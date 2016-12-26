- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
YINGGG Unisex Cute Poop Emoji Slippers Plush Fluffy Comfortable House Shoes for Kids Women Men
- Cotton
- Imported
- These funny emotion slippers are made of plush and soft velvet, extra warm and comfortable.
- Non-slip soles: Bottom covered with anti-skid particles, wear-resistant, skid resistance.
- It's great way to express yourself with these crazy and fun emoticons.
- These funny and crazy emoji slippers are made to give as direct message and to make you laugh without any words.
- Product Size: 13.5CM (W) x 28.5CM (L). RU/EU/CN: 35-44; US: 5-8; UK: 5-8.
Product Description
Why do you choose YINGGG's emoji slippers?
There are a lot of these crazy funny emoji slippers out there but so many are poorly made with either subpar fabric, too small, or poor workmanship, but YINGGG's emoji slippers are made of high quality stuffing, great material, extra comfortable cover.
Give you a warm and comfortable winter.
These Emoji Poop plush slippers are made of high quality plush with PP cotton fiber and will keep you satisfied for years!
- ANTI-SKID: Non-slip Rubber Cloth Bottom
- FABRIC: Made of plush cotton, offering full soft coverage
- Thick-bottomed Layer
YINGGG Poop Slipper
Comfortable spring and summer home slippers!
They are perfect for the winter creating a premium, warm pocket for your feet!
Warm and comfy, the front sole cushion offers your foot with extra comfort while keeping them warm in case of cold weather
- Comfortable
- Warm
Funny creative designs and super soft and comfortable. A pair of excellent indoor slippers, these Emoji slippers will become your favorite footwear at home!
These emoji slippers are unisex and perfect for men and women, boys and girls.
