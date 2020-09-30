Black Friday Deals Week Amazon Devices starting at $9.99.

Add Additional Items

  • Sideclick Remotes SC2-FT16K Universal Remote Attachment for Amazon Fire TV Streaming Player

    from Sideclick
    $29.99 $24.99
    • Slim universal remote attachment for Amazon fire TV streaming player.Sideclick is compatible with IR remotes.
    • Control the basic functions of your tv, receiver, sound bar, blu ray and Amazon fire TV all-in-one
    • Easy to program using ir learning technology (learns from your existing device's remote)
    • Sideclick's patent pending clip-on design allows you to maintain fire tv's voice search
    • Amazon fire TV player remote not included;Compatible with Echo Voice Remote

  • Amazon Ethernet Adapter for Amazon Fire TV Devices

    from Amazon.com
    $14.99
    • Slow or weak Wi-Fi connection? Take advantage of the speed and reliability of wired internet.
    • Easy to set up – simply connect the Amazon Ethernet Adapter into the USB port on your Fire TV and plug in an Ethernet cable directly from your router.
    • Compatible with Fire TV Stick Lite, All-new Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, and Amazon Fire TV (3rd Gen, Pendant Design).
    • 10/100 Ethernet

  • Made for Amazon Case for Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Gen)

    from Amazon.com
    $12.99
    Color: Candy Red
    • Certified “Made for Amazon” accessory specially designed to work with All-new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls. Alexa Voice Remote sold separately.
    • Adds a vibrant and fun color to your remote. Light weight silicone case protects against accidental drops and adds grip to the remote.
    • Soft, ergonomic design that feels great to the touch. Case design maintains the shape and feel of the Amazon Fire TV Alexa Remote.
    • Not compatible with Alexa Voice Remote for Fire TV Stick (1st Gen) or the basic Amazon Fire TV Remote.

  • Made for Amazon USB Power Cable for Amazon Fire TV

    from Amazon.com
    $19.99
    • Certified "Made for Amazon" accessory eliminates the need to find an AC outlet near your TV by powering Amazon Fire TV 4K directly from your TV's USB port.
    • Advanced technology includes special power management circuitry that enhances the peak power capability of the USB port by storing excess energy and then releasing it as needed.
    • Ideal length for conveniently connecting Amazon Fire TV to the TV's side USB/HDMI ports and decluttering your TV area.
    • Universally compatible with all powered USB ports. The integrated energy storage circuit embedded in the cable enables the use of Amazon Fire TV with any powered USB port.
    • Compatible with: Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Ultra 4K (pendant shape).

  • Made for Amazon Low Profile Tilting TV Wall Mount Bracket for 40-70 TVs

    from Amazon.com
    $69.99
    • Eliminate screen glare at the touch of a finger with 10º of effortless tilt.
    • Low profile design holds TVs only 2" From the wall, and the quick release mechanism makes accessing cables simple.
    • Easy 3 step install in undeasy 3 step install in under 30 minutes, Includes wall template and divided hardware. Sanus mounts are built to be compatible with almost every TV including Toshiba fire TV Edition, insignia fire TV Edition, TCL, Samsung, & more.
    • Horizontal shift allows you to slide the TV to center It perfectly on your wall After installing on studs up to 24”.
    • With Sanus, you get a top quality product backed by our us-based customer care team, which is ready to answer your questions 7 days a week.

  • 2-Year Accident Protection Plan for Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) and Fire TV Stick Lite

    from SquareTrade, Inc.
    $2.99
    Service plan term: 2 year
    • Your Protection Plan will be delivered via e-mail within 24 hours
    • Only compatible with Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) and Fire TV Stick Lite purchased within the last 30 days
    • Your card will be charged immediately, plan starts when device is delivered
    • Receive a replacement device 2 to 3 days after you make a valid claim
    • Make up to 3 claims during the term of your warranty
    • Cancel anytime, full refund in first 90 days
    • Fully transferable with gifts
    • No deductibles or shipping fees

All-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | HD streaming device | 2020 release

4.7 out of 5 stars 14,285 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "fire stick"
List Price $39.99
With Deal: $27.99 & FREE Shipping. Details

Buy 2 Fire TV Sticks for $50. Limited-time offer.
You Save: $12.00 (30%)
Pick a version See the differences
Fire TV Stick
  • Latest release of our best-selling Fire TV device - 50% more powerful than previous gen for fast streaming in Full HD. Includes Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons.
  • Less clutter, more control - Alexa Voice Remote lets you use your voice to search and launch shows across apps. Plus, control power and volume on your TV and soundbar with a single remote.
  • Home theater audio with Dolby Atmos - Feel scenes come to life with immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems.
  • Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps - Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max. Subscription fees may apply.
  • 500,000+ movies and TV episodes - With thousands included in your Prime membership.
  • Live TV - Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others.
  • Free TV - Access over 20,000 free movies and TV shows from apps like IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV and more.
Show more

Save on Fire TV Stick Accessory Essentials Bundle now $59.99. Limited-time offer.

Limited-time offer.
Fire TV Stick plus 1 year subscription to Food Network Kitchen on us. Terms and Conditions apply.

Compare Fire TV streaming devices

Fire TV Stick Lite
Fire TV Stick Lite
Fire TV Stick
Fire TV Stick
Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube
Price From: $17.99 From: $27.99 From: $29.99 From: $79.99
Ratings 4.7 out of 5 stars (9,424) 4.7 out of 5 stars (14,285) 4.7 out of 5 stars (395,535) 4.6 out of 5 stars (24,396)
Included remote Alexa Voice Remote Lite Alexa Voice Remote Alexa Voice Remote Alexa Voice Remote
Remote with TV controls (power/volume buttons) ✔️ ✔️ ✔️
Supported audio HDMI pass-through for Dolby Atmos Audio Dolby Atmos Audio Dolby Atmos Audio Dolby Atmos Audio
Release year 2020 2020 2018 2019
Best for Streaming essentials Streaming essentials plus TV control Vivid 4K Ultra HD streaming Hands-free voice control of entertainment
Hands-free with Alexa ✔️
Picture quality Up to 1080p Full HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG Up to 1080p Full HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG Up to 4K Ultra HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision Up to 4K Ultra HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision
Behind-the-TV design ✔️ ✔️ ✔️
Storage 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB 16 GB
Quad-core processor ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Hexa-core
Optional Amazon Ethernet Adapter ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Full Ethernet support

Certified for Humans

Certified for Humans products are smart devices for non-experts. Stress-free, no patience needed devices. Connecting to Alexa is quick and easy—even the software updates are automatic. All Certified for Humans devices meet a high standard and customers love them because they're surprisingly simple. Learn more here.

Certified for Humans

Simple to set up and use

Plug Fire TV Stick directly into your HDTV

1. Plug Fire TV Stick directly into your HDTV, or use the included HDMI extender.

Plug into wall outlet

2. Plug into wall outlet.

Connect to the internet and enjoy

3. Connect to the internet and enjoy.

Every day is an earth day

You don't have to be an environmental scientist to make sustainable choices. We considered sustainability in the design of this device. Here's how:

Materials

Materials

50% post-consumer recycled plastics in streaming media player
Cable, adapter, and remote not included.

Low Power Mode

Low Power Mode

To reduce its energy consumption, this device will enter Low Power Mode when it goes to sleep. Learn more here.

Packaging

Device Packaging

98% of this device’s packaging is made of wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.

Technical details

Fire TV Stick technical details

Fire TV Stick technical details

Size

3.4” x 1.2” x 0.5” (86 x 30 x 13 mm)

Weight

1.1 oz (32.0 g)

Processor

Quad-core 1.7 GHz

GPU

IMG GE8300

Storage

8 GB internal

Wi-Fi

Dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi (MIMO) for faster streaming and fewer dropped connections than standard Wi-Fi. Supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi networks.

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0 and Bluetooth Low Energy. Pair with compatible Bluetooth speakers, headphones, video game controllers, and more.

Voice support

Yes, with Alexa Voice Remote (included) or the free Fire TV app (available for download on Fire OS, Android, and iOS).

IR device control with included Alexa Voice Remote

The included Alexa Voice Remote can control Fire TV Stick and certain functions (such as power and volume) on a wide range of compatible IR-enabled devices, including TVs, soundbars, and A/V receivers. Note: Certain functions may not be available on some IR-enabled devices.

Cloud storage

Free cloud storage for digital content purchased from Amazon.

Ports

HDMI output, micro-USB for power only.

Audio support

Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+ surround sound and HDMI Audio passthrough for Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+, Dolby Atmos.

Video content formats supported

HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, H.265, H.264, Vp9

Output resolution supported

1080p and 720p up to 60 fps

System requirements

High-definition television with available HDMI input, internet connection via Wi-Fi, a power outlet.

TV compatibility

High-definition TVs with HDMI capable of 1080p or 720p at 60/50 Hz.

Warranty and service

90-day Limited Warranty and service included. Optional 2-Year and 3-Year Extended Warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Fire TV Stick is subject to the terms found here.

Regional support

Note: Certain services may not be available outside the U.S.

Accessibility features

VoiceView screen reader enables access to the vast majority of Fire TV features for users who are blind or visually impaired. Screen magnifier enables viewers to zoom in and out, and pan around the screen. Text Banner consolidates onscreen text into a compact, customizable banner that appears on the screen. Watch videos and TV shows with closed captioning displayed. Use Audio Description for verbal descriptions of what is happening on the screen, including physical actions, facial expressions and scene changes. Captions and audio descriptions are not available for all content. You can also listen to Fire TV with compatible Bluetooth headphones. Learn more about accessibility for Fire TV.

Included in the box

Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Alexa Voice Remote 2nd Gen, USB cable and power adapter, HDMI extender, 2 AAA batteries, Quick Start Guide

Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Gen) technical details

Size

38 x 142 x 16 mm

Weight

43.4 g (without batteries)

Batteries

2 AAA (included)

Technology

Bluetooth

Compatibility

Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen), Fire TV Cube (1st Gen), Fire TV (3rd Gen Pendant Design), Fire TV Stick 4K
Climate Pledge Friendly

Climate Pledge Friendly

We've made it easier to discover products with sustainability certifications, as part of our commitment to help preserve the natural world. Time is fleeting. Learn more

PRODUCT CERTIFICATION (1)

Reducing CO2
Reducing CO2 products reduce their carbon footprint year after year. Certified by the Carbon Trust.

The Reducing CO2 label applies to products certified by the Carbon Trust, that are lowering their carbon emissions year after year for the full lifecycle of the product. The Carbon Trust was formed in 2001 and introduced the world’s first carbon label in 2007. It produces its certifications to global leading and independently verified standards. The Carbon Trust has a mission to accelerate the move to a sustainable, low carbon economy.

Learn more about this certification

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
14,285 global ratings
5 star
85%
4 star
9%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

idontwnatapename
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy set up, excellent remote control
Reviewed in the United States on September 30, 2020
Configuration: Fire TV StickVerified Purchase
Read more
475 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Leslie Mok
5.0 out of 5 stars This new 2020 firestick is equal to the old 4K as performance go
Reviewed in the United States on September 30, 2020
Configuration: Fire TV StickVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
226 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Patrick Long
5.0 out of 5 stars This is a Great Upgrade
Reviewed in the United States on October 2, 2020
Configuration: Fire TV StickVerified Purchase
Read more
174 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Vicky
1.0 out of 5 stars Not user-friendly or intuitive
Reviewed in the United States on October 2, 2020
Configuration: Fire TV StickVerified Purchase
Read more
139 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Chris Rod
4.0 out of 5 stars Bug fix?
Reviewed in the United States on September 30, 2020
Configuration: Fire TV StickVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
101 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Avi Sadykov
5.0 out of 5 stars Great upgrade over the second edition Fire Stick
Reviewed in the United States on September 30, 2020
Configuration: Fire TV StickVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
99 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
EugeneG
1.0 out of 5 stars THIS ONE IS NOT 4K STICK
Reviewed in the United States on September 30, 2020
Configuration: Fire TV StickVerified Purchase
Read more