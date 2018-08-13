Loading recommendations for you

Zacurate 500BL Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Batteries and Lanyard Included (Navy Blue)

Price: $17.95 ($17.95 / Count)
Light Navy Blue
Color Light Navy Blue
Brand Zacurate
Material ABS
Power Source Battery Powered

About this item

  ACCURATE AND RELIABLE - Accurately determine your SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation levels), pulse rate and pulse strength in 10 seconds and display it conveniently on a large digital LED display.
  SPORT/HEALTH ENTHUSIASTS - For sports enthusiasts like mountain climbers, skiers, bikers or anyone interested in measuring their SpO2 and pulse rate. SpO2 and Pulse Rate now faces instead of away from the user for easy read.
  EASY TO USE - Taking a reading is easy, just clip it on to your finger and turn it on at the press of a button.
  ACCOMODATES WIDE RANGE OF FINGER SIZES - Finger chamber with SMART Spring System. Works for ages 12 and above.
  LOADED WITH ACCESSORIES - Include 2X AAA BATTERIES that will allow you to use the pulse oximeter right out of the box and a LANYARD for convenience. Comes with 12 months WARRANTY and USA based technical phone support.
Frequently Asked Questions

Q: It's not accurate and jumps around on the reading. Is the pulse oximeter defective?

A: When taking a reading with the pulse oximeter, we usually suggest that you wait about 30 seconds for the readings to stabilize. Some people require a longer time for the pulse oximeter to optimize its sensitivity. Following that, please also ensure that you keep your hand still because any movement can cause the device to reset its' reading - hence the erratic readings that you see. Additionally, nail polish and false fingernails may also cause false readings. If possible, switch to an unpolished nail or consider another application site.

Product description

Color:Light Navy Blue

The Zacurate Fingertip Pulse Oximeter is manufactured according to the CE and FDA standards set for pulse oximeters designed for pilots or any sport enthusiasts who want to obtain their SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Saturation Levels) and PR (Pulse Rate) on the go, the pulse oximeter LED display faces the user so that the user can read it easily.

Taking a reading is easy, just clip it on to your finger and turn it on at the press of a button. The large LED display makes viewing the results a snap. Its small size makes it easy to carry around and a lanyard is also included for added convenience. Comes with 2 AAA batteries so that you can use it immediately upon arrival.

This device is for Sports & Aviation use only and is not a medical device.

Comes with 1 year manufacturer warranty. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to the manufacturer website for more info.

Product details

Color:Light Navy Blue
  User Manual Manual [PDF ]
    User Manual [PDF ]
  Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
  Product Dimensions : 2.1 x 1.1 x 1.3 inches; 0.32 Ounces
  Item model number : 10430L-BLUE-O3
  Batteries : 2 AAA batteries required. (included)
  Date First Available : January 13, 2017
  Manufacturer : CMS
  ASIN : B06Y2FFQB9
  • Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
  • International Shipping: This item can be shipped to select countries outside of the U.S. Learn More
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.6 out of 5 stars 39,071 ratings

Important information

Indications

This pulse oximeter is sold for sports and aviation use only. This is not a medical device.

Ingredients

ABS Plastic

Directions

Taking a reading is easy, just clip it on to your finger and turn it on at the press of a button. The large LED display makes viewing the results a snap. This device is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical condition or disease. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. This device is for sports and aviation only.

Legal Disclaimer

This pulse oximeter is sold for sports and aviation use only. This is not a medical device.

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Zacurate 500BL Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Batteries and Lanyard Included (Navy Blue)
Zacurate Pro Series 500DL Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Silicon Cover, Batteries and Lanyard (Royal Black)
Zacurate Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Batteries and Lanyard Included (Sapphire Blue)
Fingertip Pulse Oximeter, Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor (SpO2) with Pulse Rate Measurements and Pulse Bar Graph, Portable Digital Reading LED Display, Batteries and Carry Case Included
Santamedical Dual Color OLED Pulse Oximeter Fingertip, Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor (SpO2) with Case, Batteries and Lanyard
Zacurate Pro Series 500DL Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Silicon Cover, Batteries and Lanyard (Mystic Purple)
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (39071) 4.7 out of 5 stars (73576) 4.7 out of 5 stars (3760) 4.7 out of 5 stars (15613) 4.7 out of 5 stars (5553) 4.7 out of 5 stars (14369)
Price $17.95 $26.99 $19.95 $18.95 $20.95 $19.85
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Beyond Med Shop Oximeter Superstore Amazon.com Beyond Med Shop
Color Light Navy Blue Royal Black Sapphire Blue Mystic Purple
Item Dimensions 2.10 x 1.10 x 1.30 inches 1.97 x 1.97 x 0.79 inches 1.97 x 1.97 x 0.79 inches 3.20 x 2.50 x 1.90 inches 4.50 x 2.90 x 1.75 inches 1.97 x 1.97 x 0.79 inches
Top reviews from the United States

Donna M. Weigel
5.0 out of 5 stars Tons of info here
Reviewed in the United States on August 13, 2018
Color: Light Navy BlueVerified Purchase
Coralraven
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Pulse Oximeter with extras.
Reviewed in the United States on June 6, 2017
Verified Purchase
bms05
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy To Use And Worth The Money
Reviewed in the United States on March 27, 2018
Color: Light Navy BlueVerified Purchase
Kathi C.
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent pulse oximeter with pulse rhythm as well for verification of information!!! Reliable tool for home use :)
Reviewed in the United States on June 20, 2017
Color: Light Navy BlueVerified Purchase
nikki
5.0 out of 5 stars I love it.
Reviewed in the United States on January 15, 2020
Color: Light Navy BlueVerified Purchase
KJ
5.0 out of 5 stars What a great product
Reviewed in the United States on May 23, 2018
Color: Light Navy BlueVerified Purchase
Josie jacklin
5.0 out of 5 stars What we were looking for
Reviewed in the United States on August 19, 2019
Color: Light Navy BlueVerified Purchase
Emily
3.0 out of 5 stars Not sure of the quality of those results
Reviewed in the United States on September 1, 2020
Color: Light Navy BlueVerified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Tony Austin
5.0 out of 5 stars Zacurate 500BL Fingertip Pulse Oximeter - inexpensive and works well
Reviewed in Australia on May 10, 2020
Color: Light Navy BlueVerified Purchase
Hilary Booth
4.0 out of 5 stars It works but there may be a problem when reading it in sunlight
Reviewed in Australia on March 29, 2020
Color: Light Navy BlueVerified Purchase
parrot
5.0 out of 5 stars Well made and works.
Reviewed in Australia on August 13, 2020
Color: Light Navy BlueVerified Purchase
Covenant05
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Heart Rate Reader
Reviewed in Australia on December 3, 2020
Color: Light Navy BlueVerified Purchase
Jurie Boshoff
5.0 out of 5 stars Accurate, light, fast delivery
Reviewed in Australia on October 1, 2020
Color: Light Navy BlueVerified Purchase
