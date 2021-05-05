$29.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery: Tuesday, May 4 Details
Fastest delivery: Friday, April 30
Order within 10 hrs and 31 mins Details
In Stock.
$$29.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$29.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com Services LLC
Sold by Amazon.com Services LLC
Ships from
Amazon.com Services LLC
Sold by
Amazon.com Services LLC
Return policy: This item is returnable
In most cases, items shipped from Amazon.com may be returned for a full refund.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen... has been added to your Cart
You’ve marked this as a gift, so it will not be linked to your account. To link to your account, first de-select "This is a gift"
Account linking is not available when ordering more than $PREREG_MAX_QUANTITY of this device.
Add an Extended Warranty

  • 2-Year Accident Protection Plan for All New Echo Dot 4th Gen

    from SquareTrade, Inc.
    $3.99
    Service plan term: 2 year
    • Your Protection Plan will be delivered via e-mail within 24 hours
    • Only compatible with Echo Dot 4th Gen (2020) purchased within the last 30 days
    • Your card will be charged immediately, plan starts when device is delivered
    • Receive a replacement device 2 to 3 days after you make a valid claim
    • Make up to 3 claims during the term of your warranty
    • Cancel anytime, full refund in first 90 days
    • Fully transferable with gifts
    • No deductibles or shipping fees
Add an accessory

  • All New, Made for Amazon Battery Base, in Black for Echo Dot (4th generation) Not compatible with previous generations of Echo or Echo Dot (1st Gen, 2nd Gen, or 3rd Gen).

    from Amazon.com
    $29.99
    • Make your Echo Dot portable with the Mission Battery Base.
    • Design blends elegantly with Echo Dot without compromising audio performance.
    • Certified “Made for Amazon” accessory specially designed to work with Echo Dot (4th Gen). Echo Dot sold separately.
    • Enjoy your music away from the power outlet with integrated battery lasting up to 5 hours.
    • Not compatible with previous generations of Echo Dot (1st Gen, 2nd Gen, or 3rd Gen) or Amazon Echo (larger device).

  • All New, Made For Amazon Wall Mount, Black, for Echo Dot (4th generation)

    from Amazon.com
    $16.99
    Color: Black
    • Certified “Made for Amazon” accessory specially designed to work with Echo Dot (4th Gen). Echo Dot (4th Gen) sold separately.
    • A SUPER EASY install will have your Echo Dot (4th Gen) mounted in minutes. Use the included 3M Command Strips for peel & stick installation. Want a more permanent option? Screws and anchors come in the box for drywall & wood stud wall mounting.
    • Get your Echo Dot (4th Gen) off the counter and onto the wall, under a cabinet, or even on the ceiling. It'll keep your speaker secure during your neighbor's spontaneous polka parties.
    • Rotating design can turn 360º to maximize button access & audio quality for your unique setup.
    • Keep that power cord in check for a clean finish. Wrap the extra cable around the base of the mount for an Instagram worthy look.
    • Our pros are available to help 7 days a week. Head over to our website or check your product manual for all the different ways to get in touch with US-based, real-life product know-it-alls.

  • Philips Hue White A19 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue Hub Optional), Works with Alexa & Google Assistant – A Certified for Humans Device

    from Amazon.com
    $14.97
    Color: White
    • Simple to Get Started; Control your Philips Hue Smart Lights all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device or your favorite voice assistant. Add up to 10 Hue Bluetooth/Zigbee smart bulbs with the (free) Hue Bluetooth app. When ready to connect a voice assistant, just go to Settings > Add voice assistant in the Hue App.
    • Lifetime: 22 years or 25,000 lifetime hours (based on industry average usage), Energy Star Certified
    • Previous Hue Customers; This smart light, while Bluetooth compatible, will continue to work with your Hue Hub and can be seamlessly integrated into your current Hue Ecosystem. With the Hue Hub, you can control up to 50 smart lights throughout your home (even outdoor). Create timers and routines to automate your entire smart home lighting setup. Control your lights while away from home or add accessories such as motion sensors and smart switches to further enhance your experience.
    • Certified for humans: Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—they’re actually simple.
    • Control lights with your voice: Easily connect your Philips Hue Bluetooth smart lighting directly with your voice using Alexa or Google Assistant. Works with all Echo smart speakers/displays and Google Nest devices, (Hue Hub required for Echo (1st Gen) and Echo Dot (1st Gen)). For the full Hue experience purchase the Philips Hue Hub (sold separately).

  • Tile Mate (2020) 1-pack - Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator for Keys, Bags and More; Water Resistant with 1 Year Replaceable Battery

    from Amazon.com
    $24.99
    • FIND KEYS, BAGS & MORE -- Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker is the all-purpose finder for a wide variety of items like keys and bags. The easy-to-use finder and free app work with iOS and Android.
    • FIND NEARBY -- Use the Tile app to ring your Tile Mate when it’s within 200 ft.
    • FIND FAR AWAY -- When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location or enlist the safe and anonymous help of the Tile Network.
    • FIND YOUR PHONE -- Use your Tile to find your phone, even when it’s on silent.
    • UPGRADE YOUR FINDING EXPERIENCE -- Subscribe to Premium or Premium Protect for proactive finding features and enhanced services including Item Reimbursement, Smart Alerts, and Free Battery Replacement.

  • All New, Made For Amazon Outlet Hanger, Black, for Echo Dot (4th generation)

    from Amazon.com
    $16.99
    Color: Black
    • Certified “Made for Amazon” accessory specially designed to work with Echo Dot (4th Gen). Echo Dot (4th Gen) sold separately.
    • Get your Echo Dot (4th Gen) off the counter and onto an outlet. Hangs below the outlet & conceals the Echo Dot (4th Gen) power adapter.
    • Hide that dangling cable with the built-in cable management. Wrap up that extra cord & play music from your Echo Dot (4th Gen).
    • Mounts in just a few minutes using an existing outlet. Need Alexa in another room? Just plug and play.
    • Take your Echo Dot (4th Gen) for a spin. Rotating mount lets you point the speaker exactly where you want it for the best sound.
    • Our pros are available to help 7 days a week. Head over to our website or check your product manual for all the different ways to get in touch with US-based, real-life product know-it-alls.
Item of

2-Year Accident Protection Plan for All New Echo Dot 4th Gen

from SquareTrade, Inc.
$3.99
  • Your Protection Plan will be delivered via e-mail within 24 hours
  • Only compatible with Echo Dot 4th Gen (2020) purchased within the last 30 days
  • Your card will be charged immediately, plan starts when device is delivered
  • Receive a replacement device 2 to 3 days after you make a valid claim
  • Make up to 3 claims during the term of your warranty
  • Cancel anytime, full refund in first 90 days
  • Fully transferable with gifts
  • No deductibles or shipping fees
Item of

All New, Made for Amazon Battery Base, in Black for Echo Dot (4th generation) Not compatible with previous generations of Echo or Echo Dot (1st Gen, 2nd Gen, or 3rd Gen).

from Amazon.com
$29.99
  • Make your Echo Dot portable with the Mission Battery Base.
  • Design blends elegantly with Echo Dot without compromising audio performance.
  • Certified “Made for Amazon” accessory specially designed to work with Echo Dot (4th Gen). Echo Dot sold separately.
  • Enjoy your music away from the power outlet with integrated battery lasting up to 5 hours.
  • Not compatible with previous generations of Echo Dot (1st Gen, 2nd Gen, or 3rd Gen) or Amazon Echo (larger device).
Item of

All New, Made For Amazon Wall Mount, Black, for Echo Dot (4th generation)

from Amazon.com
$16.99
  • Certified “Made for Amazon” accessory specially designed to work with Echo Dot (4th Gen). Echo Dot (4th Gen) sold separately.
  • A SUPER EASY install will have your Echo Dot (4th Gen) mounted in minutes. Use the included 3M Command Strips for peel & stick installation. Want a more permanent option? Screws and anchors come in the box for drywall & wood stud wall mounting.
  • Get your Echo Dot (4th Gen) off the counter and onto the wall, under a cabinet, or even on the ceiling. It'll keep your speaker secure during your neighbor's spontaneous polka parties.
  • Rotating design can turn 360º to maximize button access & audio quality for your unique setup.
  • Keep that power cord in check for a clean finish. Wrap the extra cable around the base of the mount for an Instagram worthy look.
  • Our pros are available to help 7 days a week. Head over to our website or check your product manual for all the different ways to get in touch with US-based, real-life product know-it-alls.
Item of

Philips Hue White A19 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue Hub Optional), Works with Alexa & Google Assistant – A Certified for Humans Device

from Amazon.com
$14.97
  • Simple to Get Started; Control your Philips Hue Smart Lights all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device or your favorite voice assistant. Add up to 10 Hue Bluetooth/Zigbee smart bulbs with the (free) Hue Bluetooth app. When ready to connect a voice assistant, just go to Settings > Add voice assistant in the Hue App.
  • Lifetime: 22 years or 25,000 lifetime hours (based on industry average usage), Energy Star Certified
  • Previous Hue Customers; This smart light, while Bluetooth compatible, will continue to work with your Hue Hub and can be seamlessly integrated into your current Hue Ecosystem. With the Hue Hub, you can control up to 50 smart lights throughout your home (even outdoor). Create timers and routines to automate your entire smart home lighting setup. Control your lights while away from home or add accessories such as motion sensors and smart switches to further enhance your experience.
  • Certified for humans: Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—they’re actually simple.
  • Control lights with your voice: Easily connect your Philips Hue Bluetooth smart lighting directly with your voice using Alexa or Google Assistant. Works with all Echo smart speakers/displays and Google Nest devices, (Hue Hub required for Echo (1st Gen) and Echo Dot (1st Gen)). For the full Hue experience purchase the Philips Hue Hub (sold separately).
Item of

Tile Mate (2020) 1-pack - Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator for Keys, Bags and More; Water Resistant with 1 Year Replaceable Battery

from Amazon.com
$24.99
  • FIND KEYS, BAGS & MORE -- Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker is the all-purpose finder for a wide variety of items like keys and bags. The easy-to-use finder and free app work with iOS and Android.
  • FIND NEARBY -- Use the Tile app to ring your Tile Mate when it’s within 200 ft.
  • FIND FAR AWAY -- When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location or enlist the safe and anonymous help of the Tile Network.
  • FIND YOUR PHONE -- Use your Tile to find your phone, even when it’s on silent.
  • UPGRADE YOUR FINDING EXPERIENCE -- Subscribe to Premium or Premium Protect for proactive finding features and enhanced services including Item Reimbursement, Smart Alerts, and Free Battery Replacement.
Item of

All New, Made For Amazon Outlet Hanger, Black, for Echo Dot (4th generation)

from Amazon.com
$16.99
  • Certified “Made for Amazon” accessory specially designed to work with Echo Dot (4th Gen). Echo Dot (4th Gen) sold separately.
  • Get your Echo Dot (4th Gen) off the counter and onto an outlet. Hangs below the outlet & conceals the Echo Dot (4th Gen) power adapter.
  • Hide that dangling cable with the built-in cable management. Wrap up that extra cord & play music from your Echo Dot (4th Gen).
  • Mounts in just a few minutes using an existing outlet. Need Alexa in another room? Just plug and play.
  • Take your Echo Dot (4th Gen) for a spin. Rotating mount lets you point the speaker exactly where you want it for the best sound.
  • Our pros are available to help 7 days a week. Head over to our website or check your product manual for all the different ways to get in touch with US-based, real-life product know-it-alls.
Save when you buy pre-owned devices
Certified Refurbished
$44.99
Certified Refurbished devices work and look like new, backed with the same limited warranty.   Learn more
Used
See details
1 offer from $26.39
Used 30-day money back guarantee.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal

4.7 out of 5 stars 230,843 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Amazon Launchpad Electronics
List Price: $49.99 Details
With Deal: $29.99 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $20.00 (40%)
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Charcoal
Echo Dot

Enhance your purchase

  • Meet the all-new Echo Dot - Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.
  • Voice control your entertainment - Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.
  • Ready to help - Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.
  • Control your smart home - Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.
  • Connect with others - Call almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms or announce to the whole house that dinner's ready.
  • Designed to protect your privacy – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including a mic off button.

More music in more rooms

Use your voice to play a song, artist, or genre through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others. And with multi-room music, you can fill your whole home with music, radio stations, podcasts, and Audible using compatible Echo devices in different rooms.

logos
Designed to protect your privacy

Designed to protect your privacy

Alexa and Echo devices are built with multiple layers of privacy protection. Echo smart speakers have a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones. You also have control over your voice recordings and can view, hear, or delete them at any time. Learn more about privacy.

Simple to set up and use