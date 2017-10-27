Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote (Pendant Design) | Streaming Media Player

by Amazon
4.1 out of 5 stars 22,520 customer reviews
Fire TV
  • Experience true-to-life picture quality in 4K Ultra HD and HDR.
  • 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick—an ultra-fast quad-core processor delivers an even smoother, more responsive experience.
  • Now supports Dolby Atmos audio—feel scenes come to life in three dimensions.
  • Access 500,000+ movies and TV episodes from popular channels and apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, NBC, and more.
  • Do more with Alexa—find and control content, play music, check movie showtimes, order a pizza, and more. Just press and ask using your Alexa Voice Remote or pair an Echo device for hands-free control.
  • Navigate millions of websites such as YouTube, Facebook, and Reddit with browsers like Silk and Firefox.
  • Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes, plus ad-free listening to millions of songs with Prime Music.
  • No cable or satellite? No problem. Watch live TV and sports with subscriptions to Hulu, PlayStation Vue, and Sling TV.

Fire TV (3rd Gen) has been streamlined and is available at a lower price with 4K Ultra HD, an Alexa Voice Remote, and a new form factor that hangs out of sight behind your TV. With these changes from Fire TV (2nd Gen), if you would like to have the speed and reliability of wired internet, we recommend you purchase the optional Amazon Ethernet Adapter. Depending on your home setup, you can also purchase an optional HDMI extender to position Fire TV further away from your TV.

If you are using your TV to power Fire TV instead of the included power adapter, you may experience issues with 4K content playback. We recommend using the included power supply for best performance of your device.

Watch over 500,000 movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more. On Fire TV, it’s never been easier to access thousands of 4K Ultra HD movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, and more. Enjoy live TV, including sports and news, as it airs. Directly access millions of websites such as YouTube, Facebook, and Reddit with browsers like Silk and Firefox. Plus, stream millions of songs through Prime Music, Spotify, and iHeartRadio. Subscription fees may apply.

Your Alexa Voice Remote can easily find, launch, and control content. Simply press and say, “Alexa, find suspense thrillers” and Alexa will show you results. For hands-free control, pair Fire TV with your favorite Echo device and Alexa will hear you from across the room using far-field voice recognition.

Plus, Alexa on Fire TV is always getting smarter. With newly expanded voice control in apps like Netflix, Hulu, SHOWTIME, PlayStation Vue, CBS All Access, NBC, and Bravo, Alexa can help you do even more. Use your voice to search, control playback, and even change the channel within supported apps. Find out everything you can do on Fire TV using Alexa here.

Use Alexa on your Fire TV to view camera feeds, control lights, thermostats, and other compatible smart home devices with your Alexa Voice Remote. Plus, play music, check the weather, listen to the news and more—just ask. Learn more about compatible smart home devices here.

A Prime membership unlocks thousands of movies and TV episodes through Prime Video, including Thursday Night Football and Prime Originals like The Big Sick and Sneaky Pete. Members can get even more by adding channels like HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, CBS All Access, and Cinemax with Prime Video Channels—no cable required and no additional apps to download. Only pay for the channels you want, and you can cancel anytime. Each channel starts with a free trial, so it's easy to discover new favorites.

Compare Fire TV Streaming Media Players

Fire TV Stick
Fire TV Stick
Fire TV
Fire TV
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube
Price $39.99 $69.99 $119.99
4K Ultra HD support check mark check mark
HDR-10 support check mark check mark
Built-in speaker check mark
Far-field voice control of Fire TV check mark
Far-field voice control of devices check mark
Alexa Voice Remote check mark check mark check mark
Quad-core processor 1.3 GHz 1.5 GHz 1.5 GHz
Storage 8 GB 8 GB 16 GB
Supported audio Dolby Audio Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos
802.11ac dual-band MIMO Wi-Fi check mark check mark check mark
Ethernet support With optional Amazon Ethernet Adapter With optional Amazon Ethernet Adapter check mark
Tech Specs

Fire TV

Size

2.6” x 2.6” x 0.6” (65.0 mm x 65.0 mm x 15.0 mm)

Weight

3.1 oz (87.1 g)

Processor

Quad-core 1.5 GHz | ARM 4xCA53

GPU

Mali450 MP3

Storage

8 GB internal

Wi-Fi connectivity

Dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi (MIMO) for faster streaming and fewer dropped connections than standard Wi-Fi. Supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi networks.

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.2 + LE

Voice support

Yes, with Alexa Voice Remote (included) or free Fire TV Remote App (available for download on Fire, Android, and iOS)

Hands-free voice control

Available by pairing Fire TV with any Echo device

Ethernet support

With optional Amazon Ethernet Adapter

Cloud storage

Free cloud storage for digital content purchased from Amazon

Ports

HDMI output, micro USB for power or optional Amazon Ethernet Adapter (no included Ethernet port or micro SD slot)

Audio support

Dolby Atmos compatibility, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Digital

Content formats supported

Video: HDR-10. H.265, H.264, Audio: AAC-LC, AC3, eAC3 (Dolby Digital Plus), FLAC, MP3, PCM/Wave, Vorbis, Dolby Atmos (EC3_JOC), Photo: JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP

Output resolution supported

2160p, 1080p, and 720p up to 60 fps

System requirements

High-definition television with available HDMI input, Internet connection via Wi-Fi, a power outlet.

TV compatibility

TV must support minimum HDCP requirements for protected content playback. Compatible with (1) 4K ultra high-definition TVs with HDMI capable of 2160p at 24/25/30/50/60 Hz and HDCP 2.2, including popular models from LG, Samsung, Sony, Sharp, Toshiba, Vizio, and others or (2) high-definition TVs with HDMI capable of 1080p or 720p at 50/60 Hz, including popular HDCP-compatible models from Hitachi, JVC, LG, Mitsubishi, NEC, Panasonic, Philips, Pioneer, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, Vizio, Westinghouse, and others. Learn more.

Warranty and service

1-Year Limited Warranty and service included. Optional 2-Year and 3-Year Extended Warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Fire TV is subject to the terms found here.

Regional support

Certain services may not be available outside the U.S.

Accessibility features

VoiceView screen reader enables access to the vast majority of Fire TV features for users who are blind or visually impaired. Screen magnifier enables viewers to zoom in and out, and pan around the screen. Watch videos and TV shows with closed captioning displayed. Captions are not available for all content. Learn more.

Included in the box

Fire TV, Alexa Voice Remote, USB cable and power adapter, quick start guide, product guide, 2 AAA batteries

Generation

Fire TV 3rd Generation - 2017 release
Natalya the Spy
4.0 out of 5 starsGood for Prime Content, don't like the cord configuration
October 27, 2017
Configuration: Fire TVVerified Purchase
Seth Johnson
TOP 1000 REVIEWER
2.0 out of 5 starsGood hardware, lousy UI-- and AD BANNERS in the home screen
October 27, 2017
Configuration: Fire TVVerified Purchase
Truth Teller
5.0 out of 5 starsUPDATED: FIRE TV TEAM CALLED and fixed!
March 19, 2018
Configuration: Fire TVVerified Purchase
