AmazonFresh Pickup is a fast and easy way to order groceries, pick them up, and be on your way in minutes. Orders can be ready in as little as 15 minutes after they are placed. There’s no order minimum and the service is free for Prime members.
Who can shop AmazonFresh Pickup?
We’re currently open to Amazon employees in our beta program. Once we’re officially open, all Prime members will enjoy free and unlimited Pickup benefits. AmazonFresh members receive the added benefit of picking up orders in as little as 15 minutes from the time they are placed.
What can I buy at AmazonFresh Pickup?
Whether you’re shopping for your weekly groceries or picking up a last-minute item, we have thousands of grocery items available at low prices—including high-quality meats, fresh produce, bread, dairy, household essentials and more.
Where is AmazonFresh Pickup located?
There are two locations in Seattle’s SODO and Ballard neighborhoods.
When can I get started?
AmazonFresh Pickup is currently available for Amazon employees in our beta program. Sign up to be notified when we open to the public.