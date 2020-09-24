$34.99
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Glow in The Dark Throw Blanket for Kids, Premium Super Soft Stars Pattern Fluffy Plush Furry Blanket, Halloween Blanket 50" x 60" Gray

4.7 out of 5 stars 331 ratings
Brand ZNCMRR

Brand ZNCMRR
Color Grey
Fabric Type Microfiber,polyester,plush
Pattern Stars
Product Care Instructions Machine Wash

About this item

  ⭐PREMIUM QUALITY - Our throw blanket is made with premium quality of 100% microfiber polyester fabric for durable use .The microfiber blanket is machine washable and it will not shed, pill or fade after washing, You can wash it by hand or in a washing machine under 80 ℉.
  ⭐SOFT&COMFORTABLE - This comfy, cozy and velvety throw provides the best fade & stain resistant. It won't fade, wrinkle or shed.The fluffy fabric of the blanket will feel amazing on your skin and it will never itch or irritate you, so it's perfect for children and people with sensitive skin.
  ⭐GLOW IN THE DARK DESIGN - This unique microfiber blanket has an amazing glow in-the-dark design that makes it just perfect for the night.(Simply expose the blanket under a bright light source or sunlight for 10 minutes then take it into a dark room to see the magic).The brighter the light shines, the stronger it glows in the dark.
  ⭐MULTI-FUNCTION - This throw blanket is not only used in beds ,You can also take it for daily use when lying on the sofa, couch or car.The blanket is great to snuggle up with while watching movies and reading books, serves as a great place to play on, or is perfect for sleeping with at night. The size of 50" x 60" is suitable for people of all ages.
  ⭐AMAZING GIFT- It comes gift wrapped, the best gift for your family and friends all the year round. This is a NO-RISK purchase. If you are not satisfied with our throw blanket, you can return it within 30 days for a full refund. Get it now and surprise your loved ones!

Product Description

1

Illuminate Your Nights With The Softest Blanket You Can Find

This unique microfiber blanket has an amazing glow-in-the-dark design that makes it just perfect for the night. The luminous blanket will get lit up in the dark and create a beautiful atmosphere in your bedroom .Just expose it to bright light from a lamp or to natural sunlight then darken the room and enjoy the magic.

Product information

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top reviews from the United States

Nicole Petree
5.0 out of 5 stars Worth every penny!
Reviewed in the United States on September 24, 2020
Verified Purchase
Lunachick
5.0 out of 5 stars Soft, washable, and glows really well.
Reviewed in the United States on February 8, 2021
Verified Purchase
Lori David
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun blanket
Reviewed in the United States on February 12, 2020
Verified Purchase
Becca
3.0 out of 5 stars Cute but a little cheap
Reviewed in the United States on December 12, 2020
Verified Purchase
3.0 out of 5 stars Cute but a little cheap
By Becca on December 12, 2020
I bought the blanket for my niece on her birthday. It's a little thinner than I thought, but the material is warm and soft. The stars themselves are a bit hard/scratchy. They glow well however. There was a weird light red line across some of the stars, I'm not sure if this will come out in washing, but I hope so. Overall she was happy with it. I just think the quality could have been better for the price.
Je suis un ananas
5.0 out of 5 stars Best quality that I have seen!
Reviewed in the United States on May 3, 2021
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars AMAZING! Glows so bright!
Reviewed in the United States on June 4, 2020
Verified Purchase
Jaysfavmom
5.0 out of 5 stars Remarkably soft!!!
Reviewed in the United States on September 23, 2020
Verified Purchase
MEM
5.0 out of 5 stars Wonderful blanket
Reviewed in the United States on December 26, 2019
Verified Purchase
