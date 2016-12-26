Honestly I was kind of pissed when my husband ordered a pair of these for each of our older kids (6 and 3 years old) but they are amazing. The kids were delighted by the poop theme and both kids were able to wear them comfortably. But the real bonus is that *I* can also wear them (size 8 women’s) and so can my husband (size 14 men’s) and they are ridiculously comfortable. I’ve been putting them on every night when the kids go to bed.