I purchased these to use as photo props for a 5th grade promotion dance. evening. They aren't quite as pictured. The images imply that there is "sparkle" to the props. They're just black, white, and gray graphic images. You have to assemble the props by attaching the stick with double-sided tape provided. There are no instructions or recommendations on where to attach the stick; and I certainly didn't understand why double-sided tape was included as there is no "other side" to the prop. Two props were too narrow to determine where to attach the stick with the provided tape. The dance hasn't started yet, but I know these won't last half the evening.