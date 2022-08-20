Add to your order
ZWILLING Fresh & Save Vacuum Sealer Machine Starter Set, Glass 6-piece BPA Free, Meal Prep, Sous Vide
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|ZWILLING
|Material
|Glass
|Color
|Glass
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|13.3 x 9.25 x 5.67 inches
|Item Weight
|2.5 Pounds
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- SET INCLUDES: 1 large vacuum food storage container, 2 small and 2 medium vacuum sealer bags for food, 1 rechargeable vacuum sealer machine
- SAVE TIME AND MONEY: Keeps food fresh up to five times longer than non-vacuum storage methods
- EASY MEAL PREP: The easy-zip closure makes meal prep simple so you can save time and make healthy choices.
- TAKE YOUR FAVORITE SNACKS EVERYWHERE: These reusable snack bags are perfect for every occasion. Pack them with your favorite snack for school, work, or even at the pool.
- CONVENIENT: Reusable, resealable food storage bags feature easy-zip closures to create a perfect seal and are freezer safe, and microwave safe (without vacuum seal).
- PROTECTIVE BAGS: Reusable food storage bags feature easy-zip closures to create a perfect seal and are freezer safe, microwave safe (without vacuum seal), and dishwasher safe.
- REDUCE FOOD WASTE: ZWILLING Culinary World app tracks food storage and when it will spoil
- MATERIALS: BPA-free, glass storage container: borosilicate glass (base), plastic (lid), silicone (valve, seal), vacuum bag: plastic (bag, zipper), silicone (valve)
Customer ratings by feature
What's in the box
From the manufacturer
Simple. Smart. Fresh.
Fresh & Save is the vacuum food storage system that’s revolutionizing how you store food. One press of a button and the smart vacuum pump seals in flavors in seconds, preserves nutrients, helps prevent freezer burn, and keeps food fresh up to 5 times longer than non-vacuum food storage methods.
|
|
|
|
SAVE FOOD, SAVE MONEY
With the Fresh & Save vacuum food storage system, food stays fresh for longer, so you can cut down on your food waste. Throwing out less food, means more money in your pocket.
|
COOK SUNDAY FOR THE WEEK
Master meal planning by prepping meals on the weekend. Enjoy them days later, as to-go lunches or quick dinners. Thanks to the vacuum seal, they’ll be as fresh as the day they were cooked.
|
LEFTOVERS NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD
Leftovers packed in a vacuum sealed container are the ideal brown bag lunch. Fresh & Save dramatically extends the lifecycle of your leftovers so you can make the most of them, for longer.
Fresh & Save Starter Sets
The vacuum food storage 6-Piece Starter Set offers the key pieces you need to prepare food ahead and keep it fresh the whole week through. Featuring 1 large vacuum container with double-seal lid, 4 reusable vacuum bags with easy-zip closures, and the compact, quiet vacuum pump that pulls the whole set together, the Starter Set gets you up and running at the press of a button.
Starter sets are available with ovenproof borosilicate glass containers or lightweight BPA-free plastic containers. Containers are nestable, freezer safe, microwave safe (without vacuum seal), and dishwasher safe. Container lids feature a double seal to create a perfect seal and no spills. Reusable bags feature easy-zip closures to create a perfect seal and are freezer safe, microwave safe (without vacuum seal), and dishwasher safe. And the quiet and compact pump is rechargeable with the included USB cable.
6-Piece Set Features
- 1 large glass or plastic container
- 2 small and 2 medium zip-seal vacuum bags
- Rechargeable vacuum pump with long-lasting lithium ion battery
- USB cable for recharging vacuum pump
- Available in borosilicate glass or BPA-free plastic
|
|
|
|
MARINATING MAGIC
Fresh & Save vacuum bags not only keep food fresh longer, they’re also ideal for marinating everything from beef to fish to veggies. Marinating in a sealed vacuum drastically reduces the time needed to impart full flavor.
|
SOUS VIDE, SO EASY
Because they are heat resistant up to 212°F and feature an easy-zip closure for a tight seal, the Fresh & Save vacuum bags are perfect for sous vide cooking. And you can use these reusable bags again and again.
|
SEAL THE DEAL
With the stylish wine sealers, you can keep opened bottles of wine fresh for longer. Attach the cordless vacuum pump to the sealer and lock in the aromas and bouquet in seconds. Wine stays fresh, even after several days.
Product Description
The Fresh & Save 6-piece Starter Set is the perfect way to set yourself up for vacuum food storage. One large freezable and microwavable vacuum container, 2 small and 2 medium reusable, heat resistant and freezable vacuum bags, and a handy vacuum pump team up to ensure your food is kept fresh up to five times longer than non-vacuum storage. Refrigerating, freezing, sous vide cooking, marinating, or meal prepping, this is the system that can do it all. With the Fresh & Save system, you can shop once a week and refrigerate or freeze fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, and fish in our vacuum containers and bags and enjoy the benefits of your own fresh market at home. Prepare your meals days in advance and enjoy them as fresh as the day they were cooked. Cook meat sous vide or marinate meat for the grill in just 30 minutes in the vacuum bags and containers. Here's how it works: Dock the vacuum pump onto the container or bag valve and at the push of a button it extracts the air in mere seconds. It stops automatically once a sufficient vacuum has been obtained, locking in flavor, aromas, and vitamins.