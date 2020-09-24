This is worth every penny! I was pleasantly surprised at how great of a product this was. It is the perfect size for my 5yo son. The material is super soft and not too thick. It keeps you warm and is also breathable. The absolute BEST FEATURE is the glowing stars!!!! It truly lasts ALL NIGHT! All you need to do is have this laid out in a room that has lighting for maybe 30 minutes and the stars glow very brightly all night long. I especially love the glowing feature because when I go to check on my son during the night I can see the glowing stars and see the blanket move up and down while he is breathing.(I know it may be weird but I always check to make sure my son is breathing several times a night lol). YOU HAVE TO GET THIS!!