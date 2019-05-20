Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
Not added
$10.98
& FREE Shipping
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Book Depository US
Sold by: Book Depository US
(926184 ratings)
90% positive over last 12 months
90% positive over last 12 months
In stock.Shipping rates and Return policy
Usually ships within 3 to 4 days.
Usually ships within 3 to 4 days.
Added
Not added
$7.79
+ $3.99 shipping
+ $3.99 shipping
Sold by: SuperBookDeals---
Sold by: SuperBookDeals---
(37129 ratings)
86% positive over last 12 months
86% positive over last 12 months
In stock.Shipping rates and Return policy
Usually ships within 2 to 3 days.
Usually ships within 2 to 3 days.
Added
Not added
$11.79
& FREE Shipping
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: MyPrepbooks
Sold by: MyPrepbooks
(7 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
100% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.Shipping rates and Return policy
Loading your book clubs
There was a problem loading your book clubs. Please try again.
Not in a club? Learn more
Join or create book clubs
Choose books together
Track your books
Bring your club to Amazon Book Clubs, start a new book club and invite your friends to join, or find a club that’s right for you for free.
Download the free Kindle app and start reading Kindle books instantly on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required. Learn more
Read instantly on your browser with Kindle Cloud Reader.
Using your mobile phone camera - scan the code below and download the Kindle app.
Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Paused You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more
Learn more
Books similar toZen Garden Litter Box: A Little Piece of Mindfulness (RP Minis)
Zen Garden Litter Box: A Little Piece of Mindfulness (RP Minis) Paperback – April 2, 2019
Enhance your purchase
Zen meets cats -- and kitty litter -- in this calming Zen garden kit that includes everything you need to reach ultimate enlightenment.
For any cat lover looking for peace and mindfulness, this kit includes:
For any cat lover looking for peace and mindfulness, this kit includes:
- 3-inch "Litter box" tray
- Two 3/4-inch cats
- Bag of sand
- 5 decorative rocks
- 2-1/2-inch wooden rake
- 32-page book on the Zen of litter box gardening
Inspire a love of reading with Amazon Book Box for Kids
Discover delightful children's books with Amazon Book Box, a subscription that delivers new books every 1, 2, or 3 months — new Amazon Book Box Prime customers receive 15% off your first box. Learn more.
Frequently bought together
Editorial Reviews
About the Author
Sarah Royal is most Zen when she's reciting swear words from Creative Cursing or Thou Spleeny Swag-Bellied Miscreant. She lives in Brooklyn and drinks gin like it's catnip.
Tell the Publisher!
I'd like to read this book on Kindle
Don't have a Kindle? Get your Kindle here, or download a FREE Kindle Reading App.
I'd like to read this book on Kindle
Don't have a Kindle? Get your Kindle here, or download a FREE Kindle Reading App.
Product details
- Publisher : RP Minis (April 2, 2019)
- Language : English
- Paperback : 32 pages
- ISBN-10 : 0762464127
- ISBN-13 : 978-0762464128
- Item Weight : 3.53 ounces
- Dimensions : 3 x 2 x 3.5 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #26,938 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #2 in Cat Breeds (Books)
- #42 in Parody
- #51 in Cat, Dog & Animal Humor
- Customer Reviews:
About the author
Follow authors to get new release updates, plus improved recommendations.
Customer reviews
4.5 out of 5
1,851 global ratings
This is TINYSuper cute, ordered as a small gift to use on a treasure hunt but did not expect it to be this small. Even the book is inside that small box. The cats are the size of a pencil eraser. Whole thing fits in the palm of my hand.
Reviewed in the United States on March 12, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on March 12, 2020
Images in this review
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States on May 20, 2019
Verified Purchase
This is very small. I suppose for an office desk cubicle its okay, but I was disappointed in the size of it overall. The kittens are sooo small. Its not really worth it. You can get an old square ashtray, fill it with sand, and buy two cheap toy kittens in a dollshouse craft shop that look better.
33 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on May 3, 2019
Verified Purchase
It is sooo small. I bought this as a present for someone but it looks so cheap I don’t even want to give it to them
24 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on October 2, 2019
Verified Purchase
It's small and cute. Those maybe cats could look a little different, I still love it and the pictures really aren't deceiving. Just gotta look at the full description people :) This will be a nice little way to relax when doing my work, and looks perfect on my desk in the dorm. Not to mention I like cats so it matches a lot of my things lol.
13 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on March 12, 2020
Verified Purchase
Super cute, ordered as a small gift to use on a treasure hunt but did not expect it to be this small. Even the book is inside that small box. The cats are the size of a pencil eraser. Whole thing fits in the palm of my hand.
This is TINYSuper cute, ordered as a small gift to use on a treasure hunt but did not expect it to be this small. Even the book is inside that small box. The cats are the size of a pencil eraser. Whole thing fits in the palm of my hand.
Reviewed in the United States on March 12, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on March 12, 2020
Images in this review
14 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on January 4, 2020
Verified Purchase
This is my favorite thing. Amazon suggested this and it was so spot on. Didn’t even know it existed !! Got one for me and two for friends. It’s useful, cute and hilarious !!! This was worth every penny and more!!!
9 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on June 30, 2019
Verified Purchase
This is a really cute (really tiny!) Set! My only major complaint is that the box came pretty beat up, and it's a gift. Aside from that, I think it's quite sweet.
8 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 28, 2021
Verified Purchase
I returned this item to Amazon without even opening it. The size of the box is about 3"x3" and the item inside is smaller than that. It's not worth the price, whatever was inside, so I sent it right back to Amazon for a refund. I thought it would be fun for a Christmas White Elephant gift, yet it's small size made it (and me) look cheap and thoughtless.
One person found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on May 27, 2019
Verified Purchase
I never leave a bad review, but this was to be a gift and the box was Smashed, not a happy customer.
10 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries
Abby
Funny little extra giftReviewed in the United Kingdom on November 9, 2021
Verified Purchase
Bought this as alittle extra birthday gift for my mam as there's a running joke between us about both our cats. It's smaller than I thought but that's my bad for not reading the discription. It's fits in your hand. The kitty's are tiny but unbelievably adorable. It's such a great gift. My mam burst out laughing at it but she loves it so the zen garden it still is. Everytime I go see her, she's made new little patterns in there.
Lovely lovely little gift. Fab for a little extra. And great talking point when people see it on her living room table
Lovely lovely little gift. Fab for a little extra. And great talking point when people see it on her living room table
One person found this helpful
Aleksandra
Nice!!!!Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 26, 2021
Verified Purchase
So lovely! I love miniatures:)
Aleksandra
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 26, 2021
Images in this review
5 people found this helpful
Michelle
ZenReviewed in the United Kingdom on July 2, 2021
Verified Purchase
I brought this for my friend's birthday.
I got her this as she suffers from Anxiety and thought when she's in her room, she can use this.
She loved it. The cats, the poo lol. The book is cool and laughable.
Good present.
I got her this as she suffers from Anxiety and thought when she's in her room, she can use this.
She loved it. The cats, the poo lol. The book is cool and laughable.
Good present.
2 people found this helpful
Anna
Cute gift! But smaller than expectedReviewed in the United Kingdom on May 28, 2020
Verified Purchase
I knew this was going to be small. But I didn't think it would be this small! But still great present!
3 people found this helpful
Marnie
Buyer be awareReviewed in Canada on July 30, 2020
Verified Purchase
It's a very cute product my daughter wanted and when it arrived it fell far short of her expectations. So just be aware that it is a dinky little "zen" garden. It was a waste of money and is more like something you get at a dollar store.
Marnie
Reviewed in Canada on July 30, 2020
Images in this review
20 people found this helpful