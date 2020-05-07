Loading recommendations for you

In Stock.
Zacurate Pro Series 500DL Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Silicon Cover, Batteries and Lanyard (Royal Black)

4.7 out of 5 stars 72,035 ratings
Price: $26.99 ($26.99 / Count) & FREE Shipping.
Brand Zacurate
Color Royal Black
Connections Sans fil

About this item

  • ACCURATE AND RELIABLE - Accurately determine your SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation levels), pulse rate and pulse strength in 10 seconds and display it conveniently on a large digital LED display.
  • FULL SPO2 VALUE - The ONLY LED pulse oximeter that can read and display up to 100% for SpO2.
  • SPORT/HEALTH ENTHUSIASTS - For sports enthusiasts like mountain climbers, skiers, bikers or anyone interested in measuring their SpO2 and pulse rate. SpO2 and Pulse Rate now faces instead of away from the user for an easy read.
  • ACCOMODATES WIDE RANGE OF FINGER SIZES - Finger chamber with SMART Spring System. Works for ages 12 and above.
  • LOADED WITH ACCESSORIES - Include 2X AAA BATTERIES that will allow the pulse oximeter to be used right out of the box, a SILICON COVER to protect your pulse oximeter from dirt and physical damage and a LANYARD for convenience. Comes with 12 months WARRANTY and USA based technical phone support.
From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Zacurate

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How do I know the battery is low?

A: Please note that the flashing battery icon that appears each time you turn on the device indicates that the device is checking the power supply. It disappears after 2-3 blinks. If the battery icon remains on the LED display, then it is an indication of low battery level.

Zacurate

Zacurate

Zacurate

Zacurate

Item
500DL Pro Series Pulse Oximeter 500DL Pro Series Pulse Oximeter 500DL Pro Series Pulse Oximeter
Available in These Colors Royal Black Mystic Purple Blushing Pink
500C
500DL Pro Series Pulse Oximeter 500C Pro Series Pulse Oximeter Premium White Pulse Oximeter Children Digital Pulse Oximeter
SpO2 Levels Reach 100%
Infrared Shield
OLED -
Battery Life 40hr 30hr 30hr 30hr
Plethysmograph -
Adjustable Screen Brightness -
Sound and Alarm Function - - -
Accuracy deviation under lab conditions +/- 2% +/- 2% +/- 1% +/- 2%
Recommended Finger Size Adult Adult Adult Child
Recommended Age >12 Years Old >12 Years Old >12 Years Old >2 , <12

Product description

The Zacurate Pro Series 500DL fingertip pulse oximeter is manufactured according to the CE and FDA standards set for pulse oximeter designed for sports enthusiasts, pilots or anyone who wants to obtain their SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation levels) and PR (Pulse Rate) on the go. The pulse oximeter LED display now faces the user so that the user can read it easily. We have also upgraded many internal hardware and software components of the pulse oximeter. For example: the pulse oximeter can now display SpO2 up to 100%! Taking a reading is easy, just clip it on to your finger and turn it on at the press of a button. The large LED display makes viewing the results a snap. Its small size makes it easy to carry around and a lanyard is also included for added convenience. Comes with 2 AAA batteries and a silicon cover to protect your pulse oximeter from dirt and damage. Zacurate is a registered trademark of USPTO. We will actively and aggressively pursue any parties who infringe on our intellectual property rights to the maximum extent allowed by the law. Beware of Imitation, Buy Original. Zacurate Pulse oximeter is designed in USA. This device is for Sports & Aviation use only and is not a medical device.

Product details

  • Product Dimensions : 1.97 x 1.97 x 0.79 inches; 3.53 Ounces
  • Item model number : M430N-PRO-RB
  • Batteries : 2 AAA batteries required. (included)
  • Date First Available : March 18, 2019
  • Manufacturer : CMS
  • ASIN : B07PQ8WTC4
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.7 out of 5 stars 72,035 ratings

Important information

Ingredients

ABS Plastic

Legal Disclaimer

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Compare with similar items


Zacurate Pro Series 500DL Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Silicon Cover, Batteries and Lanyard (Royal Black)
Zacurate 500BL Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Batteries and Lanyard Included (Navy Blue)
Fingertip Pulse Oximeter, Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor (SpO2) with Pulse Rate Measurements and Pulse Bar Graph, Portable Digital Reading LED Display, Batteries and Carry Case Included
mibest OLED Finger Pulse Oximeter, O2 Meter, Dual Color White/Silver
Innovo Deluxe iP900AP Fingertip Pulse Oximeter with Plethysmograph and Perfusion Index (Off-White with Black)
Santamedical Generation 2 Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Oximetry Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Batteries and Lanyard
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (72035) 4.6 out of 5 stars (38088) 4.7 out of 5 stars (15154) 4.7 out of 5 stars (11821) 4.8 out of 5 stars (12188) 4.8 out of 5 stars (5051)
Price $26.99 $17.95 $18.95 $24.95 $34.99 $29.95
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Beyond Med Shop Beyond Med Shop Oximeter Superstore mibest Innovo Medical Oximeter Superstore
Color Royal Black Light Navy Blue Silver Deluxe Off White Silver
Item Dimensions 1.97 x 1.97 x 0.79 inches 2.10 x 1.10 x 1.30 inches 3.20 x 2.50 x 1.90 inches 1.97 x 1.97 x 0.79 inches
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
72,035 global ratings
5 star
82%
4 star
12%
3 star
3%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Johnny
HALL OF FAMETOP 10 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars Zacurate Oximeter vs. MiBest: Which is best in Covid era?
Reviewed in the United States on May 7, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
2,694 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Dan
5.0 out of 5 stars Pretty Accurate, extremely pleased
Reviewed in the United States on April 24, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
898 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Dan Toomey
5.0 out of 5 stars Pulse & Oxygen display
Reviewed in the United States on August 6, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
164 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kathy Redinger
5.0 out of 5 stars I would buy this product again.
Reviewed in the United States on August 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
129 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Hal Seiple
5.0 out of 5 stars Good oxygen reader
Reviewed in the United States on August 11, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
111 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
VFT
5.0 out of 5 stars Convenient
Reviewed in the United States on August 6, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
101 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
I. Howard
5.0 out of 5 stars Simple and easy to use.
Reviewed in the United States on August 6, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
81 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
WE HAPPY
5.0 out of 5 stars Great
Reviewed in the United States on August 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
67 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
