.0 out of 5 stars Xbox series S
Reviewed in Canada on April 20, 2022
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
jay R
1.0 out of 5 stars Damaged
Reviewed in Canada on December 7, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
jay R
1.0 out of 5 stars Damaged
Reviewed in Canada on December 7, 2021
Why would this be acceptable for anyone spending the kind of money we do on an item like this if were going to receive it damaged!?. Please explain this to me!. This is a Christmas gift for my son and now with Christmas couple weeks away im suppose to do what with this!. This is embarrassing!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Client d'Amazon
5.0 out of 5 stars A real deal great console
Reviewed in Canada on February 28, 2022
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
André Gagnon
5.0 out of 5 stars Livré en un temps record
Reviewed in Canada on December 23, 2021
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Saaph
5.0 out of 5 stars Was 100% sceptical
Reviewed in Canada on April 17, 2022
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Saaph
5.0 out of 5 stars Was 100% sceptical
Reviewed in Canada on April 17, 2022
Okay, I was beyond skeptics because this was at least 200$ cheaper than wal-mart, Best Buy, game stop and other electronic sellers. But after reading reviews I took a chance and ordered. Well!! I'm not disappointed in the slightest!! Not only is this a legitimate Xbox series S, it works amazing! And delivery was ridiculously FAST!! Thank heavens for Amazon partnering with Microsoft, saved a ton of money!! If you're skeptics, don't be! Make that purchase and save some money for a super cute controller or headset!

DO IT!
DO IT!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
Report abuse