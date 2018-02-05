Michael Savage is a visionary. Great Minds are constantly evolving and often hard to keep up with, even when we read their words written such a long time ago, and such is the case here.



Like others I was expecting something longer. My original title for this review was "Warning: This Review May Be Longer Than The Book" but I thought it would be misunderstood as "Snarky" and, possibly, picked up out of context by MS haters.



"Xenon" is not a novel. Not even a novella. It is a parable. The Good Doctor told us beforehand that it was a short story. And like all parables it has a moral, a lesson, a TEACHING. Dr. Savage told us he hoped it would be received like "The Little Prince." For those unfamiliar I'd suggest googling "Spark Notes: The Little Prince" for a detailed overview. I still REMEMBER learning of this beautiful tale from my 6th grade teacher.



In it we learn of "good and bad seeds" and "Baobab trees" that have to be constantly uprooted before they grow so huge their roots will destroy the Little Prince's world (which is only the size of a house).



Ya know, ya don't have to be Psychic to see that the kid's gonna get hit by a car when he's playing with a ball on the sidewalk and loses it between two parked cars and chases it into the street/oncoming traffic. Just need to see the pattern already in action to make an accurate prediction. MS has been doing that for 24 years.



Well it gets harder to make these predictions when we can't even discern what's happening today, much less the things we can't REMEMBER from the past. This is why Xenon is so driven to rediscover his own chemically erased memories.



Please don't make the mistake of dismissing this book because it doesn't have a "beginning, middle and end." It is more of a snapshot of our personal/societal present reality and possible future. It is a warning to WAKE UP lest you find yourselves rubbing the sleep out of your eyes only to find NOTHING WORTH WAKING UP TO.



Why is it so short? Would any read it as a regular reminder if it was 280 pages?



Why does it cost $9.95 on kindle? I met a young woman in 1988 that said to me, "We pay for what we value, and we VALUE WHAT WE PAY FOR." How much would you value it if it had been free, or even 99 cents? Ten bucks won't break the bank, but maybe it's enough to make you try to get your money's worth...maybe make you try to look a little deeper.



What's to dig for? Well, at the start of the book we're given six Noble Gases. One of them is FREON, which I'm sure you just glossed over. But FREON is not one of the six Noble Gases. The sixth is, in fact, XENON which is not mentioned in that list. HINTS ABOUND! Do you notice different moods in Xenon throughout book? Which gas produces such? Like at end when he sees the Sea Horses in the fish store in a way he never saw them before? Which "gas" is affecting YOUR perceptions NOW? Just something to think about.



Now, let's get to the cover art. Here we find, in The Good Doctor's own words, "one of my own simple watercolors." If you care to google I'm sure you can find Bob Dylan's cover art for his 1970's double album "Self Portrait." Kinda similar, don't ya think? But what do they really have in common aside from both being painted by the authors, themselves? Well, one famous music critic wrote in his initial review of "Self Portrait", "What is this crap" (although he used an "S-word" expletive. He has more recently eaten his words in the enclosed liner notes to the Dylan Biograph re-release of the same album with previously unreleased out-takes. I hope some future reviewers of Xenon might read this review prior to unthinkingly spouting off their initial "Adult" reactions and give The Little Prince's "Child" a chance to view it with fresh eyes.



BTW, I once chided Michael Savage for saying on the air many years ago, "what should I do, give my dog (Teddy) Homeopathy?" in a derisive tone. Imagine my utter surprise when I learned that one of my most valued Homeopathic books (I have a HUGE library on the subject) was written by him. Yeah, I had to eat my words, too.



Hope this helps to decide if you want to read Xenon, and if so, maybe see it with fresh eyes the first time.