Zacurate 500BL Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Batteries and Lanyard Included (Navy Blue)
|Color
|Light Navy Blue
|Brand
|Zacurate
|Material
|ABS
|Power Source
|Battery Powered
About this item
- ACCURATE AND RELIABLE - Accurately determine your SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation levels), pulse rate and pulse strength in 10 seconds and display it conveniently on a large digital LED display.
- SPORT/HEALTH ENTHUSIASTS - For sports enthusiasts like mountain climbers, skiers, bikers or anyone interested in measuring their SpO2 and pulse rate. SpO2 and Pulse Rate now faces instead of away from the user for easy read.
- EASY TO USE - Taking a reading is easy, just clip it on to your finger and turn it on at the press of a button.
- ACCOMODATES WIDE RANGE OF FINGER SIZES - Finger chamber with SMART Spring System. Works for ages 12 and above.
- LOADED WITH ACCESSORIES - Include 2X AAA BATTERIES that will allow you to use the pulse oximeter right out of the box and a LANYARD for convenience. Comes with 12 months WARRANTY and USA based technical phone support.
Frequently bought together
From the manufacturer
Why Choose This Pulse Oximeter
- Suitable for all ages
- Loaded with accessories
- Accurate and Reliable
- SpO2 and Pulse Rate faces the user
- Automatic shut off.
Zacurate Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor
Your SpO2 and Pulse Rate at Your Fingertips
The Zacurate Fingertip Pulse Oximeter is manufactured and designed for sports enthusiasts, aviators, trainers, bikers, mountain climbers, hikers or anyone who wants to obtain their SpO2 on the go! Measures your blood oxygen levels and pulse strength in 10 seconds. Taking a reading is easy, just clip it on to your finger and turn it on at the press of a button. The large LED display makes viewing the results a snap. Its small size and lanyard makes it convenient and easy to carry around.
- USA-Based technical phone support is available
- Comes with 2 AAA batteries so that you can use it immediately upon arrival.
- Features a finger chamber that is hypoallergenic and latex free
About the Pulse Oximeter
|
|
|
|
Accurate and Reliable
Accurately determines your SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation levels) within +/- 2% deviation.
|
SpO2 and Pulse Rate Face the User
Health data faces the user to monitor blood oxygen saturation levels and pulse rate.
|
Easy Battery Removal
Our quick snap-off battery cover allows you to place and remove batteries completely hassle-free.
Other Features
|
|
|
|
Infrared Shield
High Quality ABS Plastic shields the pulse oximeter from the environment to ensure accurate readings.
|
Portable and Easy to Carry
The design and size of the pulse oximeter makes it easier to carry around everywhere you go.
|
Suitable for All Ages
Finger chamber with SMART Spring System. Accommodates wide range of finger sizes.
Technical Details
Display Content
SpO2%, PR bpm, battery level indicator, pulse bar graph.
Run Time
600 spot checks on two full power batteries at ambient temperature of 25°C.
Pulse Rate Range
25 bpm to 250 bpm.
More Details
- Pulse Rate Resolution 1 bpm
- Accuracy 70% to 99% ±2%
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: It's not accurate and jumps around on the reading. Is the pulse oximeter defective?
A: When taking a reading with the pulse oximeter, we usually suggest that you wait about 30 seconds for the readings to stabilize. Some people require a longer time for the pulse oximeter to optimize its sensitivity. Following that, please also ensure that you keep your hand still because any movement can cause the device to reset its' reading - hence the erratic readings that you see. Additionally, nail polish and false fingernails may also cause false readings. If possible, switch to an unpolished nail or consider another application site.
Product description
The Zacurate Fingertip Pulse Oximeter is manufactured according to the CE and FDA standards set for pulse oximeters designed for pilots or any sport enthusiasts who want to obtain their SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Saturation Levels) and PR (Pulse Rate) on the go, the pulse oximeter LED display faces the user so that the user can read it easily.
Taking a reading is easy, just clip it on to your finger and turn it on at the press of a button. The large LED display makes viewing the results a snap. Its small size makes it easy to carry around and a lanyard is also included for added convenience. Comes with 2 AAA batteries so that you can use it immediately upon arrival.
This device is for Sports & Aviation use only and is not a medical device.
Comes with 1 year manufacturer warranty. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to the manufacturer website for more info.
Color:Light Navy Blue
-
User Manual Manual [PDF ]User Manual [PDF ]
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 2.1 x 1.1 x 1.3 inches; 0.32 Ounces
- Item model number : 10430L-BLUE-O3
- Batteries : 2 AAA batteries required. (included)
- Date First Available : January 13, 2017
- Manufacturer : CMS
- ASIN : B06Y2FFQB9
-
#12 in Health & Household
- Customer Reviews:
Important information
Indications
This pulse oximeter is sold for sports and aviation use only. This is not a medical device.
Ingredients
ABS Plastic
Directions
Taking a reading is easy, just clip it on to your finger and turn it on at the press of a button. The large LED display makes viewing the results a snap. This device is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical condition or disease. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. This device is for sports and aviation only.
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
Why do you want one? If you have any respiratory issues, you get use to breathing bad and hardly notice. If you do notice you have issues, you are probably in a bad way! With this, you know where your breathing is at. Guess work and ignoring is over. The longer you let the breathing go the harder it is to bring it back. This is an easy preventive health care.
Google Buteyko Breathing Technique. We often build up too much O2 believe or not. We mouth breath because we don’t breathe well, blowing off too much oxygen. It shows you how to catch your breath back if you have no inhaler handy. Its helpful. It can even help break an attack and bring you back to stable. You have to catch it early before an all on attack. Talking asthma here. COPD just be careful and mindful of what your levels are and do as prescribed. You now have solid numbers to give to your doctor which will tell him what you need to do.
This is too inexpensive to not have handy! Another important tool is a peak flow meter. That will tell the amount of air that goes in and out of your lungs. IMPORTANT. You know when you are shutting down.
FYI Amazon has various inhaler holders with clips you can clip on your belt or purse or backpack. I found having chiropractor adjustments REALLY help.
Do you hate spacers on your inhaler? It sort of feels like you are getting nothing? You actually get MORE of the medication. It seems to line your head up right to receive the medication more direct. More importantly there is a propellent that will drop to the bottom of the inhaler (which is what makes you really shaky when you over use the inhaler) The medication goes to your lungs ‘cleaner’ and more direct, working far more efficiently. I was one who use to throw them away. I learned!!
Also, sugar makes breathing worse. I don’t know why, it does.
I wasn't too impressed because this device was showing a bit different numbers everytime in a one time use.
Also, Instructions state that if the pulse graph bar is less than 2 out of 6 bars then the results are not too accurate.
I tried to follow instructions to make the graph go up, but it seems like mission impossible. So it all looks like they tell you 'hey, we show you information but it's can be untrue'.
The cold went away and I don't need it...for now.
Better Stay healthy and safe.
Hope this review was somewhat helpful guys
Top reviews from other countries
Read section 3 of the User Manual and follow the guidance about how to use the meter to get a good reading. Here the term "good" would mean consistent and repeatable. (Some reviewers have cast doubts on the accuracy of this device, which would only be confirmed by testing it against laboratory-grade equipment, but I have no qualms in accepting the oximeter's readings.)
My advice (about all such health devices) is always to take several consecutive readings and not to rely on a single reading. For this device, I recommend also that you take readings from different fingers.
