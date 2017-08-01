By enabling, this skill can be accessed on all your available Alexa devices.

Description Article reader skill allows Alexa to read the top 20 articles you saved in your Pocket (Read It Later, Inc) app / bookmarks.



To get started say “Alexa, ask article reader to read an article” or “Alexa, ask article reader to read article 1” and Alexa will start reading a random article or the article number you specified based on the list on your pocket app.

After the read is done you can ask Alexa to read the next article or jump between articles by specifying the article’s number.



When you enable this skill you will have to sign in Pocket in the Alexa companion app so that your Alexa device could be linked to your Pocket account.



This skill is in no way associated with Pocket (Read It Later, Inc).



More phrase:



- Alexa, ask Article Reader to Login

- Alexa, ask Article Reader to Sign in

- Alexa, ask Article Reader to Link pocket account

- Alexa, ask Article Reader to read an article

- Alexa, ask Article Reader to read a random article

- Alexa, ask Article Reader to read my articles

- Alexa, ask Article Reader to read articles

- Alexa, ask Article Reader to read article 1

- Alexa, ask Article Reader to read article number 5