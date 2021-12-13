Buying Options
The New York Times Book of the Dead: Obituaries of Extraordinary People by [William McDonald]

The New York Times Book of the Dead: Obituaries of Extraordinary People Kindle Edition

by William McDonald (Editor) Format: Kindle Edition
4.5 out of 5 stars 161 ratings
  1. Print length
    614 pages
  2. Language
    English
  3. Publisher
    Black Dog & Leventhal
  4. Publication date
    October 18, 2016
  5. File size
    23596 KB
  6. Page Flip
    Enabled
  7. Word Wise
    Enabled
  8. Enhanced typesetting
    Enabled
Editorial Reviews

Review

A black-and-white volume that captures the essence of The New York Times obituary: superbly researched pieces of history that retain the immediacy of it-just-happened...A must for the history enthusiast.―The Seattle Times --This text refers to an alternate kindle_edition edition.

About the Author

Bill McDonald has been the obituaries editor for the New York Times since 2006. A former editor at Newsday on Long Island, he joined the New York Times in 1988 and has held numerous positions at the paper including copy chief of the national news desk, assistant national editor, deputy editor of Arts & Leisure and deputy culture editor. He was part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting in 2000 for the series, "How Race Is Lived in America". He is married and lives in Manhattan.

The New York Times is regarded as the world's preeminent newspaper. Its news coverage is known for its exceptional depth and breadth, with reporting bureaus throughout the United States and in twenty-six foreign countries. --This text refers to an alternate kindle_edition edition.

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
161 global ratings
5 star
74%
4 star
13%
3 star
6%
2 star
2%
1 star
5%

Top reviews from the United States

Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Disappointing
Reviewed in the United States on December 13, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Disappointing
Reviewed in the United States on December 13, 2021
This may be a great book, but the key to access more than 10,000 additional obituaries online was not included in the book. This photo shows that there was a key in this book at one time. I figured that out only after looking at photos from other reviewers of the book that actually included the key. To make matters worse. I cannot figure out how to contact the seller. Even though I would like to return the book on Principal alone, it is meant to be a Christmas gift and there are less than two weeks left until Christmas. So I will keep it and let my negative review soothe my disappointment. Plus, this is supposed to be a new book, but the front cover was smudged.
Anna
5.0 out of 5 stars Great gift
Reviewed in the United States on November 12, 2016
Verified Purchase
Barry Matson
5.0 out of 5 stars GREAT READING. BUY IT.
Reviewed in the United States on December 7, 2018
Verified Purchase
Jerry Painter
5.0 out of 5 stars Great book; however
Reviewed in the United States on December 15, 2017
Verified Purchase
Richard C. Geschke
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent Historical Perspective as seen through the Eyes of the New York Times
Reviewed in the United States on December 4, 2016
Verified Purchase
SBS
5.0 out of 5 stars This is about as good as it gets
Reviewed in the United States on February 16, 2017
Verified Purchase
AntonioM
5.0 out of 5 stars Great men and women of each era are celebrated within ...
Reviewed in the United States on December 5, 2016
Verified Purchase
Colonel Buckshot
5.0 out of 5 stars A great gift choice
Reviewed in the United States on March 3, 2017
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Don Starr
1.0 out of 5 stars Webkey, giving access to 10,000 obituaries online, was NOT INCLUDED
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 16, 2019
Verified Purchase
Ellie ioannou
5.0 out of 5 stars USB included
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 28, 2021
Verified Purchase
Farid k.
5.0 out of 5 stars Best book.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 7, 2020
Verified Purchase
Stephintoronto
5.0 out of 5 stars Love this book
Reviewed in Canada on October 11, 2017
Verified Purchase
Heinrich Terhorst
3.0 out of 5 stars Ein empfehlenswertes Buch
Reviewed in Germany on May 3, 2018
Verified Purchase
