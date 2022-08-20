The Fresh & Save 6-piece Starter Set is the perfect way to set yourself up for vacuum food storage. One large freezable and microwavable vacuum container, 2 small and 2 medium reusable, heat resistant and freezable vacuum bags, and a handy vacuum pump team up to ensure your food is kept fresh up to five times longer than non-vacuum storage. Refrigerating, freezing, sous vide cooking, marinating, or meal prepping, this is the system that can do it all. With the Fresh & Save system, you can shop once a week and refrigerate or freeze fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, and fish in our vacuum containers and bags and enjoy the benefits of your own fresh market at home. Prepare your meals days in advance and enjoy them as fresh as the day they were cooked. Cook meat sous vide or marinate meat for the grill in just 30 minutes in the vacuum bags and containers. Here's how it works: Dock the vacuum pump onto the container or bag valve and at the push of a button it extracts the air in mere seconds. It stops automatically once a sufficient vacuum has been obtained, locking in flavor, aromas, and vitamins.