Yamaha YAS-207BL Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer Bluetooth & DTS Virtual:X Black
|$299.95
$169.99
|$129.96 (43%)
- World's first sound bar with DTS Virtual: x Virtual 3D surround sound (available via a firmware update available now)
- Slim, understated design perfectly complements your TV
- Wireless subwoofer for powerful bass with flexible placement
- Bluetooth wireless music streaming. Dimensions (W x H x D)(subwoofer) : 7-1/8 x 17-1/4 x 15-3/4 inches. Drivers-(Center Unit)- Four 1-3/4 inch woofers, Dual 1 inch tweeters, (Subwoofer)- 6-1/4 inch cone woofer. Dimensions (W x H x D)-(Center Unit)- 36-5/8 x 2-3/8 x 4-1/4 inches. ARC-Yes
- Simple setup with HDMI, optical or analog Connection
From the manufacturer
A New Dimension of Sonic Realism
It’s never been easier to immerse yourself in clear, lifelike sound for all of your TV shows, movies, games and music. As the first sound bar with DTS Virtual:X, the YAS-207 is capable of virtualizing sound in multiple dimensions for realistic sonic reproduction with a simple setup.
Great Sound That's Simple to Use
Easy Connectivity
Fast setup with included optical cable or for 4K and HDR pass-through, connect with an HDMI cable.
Easy to Control
Use the included remote, a free app, or your TV remote (with HDMI cable and HDMI-CEC compatible TV).
There’s an App for It
Lost the remote? Use the Home Theater Controller App to control input, sound modes and more.
Bluetooth Made Better
Stream music to your sound bar using Bluetooth. The YAS-207 enhances compressed music sources, making streamed music sound better than ever.
JBL Bar 3.1 - Channel 4K Ultra HD Soundbar with 10" Wireless Suboofer
Polk Audio - 2.1-Channel Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer - Black (Signa S1)
Nakamichi Shockwafe Pro 7.1.4Ch 600W Soundbar System with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, 8" Subwoofer (Wireless) & Two 2-Way Rear Speakers
|Customer Rating
|(678)
|(130)
|(205)
|(933)
|Price
|$169.99
|$499.95
|$169.99
|$749.99
|Included Components
|sound bar, manual, remote, batteries, warranty card, subwoofer, subwoofer cable
|Soundbar, powered subwoofer, remote, power cord, quick start guide, HDMI Cable, Aux cable, wall mount bracket
|Remote control and batteries6’ (1.8m) Optical cableTwo power cords and sound bar power supplyQuick Start GuideRegistration card
|—
|Size
|—
|3.1
|One Size
|Pro 7.1 DTS-X/Atmos
|Speaker Type
|Subwoofer
|Soundbar
|Subwoofer, Soundbar
|Subwoofer, Soundbar, Rear Surround
Product description
It's never been easier to immerse yourself in clear, lifelike sound for all of your TV shows, movies, games and music. The world's first sound bar with DTS Virtual: X, the YAS-207 is capable of virtualizing sound in multiple dimensions - including height - offering more realistic sonic reproduction of any content without the complexity of using numerous speakers. The slim bar fits perfectly in front of your TV or can be wall-mounted, while the included wireless subwoofer can be placed anywhere in the room.
Another big issue is there's a lot of difficulty getting a good hdmi handshake connection. Sometimes the connection is fine and others I'll have no sound at all. Sometimes it will downgrade my video connection from rgb full to 420 limited, I'm connected to my media center PC running a GTX 1080.
I've tried using 7 different brand new certified HDMI cables, 2 different brands. I've found 2 cables that work more often than not but I'm thinking the problem lies more with the soundbar than my cables.
The sound going up and down and Base cutting in and out is enough to give up on this. Not sure why so many people love it. At low volume this is horrible. I'll be returning it.
This is my second unit. I originally purchased a used one from amazon warehouse deals. I had the same problem and thought that unit was defective. I replaced that with a brand new one. Same problem. It's a design or engineering defect. Both units were running the latest DTS X firmware update.
I suggest you pass on this unless you plan to play this at high volume all the time. If you watch at low volume and like heavy dialog shows then definitely pass on this. Or you'll be returning it like me.
Original review as of 1-Jul-2017:
Key features of YAS-207:
1) So far its surround sound can be heard from horizontal directions as DTS Virtual:X is not yet available. After firmware update (which according to Yamaha will be available in August this year) you will be able to listen to DTS Virtual:X enveloping surround sound coming from above at varying heights.
2) It comes with wireless subwoofer for dynamic sound.
3) It transmits 4K HDR video. There is an ARC-HDMI output jack.
4) It's Bluetooth got version 4.1, class 2
5) There is dedicated Yamaha app to control soundbar's settings from your Bluetooth-enabled smartphone. You'd need to download it free from Apple or Android Play store.
6) Its bass extension boosts low bass levels for a remarkable powerful sound.
7) Its Clear Voice option, if enabled, will make dialogues and narrations sound clearer.
8) YAS-207 supports these audio signals:
- PCM (up to 5.1ch)
- Dolby Digital (up to 5.1ch)
- DTS Digital Surround (up to 5.1ch)
The only drawback that I see - lack of Wi-Fi connectivity. The firmware update (promised by Yamaha in August) you'd have to make through a USB drive by downloading the update file from Yamaha's support website first, then plugging that USB drive to the USB jack on the back side of the soundbar, following instructions provided to complete the firmware upgrade to DTS Virtual:X.
I bought the Yamaha YAS-201 back in 2013 and was amazed. Over time it started to lose connection with the subwoofer and decided to upgrade to the YAS-207BL. Out of the box, it was very comparable to the YAS-201. It had a great sound and was well powered.
Then the upgrade to DTS Virtual:X...The only way to describe it is magical.
What a difference a little bit of software makes. The sound bar seemed to get a boost in power and the range became more dynamic. What's amazing about this sound bar is not only does it produce a fantastic sound, but it actually sounds natural. Granted, this will never compare to a professionally installed 7.1 system and it shouldn't. However, I've thrown ever level of audio at it (DD 5.1, 7.1, DTS, DTS TrueHD) and I've been impressed every time.
One thing I did different this time is to mount it above the TV. With the WALI SBR201 Universal Sound Bar Bracket I was able to raise the Yamaha's sound stage to above the TV and it made a huge improvement with the surround effect.