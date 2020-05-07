- Save 15% on Face-Cover Storage Holder when you purchase 1 or more Zacurate Pulse Oximeters offered by Beyond Med Shop. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 15% on White Face-Covers when you purchase 1 or more Zacurate Pulse Oximeters offered by Beyond Med Shop. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 20% on a Blood Pressure Monitor when you purchase 1 or more Zacurate Pulse Oximeters offered by Beyond Med Shop. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Not Added
Other Sellers on Amazon
Zacurate Pro Series 500DL Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Silicon Cover, Batteries and Lanyard (Royal Black)
-
Promotion Available.
Save 15% on Face-Cover Storage Holder when you purchase 1 or more Zacurate Pulse Oximeters offered by Beyond Med Shop. Here's how (restrictions apply)
-
Promotion Available.
Save 15% on White Face-Covers when you purchase 1 or more Zacurate Pulse Oximeters offered by Beyond Med Shop. Here's how (restrictions apply)
-
Promotion Available.
Save 20% on a Blood Pressure Monitor when you purchase 1 or more Zacurate Pulse Oximeters offered by Beyond Med Shop. Here's how (restrictions apply)
|Brand
|Zacurate
|Color
|Royal Black
|Connections
|Sans fil
About this item
- ACCURATE AND RELIABLE - Accurately determine your SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation levels), pulse rate and pulse strength in 10 seconds and display it conveniently on a large digital LED display.
- FULL SPO2 VALUE - The ONLY LED pulse oximeter that can read and display up to 100% for SpO2.
- SPORT/HEALTH ENTHUSIASTS - For sports enthusiasts like mountain climbers, skiers, bikers or anyone interested in measuring their SpO2 and pulse rate. SpO2 and Pulse Rate now faces instead of away from the user for an easy read.
- ACCOMODATES WIDE RANGE OF FINGER SIZES - Finger chamber with SMART Spring System. Works for ages 12 and above.
- LOADED WITH ACCESSORIES - Include 2X AAA BATTERIES that will allow the pulse oximeter to be used right out of the box, a SILICON COVER to protect your pulse oximeter from dirt and physical damage and a LANYARD for convenience. Comes with 12 months WARRANTY and USA based technical phone support.
Frequently bought together
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
Quick Technical Details of the Pulse Oximeter :
No Deviation of Oxyhemoglobin value measured in natural lighting indoor condition and that measured in dark room.
500DL Pro Series Pulse Oximeter
Your SpO2 and Pulse Rate at Your Fingertips
The 500DL Pro Series Fingertip Pulse Oximeter was born primarily due to customer’s frustration with the CMS 50DL. The CMS 50DL was slow, sensitive to movement, inaccurate under indoor lighting and was able to read SpO2 only up to 99%. Now you can accurately and reliably determine your SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Saturation Levels), Pulse Rate and Pulse Strength. Designed for sports enthusiasts, aviators, trainers, bikers, mountain climbers or anyone who wants to obtain their SpO2 on the go.
- Upgraded internal hardware and software components
- Large LED display easily visible in day or night
- Gets readings even if blood perfusion index is as low as 0.2%
Why Choose the Pro Series 500DL Pulse Oximeter?
|
|
|
|
|
Accurate and Reliable
Our Pro Series pulse oximeter accurately determines your SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation levels) within +/- 2% deviation.
|
Hypoallergenic
Constructed with a high quality medical grade silicone finger chamber that is hypoallergenic and latex free.
|
SpO2 Levels Reach 100%
Blood Oxygen Saturation Level values now reach up to 100% and SpO2 and Pulse Rate now faces the user.
|
Easy Battery Removal
Our quick snap-off battery cover allows you to place and remove batteries completely hassle-free.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: How do I know the battery is low?
A: Please note that the flashing battery icon that appears each time you turn on the device indicates that the device is checking the power supply. It disappears after 2-3 blinks. If the battery icon remains on the LED display, then it is an indication of low battery level.
|500DL Pro Series Pulse Oximeter
|500DL Pro Series Pulse Oximeter
|500DL Pro Series Pulse Oximeter
|Available in These Colors
|Royal Black
|Mystic Purple
|Blushing Pink
|500DL Pro Series Pulse Oximeter
|500C Pro Series Pulse Oximeter
|Premium White Pulse Oximeter
|Children Digital Pulse Oximeter
|SpO2 Levels Reach 100%
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Infrared Shield
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|OLED
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Battery Life
|40hr
|30hr
|30hr
|30hr
|Plethysmograph
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Adjustable Screen Brightness
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Sound and Alarm Function
|-
|✓
|-
|-
|Accuracy deviation under lab conditions
|+/- 2%
|+/- 2%
|+/- 1%
|+/- 2%
|Recommended Finger Size
|Adult
|Adult
|Adult
|Child
|Recommended Age
|>12 Years Old
|>12 Years Old
|>12 Years Old
|>2 , <12
Product description
The Zacurate Pro Series 500DL fingertip pulse oximeter is manufactured according to the CE and FDA standards set for pulse oximeter designed for sports enthusiasts, pilots or anyone who wants to obtain their SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation levels) and PR (Pulse Rate) on the go. The pulse oximeter LED display now faces the user so that the user can read it easily. We have also upgraded many internal hardware and software components of the pulse oximeter. For example: the pulse oximeter can now display SpO2 up to 100%! Taking a reading is easy, just clip it on to your finger and turn it on at the press of a button. The large LED display makes viewing the results a snap. Its small size makes it easy to carry around and a lanyard is also included for added convenience. Comes with 2 AAA batteries and a silicon cover to protect your pulse oximeter from dirt and damage. Zacurate is a registered trademark of USPTO. We will actively and aggressively pursue any parties who infringe on our intellectual property rights to the maximum extent allowed by the law. Beware of Imitation, Buy Original. Zacurate Pulse oximeter is designed in USA. This device is for Sports & Aviation use only and is not a medical device.
Product details
- Product Dimensions : 1.97 x 1.97 x 0.79 inches; 3.53 Ounces
- Item model number : M430N-PRO-RB
- Batteries : 2 AAA batteries required. (included)
- Date First Available : March 18, 2019
- Manufacturer : CMS
- ASIN : B07PQ8WTC4
- Best Sellers Rank: #7 in Health & Household (See Top 100 in Health & Household)
- Customer Reviews:
Important information
Ingredients
ABS Plastic
Legal Disclaimer
Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.
Compare with similar items
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
See the photo above with Zacurate in black at left, and MiBest at right. One thing to know up front is that prices are skyrocketing for finger oximeters. They are suddenly hot items on the market. Some quick research showed that the well regarded MiBest had been selling for $30 for years, but at the time of this review its price is fluctuating between $50 and $55 when purchased directly from the company. The Zacurate has always been priced at less than $30 and I felt lucky to score one to compare to the more expensive MiBest.
As it turns out, the Zacurate came a week faster than the MiBest. Simply put, it’s fantastic. Is $30 too good to be true when others can be $50 and up? I truly applaud Zacurate for not taking advantage at this time of tight finances for many in need of reliable health monitoring. It comes with a useful manual yet I learned the most from quick Internet research, such as normal health oxygen levels are between 94-100 and levels lower than that but still above 90 are normal for others. If your reading is under 90, consult your doctor.
The Zacurate is consistent for both oxygen and pulse readings. Place it on a flat surface, stick your index finger in, bottom side down, press button to turn on unit and wait 5-6 seconds for the readout.
When the MiBest came a few weeks after I ordered it, we were already 100% satisfied with the Zacurate. It does not include much documentation but also works well and has consistent readings. If you feel you must have an oximeter in hand ASAP, and the MiBest is available, I do recommend it yet am disappointed its price at $50-55 has nearly doubled.
If you can find Zacurate available, and it costs less than the MiBest, it’s the clear first choice. It’s a trusted and very easy to use oximeter at a great price for home users like us, and medical professionals, too. Its readout is vertical, just as your finger will be. Thus, it's easier to read than the horizontally oriented MiBest.
I hope this long review has been of some assistance and wish you and yours good health and strength. We believe better days are ahead.
Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.