YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid
Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.
If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- DuraCoat is a durable coat of color that won't fade, peel, or crack through extended field use and also provide additional grip to the Rambler's exterior
- Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps beverages cold or piping hot longer
- Kitchen-grade 18/8 stainless steel body is puncture- and rust-resistant
- BPA-free, have a No Sweat Design to make sure your hands stay dry, and are dishwasher-safe
- Clear dishwasher safe, shatter-resistant lid lets you check your drink status in a flash
Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.
If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .
Frequently bought together
Customers who bought this item also bought
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
From the manufacturer
The Rambler Series
The Rambler series of drinkware is the first line of YETIs you can fit in your hand. And, yeah, we over-engineered these YETI Tumblers to be virtually indestructible and keep your drink as cold (or hot) as science allows. With 18/8 stainless steel construction, double-wall vacuum insulation, and No Sweat Design, they’re perfect for the deer lease, cleaning table, or just the times in between your outdoor adventures.
Sizes
|
|
|
|
10 oz Lowball
The Rambler 10 oz. Lowball is the ideal drinking companion at the deer lease or around the campfire. Whether it replaces your morning coffee cup or serves as your nightly whiskey glass, the Lowball's double-wall vacuum insulation will keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold far longer than standard drinkware. And unlike your favorite bourbon glass, this Lowball will never shatter or leave a ring on your coffee table.
|
20 oz Tumbler
With the Rambler 20 oz. Tumbler, your beverages will stay ice cold or piping hot longer. We over-engineered these double-wall insulated tumblers with an 18/8 stainless steel body, which means your drink still keeps its temperature no matter how much of a beating this cup takes. They’re BPA-free (obviously), have a No Sweat Design to make sure your hands stay dry, and are dishwasher-safe. Plus its crystal-clear lid lets you check your drink status in a flash. Refill, anyone?
|
30 oz Tumbler
Days on the dock are made better with the Rambler 30 oz. Tumbler. It’ll keep your dinnertime drink cool well past sundown or your coffee nice and hot throughout the morning. The Rambler 30 oz. Tumbler is made of 18/8 kitchen-grade stainless steel, has double-wall vacuum insulation, and No Sweat Design. Which means that you’ve got one heavy-duty, over-engineered stainless steel tumbler on your hands with the Rambler. It’s dishwasher safe, BPA-free, and ready for just about anything.
Features
|
|
|
|
|
18/8 Stainless Steel
The stainless steel on-the-go cup solution. Kitchen-grade, durable, and rust-proof material that lasts a lifetime.
|
Double-Wall Vacuum Insulation
Keeps your drink as cold as science allows. Also keeps hot drinks hot.
|
No Sweat Design
Makes for a secure grip with no condensation. Keeps fingers dry and un-frostbit, and you wont need a coaster.
|
Hats off
Lid is dishwasher-safe and shatter-resistant.
Compare to similar items
|
|
|
|
|
|Customer Rating
|(1040)
|(62)
|(246)
|(17)
|(14)
|Price
|$29.95
|$59.75
|$29.99
|$79.99
|$98.90
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|$9.00
|FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|PatrickMurphy
|JLP Inc
|Pronghorn Outfitters
|Indian Time
|The Twisted Cup - Authenticity Guaranteed
|Color
|Olive
|silver
|Stainless Steel
|Red
|Yellow
|Material Type
|18/10 Steel
|18/8 Steel
|Stainless-Steel
|18/8 Steel
|Stainless Steel
Product description
Rambler 30 oz. Tumbler
Days on the dock are made better with the Rambler 30 oz. Tumbler. It’ll keep your dinnertime drink cool well past sundown or your coffee nice and hot throughout the morning. The Rambler 30 oz. Tumbler is made of 18/8 kitchen-grade stainless steel, has double-wall vacuum insulation, and No Sweat Design. Which means that you’ve got one heavy-duty, over-engineered tumbler on your hands with the Rambler. It’s dishwasher safe, BPA-free, and ready for just about anything.
You can pick the YETI DuraCoat Color to fit your gear — Rambler Tumblers are available in Tahoe Blue, Seafoam, Olive Green, and Black.
The YETI 30 oz Rambler Tumbler stands 7 5/8 in high and has a lip diameter of 4 in. All YETI Tumblers are sized to fit in standard sized cup holders.
|
Product details
Color: Olive
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
[...] - Video which outlines why it's fake.
This is the authentic yeti rambler, more expensive but worth every penny!
https://www.amazon.com/Yeti-Rambler-Tumbler-Stainless-Steel/dp/B00JP9ALW4/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&qid=1470856516&sr=8-3&keywords=yeti+rambler