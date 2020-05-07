In this uncertain Covid era, we learned it was wise to have an Oximeter on hand to measure oxygen levels. As I started to research, I immediately discounted brands new to the market since the onset of Covid-19. Instead, I found two that had many longtime reviews from satisfied users. Two stood out, the Zacurate Pro Series 500DL and the MiBest Oximeter. To my surprise, virtually everything was sold out and I thought I’d struck gold simply by scoring a MiBest after it was almost always out of stock. Once I’d ordered the MiBest and delivery was delayed, I found the Zacurate and ordered it, too. Which is best?



See the photo above with Zacurate in black at left, and MiBest at right. One thing to know up front is that prices are skyrocketing for finger oximeters. They are suddenly hot items on the market. Some quick research showed that the well regarded MiBest had been selling for $30 for years, but at the time of this review its price is fluctuating between $50 and $55 when purchased directly from the company. The Zacurate has always been priced at less than $30 and I felt lucky to score one to compare to the more expensive MiBest.



As it turns out, the Zacurate came a week faster than the MiBest. Simply put, it’s fantastic. Is $30 too good to be true when others can be $50 and up? I truly applaud Zacurate for not taking advantage at this time of tight finances for many in need of reliable health monitoring. It comes with a useful manual yet I learned the most from quick Internet research, such as normal health oxygen levels are between 94-100 and levels lower than that but still above 90 are normal for others. If your reading is under 90, consult your doctor.



The Zacurate is consistent for both oxygen and pulse readings. Place it on a flat surface, stick your index finger in, bottom side down, press button to turn on unit and wait 5-6 seconds for the readout.



When the MiBest came a few weeks after I ordered it, we were already 100% satisfied with the Zacurate. It does not include much documentation but also works well and has consistent readings. If you feel you must have an oximeter in hand ASAP, and the MiBest is available, I do recommend it yet am disappointed its price at $50-55 has nearly doubled.



If you can find Zacurate available, and it costs less than the MiBest, it’s the clear first choice. It’s a trusted and very easy to use oximeter at a great price for home users like us, and medical professionals, too. Its readout is vertical, just as your finger will be. Thus, it's easier to read than the horizontally oriented MiBest.



I hope this long review has been of some assistance and wish you and yours good health and strength. We believe better days are ahead.