Article reader skill allows Alexa to read the top 20 articles you saved in your Pocket (Read It Later, Inc) app / bookmarks.
To get started say “Alexa, ask article reader to read an article” or “Alexa, ask article reader to read article 1” and Alexa will start reading a random article or the article number you specified based on the list on your pocket app. After the read is done you can ask Alexa to read the next article or jump between articles by specifying the article’s number.
When you enable this skill you will have to sign in Pocket in the Alexa companion app so that your Alexa device could be linked to your Pocket account.
This skill is in no way associated with Pocket (Read It Later, Inc).
More phrase:
- Alexa, ask Article Reader to Login - Alexa, ask Article Reader to Sign in - Alexa, ask Article Reader to Link pocket account - Alexa, ask Article Reader to read an article - Alexa, ask Article Reader to read a random article - Alexa, ask Article Reader to read my articles - Alexa, ask Article Reader to read articles - Alexa, ask Article Reader to read article 1 - Alexa, ask Article Reader to read article number 5
The content of this skill is appropriate for most users. This skill may include account linking, personal information collection, advertisements, location detection or location-based services, or infrequent or mild examples of the types of content included below:
Nudity or descriptions of nudity within medical, informational or artistic contexts
Infrequent or mild references to cultural or religious intolerance
Infrequent or mild realistic, cartoon, or fantasy violence or descriptions of violence
Infrequent or mild references to alcohol, tobacco and drugs
This skill contains dynamic content, which is content that is updated real-time based on inputs from the developer. The maturity rating associated with this skill pertains only to the content of the skill at the time of the submission.
Just started hearing an article for the first time. Sounds great. Wish it could read article titles. Right now it asks if you want to hear the next article, or if you want to chose by number. I don't know them by number listing.