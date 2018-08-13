I have watched Oximeters develop through the years. I worked as a Respiratory Therapist from the 70's. The only way to tell what was going on was draw blood from an artery. Then BIG Oximeter machines came out in which saved a lot of arterial breakdown!! They also cost an amazing amount of money. They then became hand held which we thought was magic. Still big and $2000. A budget buster to any department. Now this. Anyone can afford this. It can slip into your pocket.

Why do you want one? If you have any respiratory issues, you get use to breathing bad and hardly notice. If you do notice you have issues, you are probably in a bad way! With this, you know where your breathing is at. Guess work and ignoring is over. The longer you let the breathing go the harder it is to bring it back. This is an easy preventive health care.

Google Buteyko Breathing Technique. We often build up too much O2 believe or not. We mouth breath because we don’t breathe well, blowing off too much oxygen. It shows you how to catch your breath back if you have no inhaler handy. Its helpful. It can even help break an attack and bring you back to stable. You have to catch it early before an all on attack. Talking asthma here. COPD just be careful and mindful of what your levels are and do as prescribed. You now have solid numbers to give to your doctor which will tell him what you need to do.

This is too inexpensive to not have handy! Another important tool is a peak flow meter. That will tell the amount of air that goes in and out of your lungs. IMPORTANT. You know when you are shutting down.

FYI Amazon has various inhaler holders with clips you can clip on your belt or purse or backpack. I found having chiropractor adjustments REALLY help.

Do you hate spacers on your inhaler? It sort of feels like you are getting nothing? You actually get MORE of the medication. It seems to line your head up right to receive the medication more direct. More importantly there is a propellent that will drop to the bottom of the inhaler (which is what makes you really shaky when you over use the inhaler) The medication goes to your lungs ‘cleaner’ and more direct, working far more efficiently. I was one who use to throw them away. I learned!!

Also, sugar makes breathing worse. I don’t know why, it does.