Set up was extremely easy:

1) I plugged the Fire stick into my TV and put the batteries into the remote control,

2) the Fire stick started itself, asked which WiFi network is mine, then asked me to enter the WiFi password using the remote control. It then said it was connected to the internet,

3) the Fire stick downloaded updates and restarted itself, which took 10 minutes,

4) to log in to my Amazon account, the Fire stick asked me to go to the amazon.com/code website on my computer and enter the code that it displayed on my TV, which was very easy. Now the Fire Stick was logged into my Amazon account,

5) Lastly, it played music and asked me to check that the volume control on the remote control worked, and it did.



Done. I was playing a TV show with this device less than 20 minutes after opening the package. The TV image and audio are very clear and it loaded the show quickly.



Also, the remote control is small and has exactly what you need, without all the unnecessary buttons on my TV remote. The buttons turn the TV on/off, adjust volume up/down (including a mute button), fast-forward/rewind, and holding down the speaker button lets you provide verbal commands to Alexa.



This is an excellent device at an affordable price.