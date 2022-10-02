24 Pieces Party Photo Booth Props Mix of Hats, Wine Glass, Lipstick, Tie, Crowns for Birthday Weddings New Years Christmas Party Supplies (Golden)
Enhance your purchase
|Material
|Paper
|Color
|Golden
|Occasion
|Christmas, Graduation, Birthday, Cocktail Party
|Theme
|Graduation,Hearts,Funny
|Brand
|Zonon
About this item
- Package content: this party photo booth props mix comes with 24 different stylish and funny patterns props, such as tie, hearts, wine glass, mustaches, cake, hats, kiss mouths, crowns, lipstick, glasses and so on, enough quantity and rich styles to meet your need
- Simple DIY assembly: these party photo booth props are not glued well, you can choose the one you want to use and glue it on with a little glue; You can use these simple and interesting paper props to DIY, instill your own ideas and designs, and create your own style, add vitality and color to your party
- Wide application: these interesting party photo props are ideal decorations for weddings, New Years, Christmas, retirement party, cocktail party, graduation, woman man birthday party supply, as long as there are photo activities, there will be our party photo props, bringing a joy party atmosphere
- Add fun to the party: we put a lot of thought into designing our 24 pieces of fun photo props to make sure that each logo is cute and chic for your birthday party, and that it nicely demonstrates what they do when you take your picture
- Reliable material: these rich and lovely paper props are mainly made of paper materials, with fine workmanship, exquisite appearance, clear and vivid patterns, which are not easily damaged or broken, so you can store them when you are not using them and don't take up too much space
Product Description
Features:
Promoting relationship:
The fancy props of the party photo booth cater to the taste of young girls, and at a birthday party or puberty ceremony, you can take pictures with your friends and promote a relationship at any time.
Nice decoration:
These cute and delicate party photo booth props are not only practical photography props, but also a nice decoration for your room or party. You can paste them or hang them on the wall and decorate them wherever you want to give you a good visual experience.
Specifications:
Material: paper
Color: as pictures show
Quantity: 24 pieces
Package includes:
24 x Party photo booth props
Notes:
Manual measurement, please allow slight errors on size.
The colors may exist slight difference due to different screens.
Reviewed in the United States on April 16, 2022
