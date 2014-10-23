*** INTRO ***

The YubiKey NEO has really set the bar for where these types of devices need to be heading. Many improvements have been made, additional support has been provided, and the device itself has proven to be functional, durable, and secure. I'll just go over some of the basic aspects of the NEO and point out some of the important aspects of the device.



*** WHY BUY IT? ***

I think the first question many people ask is, "why do I need this?" It really all depends on what type of information you need/want to protect. If all you do is browse the internet, not making any online payments or using any services that require a secure password, there's no need for a YubiKey. If you're using LastPass or another program designed to save all of your passwords in one spot using a "master password", you don't necessarily need a YubiKey, although I'd strongly recommend it, especially after the notorious "Heartbleed Bug" hit the news.The Heartbleed Bug is a very serious OpenSSL vulnerability that allows stealing the information protected, under normal conditions, by the SSL/TLS encryption used to secure the Internet.)



I was originally introduced to the NEO when I was searching for a security key that would help protect my Google account and services. U2F was a necessary service so that narrowed the list down quite a bit. I originally looked at the cheaper keys but settled on this one mainly because of its versatility in terms of usage. I now use it for LastPass in addition to several other services, including several services with 3-step verification (password, challenge question, YubiKey.)



***WHAT IT STORES ***

The YubiKey come with two (2) configuration slots which I use for OTP and U2F (downloading the NEO Manager is needed to set up U2F and it's a program you'll want to have anyway.) U2F is supposedly the security protocol that the industry is headed towards, although at the moment, only Chrome OS, version 38 and up (right now we're on Version 41) and a couple other services use the U2F protocol.



*** SETUP ***

Setup is literally plug-and-play for the most part, unless of course you need to enable advanced features, in which case you would download the YubiKey Manager software.



*** LAST PASS ***

YubiKey and LastPass work together so well, it seems like they were meant to be the combination of choice for 2-step authentication. I use the NEO for my LastPass account and it works great but honestly, as much as I love the functionality of LastPass, I wouldn't trust relying on it by itself unless it was secured by the NEO, too; Just entering a single "master password" in LastPass is not enough security in my opinion. LastPass also supports NFC which is great when using it on your mobile devices. More on the NFC functionality, below:



*** NFC (Near Field Communication) ***

The NEO makes good use of NFC (Near Field Communication) where you simply tap the NEO to the back of your Windows or Android Phone and the phone will sense and read the key, and you're good to go! Only iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus support NFC so if you're using an older iPhone, you want have this functionality. As another reviewer pointed out last year (and is still the case as of 3/29/2015), U2F is not supported with NFC. I'll update the review if/when it is.



*** UNABLE TO UPDATE YOUR YUBIKEY NEO ***

Due to security reasons, YubiKey does not allow for the NEO to be updated should updates be released so whatever your current YubiKey supports is all it will ever support. I understand the reasoning behind this but it would be pretty annoying to buy a NEO and then a couple months later, the new ones are being shipped with updated firmware, supporting additional features.



*** I'll update the review if any new information is available. If you have a question not answered in the review, let me know in the comments section and I'll try to find out for you. ***