andily Space Heater Electric Heater for Home and Office Ceramic Small Heater with Thermostat, 750W/1500W…

4.5 out of 5 stars 25,168 ratings
Amazon's Choice in Indoor Electric Space Heaters by andily
Enhance your purchase

Color Black
Brand Andily
Power Source Corded Electric
Heating Method Forced Air, Convection
Item Dimensions LxWxH 6.2 x 4.74 x 8.3 inches

About this item

  • SMALL HEATER MEASURES: 6.2" X 4.74" x 8.3" . Manual controls. Fully Assembled. Carrying handle for easy transport. Adjustable thermostat for comfortable warmth—ideal for home or office
  • THREE MODES HEATER WITH FAN: 1. High Heat (1500-watt), 2. Low Heat(750-watt ), 3. Fan Only. The power indicator light lets you know when it’s plugged in
  • CERAMIC HEATER ELEMENTS: Ceramic space heaters are fast to heat, produce abundant heat without open coils, and are long-lasting
  • SPACE HEATER WITH THERMOSTAT: The thermostat system can according to the thermostat setting let your room remain at a comfortable temperature. This heater can be used in a small area (such as warming your feet), meanwhile warms up your surroundings
  • FOR SAFETY: 1. An automatic overheat system will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat. 2. TIP-OVER SWITCH will shut off unite when tipped forward or backward. 3. Power indicate light can lets you know at a glance that it’s plugged in. 4. ETL certified
What's in the box

  • Space Heater Electric Heater

    • Product Description

    104T 104T-S 250-W 250-BK
    Electric Ceramic Space Heater - Black Electric Ceramic Space Heater - Silver Personal Electric Space Heater - White Personal Electric Space Heater - Black
    Size 7.48" x 5.31" x 9.64" 7.48" x 5.31" x 9.64" 4.33" x 3.63" x 6.39" 4.33" x 3.63" x 6.39"
    Modes/Watts 750W/1500W/Natural Wind 750W/1500W/Natural Wind 500W 500W
    Control Knob Control Knob Control Button control Button control
    PTC Ceramic Heating
    Safety Features Overheat Protection, Tip-over Protection Overheat Protection, Tip-over Protection Overheat Protection, Tip-over Protection Overheat Protection, Tip-over Protection
    ETL Certified

    Product information

    Warranty & Support

    Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

    Compare with similar items


    andily Space Heater Electric Heater for Home and Office Ceramic Small Heater with Thermostat, 750W/1500W…
    Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat, 1500W/750W Safe and Quiet Ceramic Heater Fan, Heat Up 200 Square Feet for Office Room Desk Indoor Use
    andily Compact Portable Ceramic Space Heater with Adjustable Comfort control Thermostat, 3 settings, Easy grip handle, Great for use in Home, Dorm, Office Desktop, and Kitchen, ETL for Safe (Black)
    Dreo Space Heater – 70°Oscillating Portable Heater with Thermostat, 1500W PTC Ceramic Heater with 4 Modes, 12h Timer, Safety & Fast - Quiet Heat, Small Electric Heaters for Indoor Use, Bedroom, Office
    Portable Electric Space Heater for indoor use,1500W Ceramic Portable Heater with 4 Modes, Safety & Fast - Quiet Heat, Small Mini Electric Heater for Indoor Office Room Desktop Home Use
    Lasko 755320 Ceramic Space Tower Heater, 8.5″L x 7.25″W x 23″H, Silver
    Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (25168) 4.4 out of 5 stars (55638) 4.5 out of 5 stars (9148) 4.6 out of 5 stars (3821) 4.6 out of 5 stars (2058) 4.6 out of 5 stars (19434)
    Price $25.49 $33.99 $25.49 $50.08 $26.98 $67.32
    Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
    Sold By Woot Brightown USA Woot Amazon.com Selanto USA Amazon.com
    Color Black Silver Black Black Black Silver
    Item Dimensions 6.2 x 4.74 x 8.3 inches 7.9 x 6.2 x 10.2 inches 5.51 x 6.69 x 10.31 inches 7.25 x 8.6 x 23 inches
    Item Weight 2.65 lbs 2.99 lbs 8.00 lbs
    Wattage 1500.00 watts 1500 watts 1500.0 watts 1500 watts 1500.0 watts 1500 watts
    Customer Questions & Answers
    See questions and answers

    Customer reviews

    4.5 out of 5 stars
    4.5 out of 5
    25,168 global ratings
    5 star
    		75%
    4 star
    		13%
    3 star
    		5%
    2 star
    		2%
    1 star
    		5%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Brooke Eagan
    1.0 out of 5 stars Great heater but loud - STOPPED WORKING LESS THEN A MONTH
    Reviewed in the United States on November 11, 2018
    Color: BlackVerified Purchase
    503 people found this helpful
    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars Small but MIGHTY!
    Reviewed in the United States on December 6, 2018
    Color: BlackVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars Small but MIGHTY!
    Reviewed in the United States on December 6, 2018
    I literally bought this yesterday, had it shipped to me yesterday and plugged it in this morning in my classroom. Holy moly is this thing HOT. My room is 20'x15'. I read the instructions to turn the dial to the warmest setting and set the thermostat to maximum. Within three minutes I was uncomfortable, I kid you not. I will probably end up moving this little guy to the other side of the room or at least further away from my desk at some point. You can feel the heat throughout the room. I am not normally someone to complain about being cold, but being that I live in the South where it is 75 one day and 35 the next, it is hard for these school units to keep up and it has been a little chilly in my room. I will definitely not have to worry about that anymore!
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer image
    706 people found this helpful
    Robin F.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Small but Great
    Reviewed in the United States on September 6, 2018
    Color: BlackVerified Purchase
    534 people found this helpful
    Mercae
    5.0 out of 5 stars Life saver for small bedrooms
    Reviewed in the United States on October 28, 2018
    Color: BlackVerified Purchase
    462 people found this helpful
    Lissa O.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great for the price..heats well, not silent
    Reviewed in the United States on September 16, 2019
    Color: BlackVerified Purchase
    381 people found this helpful
    Sherwood
    5.0 out of 5 stars Sufficient for small bathroom
    Reviewed in the United States on June 8, 2019
    Color: BlackVerified Purchase
    390 people found this helpful
    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars Heat is heat
    Reviewed in the United States on August 16, 2019
    Color: BlackVerified Purchase
    345 people found this helpful
    Jeremy
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great value/works well
    Reviewed in the United States on November 1, 2018
    Color: BlackVerified Purchase
    367 people found this helpful
    Top reviews from other countries

    Gb
    1.0 out of 5 stars Its not a product for European or UK market and from my experience its very dangerous to use
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 7, 2021
    Color: GreyVerified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
    Amazon Customer
    1.0 out of 5 stars Avoid Avoid Avoid
    Reviewed in Canada on October 22, 2021
    Color: BlackVerified Purchase
    Marie-Andree Langlois
    5.0 out of 5 stars Super petit truc..bouillant de chaleur securitairre
    Reviewed in Canada on December 19, 2021
    Color: BlackVerified Purchase
