Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Echo (2nd Generation) wit... has been added to your Cart
Add Additional Items

  • Echo Connect – requires Echo device, home phone service, and smartphone for set up

    from Amazon.com
    3.2 out of 5 stars 1,090 customer reviews
    $34.99 $27.99
    Configuration: Echo Connect
    • Connect your home phone to your compatible Echo device to call any phone number, using just your voice
    • Echo Connect uses your existing home phone service (landline or VoIP) to make and receive calls (carrier charges may apply). Your home phone number will be displayed as a caller ID.
    • Call 911 and international numbers from across the room
    • Easily sync all your contacts. Alexa syncs with your mobile phone contacts, so you never have to look up a number. Just ask and Alexa will make the call.
    • Simply plug Echo Connect into your home phone jack, complete the setup on a smartphone in the Alexa App, and you're ready to make and receive calls on any of your compatible Echo devices
    • Echo Connect will work with all of your registered Echo Devices. Only one Echo Connect needed per phone line.

  • Echo Decorative Shell (fits Echo 2nd Generation only) - Walnut Finish

    from Amazon.com
    4.0 out of 5 stars 5 customer reviews
    $29.99
    Color: Walnut Finish
    • Echo Decorative Shell for the Amazon Echo (2nd Generation)
    • Available in unique fabric colors and premium finishes to match your décor
    • Your first Echo Shell is included in-box with your Echo (2nd Generation). Additional styles are available for purchase.
    • Made from wood veneer with a walnut-colored finish

  • 2-Year Protection Plan plus Accident Protection for Echo (2017 release, delivered via e-mail)

    from SquareTrade, Inc.
    4.4 out of 5 stars 47 customer reviews
    $12.99
    Service plan term: 2 year
    • Your Protection Plan will be delivered via e-mail within 24 hours
    • Only compatible with Echo (2nd Generation, 2017 release) purchased within the last 90 days
    • Your card will be charged immediately, plan starts when device is delivered
    • Receive a replacement device 2 to 3 days after you make a valid claim
    • Make up to 3 claims during the term of your warranty
    • Cancel anytime, full refund in first 90 days
    • Fully transferable with gifts
    • No deductibles or shipping fees

  • Wink Bright smart lighting essentials., Works with Amazon Alexa

    from Amazon.com
    4.2 out of 5 stars 42 customer reviews
    $119.00 $115.43
    • Lighting services, home sitter and moonlight, can be turned on or off with one tap in the wink app
    • Home sitter turns your smart lights on and off while you're away to mimic natural, human patterns. Moonlight syncs to your local Sunrise and Sunset, turning your lights on and off accordingly
    • Requirements-Wink app 6.0 plus, apple or android smartphone. Tablets and desktops not supported
    • Wink bright smart Lighting Essentials come pre-paired to your account, so all you have to DO is plug them in
    • Keep making your home smarter and safer - add locks, thermostats, sensors, alarms, and more - wink supports hundreds of products from dozens of trusted brands

  • Wemo Mini Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Enabled, Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

    from Amazon.com
    4.0 out of 5 stars 9,697 customer reviews
    $34.99 $29.89
    Offer Type: Mini Smart Plug
    • Control from anywhere. Plug in a Wemo Mini Smart Plug, download the free app, and control your lights and appliances from your phone and your voice through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Only needs Wi-Fi. No hub or subscription required.
    • Compact size. Wemo Mini features a sleek new form-factor that allows you to stack two Mini Smart Plugs in the same outlet.
    • Schedule automatically. Never come home to a dark house. Schedule the fan to turn on before you arrive. Sync lamps and devices to sunrise, sunset, or pre-set times automatically.
    • Randomize Lights. The Mini Smart Plug protects your home better than a mechanical timer. "Away Mode" will turn your lights on and off randomly to make it look like you're home even when you're not.
    • Voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Pair with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant built-in devices like Google Home and control your lights and appliances with your voice.
    • Works with Nest. Nest can sync with Wemo for automatic home/away control. Works with IFTTT, connecting you to a whole world of Web apps

  • Harmony Companion Remote

    from Amazon.com
    3.6 out of 5 stars 1,029 customer reviews
    $149.99 $129.99
    Style: Harmony Companion Remote
    • Works with Alexa for voice control. Performs activities like Lower the blinds, dim the lights, fire-up the TV for movie night-all with a tap of the finger.
    • Use your Smartphone (with available app) or included Harmony Remote for one-touch control of your entertainment system and home automation devices such as Philips Hue lights or Nest Learning Thermostat
    • Companion remote includes full featured home entertainment controls including dedicated home automation controls
    • Included Harmony Hub lets you control devices hidden behind cabinet doors or walls, including game consoles such as PS3, Wii, and Xbox 360
    • Simple setup on computer or the available smartphone app - works with over 270,000 devices, including your TV, satellite or cable box, blu-ray player, Apple TV, Roku, Sonos, game consoles, Philips Hue lights, and more
    • Model: 915-000239 (Control up to 8 Devices). Please refer to the system requirements mentioned in this page.

Echo Connect – requires Echo device, home phone service, and smartphone for set up

from Amazon.com
3.2 out of 5 stars 1,090 customer reviews
$34.99 $27.99
  • Connect your home phone to your compatible Echo device to call any phone number, using just your voice
  • Echo Connect uses your existing home phone service (landline or VoIP) to make and receive calls (carrier charges may apply). Your home phone number will be displayed as a caller ID.
  • Call 911 and international numbers from across the room
  • Easily sync all your contacts. Alexa syncs with your mobile phone contacts, so you never have to look up a number. Just ask and Alexa will make the call.
  • Simply plug Echo Connect into your home phone jack, complete the setup on a smartphone in the Alexa App, and you're ready to make and receive calls on any of your compatible Echo devices
  • Echo Connect will work with all of your registered Echo Devices. Only one Echo Connect needed per phone line.

2-Year Protection Plan plus Accident Protection for Echo (2017 release, delivered via e-mail)

from SquareTrade, Inc.
4.4 out of 5 stars 47 customer reviews
$12.99
  • Your Protection Plan will be delivered via e-mail within 24 hours
  • Only compatible with Echo (2nd Generation, 2017 release) purchased within the last 90 days
  • Your card will be charged immediately, plan starts when device is delivered
  • Receive a replacement device 2 to 3 days after you make a valid claim
  • Make up to 3 claims during the term of your warranty
  • Cancel anytime, full refund in first 90 days
  • Fully transferable with gifts
  • No deductibles or shipping fees

Do more with Alexa

Learn more about Alexa features you can use with Echo everyday

Echo (2nd Generation) with improved sound, powered by Dolby, and a new design – Charcoal Fabric

4.4 out of 5 stars 14,827 customer reviews
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "an echo"
List Price: $99.99
With Deal: $84.99 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $15.00 (15%)
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC. Gift-wrap available.
Charcoal Fabric
Echo
  • All-new Echo (2nd Gen) has a new speaker, new design, and is available in a range of styles including fabrics and wood veneers. Echo connects to Alexa to play music, make calls, set music alarms and timers, ask questions, control smart home devices, and more—instantly.
  • Just ask for a song, artist, or genre from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more. With multi-room music, you can play music on compatible Echo devices in different rooms. Echo can also play audiobooks, radio stations, news briefs, and more.
  • Call or message almost anyone hands-free with your Echo device. Also, instantly connect to other Echo devices in your home using just your voice.
  • New speaker, now with Dolby processing for crisp vocals and dynamic bass response. Echo can fill the room with 360° omnidirectional audio.
  • With seven microphones, beamforming technology, and noise cancellation, Echo hears you from any direction—even while music is playing
  • Just ask Alexa to check your calendar, weather, traffic, and sports scores, manage to-do and shopping lists, control your compatible smart lights, thermostats, garage doors, sprinklers, and more
  • Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new features and skills. Just ask Alexa to control your TV, request an Uber, order a pizza, and more.

Buy 2, save $45

Better together: Place the Echo (2nd Generation) +1 Echo Dot (2nd Generation) offer in your cart and automatically receive $45 off your order. Limited-time offer. Terms and conditions

2 used from $72.24
It's one of the most powerful Echo devices yet.
What is Echo?
Wink, Wemo, Hue, Tp-Link, Next, and more
Alexa has Skills like Jeopardy, Washington Post headlines, SiriusXM and more

Alexa has Skills

Echo uses tens of thousands of skills and counting. Skills add even more capabilities like ordering a pizza from Domino's, requesting a ride from Uber, tracking your fitness with Fitbit, controlling your TV with Dish, and more. To enable new skills, just ask Alexa.

New skills are being added all the time. You can also see ratings and reviews to learn what other customers are saying about the thousands of skills available in the Alexa App. Discover and enable skills.

Compare Echo devices

Echo Dot
Echo Dot
Echo
Echo
Echo Plus
Echo Plus
Echo Spot
Echo Spot
Echo Show
Echo Show
Price $49.99 $39.99 From: $99.99 $84.99 $149.99 $129.99 $114.99 $229.99 $179.99
Overview Add Alexa to any room Room filling sound with six fabrics or finishes The simple way to start your smart home Stylish and compact Echo with a screen Optimized for visuals and room filling sound
Speaker size 0.6" speaker 2.5" woofer and 0.6" tweeter 2.5" woofer and 0.8" tweeter 1.4" speaker Dual 2.0" speakers
Screen size 2.5" screen 7.0" screen
Dual speakers with room-filling sound, powered by Dolby check mark check mark check mark
Play video from Amazon Video and more check mark check mark
Built-in hub for simple setup of compatible smart home devices check mark
Streaming Wi-fi music (including Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more) check mark check mark check mark check mark check mark
Line-out with 3.5 mm cable or Bluetooth check mark check mark check mark check mark Bluetooth only
Free audio calls to US, Mexico, and Canada check mark check mark check mark check mark check mark
Control smart home devices check mark check mark check mark check mark check mark
Device size (actual size and weight may vary) 1.3" x 3.3" x 3.3", 5.7 oz. (32 mm x 84 mm x 84 mm, 163 grams) 5.8" x 3.4" x 3.4", 29.0 oz. (148 mm x 88 mm x 88 mm, 821 grams) 9.2" x 3.3" x 3.3", 33.6 oz. (235 mm x 84 mm x 84 mm, 954 grams) 4.1" x 3.8" x 3.6", 14.8 oz. (104 mm x 97 mm x 91 mm, 419 grams) 7.4" x 7.4" x 3.5", 41.0 oz. (187 mm x 187 mm x 90 mm, 1170 grams)

Technical Details

Tech Specs

Size

5.8” x 3.4” x 3.4” (148 mm x 88 mm x 88 mm)

Weight

29.0 oz. (821 grams) Actual size and weight may vary by manufacturing process

Wi-Fi connectivity

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5 GHz) networks. Does not support connecting to ad-hoc (or peer-to-peer) Wi-Fi networks.

Bluetooth connectivity

Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) support for audio streaming from your mobile device to Echo or from Echo to your Bluetooth speaker. Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP) for voice control of connected mobile devices. Hands-free voice control is not supported for Mac OS X devices. Bluetooth speakers requiring PIN codes are not supported.

Audio

2.5” (63.5 mm) woofer and 0.6” (16 mm) tweeter

Alexa App

The Alexa App is compatible with Fire OS, Android, and iOS devices.

Warranty and Service

1-year limited warranty and service included. Optional 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year extended warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Echo is subject to the terms found here.
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Read reviews that mention

alexa speaker device dot ask sounds questions voice weather smart playing gen listen app volume devices hear learning google answer

Top customer reviews

B. FromSeattle
5.0 out of 5 starsSound quality has been improved again! 3rd time's the charm.
November 2, 2017
Color: Heather Gray Fabric|Configuration: Echo|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 1,989 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Frederick
TOP 100 REVIEWER
4.0 out of 5 starsAudio is IMPROVED after software update! See below for how to check it
November 2, 2017
Color: Charcoal Fabric|Configuration: Echo|Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
0Comment| 1,036 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Echo (2nd Generation) with improved sound, powered by Dolby, and a new design &ndash; Charcoal Fabric
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Echo (2nd Generation) with improved sound, powered by Dolby, and a new design – Charcoal Fabric
Set up a giveaway

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.