ZWILLING Fresh & Save Vacuum Sealer Machine Starter Set, Glass 6-piece BPA Free, Meal Prep, Sous Vide

4.4 out of 5 stars 933 ratings
Glass 6-piece Starter Set

Enhance your purchase

Brand ZWILLING
Material Glass
Color Glass
Item Dimensions LxWxH 13.3 x 9.25 x 5.67 inches
Item Weight 2.5 Pounds

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • SET INCLUDES: 1 large vacuum food storage container, 2 small and 2 medium vacuum sealer bags for food, 1 rechargeable vacuum sealer machine
  • SAVE TIME AND MONEY: Keeps food fresh up to five times longer than non-vacuum storage methods
  • EASY MEAL PREP: The easy-zip closure makes meal prep simple so you can save time and make healthy choices.
  • TAKE YOUR FAVORITE SNACKS EVERYWHERE: These reusable snack bags are perfect for every occasion. Pack them with your favorite snack for school, work, or even at the pool.
  • CONVENIENT: Reusable, resealable food storage bags feature easy-zip closures to create a perfect seal and are freezer safe, and microwave safe (without vacuum seal).
  • PROTECTIVE BAGS: Reusable food storage bags feature easy-zip closures to create a perfect seal and are freezer safe, microwave safe (without vacuum seal), and dishwasher safe.
  • REDUCE FOOD WASTE: ZWILLING Culinary World app tracks food storage and when it will spoil
  • MATERIALS: BPA-free, glass storage container: borosilicate glass (base), plastic (lid), silicone (valve, seal), vacuum bag: plastic (bag, zipper), silicone (valve)

Customer ratings by feature

Easy to use
4.5 4.5
Suction power
4.3 4.3
Freshness
4.2 4.2
Easy to clean
4.2 4.2
See all reviews

What's in the box

  • Handheld Vacuum Pump
  • Large Glass container
  • 2 small vacuum storage bags
  • 2 medium vacuum storage bags

    • From the manufacturer

    Simple. Smart. Fresh.

    Fresh & Save is the vacuum food storage system that’s revolutionizing how you store food. One press of a button and the smart vacuum pump seals in flavors in seconds, preserves nutrients, helps prevent freezer burn, and keeps food fresh up to 5 times longer than non-vacuum food storage methods.

    Compare with similar items


    ZWILLING Fresh & Save Vacuum Sealer Machine Starter Set, Glass 6-piece BPA Free, Meal Prep, Sous Vide
    ZWILLING Fresh & Save Vacuum Sealer Bags, 1 Gallon, 20-pc, Assorted Sizes, Reusable Food Storage Bags for Meal Prep, Reusable Snack Bags, Reusable Sous Vide Bags, 15 x 11.2 x 5.7 inches, Clear.
    ZWILLING Fresh & Save 30-pc Vacuum Sealer Bag for Food, 1/2 Gallon, Sous Vide Bag, Reusable Food Storage Bag for Meal Prep, Reusable Snack Bags, Dishwasher Safe, Microwave Safe, Small, Clear
    ZWILLING Fresh & Save 3-pc Vacuum Wine Sealer (Set of 3), Gift Set
    ZWILLING Fresh & Save Vacuum Fridge Glass-Container medium
    Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (933) 4.6 out of 5 stars (385) 4.5 out of 5 stars (261) 4.4 out of 5 stars (86) 4.5 out of 5 stars (29)
    Price $79.99 $29.95 $29.95 $25.00 $41.98
    Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
    Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
    Model Year 2021
    Number of Items 1 20 30 3 1
    Number of Pieces 6 20 30 3 1
    Compare with similar items

    Product Description

    The Fresh & Save 6-piece Starter Set is the perfect way to set yourself up for vacuum food storage. One large freezable and microwavable vacuum container, 2 small and 2 medium reusable, heat resistant and freezable vacuum bags, and a handy vacuum pump team up to ensure your food is kept fresh up to five times longer than non-vacuum storage. Refrigerating, freezing, sous vide cooking, marinating, or meal prepping, this is the system that can do it all. With the Fresh & Save system, you can shop once a week and refrigerate or freeze fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, and fish in our vacuum containers and bags and enjoy the benefits of your own fresh market at home. Prepare your meals days in advance and enjoy them as fresh as the day they were cooked. Cook meat sous vide or marinate meat for the grill in just 30 minutes in the vacuum bags and containers. Here's how it works: Dock the vacuum pump onto the container or bag valve and at the push of a button it extracts the air in mere seconds. It stops automatically once a sufficient vacuum has been obtained, locking in flavor, aromas, and vitamins.

    Product information

