|Item Package Dimensions L x W x H
|9 x 9 x 8 inches
|Package Weight
|1.27 Kilograms
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|1 x 1 x 5 inches
|Item Weight
|2.7 Pounds
|Brand Name
|YayLabs!
|Warranty Description
|Limited lifetime
|Model Name
|Softshell
|Color
|Blueberry
|Suggested Users
|Unisex-adult
|Manufacturer
|Industrial Revolution
|Part Number
|F-SS-PT
|Model Year
|2021
|Style
|Pint
|Size
|Pint
Yaylabs Softshell Ice Cream Ball
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Soft-sided ball makes approximately one pint of home-made ice cream with about 25 minutes of active play
- Simply add cream, sugar and flavorings in one end and add ice and rock salt in the other end
- Built-in, easy-open handles with wide openings to add ingredients and scoop out ice cream
- Food-safe, BPA-free materials are easy to clean and dishwasher safe
- Recipe booklet included; approximately 8.5-Inch in diameter
Inspire a love of reading with Amazon Book Box for Kids
Discover delightful children's books with Amazon Book Box, a subscription that delivers new books every 1, 2, or 3 months — new Amazon Book Box Prime customers receive 15% off your first box. Learn more.
From the manufacturer
YayLabs SoftShell Ice Cream Balls
Add some fun to just about any outdoor event such as birthday parties, barbecues, picnics or camping trips with YayLabs SoftShell Ice Cream Balls. Just add natural ingredients as simple as cream, sugar and vanilla in one end of the Ice Cream Ball and add ice and rock salt in the other end.
Available in pint and quart sizes, Ice Cream Balls are easy and fun to use. Just mix in the ingredients, then shake, roll, and play your way to a pint or a quart of delicious ice cream in about 20-30 minutes.
Built-in handles make opening the ends easy - just flip back the handle to unlock. The wide and shallow canister makes it easy to stir ingredients and scoop out ice cream.
A Pure & Simple recipe booklet is included to spark your imagination. Also, try Flavor Fountain flavorings (sold separately). Constructed from durable, food-safe, BPA-free materials, Ice Cream Balls are easy to clean and dishwasher safe. The pint-size SoftShell Ice Cream Ball measures approximately 8.5 inches in diameter, and the quart-size is a bit larger with a diameter of 9.5 inches. YayLabs SoftShell Ice Cream Balls are backed by a one-year warranty.
Make delicious, home-made ice cream anywhere with YayLabs SoftShell Ice Cream Balls
|
|
|
|
Ice Cream in 20-30 Minutes of Play
Soft-sided Ice Cream Balls come in two sizes to make approximately one pint or one quart of home-made ice cream with about 20 to 30 minutes of active play.
|
Safe and Easy to Use, Easy to Clean
Food-safe, BPA-free materials are easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Built-in, easy-open handles with wide openings to add ingredients and scoop out ice cream.
|
Get Creative!
Start with natural ingredients and make your own flavors. Pure & Simple recipe booklet is included to spark your imagination. Also try Flavor Fountain flavorings (sold separately).
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on February 12, 2022
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
This is the review for people attempting vegan hacks. Coconut milk works (I bought Good & Gather organic coconut milk from Target and it's more like a delicious cream than a milk) , but you only need 8-10 minutes total depending on how you roll or kick it. Be sure to open the ice cream side halfway through and scrape off the sides with a strong spatula or flat wooden wedge spoon and mix the frozen sides in with the more liquid middle. Otherwise you end up with hard coconut ice and you have to wait for it to melt.
Anyone else doing mylk or fruit juice sorbets, please share your tips and recipes.
Pro tip: if ice cream salt is still on COVID backorder/jacked prices, you can use kosher rock salt. Just add 1/4 cup, i.e. 3/4 cup per batch rather than 1/2 cup of regular ice cream salt.
ALL THE THINGS
I got blue pint size. Minor quibble: it doesn't look like the light blue you see in the photo. It's more like a turquoise. A small thing but it bugs because in the photo it looks like the color of my three fav teams Manchester City, UCLA, and Hoka. I planned to bring this thing to watch parties and make ice cream for halftime and wrap ups.
If you're feeling really ambitious you can find a YouTube upper body workout designed for a medicine ball and do some indoor exercise to make coconut in less than 10 minutes.
I will update this review after more experiments, including dairy. My friend who likes classic ice cream in traditional flavors got the orange quart and we're going to play with it in a couple weeks.
On our second try I packed in the ice and a cup of salt. It was perfect. I think best to start with heavy cream vanilla flavor and once you master that you can experiment with flavors and cream/milk mixtures.
You can't kick the ball but definitely roll it. We usually prepare it and roll it between each other while watching a TV show. I'll also use it like a medicine ball in between rolls. It's a kit if fun especially with childre n who enjoy accomplishments.
Check in 5 minutes intervals, to scrape the ice cream down, it freezes to the side fast, and have a really long spoon.
Don't roll it in dirt or sand, it will get dirty, but it rinsed off fine, and no dirt got in our ice cream.
Lots of fun even for young adults.