[{"displayPrice":"$52.55","priceAmount":52.55,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"52","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"55","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"L2dmSaRn45NnGLOr%2ByvYjclKqGOqmbyNYMRT672JK9Bkxo%2Fe0zGDV2kFzACNLKsMJb0WQxdnLbHn2sNhZhm72vRs3X29mIa3JYGNP0wII2DhJp4tPzNh6JFgZDAqDW0faw9FC6TOpgLOp3N1HQtNNg%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
Yaylabs Softshell Ice Cream Ball

4.0 out of 5 stars 1,170 ratings
Pint

Enhance your purchase

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Soft-sided ball makes approximately one pint of home-made ice cream with about 25 minutes of active play
  • Simply add cream, sugar and flavorings in one end and add ice and rock salt in the other end
  • Built-in, easy-open handles with wide openings to add ingredients and scoop out ice cream
  • Food-safe, BPA-free materials are easy to clean and dishwasher safe
  • Recipe booklet included; approximately 8.5-Inch in diameter
Customer reviews

Top reviews from the United States

Julie Walmsley
5.0 out of 5 stars Does work with coconut milk, but with far less time
Reviewed in the United States on June 12, 2020
Style: PintVerified Purchase
19 people found this helpful
AMZN Freqbuyer
5.0 out of 5 stars Great fun making ice cream!
Reviewed in the United States on February 9, 2022
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Charlotte
5.0 out of 5 stars So fun for indoor or outdoor use!
Reviewed in the United States on January 18, 2022
Style: PintVerified Purchase
Graham KUNISCH
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun for the family.
Reviewed in the United States on March 23, 2022
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Jeanne LaGatta
5.0 out of 5 stars Happily gets them into the tub!!! Great gift!!
Reviewed in the United States on May 20, 2021
Style: PintVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
FosterFam51
5.0 out of 5 stars The most fun dessert to make!
Reviewed in the United States on January 27, 2019
Style: PintVerified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Krista
5.0 out of 5 stars So much fun!
Reviewed in the United States on October 8, 2021
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Rebecca Chavis
5.0 out of 5 stars Wanted one for years, I was not disappointed.
Reviewed in the United States on July 16, 2022
Verified Purchase
