Yamaha YAS-207BL Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer Bluetooth & DTS Virtual:X Black

4.0 out of 5 stars 678 ratings
  • World's first sound bar with DTS Virtual: x Virtual 3D surround sound (available via a firmware update available now)
  • Slim, understated design perfectly complements your TV
  • Wireless subwoofer for powerful bass with flexible placement
  • Bluetooth wireless music streaming. Dimensions (W x H x D)(subwoofer) : 7-1/8 x 17-1/4 x 15-3/4 inches. Drivers-(Center Unit)- Four 1-3/4 inch woofers, Dual 1 inch tweeters, (Subwoofer)- 6-1/4 inch cone woofer. Dimensions (W x H x D)-(Center Unit)- 36-5/8 x 2-3/8 x 4-1/4 inches. ARC-Yes
  • Simple setup with HDMI, optical or analog Connection

From the manufacturer

A New Dimension of Sonic Realism

It’s never been easier to immerse yourself in clear, lifelike sound for all of your TV shows, movies, games and music. As the first sound bar with DTS Virtual:X, the YAS-207 is capable of virtualizing sound in multiple dimensions for realistic sonic reproduction with a simple setup.

Great Sound That's Simple to Use

HDMI, easy setup

Easy Connectivity

Fast setup with included optical cable or for 4K and HDR pass-through, connect with an HDMI cable.

Remote control, app, app control

Easy to Control

Use the included remote, a free app, or your TV remote (with HDMI cable and HDMI-CEC compatible TV).

Home theater, sound bar, soundbar, home audio, YamahaAV, Yamaha audio

There’s an App for It

Lost the remote? Use the Home Theater Controller App to control input, sound modes and more.

Bluetooth, streaming, music streaming, wireless

Bluetooth Made Better

Stream music to your sound bar using Bluetooth. The YAS-207 enhances compressed music sources, making streamed music sound better than ever.

Yamaha YAS-207BL Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer Bluetooth & DTS Virtual:X Black
JBL Bar 3.1 - Channel 4K Ultra HD Soundbar with 10" Wireless Suboofer
Polk Audio - 2.1-Channel Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer - Black (Signa S1)
Nakamichi Shockwafe Pro 7.1.4Ch 600W Soundbar System with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, 8" Subwoofer (Wireless) & Two 2-Way Rear Speakers
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (678) 4 out of 5 stars (130) 4 out of 5 stars (205) 4 out of 5 stars (933)
Price $169.99 $499.95 $169.99 $749.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Adorama Camera Nakamichi LLC
Included Components sound bar, manual, remote, batteries, warranty card, subwoofer, subwoofer cable Soundbar, powered subwoofer, remote, power cord, quick start guide, HDMI Cable, Aux cable, wall mount bracket Remote control and batteries6’ (1.8m) Optical cableTwo power cords and sound bar power supplyQuick Start GuideRegistration card
Size 3.1 One Size Pro 7.1 DTS-X/Atmos
Speaker Type Subwoofer Soundbar Subwoofer, Soundbar Subwoofer, Soundbar, Rear Surround
Product description

Style:Single

It's never been easier to immerse yourself in clear, lifelike sound for all of your TV shows, movies, games and music. The world's first sound bar with DTS Virtual: X, the YAS-207 is capable of virtualizing sound in multiple dimensions - including height - offering more realistic sonic reproduction of any content without the complexity of using numerous speakers. The slim bar fits perfectly in front of your TV or can be wall-mounted, while the included wireless subwoofer can be placed anywhere in the room.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.0 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5
678 customer ratings
5 star
55%
4 star
17%
3 star
9%
2 star
8%
1 star
11%

669 customer reviews

DaveVegas
1.0 out of 5 starsSuper Annoying
June 22, 2018
Style: SingleVerified Purchase
amazonka
5.0 out of 5 starsAffordable powerful soundbar with unique DTS feature, not available anywhere else
July 1, 2017
Style: SingleVerified Purchase
AEM
5.0 out of 5 starsIt doesn't make sense!
September 24, 2017
Style: SingleVerified Purchase
