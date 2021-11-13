Black Friday deals. Save up to 70% on Amazon devices.

$24.99
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery:
Get free shipping
Free shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items shipped by Amazon.
Or get faster shipping on this item starting at $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
Thursday, Dec 2 on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon. Details
Fastest delivery: Tuesday, Nov 30
Order within 16 hrs and 6 mins Details
In Stock.
$$24.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$24.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Returnable until Jan 31, 2022
For the 2021 holiday season, returnable items purchased between October 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2022
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Fire TV Stick 4K streamin... has been added to your Cart
You’ve marked this as a gift, so it will not be linked to your account. To link to your account, first de-select "This is a gift"
Account linking is not available when ordering more than $PREREG_MAX_QUANTITY of this device.
Add an Extended Warranty
Add an Accessory
Item of

2-Year Protection Plan for Fire TV Stick 4K

from SquareTrade, Inc.
$3.74 List Price: $4.99
  • Covers product breakdowns during normal use, plus mechanical and electrical failures. Includes 24/7 support and 2-day replacements.
  • No deductibles or shipping fees. Cancel anytime, full refund in the first 90 days.
  • Make up to 3 claims during the term of your warranty
  • Fully transferable with gifts
  • Your Protection Plan will be delivered via e-mail within 24 hours
  • Only compatible with Fire TV Stick 4K (2018 release) purchased within the last 30 days
  • Your card will be charged immediately, plan starts when device is delivered
Added to cart in cart
Item of

Fire TV Blaster - Add Alexa voice controls for power and volume on your TV and soundbar (requires compatible Fire TV and Echo devices)

from Amazon.com
$19.99 List Price: $34.99
  • Requires Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen and later) with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV (3rd Gen) and any Echo smart speaker or smart display.
  • ‘Alexa, turn on the TV.’ — Fire TV Blaster lets you use your voice to easily turn your TV on or off—even from across the room.
  • ‘Alexa, turn up volume on soundbar.’ — Turn up the volume or mute your compatible TV or soundbar.
  • 'Alexa, switch to HDMI1.' — Get to your content faster by using your voice to switch between HDMI inputs on your compatible TVs. You can also easily switch to cable or satellite—just say, 'Alexa, switch to cable/satellite.’
Added to cart in cart
Item of

Star Wars The Mandalorian Remote Cover, for Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Gen 2 (Grogu Green)

from Amazon.com
$16.99 List Price: $18.99
  • Designed to work with Alexa Voice Remote Gen 2 with power and volume controls (sold separately). Not compatible with Alexa Voice Remote Lite, or Alexa Voice Remote Gen 1 and Gen 3.
  • Choose from two unique designs featuring the cutest bounty in the galaxy.
  • Silicone case protects against accidental drops.
  • Vibrant colors can help you spot your remote.
  • Smooth design maintains the shape and feel of the Alexa Voice Remote.
  • Full access to all ports, buttons, and functions.
Added to cart in cart
Item of

All New, Made for Amazon Remote Cover Case, for Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) - Glow in the Dark

from Amazon.com
$11.89 List Price: $13.99
  • Certified “Made for Amazon” accessory specially designed to work with Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen).
  • Adds a vibrant and fun color to your remote.
  • Light weight silicone case protects against accidental drops and adds grip to the remote.
  • Soft, ergonomic design that feels great to the touch.
  • Case design maintains the shape and feel of the Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen).
  • Not compatible with Alexa Voice Lite (No TV Controls)
  • Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) sold separately.
  • Included In box: Remote Cover Case
Added to cart in cart
Item of

Amazon Ethernet Adapter for Amazon Fire TV Devices

from Amazon.com
$14.99
  • Slow or weak Wi-Fi connection? Take advantage of the speed and reliability of wired internet.
  • Easy to set up – simply connect the Amazon Ethernet Adapter into the USB port on your Fire TV and plug in an Ethernet cable directly from your router.
  • Compatible with Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV Cube, and Amazon Fire TV (3rd Gen, Pendant Design).
  • 10/100 Ethernet
Added to cart in cart
Item of

Mission Magic Remote Holder for Fire TV Remote

from Amazon.com
$10.99 List Price: $12.99
  • Certified “Made for Amazon” remote holder magnetically attaches Amazon Fire TV Remote to the side or back of TV.
  • Never lose your Amazon Fire TV Remote again and always have it ready for action.
  • Compatible with all versions of Amazon Fire TV Remote.
  • Amazon Fire TV Remote not included.
Added to cart in cart

We want you to know

If you have a Wi-Fi 6 router, we recommend Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Fire TV Stick 4K is compatible with HD TVs and 4K UHD TVs. 4K streaming requires 4K UHD TV and available 4K content.

Dolby Atmos is available on select Prime Video and Disney+ titles when connected to compatible equipment.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby Vision

4.8 out of 5 stars 7,225 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "fire stick"
List Price: $49.99 Details
With Deal: $24.99 Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $25.00 (50%)
Save 20% with Trade-In
Fire TV Sticks
Brief content visible, double tap to read full content.
Full content visible, double tap to read brief content.
Configuration: Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K
Updated other options based on this selection
See all 3 options
See all 3 options

Enhance your purchase

  • Cinematic experience - Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.
  • Home theater audio with Dolby Atmos - Feel scenes come to life with support for immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems.
  • Endless entertainment - Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.
  • Live and free TV - Watch live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb TV, YouTube and more.
  • Alexa Voice Remote - Search and launch content with your voice. Get to favorite apps quickly with preset buttons. Control power and volume with one remote.
  • Control your smart home - Ask Alexa to check weather, dim the lights, view live camera feeds, stream music and more.
  • Simple and intuitive - Quickly access your favorite apps, live TV, and things you use most, all from the main menu.
  • Easy to set up, compact enough to stay hidden - Plug in behind your TV, turn on the TV, and connect to the internet to get set up.
Black Friday Deals. Fire TV smart TVs starting at $269.99. Limited-time offer.

Customers also bought these smart plugs and lights

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
Next page

Compare Fire TV streaming devices

Fire TV Stick Lite
Fire TV Stick Lite
Fire TV Stick
Fire TV Stick
Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube
Price From: $17.99 From: $19.99 From: $24.99 From: $34.99 From: $79.99
Ratings 4.7 out of 5 stars (205,433) 4.7 out of 5 stars (89,632) 4.8 out of 5 stars (7,225) 4.6 out of 5 stars (4,901) 4.4 out of 5 stars (208)
Best for Essential streaming under $30 HD streaming with convenient TV controls Cinematic 4K streaming with Dolby Vision support High performance 4K streaming with Wi-Fi 6 support Hands-free voice control of entertainment
Supports 1080p Full HD (1920x1080) ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️
Supports 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) ✔️ ✔️ ✔️
Supports Dolby Vision (HDR for ultravivid picture quality) ✔️ ✔️ ✔️
Hands-free with Alexa ✔️
Wi-Fi 6 support ✔️
Live View Picture-in-Picture ✔️ ✔️
Storage 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB 16 GB
Memory 1 GB 1 GB 1.5 GB 2 GB 2 GB
Audio support HDMI passthrough of Dolby-encoded audio Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos
Quad-core processor CPU 1.7GHz, GPU 650MHz CPU 1.7GHz, GPU 650MHz CPU 1.7GHz, GPU 650MHz CPU 1.8GHz, GPU 750MHz Hexa-core CPU 2.2GHz + 1.9GHz, GPU 800MHz
4K Ultra HD

Immersive cinematic experience

Unlock a complete 4K Ultra HD experience - With support for leading HDR formats, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Audio, access to the latest 4K content, and a lightning-fast processor, Fire TV Stick 4K enables you to experience the beauty of 4K Ultra HD movies and shows on your TV. Finding 4K Ultra HD content has never been easier on Fire TV—just press and ask, “Alexa, find 4K movies,” or browse recommendations on your home screen.

Simple to set up and use

1. Plug Fire TV Stick 4K into your HDTV.

1. Plug Fire TV Stick 4K directly into your HDTV, or use the included HDMI extender.

2. Plug into wall outlet.

2. Plug into wall outlet.

3. Connect to the internet and enjoy.

3. Connect to the internet and enjoy.

Every day is an earth day

You don't have to be an environmental scientist to make sustainable choices. We considered sustainability in the design of this device. Here's how:

Low Power Mode (Wall Powered Devices)

Low Power Mode

To reduce its energy consumption, this device will enter Low Power Mode when it goes to sleep. Learn more here.

Packaging

Device Packaging

97% of this device's packaging is made of wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.

Trade-In or Recycle

Part with Purpose

There may come a time when you want to trade in or recycle your device. Explore options with Amazon Second Chance.

Technical details

Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Stick 4K

Size

99 mm x 30 mm x 14 mm (only housing) | 108 mm x 30 mm x 14 mm (including the connector)

Weight

53.6 g

Processor

Quad-core 1.7 GHz

GPU

IMG GE8300

Storage

8 GB

Wifi

Dual-band, dual-antenna wifi (MIMO) for faster streaming and fewer dropped connections than standard wifi. Supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac wifi networks.

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0 + LE. Pair with compatible Bluetooth speakers, headphones, video game controllers, and more.

Voice support

Yes, with the Alexa Voice Remote (included) or free Fire TV app (available for download on Fire OS, Android, and iOS)

IR Device Control with included Alexa Voice remote

The included Alexa Voice Remote can control the Fire TV Stick 4K and certain functions (such as power and volume) on a wide range of compatible IR-enabled devices, including TVs, soundbars and A/V receivers. Note: Certain functions may not be available on some IR-enabled devices.

Cloud storage

Free cloud storage for digital content purchased from Amazon

Ports

HDMI output, micro-USB for power only.

Audio support

Dolby Atmos, 7.1 surround sound, 2-channel stereo, and HDMI audio pass through up to 5.1.

4K support

To watch movies and TV shows in 4K Ultra HD, you need a compatible Ultra HD TV. All services may not be available in 4K/HDR. Certain services are subject to change at any time, may not be available in all areas, or in 4K/HDR, and may require separate subscriptions. Learn more about services.

Content formats supported

Video: Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, H.265, H.264, VP9 Audio: AAC-LC, AC3, eAC3 (Dolby Digital Plus), FLAC, MP3, PCM/Wave, Vorbis, Dolby Atmos (EC3_JOC), Photo: JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP

Output resolution supported

2160p, 1080p and 720p up to 60 fps

System requirements

High-definition television with available high-speed HDMI input, high-speed internet connection via wifi

TV compatibility

TV must support minimum HDCP requirements for protected content playback. Compatible with 1) 4K ultra high-definition TVs with HDMI capable of 2160p at 24/25/30/50/60 Hz and HDCP 2.2, or 2) high-definition TVs with HDMI capable of 1080p or 720p at 50/60 Hz. Learn more about high-definition.

Warranty and service

1-year