Update as of 19-Jul-2017: The firmware update is available on Yamaha support site now. I've just updated mine and I am truly impressed. DTS Virtual:X enhances the existing 3D sound of the bar by adding special effect and creating an illusion of the sound coming from all side including from above (yes, it's actually true)! Goodness, the sound is so clear and precise that I even have goosebumps - my mind probably is constantly tricked believing that the sound is real, when it's actually not. The indication of the activated DTS Virtual:X effect is the blue light glowing from "surround" indicator on the panel.



Original review as of 1-Jul-2017:

-----------------------

Key features of YAS-207:



1) So far its surround sound can be heard from horizontal directions as DTS Virtual:X is not yet available. After firmware update (which according to Yamaha will be available in August this year) you will be able to listen to DTS Virtual:X enveloping surround sound coming from above at varying heights.

2) It comes with wireless subwoofer for dynamic sound.

3) It transmits 4K HDR video. There is an ARC-HDMI output jack.

4) It's Bluetooth got version 4.1, class 2

5) There is dedicated Yamaha app to control soundbar's settings from your Bluetooth-enabled smartphone. You'd need to download it free from Apple or Android Play store.

6) Its bass extension boosts low bass levels for a remarkable powerful sound.

7) Its Clear Voice option, if enabled, will make dialogues and narrations sound clearer.

8) YAS-207 supports these audio signals:

- PCM (up to 5.1ch)

- Dolby Digital (up to 5.1ch)

- DTS Digital Surround (up to 5.1ch)



The only drawback that I see - lack of Wi-Fi connectivity. The firmware update (promised by Yamaha in August) you'd have to make through a USB drive by downloading the update file from Yamaha's support website first, then plugging that USB drive to the USB jack on the back side of the soundbar, following instructions provided to complete the firmware upgrade to DTS Virtual:X.