The plug from this heater.. and I guess the cable as was very thin were designed for US market. I used the high quality UStoUK adapter to test it out but after I turned it on it emited smell of burned isolation .. some smoke and something inside has exploded loudly and it died after. THe adapter survived. Hopefully seller made a refund very quickly and didnt want me to send it back to the US. Maybe its was designed for US voltage only? Definitelly didnt work in the UK. The heater itself looked cool but the design of it very poor and cheap. For example the 'knock' detector is based on physical jingle which pushes the button inside when it stands on the ground and pulls it out when lifted. I would expect this type of solution from 2£ worth heater but not from the 70£ worth one.

I consider this heater as a very dangerous and purely made device. After my experience I would never want to have something like this at home. I was contacted by the seller to remove this review, which explains why there is so many good and just a few bad reviews - they simply do everything they can do get rid of negative ones. For example a very negative review which said about this heater setting entire carpet on fire has dissapeared so I expect as many others negative reviews I missed. This is a cheap device I would never recommend to anyone to have at home. If you do, I suggest to never leave it alone working in the room without having a fire extenguisher around. It is dangerous, poorely designed and totally unreliable. I binned mine and purchased an Italian one instead which compared is way better. I dont want to recal a brand name here to avoid hidden ad but replacement is quiet, way better made and designed, has way more responsive and better designed controlls, has thicker but short cable and UK plug. So I wouldnt recommend it to anyone in Europe or in the UK. I consider this heater as a life threat.. as said.. maybe in US there is a different voltage where thin cables dont overheat.. but even thouggh.. its not worth at all for this price level (60-70£), I wouldnt use it even if it is for free. It looks way better on images to what it actually is. Initially I didnt want to write this review since the seller refunded the purchase very quickly.. but after it exploded I decided to warn others... and I edited it adding more info after I was asked to remove this review. I shop on Amazon as I trust that any stuff which is so dangerous and can do real harm isnt on sale here. Hopefully as I see, the product was removed somehow, I hope the seller dont sell it under different brand now.