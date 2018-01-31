Other Sellers on Amazon
YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- These Ramblers come standard with our YETI MagSlider Lid, the only drink lid that uses the power of magnets to keep your water, beer, or favorite drink on lock
- Our Ramblers are BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and have a No Sweat Design to make sure your hands stay dry
- DuraCoat is a durable coat of color that won't fade, peel, or crack through extended field use and also provide additional grip to the Rambler's exterior
- We over-engineered these double-wall insulated tumblers with an 18/8 stainless steel body, which means your drink still keeps its temperature no matter how much of a beating this cup takes
- The YETI 30 oz Rambler Tumbler stands 7 5/8 in high and has a lip diameter of 4 in. All YETI Tumblers are sized to fit in standard sized cup holders
Product Description
DRINKWARE
The YETI Rambler family is tough as hell, and will keep your drinks as cold (or hot) as science allows. With 18/8 stainless steel construction, double-wall vacuum insulation, and No Sweat Design, they’re perfect for the deer lease, cleaning table, or just the down time in between your outdoor exploring. Find the Rambler Tumbler, Bottle, Colster, or Jug that's right for your next adventure.
|
|
|
|
THESE TUMBLERS ARE GOOD TO GO
The 20 & 30 oz. Tumblers are designed to fit perfectly in the cup holders of your pick up or skiff of choice so you can keep your eyes on where you're headed next.
|
STAY A WHILE
The new 14 oz. Mug is in good company. Whether you’re sipping hot coffee from the Mug, frosty beer from the Colster, or enjoying two fingers of whiskey in a Lowball you can relish a relaxed moment with nowhere too urgent to go.
|
HEAVY-DUTY HYDRATION
Whenever you're spending time in the wild, having the right hydration on hand will help keep you at your best. The YETI Jugs and Bottles are built tough to keep cool in triple-digit heat and take a beating in the back of a truck, or whatever your day demands.
Product details
Color: Black
