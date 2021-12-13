Buying Options
The obituary page of The New York Times isa celebration of extraordinary lives. This groundbreaking package includes 300 obits in the book with exclusive online access to 10,000 more of the most important and fascinating obituaries the Times has ever published.
The obituary page is the section many readers first turn to not only see who died, but to read some of the most inspiring, insightful, often funny, and elegantly written stories celebrating the lives of the men and women who have influenced on our world.
William McDonald, The Times' obituary editor who was recently featured in the award-winning documentary Obit, selected 320 of the most important and influential obits from the newspaper's archives. In chapters like "Stage and Screen," "Titans of Business," "The Notorious," "Scientists and Healers," "Athletes," and "American Leaders," the entries include a wide variety of newsmakers from the last century and a half, including Annie Oakley, Theodore Roosevelt, Joseph Stalin, Marilyn Monroe, Coco Chanel, Malcolm X, Jackie Robinson and Prince. Also included is a web-key which allows instant access to an exclusive website featuring 10,000 selected obituaries which are easily searchable by name, theme, dates, and more. Designed with more than 150 black-and-white photographs, this tomb-sized book plus website package is the perfect gift.
Editorial Reviews
Review
A black-and-white volume that captures the essence of The New York Times obituary: superbly researched pieces of history that retain the immediacy of it-just-happened...A must for the history enthusiast.―The Seattle Times --This text refers to an alternate kindle_edition edition.
About the Author
Bill McDonald has been the obituaries editor for the New York Times since 2006. A former editor at Newsday on Long Island, he joined the New York Times in 1988 and has held numerous positions at the paper including copy chief of the national news desk, assistant national editor, deputy editor of Arts & Leisure and deputy culture editor. He was part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting in 2000 for the series, "How Race Is Lived in America". He is married and lives in Manhattan.
Product details
- ASIN : B01BKSLGE4
- Publisher : Black Dog & Leventhal (October 18, 2016)
- Publication date : October 18, 2016
- Language : English
- File size : 23596 KB
- Text-to-Speech : Enabled
- Screen Reader : Supported
- Enhanced typesetting : Enabled
- X-Ray : Not Enabled
- Word Wise : Enabled
- Print length : 614 pages
- Lending : Not Enabled
Reviewed in the United States on December 13, 2021

This may be a great book, but the key to access more than 10,000 additional obituaries online was not included in the book. This photo shows that there was a key in this book at one time. I figured that out only after looking at photos from other reviewers of the book that actually included the key. To make matters worse. I cannot figure out how to contact the seller. Even though I would like to return the book on Principal alone, it is meant to be a Christmas gift and there are less than two weeks left until Christmas. So I will keep it and let my negative review soothe my disappointment. Plus, this is supposed to be a new book, but the front cover was smudged.
This may be a great book, but the key to access more than 10,000 additional obituaries online was not included in the book. This photo shows that there was a key in this book at one time. I figured that out only after looking at photos from other reviewers of the book that actually included the key. To make matters worse. I cannot figure out how to contact the seller. Even though I would like to return the book on Principal alone, it is meant to be a Christmas gift and there are less than two weeks left until Christmas. So I will keep it and let my negative review soothe my disappointment. Plus, this is supposed to be a new book, but the front cover was smudged.
Reviewed in the United States on November 12, 2016
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
I bought this as a birthday present for my father who reads the obits everyday. He totally loves it. The webkey is a cool plus and the website is really easy to use. Highly recommended.
Reviewed in the United States on December 7, 2018
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
Incredible reading. Hard to put it down. It’s top quality and a great book for the coffee table or to have in a collection. I learned a great deal about some very interesting people.
Reviewed in the United States on December 15, 2017
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
Great book; however, there is SUPPOSED to be a card inside that gives you access to the online version. Mine was missing and clearly someone had ripped it out before I got it. Beware.
Reviewed in the United States on December 4, 2016
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
First looking at the title of this book would leave many readers to move on and not delve into this magnificent recording of history. What makes this volume speak to us in unusual tones is that the obituaries are recorded in the parlance and language at the time of death of the subject individual from the time the New York Times began publication to 2016.
The book is edited and organized by William McDonald who segregates the book by categories such as The World Stage, American Leaders, Titans of Business, Characters of the Cause etc. Each obituary is a short synopsis of that person's life to include the person's origins, triumphs, failures and influence in that person's field. Each obituary is written in the style and language of the day. In reading these well written historical renderings gives the reader a first look of history at each of these famous individuals.
This book is an excellent first write of history and gives the reader a bird's eye view of initial historic importance. Excellent idea and editing by William McDonald as seen through the publication of a newspaper in which it prints only the news that fit to print.
Reviewed in the United States on February 16, 2017
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
This is about as good as it gets:
History in the form of NYTimes obituaries, going back to the early 1800's,
written in that unique NYT style! I truly cherish this book for its
"you were there" take on the lives of these important world figures.
Reviewed in the United States on December 5, 2016
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
If you are a lover of history and writing then this book is a must have. You can see how writing has changed over time by the obituaries that are written. Great men and women of each era are celebrated within its pages, opening up new worlds of information, knowledge, and majesty.
Reviewed in the United States on March 3, 2017
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
It was a great gift...the talk of the Christmas party. I peeked before I gave it...I could have read it for hours.
Don Starr
Webkey, giving access to 10,000 obituaries online, was NOT INCLUDEDReviewed in the United Kingdom on October 16, 2019
Verified Purchase
The website description of this product is inaccurate as the webkey WAS NOT INCLUDED. Other customers had noted this too. If the absence of the webkey is because it is an American book and the key issn't available in the UK it should have stated so. The availability of an extra 10,000 obituaries was a major factor behind my purchase. I feel hard-done-by and I will keep well clear of New York Times material in future.
Ellie ioannou
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 28, 2021
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
Brilliant book, very heavy and it came with the USB :)
Farid k.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 7, 2020
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
Great book, to read and write about obituaries. You ca see how people write about extraordinary humans and feel theie absences.
Stephintoronto
Reviewed in Canada on October 11, 2017
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
Love love love this book. Bought it as a gift for my mum and she loves it. It's a great coffee table book at the cottage with quick reads about fascinating people. The 10,000 online obits are on a flash drive FYI.
Heinrich Terhorst
Reviewed in Germany on May 3, 2018
Verified Purchase
Verified Purchase
Nur wenige Zeitungen dürften dazu in der Lage sein, deart lesenswerte Nachrufe zu verfassen. Aber die Titelseite weist nicht nur auf die 320 Artikel der gedruckten Ausgabe The New York Times Book of the Dead: 320 Print and 10,000 Digital Obituaries of Extraordinary People hin, sondern auch auf 10000 digitale Nachrufe. Allerdings habe ich keinen Hinweis darauf gefunden, wie der Leser auf die digitalen Nachrufe zugreifen kann.