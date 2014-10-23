Facebook Twitter Pinterest
YubiKey NEO

4.2 out of 5 stars 326 customer reviews
  • Two-factor authentication made easy for hundreds of services
  • Smart card (PIV), Yubico OTP, OATH-TOTP, OATH-HOTP, FIDO U2F, OpenPGP, Challenge-Response
  • USB Type A and NFC compatible
  • Extremely durable and rigid; crush and water resistant
  • Attaches to house and car keychain
Product description

Two-factor authentication made easy for hundreds of services!

YubiKey NEO is a USB device that you use in combination with your username/password to prove your identity. With a simple touch, YubiKey NEO protects access to computers, networks, and online services. Keep one on your keychain with your house keys, and a second backup key in a safe place at home.

All-in-one configurable security key performs: smart card (PIV), Yubico OTP, FIDO U2F, OpenPGP, OATH-TOTP, OATH-HOTP, and Challenge-Response. Yubico offers free and open source tools to configure the YubiKey yourself.

Easier and safer than authenticator apps: No more reaching for your smartphone to re-type passcodes that you receive via SMS or from an authenticator app. Just plug in your YubiKey, tap, and it does the rest for you.

Works out of the box with hundreds of applications: Use it with popular services like Facebook, Gmail, GitHub, DropBox, Dashlane, LastPass, Salesforce, Duo, Docker, Centrify, and hundreds more. Configurable for computer login (Windows, Mac, Linux). Follow the intructions that each service provides, to register your YubiKey.

Using your YubiKey: Go to yubico.com/start for instructions on how to register your YubiKey with each service. Steps to enroll your YubiKey 4 may differ from service to service. Yubico has provided steps based on their own testing, and links to those services for full instructions.

USB Type A and NFC compatible: Plugs into USB Type A ports. Purchase adapters for devices that feature lightening or USB-C ports to perform one time passwords.

Extremely durable (IP67 class rating by IEC 60529): High quality, crush-resistant, and water-resistant.

Attaches to house and car keychains.

Manufactured in the USA with high security and quality in mind.

Not for use with computers that have non-compliant power systems.

Seller Warranty Description
1 year warranty on materials and workmanship.
Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

Adrian Rodriguez
5.0 out of 5 starsSimply amazing!
October 23, 2014
Verified Purchase
146 people found this helpful.
Liberty Standard
5.0 out of 5 starsDetailed Review of the YubiKey NEO
March 28, 2015
Verified Purchase
74 people found this helpful.
Rick & Carolyn
5.0 out of 5 starsMakes Two-Factor Authentication Easy...
October 16, 2017
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful.
