All-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | HD streaming device | 2020 release
- Latest release of our best-selling Fire TV device - 50% more powerful than previous gen for fast streaming in Full HD. Includes Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons.
- Less clutter, more control - Alexa Voice Remote lets you use your voice to search and launch shows across apps. Plus, control power and volume on your TV and soundbar with a single remote.
- Home theater audio with Dolby Atmos - Feel scenes come to life with immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems.
- Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps - Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max. Subscription fees may apply.
- 500,000+ movies and TV episodes - With thousands included in your Prime membership.
- Live TV - Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others.
- Free TV - Access over 20,000 free movies and TV shows from apps like IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV and more.
We want you to know
Fire TV Stick does not support 4K streaming. If this feature interests you, we recommend Fire TV Stick 4K.
Dolby Atmos is available on select Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ titles when connected to compatible equipment.
Compare Fire TV streaming devices
|Ratings
|(9,424)
|(14,285)
|(395,535)
|(24,396)
|Included remote
|Alexa Voice Remote Lite
|Alexa Voice Remote
|Alexa Voice Remote
|Alexa Voice Remote
|Remote with TV controls (power/volume buttons)
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Supported audio
|HDMI pass-through for Dolby Atmos Audio
|Dolby Atmos Audio
|Dolby Atmos Audio
|Dolby Atmos Audio
|Release year
|2020
|2020
|2018
|2019
|Best for
|Streaming essentials
|Streaming essentials plus TV control
|Vivid 4K Ultra HD streaming
|Hands-free voice control of entertainment
|Hands-free with Alexa
|✔️
|Picture quality
|Up to 1080p Full HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG
|Up to 1080p Full HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG
|Up to 4K Ultra HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision
|Up to 4K Ultra HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision
|Behind-the-TV design
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Storage
|8 GB
|8 GB
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Quad-core processor
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Hexa-core
|Optional Amazon Ethernet Adapter
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Full Ethernet support
Certified for Humans
Certified for Humans products are smart devices for non-experts. Stress-free, no patience needed devices. Connecting to Alexa is quick and easy—even the software updates are automatic. All Certified for Humans devices meet a high standard and customers love them because they’re surprisingly simple. Learn more here.
Simple to set up and use
1. Plug Fire TV Stick directly into your HDTV, or use the included HDMI extender.
2. Plug into wall outlet.
3. Connect to the internet and enjoy.
Every day is an earth day
You don’t have to be an environmental scientist to make sustainable choices. We considered sustainability in the design of this device. Here’s how:
Materials
50% post-consumer recycled plastics in streaming media player
Cable, adapter, and remote not included.
Low Power Mode
To reduce its energy consumption, this device will enter Low Power Mode when it goes to sleep. Learn more here.
Device Packaging
98% of this device’s packaging is made of wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.
Technical details
Fire TV Stick technical details
|
Size
|
3.4” x 1.2” x 0.5” (86 x 30 x 13 mm)
|
Weight
|
1.1 oz (32.0 g)
|
Processor
|
Quad-core 1.7 GHz
|
GPU
|
IMG GE8300
|
Storage
|
8 GB internal
|
Wi-Fi
|
Dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi (MIMO) for faster streaming and fewer dropped connections than standard Wi-Fi. Supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi networks.
|
Bluetooth
|
Bluetooth 5.0 and Bluetooth Low Energy. Pair with compatible Bluetooth speakers, headphones, video game controllers, and more.
|
Voice support
|
Yes, with Alexa Voice Remote (included) or the free Fire TV app (available for download on Fire OS, Android, and iOS).
|
IR device control with included Alexa Voice Remote
|
The included Alexa Voice Remote can control Fire TV Stick and certain functions (such as power and volume) on a wide range of compatible IR-enabled devices, including TVs, soundbars, and A/V receivers. Note: Certain functions may not be available on some IR-enabled devices.
|
Cloud storage
|
Free cloud storage for digital content purchased from Amazon.
|
Ports
|
HDMI output, micro-USB for power only.
|
Audio support
|
Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+ surround sound and HDMI Audio passthrough for Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+, Dolby Atmos.
|
Video content formats supported
|
HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, H.265, H.264, Vp9
|
Output resolution supported
|
1080p and 720p up to 60 fps
|
System requirements
|
High-definition television with available HDMI input, internet connection via Wi-Fi, a power outlet.
|
TV compatibility
|
High-definition TVs with HDMI capable of 1080p or 720p at 60/50 Hz.
|
Warranty and service
|
90-day Limited Warranty and service included. Optional 2-Year and 3-Year Extended Warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Fire TV Stick is subject to the terms found here.
|
Regional support
|
Note: Certain services may not be available outside the U.S.
|
Accessibility features
|
VoiceView screen reader enables access to the vast majority of Fire TV features for users who are blind or visually impaired. Screen magnifier enables viewers to zoom in and out, and pan around the screen. Text Banner consolidates onscreen text into a compact, customizable banner that appears on the screen. Watch videos and TV shows with closed captioning displayed. Use Audio Description for verbal descriptions of what is happening on the screen, including physical actions, facial expressions and scene changes. Captions and audio descriptions are not available for all content. You can also listen to Fire TV with compatible Bluetooth headphones. Learn more about accessibility for Fire TV.
|
Included in the box
|
Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Alexa Voice Remote 2nd Gen, USB cable and power adapter, HDMI extender, 2 AAA batteries, Quick Start Guide
Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Gen) technical details
|
Size
|
38 x 142 x 16 mm
|
Weight
|
43.4 g (without batteries)
|
Batteries
|
2 AAA (included)
|
Technology
|
Bluetooth
|
Compatibility
|
Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen), Fire TV Cube (1st Gen), Fire TV (3rd Gen Pendant Design), Fire TV Stick 4K
Climate Pledge Friendly
We've made it easier to discover products with sustainability certifications, as part of our commitment to help preserve the natural world.
PRODUCT CERTIFICATION (1)
The Reducing CO2 label applies to products certified by the Carbon Trust, that are lowering their carbon emissions year after year for the full lifecycle of the product. The Carbon Trust was formed in 2001 and introduced the world’s first carbon label in 2007. It produces its certifications to global leading and independently verified standards. The Carbon Trust has a mission to accelerate the move to a sustainable, low carbon economy.
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
1) I plugged the Fire stick into my TV and put the batteries into the remote control,
2) the Fire stick started itself, asked which WiFi network is mine, then asked me to enter the WiFi password using the remote control. It then said it was connected to the internet,
3) the Fire stick downloaded updates and restarted itself, which took 10 minutes,
4) to log in to my Amazon account, the Fire stick asked me to go to the amazon.com/code website on my computer and enter the code that it displayed on my TV, which was very easy. Now the Fire Stick was logged into my Amazon account,
5) Lastly, it played music and asked me to check that the volume control on the remote control worked, and it did.
Done. I was playing a TV show with this device less than 20 minutes after opening the package. The TV image and audio are very clear and it loaded the show quickly.
Also, the remote control is small and has exactly what you need, without all the unnecessary buttons on my TV remote. The buttons turn the TV on/off, adjust volume up/down (including a mute button), fast-forward/rewind, and holding down the speaker button lets you provide verbal commands to Alexa.
This is an excellent device at an affordable price.
After using it for a week plus, I realized I had the same apps installed like my other 4K sticks but this new stick have used up less then half of the memory , I am over joy because I don’t have to clean up the money and cache every other day 👍👍👍
**Update** somehow fixed itself. Called customer care back after they reached out to me and was going to walk me through technical support, but no longer needed. 3 days later now all English...guess it was space dust (?) Giving it 4 stars from 1, since still gave me that bandito scare from install.