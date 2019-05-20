Bought this as alittle extra birthday gift for my mam as there's a running joke between us about both our cats. It's smaller than I thought but that's my bad for not reading the discription. It's fits in your hand. The kitty's are tiny but unbelievably adorable. It's such a great gift. My mam burst out laughing at it but she loves it so the zen garden it still is. Everytime I go see her, she's made new little patterns in there.

Lovely lovely little gift. Fab for a little extra. And great talking point when people see it on her living room table