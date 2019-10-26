- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Other Sellers on Amazon
+ Free Shipping
+ $3.99 shipping
Learn more
You Suck at Cooking: The Absurdly Practical Guide to Sucking Slightly Less at Making Food: A Cookbook Hardcover – October 15, 2019
Explore your book, then jump right back to where you left off with Page Flip.
View high quality images that let you zoom in to take a closer look.
Enjoy features only possible in digital – start reading right away, carry your library with you, adjust the font, create shareable notes and highlights, and more.
Discover additional details about the events, people, and places in your book, with Wikipedia integration.
Ask Alexa to read your book with Audible integration or text-to-speech.
Books with Buzz
Discover the latest buzz-worthy books, from mysteries and romance to humor and nonfiction. Explore more
Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.
To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.
Frequently bought together
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Special offers and product promotions
From the Publisher
You Suck at Cooking
|
|
|
|
Gas Station Charcuterie Plate
|
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
|
Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches
You Suck at Cooking
|
|
|
|
Snacks are great for bribery, silencing children, buying temporary friends, and for eating on the go.
|
The Gas Station Charcuterie Plate is possible because we live in the golden age of mobile snacking.
|
Occasionally in life, you might find that a sandwich has patches of blank bread. This sandwich is one that was made by a bad person. You, however, are not.
Editorial Reviews
Review
About the Author
|
Product details
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Customer reviews
Customer images
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Quality is great, as well. The entire thing echoes his YouTube channel perfectly. Highly recommend if you are a fan.
This is a great book for quick weeknight meal ideas that can be done by everybody so grab (or find) your favorite wangjangler and get cooking.
Top international reviews
He's tried a few recipes, and though they are pretty basic they have got him to start experimenting and getting some confidence to create something edible.
Every page is filled with humour, but within that humour you can find delicious recipes and tips on how to become better at cooking.
Das erste Kochbuch, das ich wie einen Roman durchgelesen habe.
Ich kann auch sehr empfehlen den dazugehörigen Youtube Kanal anzuschauen. Schon seit langer Zeit freu ich mich wahnsinnig jedes Mal sobald ein neues Video rauskommt und sehe zu es möglichst schnell anzuschauen :)
It’s obvious how much work was put into the whole thing and it was overall a lot of fun to read.
The recipes seemed also pretty decent (especially for beginners) though I haven’t tried them yet.
It also covers some basics in the beginning which definitely makes it a great fit for people who want to try cooking for the first time and are still intimidated by the process.
All in all a nice gift for anyone who likes food. And jokes.
I was sad to find out there are not not any photographs of dogs running through any fields, woods or beaches in the book. This really takes one Star off the rating.