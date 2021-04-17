Loading recommendations for you

Zombie Chocolate Easter Bunny & Victim Set - Unique Easter Gift, Easter Basket Stuffer - Gourmet Large White and Milk Chocolate Bunnies Solid - ½ Pound Each

3.9 out of 5 stars 44 ratings
Price: $49.99 ($3.12 / Ounce)

Enhance your purchase

Flavor Milk-Chocolate
Brand Sugar Plum Chocolates
Package Information Basket
Package Weight 0.74 Kilograms
Unit Count 16 Ounce

About this item

  • MUST-HAVE ZOMBIE RABBIT AND VICTIM - Our Limited Edition Zombie Easter Rabbit and Victim Set is handcrafted with gourmet white chocolate by our very own Sugar Plum Chocolate Artisans
  • EASTER BUNNY WITH AN EDGE ONLY COMES AROUND ONCE A YEAR - Get creative this Easter with a Zombie Bunny and its prey!
  • SOLID SILKY SMOOTH MILK AND WHITE CHOCOLATE - Delicately wrapped in cellophane with a colorful festive bow; Ready to gift & carefully packaged to avoid breakage; Our Zombie Easter Rabbit Set is one-of-a-kind fun chocolate gift for anyone this Easter!
  • EASTER CANDY GIFT THAT MAKES EVERYONE SMILE - For your child, grandchild, friend, family member or significant other; Great for Easter baskets, balloon weights or a party favor
  • BUNNIES TO SHARE - Bring this Easter Zombie Chocolate Bunny and their Victim to any social gathering this Easter and be sure to make your friends and family laugh!

Product Description

basket big bulk bunnies bunny bunnys candies candy chocolate chocolates covere
covered dark dove easter giant gift gifts hollow huge large marshmallow milk organic
rabbit rabbits solid vegan whey white gift basket easter
adults basket box bunny candy chocolate cookies dark easter eggs gift hollow kids solid treats adults basket box bunny candy chocolate cookies dark easter eggs gift hollow kids solid treats adults basket box bunny candy chocolate cookies dark easter eggs gift hollow kids solid treats adults basket box bunny candy chocolate cookies dark easter eggs gift hollow kids solid treats adults basket box bunny candy chocolate cookies dark easter eggs gift hollow kids solid treats adults basket box bunny candy chocolate cookies dark easter eggs gift hollow kids solid treats
Milk Chocolate Bunny Dark Chocolate Bunny White Chocolate Zombie Bunny Chocolate Cookies Chocolate Easter Lollipops Candy Filled Easter Eggs
Other Items You Might Like Milk Chocolate Bunny - 1/2 lb Wrapped with Bow Dark Chocolate Bunny - 1/2 lb Wrapped with Bow White Chocolate Zombie Bunny - 1/2 lb Chocolate Covered Sandwich Cookies Set of 3 Easter Egg Chocolate Lollipops with Non-Pareil Toppings Six Metal Decorative Easter Eggs Filled with a Variety of Candy

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

3.9 out of 5 stars
3.9 out of 5
44 global ratings
5 star
51%
4 star
14%
3 star
15%
2 star
9%
1 star
11%

Top reviews from the United States

Sam
5.0 out of 5 stars A work of art
Reviewed in the United States on April 17, 2021
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
David Stockman
2.0 out of 5 stars Way too expensive for what you get. They don't tell the size. $90 for 2 packs for 4 small bunnies!
Reviewed in the United States on March 31, 2020
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kathleen M. Baines
4.0 out of 5 stars Chocolate, mmmm!
Reviewed in the United States on April 8, 2021
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Suz
3.0 out of 5 stars Zombie bunnies FTW
Reviewed in the United States on May 1, 2021
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars zombie bunny received broken
Reviewed in the United States on April 4, 2020
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Robert L. Lorenzini
5.0 out of 5 stars Expensive but great gift
Reviewed in the United States on April 6, 2020
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amanda Metcalf
5.0 out of 5 stars perfect for 13 year old boy
Reviewed in the United States on March 31, 2018
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

