Zeroll 1016 Original Ice Cream Unique Liquid Filled Heat Conductive Handle Simple One Piece Aluminum Design Easy Release 32 Scoops per Gallon Made in USA, 2.5-Ounce, Silver

4.7 out of 5 stars 1,165 ratings
List Price: $24.99
Price: $19.99
You Save: $5.00 (20%)
Enhance your purchase

  • ICE CREAM SCOOP QUALITY: Offering great quality Zeroll has been the ice cream scoop of choice in homes and ice cream parlors since 1935 This handy kitchen tool carves out plump round scoops of ice cream
  • UNIQUE ZEROLL DESIGN: The unique heat-conductive liquid in the handle uses the natural warmth of your hand to make for smooth and effortless scooping and easy release
  • KITCHEN ESSENTIAL: The improved aluminum alloy helps resist oxidation and corrosion
  • SCOOPING MADE EASY: The easy-to-use one-piece design has no springs to replace and is designed for right or left-hand use
  • CREATING THE BEST SCOOP: Color-coded green end cap is a portion size of 2 oz/ ounces 32 scoops per gallon Zeroll scoops create a bigger looking portion by eliminating compression which gives you 20 percent more volume of ice cream per gallon

Customer ratings by feature

Easy to hold
5.0 5.0
Sturdiness
4.7 4.7
Durability
4.6 4.6
Easy to use
4.6 4.6
What's in the box

  • Scoop

    From the manufacturer

    Compare with similar items


    Zeroll 1016 Original Ice Cream Unique Liquid Filled Heat Conductive Handle Simple One Piece Aluminum Design Easy Release 32 Scoops per Gallon Made in USA, 2.5-Ounce, Silver
    KUFUNG Ice Cream Scoop With Soft Easy Grip Handle Heavy Duty Icecream Scoop With Non-Slip Handle For Soft & Hard Ice Cream (7.7 inch, Black)
    Zeroll 1020 Original Ice Cream Unique Liquid Filled Heat Conductive Handle Simple One Piece Aluminum Design Easy Release 40 Scoops per, 2-Ounce, Silver
    Zeroll 1012 Original Ice Cream Unique Liquid Filled Heat Conductive Handle Simple One Piece Aluminum Design Easy Release 24 Scoops per Gallon Made in USA, 3-Ounce, Silver
    Zeroll 1010 with Unique Liquid Filled Heat Conductive Handle Simple One Piece Aluminum Design Easy Release 20 Scoops per Gallon Made in USA, 4-Ounce, Silver
    Zeroll 1024 Original Ice Cream Unique Liquid Filled Heat Conductive Handle Simple One Piece Aluminum Design Easy Release 48 Scoops per Gallon Made in USA, 1.5-Ounce, Silver
    Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (1165) 4.7 out of 5 stars (134) 4.6 out of 5 stars (3782) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1789) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1759) 4.7 out of 5 stars (373)
    Price $19.99 $9.65 $23.12 $24.95 $20.15 $24.95
    Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
    Sold By Amazon.com CarLink Colorado Casuals Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
    Color Silver Black Silver Silver Silver Silver
    Material Aluminum Zinc alloy Aluminum Aluminum Aluminum Aluminum Alloy
    Product Description

    The aluminum ice cream scoop has heat conductive fluid sealed within the handle. The original Zeroll ice cream scoop creates a bigger looking portion by eliminating compression which gives you up to 20% more scoops of ice cream per gallon.

    Customer Questions & Answers
    Customer reviews

    4.7 out of 5 stars
    4.7 out of 5
    1,165 global ratings
    5 star
    		82%
    4 star
    		11%
    3 star
    		3%
    2 star
    		1%
    1 star
    		2%

    Top reviews from the United States

    doing my homework first
    1.0 out of 5 stars Only used 3X, never used Hot Water to Clean-->Fails if you live in hot weather/hot house.
    Reviewed in the United States on May 2, 2019
    Verified Purchase
    16 people found this helpful
    Wandrwoman
    4.0 out of 5 stars Very Very Good Scoop
    Reviewed in the United States on November 15, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    ERIC M.
    1.0 out of 5 stars A total waste.
    Reviewed in the United States on January 2, 2017
    Verified Purchase
    Wendell Openshaw
    2.0 out of 5 stars No better than a spoon!
    Reviewed in the United States on April 30, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    LXXV
    4.0 out of 5 stars Super durable, works nice
    Reviewed in the United States on June 22, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    ladynightmare
    5.0 out of 5 stars This is one fabby ice cream scoop!
    Reviewed in the United States on August 2, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    D. Janson
    5.0 out of 5 stars Finally a scoop that makes scooping easy
    Reviewed in the United States on July 21, 2019
    Verified Purchase
    Rhythmfeet
    5.0 out of 5 stars The ease with which a firm scoop of ice cream drops into a bowl or glass!
    Reviewed in the United States on May 3, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Top reviews from other countries

    Jim
    5.0 out of 5 stars Good scoop
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 10, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars Game changer
    Reviewed in Canada on February 2, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    derek r odette
    5.0 out of 5 stars Best ice cream scoop
    Reviewed in Canada on April 29, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    K4W
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great scoop, works really well
    Reviewed in Canada on October 31, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    IB & JT
    3.0 out of 5 stars Terrible with small tubs and hard ice cream
    Reviewed in Canada on February 16, 2021
    Verified Purchase
