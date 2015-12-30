**UPDATE JAN. 29. 16** HUGE update here!

If you've tried everything, and it's still not getting hot, pop off the catalytic burner. Are the two contact point really dark? If so, take a needle/safety pin and GENTLY poke around within the two contact areas. It will help create a better contact point for the burner!



**UPDATE JAN. 25. 16** It is advertised to last up to 80 lights before replacing the burner on top. Here is to the 80th "advertised" light up! The catalyst burner is still going strong! No need to replace after relighting 80 times. At least for me! It gets warmer than ever!**



**UPDATE JAN.05.16**: I can CONFIRM the chrome heats faster and is overall more efficient because of the reflective surface.**

**The chrome finish is a fingerprint magnet (see pictures)**



PRO TIP: To check if you have the 2015 model, Just take off the burner and see that the middle hole is empty and is used to fill with the included nozzle (lifesaver!). The older models had cotton throughout making it a hassle to fill and easy to spill. (hey that rhymes!)



PRO TIP: If you're lid seems to be loose, simply give it a squeeze! and it will fit like O.J. Simpsons gloves should have! (Same with the catalytic burner, just give it a squeeze if you think its too loose!)



PRO TIP: It won't seem to be getting hot at first. FILL IT FULLY THE FIRST TIME, and after the first 5-10 hours of using the catalytic burner, it will get hotter, within 20 hours or so it should be at its full potential. So don't get discouraged ;)



PRO TIP: you can use the handwarmer without the pouch the first time, and it will prime much faster!



PRO TIP: Use Ronsonol (See pics*. And probably any naphtha fuel will do) brand lighter fluid (it comes in a yellow bottle) to save $$. Noticed ZERO changes in the performance/smell.



So this thing is really cool.



It WILL last for at LEAST 12 hours given, you fill up the fill-container to the 12 hour mark and you use the provided pouch to regulate oxygen. Now, it CAN last longer. It all depends on how much oxygen it is exposed to = burn hotter(more oxygen, lower heat times)/cooler(less oxygen, more sustained heat times)



SOME BASIC TESTS I CONDUCTED

-I kept it inside the included pouch, inside my pocket, and it lasted for 15 hours. (not very warm)

-I put it in the pouch itself outside, it lasted around 12 hours (same thing without pouch, in pocket) (nice, cozy warmth)

-by itself outside, it will last 7-10ish hours maybe more maybe less its hard to tell (HOT)



YOU CAN PUT IT OUT.

As mentioned, oxygen is what makes this thing go, so putting it in the pouch, and putting that in a Ziploc bag zipped (or any method to cut off air supply), will extinguish the embers, causing it to go out. And you can re light it! Please note: the fluid WILL eventually evaporate so use it soon or refill!



SMELL

There is a slight smell which is inevitable in these devices. It can get irritating sometimes. You won't notice it 87.99999% of the times p:



ONLY REPLACEMENTS YOU NEED TO WORRY ABOUT!

The only thing necessary to replace would be the burner on the top. It is about $6 (a bit steep in my opinion almost half the price of the device itself) but still cheaper in the long run over disposables. The catalytic burner has tiiiny pieces of PLATINUM (yes the rare earth element!) and it really does last long. Much longer than advertised.. They advertise 70-80 times but the older models catalyst burner lasted at least 100 times without a doubt. I used it the entire year cause it was a really bad winter.



The only negative thing i can possibly think of is the color. I got the "Blaze Orange" and the inside kind of looks like spray paint. I don't see the finish lasting very long. And if the paint chips, I don't know if I'd feel safe using it with 350F of heat (110F with pouch). I would opt for the chrome or the black.



PRO TIP: someone here asked as to why it takes longer to heat up than reviews stated. I believe the chrome one is reflective so it heats up faster! SO GET THE CHROME COLOR! I ONLY GOT ORANGE BECAUSE MY GF LIKES IT. lol.



I take a lot of time with these passionate reviews,[...] Thank you for reading :D !