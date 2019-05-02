You have to try it to really appreciate the difference. This scoop design makes it easy to draw the scoop across the top of the ice cream several times, quickly building up a nice size ball without having to dig deep into hard frozen ice cream the way other scoops need to. You can try this technique with other scoops, but good luck, it wont work like this scoop. The nice round ball of ice cream easily releases from the scoop into your bowl so there is no need for a thumb lever feature that many other scoops depend on, and which in my experience tend to wear out or break. Scooping ice cream is no longer a frustrating strength exercise that tires your wrist.



Several reviews (and the product information) tell you to just rinse and hand wash the scoop rather than putting it in the dishwasher. Be sure to remind everyone to follow that advice and this scoop should last much longer than the alternatives.