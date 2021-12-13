First looking at the title of this book would leave many readers to move on and not delve into this magnificent recording of history. What makes this volume speak to us in unusual tones is that the obituaries are recorded in the parlance and language at the time of death of the subject individual from the time the New York Times began publication to 2016.

The book is edited and organized by William McDonald who segregates the book by categories such as The World Stage, American Leaders, Titans of Business, Characters of the Cause etc. Each obituary is a short synopsis of that person's life to include the person's origins, triumphs, failures and influence in that person's field. Each obituary is written in the style and language of the day. In reading these well written historical renderings gives the reader a first look of history at each of these famous individuals.

This book is an excellent first write of history and gives the reader a bird's eye view of initial historic importance. Excellent idea and editing by William McDonald as seen through the publication of a newspaper in which it prints only the news that fit to print.