Zippo Refillable Hand Warmers
|Brand
|Zippo
|Color
|Blaze Orange
|Material
|Aluminum
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|2.6 x 0.5 x 3.9 inches
|Item Weight
|0.1 Pounds
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Includes easy fill technology
- Improved fill cup helps reduce spills
- Perfect for all cold weather activities
- Flameless gentle warmth
- Sleek, thin design fits into the smallest pockets
From the manufacturer
Perfect for all cold weather activities
|
|
|
|
Sleek, thin design
Fits into the smallest pockets for any event.
|
Rugged and durable
Metal construction to stand up to the toughest conditions.
|
Stays Warm For Hours
Great for those long cold hunting trips and other outdoor activities.
Easy to Use
|
|
|
|
|
Flame-less heat
Our Refillable Hand Warmers provide safe, gentle warmth with our Catalytic burner.
Always remember to remove the burner before filling with lighter fluid.
|
Easy fill technology
Included with the Hand Warmer is our improved fill cup which helps reduce spills. Fill this up with your Hand Warmer Fuel or Lighter Fluid then carefully and slowly pour the contents of the filling cup into the filling hole on the Hand Warmer body while maintaining the Hand Warmer in an upright position.
|
Warms Quickly
Once you have filled the Hand Warmer with lighter fluid place the burner back on and apply a flame to it. Put the Hand Warmer top back on, slip into your warming pouch, and enjoy the heat!
The Hand Warmer will continually provide heat for 6 - 12 hours once turned on. If necessary, place hand warmer in the pouch and place on a fireproof surface until the fuel is exhausted.
|
Refillable and reusable
Fill with Zippo premium hand warmer fluid.
|12-Hour Refillable Hand Warmer
|6-Hour Refillable Hand Warmer
|HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer
|HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer
|HeatBank 9s Plus Rechargeable Hand Warmer
|Power Source
|Lighter Fluid
|Lighter Fluid
|2,600 mAh lithium-ion Battery
|5200 mAh lithium-ion Battery
|5200 mAh lithium-ion Battery
|Heat Duration:
|Up to 12 hours
|Up to 6 hours
|Up to 3 hours
|Up to 9 hours
|Up to 9 hours
|Includes Pouch
|✓
|✓
|Not Included
|Not Included
|Not Included
|Dimensions:
|3.9" x 2.6" x 0.5"
|2.9" x 2" x 0.6"
|3.63" x .59" x 1.63"
|4.8" x 2.4" x .95"
|4.8" x 2.4" x .95"
|Weight:
|2.6 oz
|1.8 oz
|2.2 oz
|5.5 oz.
|5.5 oz.
|Available Colors
|Chrome, Black, Orange, and Camo
|Chrome, Pink, and Pearl
|Black, Silver, Green, Orange, & Blue
|Black, Silver, Champagne, Blue, Green, and Orange
|Black, Silver, and Champagne
|Battery & Heat Digital Display
|Not Included
|Not Included
|Not Included
|Not Included
|✓
Size Comparison
See the size difference between the Zippo pocket lighter, 6hr hand warmer, and 12hr hand warmer.
Product description
When you’re outdoors, you’re focused. Whether hunting, fishing, camping, or simply enjoying ice time with your buds, you don’t want distractions like cold hands. Zippo’s Refillable Hand Warmers new and improved filling process keeps you in the game! Fill the cup. Light the burner. Done! The flameless gently warmth provides 2.5 times more heat than disposable hand warmers and the sleek, thin design allows the product to fit into pockets and gloves. Available in 6 and 12 hour options with a variety of colors to choose from; Chrome, Black, Pink, Pearl, Camo, Orange, and Neon Yellow. Comes packaged in a gift box.
If you've tried everything, and it's still not getting hot, pop off the catalytic burner. Are the two contact point really dark? If so, take a needle/safety pin and GENTLY poke around within the two contact areas. It will help create a better contact point for the burner!
**UPDATE JAN. 25. 16** It is advertised to last up to 80 lights before replacing the burner on top. Here is to the 80th "advertised" light up! The catalyst burner is still going strong! No need to replace after relighting 80 times. At least for me! It gets warmer than ever!**
**UPDATE JAN.05.16**: I can CONFIRM the chrome heats faster and is overall more efficient because of the reflective surface.**
**The chrome finish is a fingerprint magnet (see pictures)**
PRO TIP: To check if you have the 2015 model, Just take off the burner and see that the middle hole is empty and is used to fill with the included nozzle (lifesaver!). The older models had cotton throughout making it a hassle to fill and easy to spill. (hey that rhymes!)
PRO TIP: If you're lid seems to be loose, simply give it a squeeze! and it will fit like O.J. Simpsons gloves should have! (Same with the catalytic burner, just give it a squeeze if you think its too loose!)
PRO TIP: It won't seem to be getting hot at first. FILL IT FULLY THE FIRST TIME, and after the first 5-10 hours of using the catalytic burner, it will get hotter, within 20 hours or so it should be at its full potential. So don't get discouraged ;)
PRO TIP: you can use the handwarmer without the pouch the first time, and it will prime much faster!
PRO TIP: Use Ronsonol (See pics*. And probably any naphtha fuel will do) brand lighter fluid (it comes in a yellow bottle) to save $$. Noticed ZERO changes in the performance/smell.
So this thing is really cool.
It WILL last for at LEAST 12 hours given, you fill up the fill-container to the 12 hour mark and you use the provided pouch to regulate oxygen. Now, it CAN last longer. It all depends on how much oxygen it is exposed to = burn hotter(more oxygen, lower heat times)/cooler(less oxygen, more sustained heat times)
SOME BASIC TESTS I CONDUCTED
-I kept it inside the included pouch, inside my pocket, and it lasted for 15 hours. (not very warm)
-I put it in the pouch itself outside, it lasted around 12 hours (same thing without pouch, in pocket) (nice, cozy warmth)
-by itself outside, it will last 7-10ish hours maybe more maybe less its hard to tell (HOT)
YOU CAN PUT IT OUT.
As mentioned, oxygen is what makes this thing go, so putting it in the pouch, and putting that in a Ziploc bag zipped (or any method to cut off air supply), will extinguish the embers, causing it to go out. And you can re light it! Please note: the fluid WILL eventually evaporate so use it soon or refill!
SMELL
There is a slight smell which is inevitable in these devices. It can get irritating sometimes. You won't notice it 87.99999% of the times p:
ONLY REPLACEMENTS YOU NEED TO WORRY ABOUT!
The only thing necessary to replace would be the burner on the top. It is about $6 (a bit steep in my opinion almost half the price of the device itself) but still cheaper in the long run over disposables. The catalytic burner has tiiiny pieces of PLATINUM (yes the rare earth element!) and it really does last long. Much longer than advertised.. They advertise 70-80 times but the older models catalyst burner lasted at least 100 times without a doubt. I used it the entire year cause it was a really bad winter.
The only negative thing i can possibly think of is the color. I got the "Blaze Orange" and the inside kind of looks like spray paint. I don't see the finish lasting very long. And if the paint chips, I don't know if I'd feel safe using it with 350F of heat (110F with pouch). I would opt for the chrome or the black.
PRO TIP: someone here asked as to why it takes longer to heat up than reviews stated. I believe the chrome one is reflective so it heats up faster! SO GET THE CHROME COLOR! I ONLY GOT ORANGE BECAUSE MY GF LIKES IT. lol.
I take a lot of time with these passionate reviews, Thank you for reading :D !
I left it outside for about an hour to see if the cold would put it out or frost it up but it stayed warm to the touch and didn’t get cold to the touch which was impressive. Brought it back inside and it warmed up again within minutes. I can’t say it gets really hot when it’s inside the pouch because the pouch insulated the heat a lot but if you touch the metal directly then it can get pretty hot, especially when it’s outside the pouch and has easy access to oxygen. The problems I’ve noticed is that when I touch the metal to get heat it will cool down fairly quickly then I’d have to wait until it heats up again. Another problem is that this functions by a chemical reaction that requires oxygen for it to work and also gives off carbon monoxide. So I wouldn’t recommend this for staying inside closed pockets or gloves because it needs that access to oxygen and using it inside enclosed areas could also be harmful due to the carbon monoxide. So it needs ventilation in order to function both to get the heat and also for your potential health. Next is the cover that goes over the burner comes off really easily. I feel like it should be more secure but it comes off super easily and could certainly be inconvient during active use or trying to use it upside down. The final problem I’ve noticed is from what I understand it has to remain upright so the lighter fluid won’t leak onto the burner part. I haven’t tried using it upside down however so I can’t confirm that it works or doesn’t.
Overall it does what it claims so far but there could be better options out there for you that don’t require the ventilation and can be used a little more actively. It is a good heat source but it doesn’t blow away the other options out there such as the hand warmer pouches or battery powered hand warmers. I would say it can be a lot warmer but it comes with other drawbacks, if all you care about is the heat part then it’s worth a shot.
If this has been helpful please consider rating this review as helpful!
Top reviews from other countries
Unfortunately had to deduct 1 star as the lids are quite loose. This can be resolved by giving the lid a squeeze and not a major issue, but as an avid collector of rare Zippo lighters, including swap meet Zippos, it annoyed me a little as it didnt cut it to Zippos usual standard of quality control. Perhaps I'm just picky. I previously thought the electrics versions would be more convenient however i prefer being able to fuel up and go. Several times I would open my curtains in the morning too see ice and then realise that my electric was flat and needed charging. Filling with fuel takes less than a minute and is far more convenient. All in all I can't recommend these enough.
Note- I will mention that I purchased 2 of these, one from the normal Amazon listing and the other from this "newer version" listing which I was directed to from the original advert I bought from. It cost me about £7 more and after going over every inch of the product and its packaging I can confirm they are absolutely identical. I contacted Zippo directly to query this and they had no knowledge of this "new version" or of the part number shown in the listing. Save yourself a few quid and buy the cheaper version.
It does need some preparation, pouring the fuel and lighting up.
There's no visible flame, just heats for hours untill fuel is exhausted is the only way to turn it off.
Just put less fuel for shorter heating time. Heats real good, from slow to high and slow again.
Just don't block all the holes with your hands
This was a straightforward "clip off the old piece and clip on the new one" job. It fits exactly like the original. It has different markings, but I presume the letters just indicate manufacturer date, batch, etc.
Since fitting this my hand warmer is back to churning out a ton of heat. It also lasts for much longer than it had been.