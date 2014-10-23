|Brand Name
|Yubico
|Item model number
|Y-072
|Hardware Platform
|None
|Item Weight
|0.16 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|1.8 x 0.7 x 0.1 inches
|Item Dimensions L x W x H
|1.77 x 0.71 x 0.12 inches
|Color
|Black
YubiKey NEO
Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.
If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- Two-factor authentication made easy for hundreds of services
- Smart card (PIV), Yubico OTP, OATH-TOTP, OATH-HOTP, FIDO U2F, OpenPGP, Challenge-Response
- USB Type A and NFC compatible
- Extremely durable and rigid; crush and water resistant
- Attaches to house and car keychain
Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.
If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .
Frequently bought together
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Customers who bought this item also bought
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Product description
Two-factor authentication made easy for hundreds of services!
YubiKey NEO is a USB device that you use in combination with your username/password to prove your identity. With a simple touch, YubiKey NEO protects access to computers, networks, and online services. Keep one on your keychain with your house keys, and a second backup key in a safe place at home.
All-in-one configurable security key performs: smart card (PIV), Yubico OTP, FIDO U2F, OpenPGP, OATH-TOTP, OATH-HOTP, and Challenge-Response. Yubico offers free and open source tools to configure the YubiKey yourself.
Easier and safer than authenticator apps: No more reaching for your smartphone to re-type passcodes that you receive via SMS or from an authenticator app. Just plug in your YubiKey, tap, and it does the rest for you.
Works out of the box with hundreds of applications: Use it with popular services like Facebook, Gmail, GitHub, DropBox, Dashlane, LastPass, Salesforce, Duo, Docker, Centrify, and hundreds more. Configurable for computer login (Windows, Mac, Linux). Follow the intructions that each service provides, to register your YubiKey.
Using your YubiKey: Go to yubico.com/start for instructions on how to register your YubiKey with each service. Steps to enroll your YubiKey 4 may differ from service to service. Yubico has provided steps based on their own testing, and links to those services for full instructions.
USB Type A and NFC compatible: Plugs into USB Type A ports. Purchase adapters for devices that feature lightening or USB-C ports to perform one time passwords.
Extremely durable (IP67 class rating by IEC 60529): High quality, crush-resistant, and water-resistant.
Attaches to house and car keychains.
Manufactured in the USA with high security and quality in mind.
Important information
Legal DisclaimerNot for use with computers that have non-compliant power systems.
Seller Warranty Description1 year warranty on materials and workmanship.
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
- Stores all my OTPs which I can access using Yubico Authenticator from any mobile device with NFC (except iPhones)
- Is associated with my Lastpass account allowing me to access my vault from any computer or mobile device with NFC (except iPhones)
- Is set up as a security key for my Google and Google Apps accounts.
- Using the second configuration slot I have also added a static password which I use for different things.
A couple things to consider:
- U2F is not enabled out of the box. You have to download and install NEO manager to activate it. As of 10/23/2014, U2F is supported only by Chrome and Chrome OS ver. 38+.
- Update: As of 11/19 U2F, OTP and CCID modes can now be enabled via NEO Manager. See https://www.yubico.com/2014/11/neo-supports-u2f-otp-key-time/.
- U2F is not (as of 10/23/2014) supported over NFC. You'll therefore have to still use OTPs to access U2F enabled services from mobile devices.
- In order to add the static password I had to download the personalization tool from Yubico and add it to the second configuration slot. DO NOT OVERWRITE THE FIRST CONFIGURATION SLOT UNLESS YOU WANT A HEADACHE. See https://www.yubico.com/products/services-software/personalization-tools/use/.
The YubiKey NEO has really set the bar for where these types of devices need to be heading. Many improvements have been made, additional support has been provided, and the device itself has proven to be functional, durable, and secure. I'll just go over some of the basic aspects of the NEO and point out some of the important aspects of the device.
*** WHY BUY IT? ***
I think the first question many people ask is, "why do I need this?" It really all depends on what type of information you need/want to protect. If all you do is browse the internet, not making any online payments or using any services that require a secure password, there's no need for a YubiKey. If you're using LastPass or another program designed to save all of your passwords in one spot using a "master password", you don't necessarily need a YubiKey, although I'd strongly recommend it, especially after the notorious "Heartbleed Bug" hit the news.The Heartbleed Bug is a very serious OpenSSL vulnerability that allows stealing the information protected, under normal conditions, by the SSL/TLS encryption used to secure the Internet.)
I was originally introduced to the NEO when I was searching for a security key that would help protect my Google account and services. U2F was a necessary service so that narrowed the list down quite a bit. I originally looked at the cheaper keys but settled on this one mainly because of its versatility in terms of usage. I now use it for LastPass in addition to several other services, including several services with 3-step verification (password, challenge question, YubiKey.)
***WHAT IT STORES ***
The YubiKey come with two (2) configuration slots which I use for OTP and U2F (downloading the NEO Manager is needed to set up U2F and it's a program you'll want to have anyway.) U2F is supposedly the security protocol that the industry is headed towards, although at the moment, only Chrome OS, version 38 and up (right now we're on Version 41) and a couple other services use the U2F protocol.
*** SETUP ***
Setup is literally plug-and-play for the most part, unless of course you need to enable advanced features, in which case you would download the YubiKey Manager software.
*** LAST PASS ***
YubiKey and LastPass work together so well, it seems like they were meant to be the combination of choice for 2-step authentication. I use the NEO for my LastPass account and it works great but honestly, as much as I love the functionality of LastPass, I wouldn't trust relying on it by itself unless it was secured by the NEO, too; Just entering a single "master password" in LastPass is not enough security in my opinion. LastPass also supports NFC which is great when using it on your mobile devices. More on the NFC functionality, below:
*** NFC (Near Field Communication) ***
The NEO makes good use of NFC (Near Field Communication) where you simply tap the NEO to the back of your Windows or Android Phone and the phone will sense and read the key, and you're good to go! Only iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus support NFC so if you're using an older iPhone, you want have this functionality. As another reviewer pointed out last year (and is still the case as of 3/29/2015), U2F is not supported with NFC. I'll update the review if/when it is.
*** UNABLE TO UPDATE YOUR YUBIKEY NEO ***
Due to security reasons, YubiKey does not allow for the NEO to be updated should updates be released so whatever your current YubiKey supports is all it will ever support. I understand the reasoning behind this but it would be pretty annoying to buy a NEO and then a couple months later, the new ones are being shipped with updated firmware, supporting additional features.
*** I'll update the review if any new information is available. If you have a question not answered in the review, let me know in the comments section and I'll try to find out for you. ***
I store passwords in the LastPass app, and the YubiKey makes getting in there pretty troublesome for anyone else. After supplying a password to the LastPass app, the YubiKey's button needs to be pressed for access. Since only I am in possession of the key, no one else should be visiting my account.
Something to consider. You might want to think about getting an extra (backup) YubiKey. If you misplace your regular YubiKey, accounts configured for a second key will still be accessible using the backup key. LastPass permits more than one YubiKey to protect an account, so you can just grab your second YubiKey if you can't find your first one.
Giving the YubiKey NEO a 5-star rating was pretty easy.