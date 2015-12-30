$16.47
Zippo Refillable Hand Warmers

4.4 out of 5 stars 7,617 ratings
Blaze Orange
12-hour Hand Warmer
Brand Zippo
Color Blaze Orange
Material Aluminum
Item Dimensions LxWxH 2.6 x 0.5 x 3.9 inches
Item Weight 0.1 Pounds

About this item

  • Includes easy fill technology
  • Improved fill cup helps reduce spills
  • Perfect for all cold weather activities
  • Flameless gentle warmth
  • Sleek, thin design fits into the smallest pockets
From the manufacturer

zippo hand warmer, chrome hand warmer, refillable hand warmer, zippo handwarmers, 12-hour handwarmer zippo, zippo hand warmer, chrome hand warmer, refillable hand warmer, zippo handwarmers handwarmer, handwamrer, rechartgeable, heatbank, power bank, zippo, zippo lighters, black, hot hands rechargeable hand warmer, zippo rechargeable hand warmer, green 6 hour hand warmer, green handwarmer handwarmer, handwamrer, rechartgeable, heatbank, power bank, zippo, zippo lighters, black, hot hands
12-Hour Refillable Hand Warmer 6-Hour Refillable Hand Warmer HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer HeatBank 9s Rechargeable Hand Warmer HeatBank 9s Plus Rechargeable Hand Warmer
Power Source Lighter Fluid Lighter Fluid 2,600 mAh lithium-ion Battery 5200 mAh lithium-ion Battery 5200 mAh lithium-ion Battery
Heat Duration: Up to 12 hours Up to 6 hours Up to 3 hours Up to 9 hours Up to 9 hours
Includes Pouch Not Included Not Included Not Included
Dimensions: 3.9" x 2.6" x 0.5" 2.9" x 2" x 0.6" 3.63" x .59" x 1.63" 4.8" x 2.4" x .95" 4.8" x 2.4" x .95"
Weight: 2.6 oz 1.8 oz 2.2 oz 5.5 oz. 5.5 oz.
Available Colors Chrome, Black, Orange, and Camo Chrome, Pink, and Pearl Black, Silver, Green, Orange, & Blue Black, Silver, Champagne, Blue, Green, and Orange Black, Silver, and Champagne
Battery & Heat Digital Display Not Included Not Included Not Included Not Included
refillable hand warmers, hand warmers, zippo, zippo handwarmer, refillable hand warmers, handwarmers

Size Comparison

See the size difference between the Zippo pocket lighter, 6hr hand warmer, and 12hr hand warmer.

Product description

When you’re outdoors, you’re focused. Whether hunting, fishing, camping, or simply enjoying ice time with your buds, you don’t want distractions like cold hands. Zippo’s Refillable Hand Warmers new and improved filling process keeps you in the game! Fill the cup. Light the burner. Done! The flameless gently warmth provides 2.5 times more heat than disposable hand warmers and the sleek, thin design allows the product to fit into pockets and gloves. Available in 6 and 12 hour options with a variety of colors to choose from; Chrome, Black, Pink, Pearl, Camo, Orange, and Neon Yellow. Comes packaged in a gift box.

Product details

Color:Blaze Orange  |  Style:12-hour Hand Warmer
  • Department : Mens
  • Date First Available : January 9, 2017
  • ASIN : B074Q96NQ3
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.4 out of 5 stars 7,617 ratings
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
7,617 global ratings
5 star
70%
4 star
14%
3 star
7%
2 star
3%
1 star
5%
Top reviews from the United States

HardyHar
HOW TO CHECK IF YOU HAVE THE NEWEST MODEL+more! Is your lid loose? How to fix it!
Reviewed in the United States on December 30, 2015
Reviewed in the United States on December 30, 2015
Color: Blaze OrangeStyle: 12-hour Hand WarmerVerified Purchase
Douglas
3.0 out of 5 stars From a Minnesota resident!
Reviewed in the United States on December 30, 2017
Color: Chrome SilverStyle: 12-hour Hand WarmerVerified Purchase
Jacob B.
4.0 out of 5 stars 6hr has more power than thought
Reviewed in the United States on January 16, 2017
Color: ChromeStyle: 6-hour Hand WarmerVerified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Lee
Easy, reliable & does exactly what it's supposed to
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 16, 2020
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 16, 2020
Color: Matte BlackStyle: 12-hour Hand WarmerVerified Purchase
Yòttò
It is better than the chemical or battery ones
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 3, 2018
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 3, 2018
Color: Matte BlackStyle: 12-hour Hand WarmerVerified Purchase
AGW
Does a good job of providing warmth for cold hands and enhancing comfort in cold times
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 26, 2019
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 26, 2019
Color: Matte BlackStyle: 12-hour Hand WarmerVerified Purchase
F. Shaw
5.0 out of 5 stars A straightforward replacement
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 2, 2020
Color: Replacement BurnerStyle: Replacement BurnerVerified Purchase
Amazon Customer
3.0 out of 5 stars Work well, just dont last too long
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 4, 2019
Color: Replacement BurnerStyle: Replacement BurnerVerified Purchase
