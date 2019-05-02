Other Sellers on Amazon
Zeroll 1016 Original Ice Cream Unique Liquid Filled Heat Conductive Handle Simple One Piece Aluminum Design Easy Release 32 Scoops per Gallon Made in USA, 2.5-Ounce, Silver
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- ICE CREAM SCOOP QUALITY: Offering great quality Zeroll has been the ice cream scoop of choice in homes and ice cream parlors since 1935 This handy kitchen tool carves out plump round scoops of ice cream
- UNIQUE ZEROLL DESIGN: The unique heat-conductive liquid in the handle uses the natural warmth of your hand to make for smooth and effortless scooping and easy release
- KITCHEN ESSENTIAL: The improved aluminum alloy helps resist oxidation and corrosion
- SCOOPING MADE EASY: The easy-to-use one-piece design has no springs to replace and is designed for right or left-hand use
- CREATING THE BEST SCOOP: Color-coded green end cap is a portion size of 2 oz/ ounces 32 scoops per gallon Zeroll scoops create a bigger looking portion by eliminating compression which gives you 20 percent more volume of ice cream per gallon
From humble beginnings in a garage to today, The Zeroll Co. is proud of its heritage and will continue to be a pioneer in the world of smallwares for years to come.
Zeroll 1016
The scoop of choice in homes and ice cream parlors since 1935, this handy tool carves out plump round scoops. Zeroll scoops create a bigger looking portion by eliminating compression, which gives you up to 20% more scoops of ice cream per gallon. Its unique handle draws on the natural warmth of your hand to ease molding the frozen treats.
- Designed for Right or Left Hand Use
- Heat-conductive liquid in the handle takes advantage of the natural warmth of the hand to facilitate smooth scooping and provide easy release
- No Springs to Replace, One-Piece Design
- DO NOT PLACE IN DISHWASHER - HAND WASH ONLY
America's Favorite Scoop
The scoop of choice in homes and ice cream parlors since 1935.
Improved aluminum alloy helps resist oxidation and corrosion. This simple one-piece ice cream scoop is designed for both right and left hand use.
More Scoops of Ice Cream per Gallon
Zeroll scoops create a bigger looking portion by eliminating compression, which gives you up to 20% more scoops of ice cream per gallon.
Heat-Conductive Liquid for Easy Scooping
Heat-conductive liquid in the handle takes advantage of the natural warmth of the hand to facilitate smooth scooping and provide easy release.
Product Description
The aluminum ice cream scoop has heat conductive fluid sealed within the handle. The original Zeroll ice cream scoop creates a bigger looking portion by eliminating compression which gives you up to 20% more scoops of ice cream per gallon.
Reviewed in the United States on December 26, 2020
*I should have written this review in 2016 when I purchased a Zeroll & it failed but decided to write one now as I'm on the hunt again for another ice cream scooper. Tired of using a tablespoon or fork).
Cons: Hand wash only, no dishwasher. Expensive.
I've wanted this scoop for many years. It cuts into even very slightly thawed frozen desserts and with a flick of your wrist, creates nice almost perfect balls of ice cream. There is a liquid of some sort in the handle what warms as you hold it that allows the scoop to move easily through the frozen dessert.
These scoops come in sizes, the #16 and the #20 (slightly smaller) are the most useful for home use.
Recently, I thought I'd purchase another scoop. I made a mistake and purchased a "like new" "just a damaged box" scoop from Amazon Warehouse and was quite dismayed to find not only a damaged box but a very dirty scoop coated with dried ice cream still on it! DISGUSTING!
I still love my original scoop.
I bought this to replace an inexpensive one that broke. It turns out the plastic handle was molded around the tip of a just short piece of metal below the spoon.
This one is hollow stainless steel an there is no way it’s going to break.
There is a fluid inside the handle that helps keep the ice cream from sticking. Even in really cold ice cream, patient force on the scoop will eventually allow it to dig through. It doesn’t make it miraculously glide through solid material with less effort though. If that’s what you expect, you will need to heat the spoon with warm water regardless of what brand you use.
Overall this is an effective tool. Not the cheapest option. Will last a lifetime unless lost or abused.
It works like a charm through even the hardest of ice creams making perfect scoops. I love it!
Several reviews (and the product information) tell you to just rinse and hand wash the scoop rather than putting it in the dishwasher. Be sure to remind everyone to follow that advice and this scoop should last much longer than the alternatives.
I had a similar one some time ago, which worked well until my teenage grandson put it it the dishwasher. It changed from a silver appearance to pewter gray, and was unusable. Wash by hand, in warm, not hot, water!
Top reviews from other countries
This liquid in the handle draws heat from your hand to warm the scoop and cut through ice cream "like a hot knife through butter". It has a nicely sharpened edge and little grooves to 'direct' the ice cream further into the scoop. The rounded edge of the ice cream melts from the process of scooping. I swear this thing makes the ice cream taste better..!
Works like a dream to release a big scoop of ice cream with no lever, push buttons etc. I believe there is an anti-freeze of some sort in the handle. After scooping, ice cream literally plops off easily into a bowl or cone.
This scoop requires hand-washing, which only takes a second. I know that heat or chemicals from dishwashers will dull and darken metal of the scoop (we always put our previous one in the dishwasher, not realizing). I'm not sure if it affected the inside, because in theory, the scoop is sealed.
I have never seen these in stores, so happy to see them online here.