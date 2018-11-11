UPDATE. THIS IS GARBAGE. I HAVENT EVEN HAD IT A MONTH AND ITS MAKING THESE LOUD SCREACHING NOISES. I ATTACHED A VIDEO.
- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
|List Price:
|$39.99 Details
|With Deal:
| $25.49
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|You Save:
|$14.50 (36%)
|Color
|Black
|Brand
|Andily
|Power Source
|Corded Electric
|Heating Method
|Forced Air, Convection
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|6.2 x 4.74 x 8.3 inches
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
|
|
|
|
|
Portable Size
Product size is 6.2x4.74x8.3 inch, Net Weight is 2.42lbs
|
Tip-over Protection
This ceramic space heater is fitted with a safety device (tip-over switch situated on the bottom left of the appliance) that disconnects it when it is tilted or tipped.
|
Warmth Where You Need It
This ceramic heater is a portable heater with the handle. Its mini size makes it easy to place in any room.
|
ETL certification
ETL certification, reliable, safe, and focus on quality.
|Electric Ceramic Space Heater - Black
|Electric Ceramic Space Heater - Silver
|Personal Electric Space Heater - White
|Personal Electric Space Heater - Black
|Size
|7.48" x 5.31" x 9.64"
|7.48" x 5.31" x 9.64"
|4.33" x 3.63" x 6.39"
|4.33" x 3.63" x 6.39"
|Modes/Watts
|750W/1500W/Natural Wind
|750W/1500W/Natural Wind
|500W
|500W
|Control
|Knob Control
|Knob Control
|Button control
|Button control
|PTC Ceramic Heating
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Safety Features
|Overheat Protection, Tip-over Protection
|Overheat Protection, Tip-over Protection
|Overheat Protection, Tip-over Protection
|Overheat Protection, Tip-over Protection
|ETL Certified
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|
|
Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat, 1500W/750W Safe and Quiet Ceramic Heater Fan, Heat Up 200 Square Feet for Office Room Desk Indoor Use
|
andily Compact Portable Ceramic Space Heater with Adjustable Comfort control Thermostat, 3 settings, Easy grip handle, Great for use in Home, Dorm, Office Desktop, and Kitchen, ETL for Safe (Black)
|
Dreo Space Heater – 70°Oscillating Portable Heater with Thermostat, 1500W PTC Ceramic Heater with 4 Modes, 12h Timer, Safety & Fast - Quiet Heat, Small Electric Heaters for Indoor Use, Bedroom, Office
|
Portable Electric Space Heater for indoor use,1500W Ceramic Portable Heater with 4 Modes, Safety & Fast - Quiet Heat, Small Mini Electric Heater for Indoor Office Room Desktop Home Use
|
Lasko 755320 Ceramic Space Tower Heater, 8.5″L x 7.25″W x 23″H, Silver
|Customer Rating
|(25168)
|(55638)
|(9148)
|(3821)
|(2058)
|(19434)
|Price
|$25.49
|$33.99
|$25.49
|$50.08
|$26.98
|$67.32
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|Sold By
|Woot
|Brightown USA
|Woot
|Amazon.com
|Selanto USA
|Amazon.com
|Color
|Black
|Silver
|Black
|Black
|Black
|Silver
|Item Dimensions
|6.2 x 4.74 x 8.3 inches
|7.9 x 6.2 x 10.2 inches
|—
|5.51 x 6.69 x 10.31 inches
|—
|7.25 x 8.6 x 23 inches
|Item Weight
|2.65 lbs
|2.99 lbs
|—
|—
|—
|8.00 lbs
|Wattage
|1500.00 watts
|1500 watts
|1500.0 watts
|1500 watts
|1500.0 watts
|1500 watts