SHORT VERSION

This is the review for people attempting vegan hacks. Coconut milk works (I bought Good & Gather organic coconut milk from Target and it's more like a delicious cream than a milk) , but you only need 8-10 minutes total depending on how you roll or kick it. Be sure to open the ice cream side halfway through and scrape off the sides with a strong spatula or flat wooden wedge spoon and mix the frozen sides in with the more liquid middle. Otherwise you end up with hard coconut ice and you have to wait for it to melt.



Anyone else doing mylk or fruit juice sorbets, please share your tips and recipes.



Pro tip: if ice cream salt is still on COVID backorder/jacked prices, you can use kosher rock salt. Just add 1/4 cup, i.e. 3/4 cup per batch rather than 1/2 cup of regular ice cream salt.



ALL THE THINGS

I got blue pint size. Minor quibble: it doesn't look like the light blue you see in the photo. It's more like a turquoise. A small thing but it bugs because in the photo it looks like the color of my three fav teams Manchester City, UCLA, and Hoka. I planned to bring this thing to watch parties and make ice cream for halftime and wrap ups.



If you're feeling really ambitious you can find a YouTube upper body workout designed for a medicine ball and do some indoor exercise to make coconut in less than 10 minutes.



I will update this review after more experiments, including dairy. My friend who likes classic ice cream in traditional flavors got the orange quart and we're going to play with it in a couple weeks.