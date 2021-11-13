We want you to know
If you have a Wi-Fi 6 router, we recommend Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
Fire TV Stick 4K is compatible with HD TVs and 4K UHD TVs. 4K streaming requires 4K UHD TV and available 4K content.
Dolby Atmos is available on select Prime Video and Disney+ titles when connected to compatible equipment.
Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby Vision
|List Price:
|$49.99 Details
|With Deal:
|
$24.99
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|You Save:
|$25.00 (50%)
Enhance your purchase
- Cinematic experience - Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.
- Home theater audio with Dolby Atmos - Feel scenes come to life with support for immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems.
- Endless entertainment - Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.
- Live and free TV - Watch live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb TV, YouTube and more.
- Alexa Voice Remote - Search and launch content with your voice. Get to favorite apps quickly with preset buttons. Control power and volume with one remote.
- Control your smart home - Ask Alexa to check weather, dim the lights, view live camera feeds, stream music and more.
- Simple and intuitive - Quickly access your favorite apps, live TV, and things you use most, all from the main menu.
- Easy to set up, compact enough to stay hidden - Plug in behind your TV, turn on the TV, and connect to the internet to get set up.
Compare Fire TV streaming devices
|Price
|From: $17.99
|From: $19.99
|From: $24.99
|From: $34.99
|From: $79.99
|Ratings
|(205,433)
|(89,632)
|(7,225)
|(4,901)
|(208)
|Best for
|Essential streaming under $30
|HD streaming with convenient TV controls
|Cinematic 4K streaming with Dolby Vision support
|High performance 4K streaming with Wi-Fi 6 support
|Hands-free voice control of entertainment
|Supports 1080p Full HD (1920x1080)
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Supports 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Supports Dolby Vision (HDR for ultravivid picture quality)
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Hands-free with Alexa
|✔️
|Wi-Fi 6 support
|✔️
|Live View Picture-in-Picture
|✔️
|✔️
|Storage
|8 GB
|8 GB
|8 GB
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Memory
|1 GB
|1 GB
|1.5 GB
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Audio support
|HDMI passthrough of Dolby-encoded audio
|Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Atmos
|Quad-core processor
|CPU 1.7GHz, GPU 650MHz
|CPU 1.7GHz, GPU 650MHz
|CPU 1.7GHz, GPU 650MHz
|CPU 1.8GHz, GPU 750MHz
|Hexa-core CPU 2.2GHz + 1.9GHz, GPU 800MHz
Immersive cinematic experience
Unlock a complete 4K Ultra HD experience - With support for leading HDR formats, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Audio, access to the latest 4K content, and a lightning-fast processor, Fire TV Stick 4K enables you to experience the beauty of 4K Ultra HD movies and shows on your TV. Finding 4K Ultra HD content has never been easier on Fire TV—just press and ask, “Alexa, find 4K movies,” or browse recommendations on your home screen.
Simple to set up and use
Every day is an earth day
You don't have to be an environmental scientist to make sustainable choices. We considered sustainability in the design of this device. Here's how:
Low Power Mode
To reduce its energy consumption, this device will enter Low Power Mode when it goes to sleep. Learn more here.
Device Packaging
97% of this device's packaging is made of wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.
Part with Purpose
There may come a time when you want to trade in or recycle your device. Explore options with Amazon Second Chance.
Technical details
Fire TV Stick 4K
|
Size
|
99 mm x 30 mm x 14 mm (only housing) | 108 mm x 30 mm x 14 mm (including the connector)
|
Weight
|
53.6 g
|
Processor
|
Quad-core 1.7 GHz
|
GPU
|
IMG GE8300
|
Storage
|
8 GB
|
Wifi
|
Dual-band, dual-antenna wifi (MIMO) for faster streaming and fewer dropped connections than standard wifi. Supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac wifi networks.
|
Bluetooth
|
Bluetooth 5.0 + LE. Pair with compatible Bluetooth speakers, headphones, video game controllers, and more.
|
Voice support
|
Yes, with the Alexa Voice Remote (included) or free Fire TV app (available for download on Fire OS, Android, and iOS)
|
IR Device Control with included Alexa Voice remote
|
The included Alexa Voice Remote can control the Fire TV Stick 4K and certain functions (such as power and volume) on a wide range of compatible IR-enabled devices, including TVs, soundbars and A/V receivers. Note: Certain functions may not be available on some IR-enabled devices.
|
Cloud storage
|
Free cloud storage for digital content purchased from Amazon
|
Ports
|
HDMI output, micro-USB for power only.
|
Audio support
|
Dolby Atmos, 7.1 surround sound, 2-channel stereo, and HDMI audio pass through up to 5.1.
|
4K support
|
To watch movies and TV shows in 4K Ultra HD, you need a compatible Ultra HD TV. All services may not be available in 4K/HDR. Certain services are subject to change at any time, may not be available in all areas, or in 4K/HDR, and may require separate subscriptions. Learn more about services.
|
Content formats supported
|
Video: Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, H.265, H.264, VP9 Audio: AAC-LC, AC3, eAC3 (Dolby Digital Plus), FLAC, MP3, PCM/Wave, Vorbis, Dolby Atmos (EC3_JOC), Photo: JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP
|
Output resolution supported
|
2160p, 1080p and 720p up to 60 fps
|
System requirements
|
High-definition television with available high-speed HDMI input, high-speed internet connection via wifi
|
TV compatibility
|
TV must support minimum HDCP requirements for protected content playback. Compatible with 1) 4K ultra high-definition TVs with HDMI capable of 2160p at 24/25/30/50/60 Hz and HDCP 2.2, or 2) high-definition TVs with HDMI capable of 1080p or 720p at 50/60 Hz. Learn more about high-definition.
|
Warranty and service