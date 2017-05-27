Prime members earn 2% rewards every time they reload their Gift Card Balance with their checking account
Not a Prime member?
Set up 2% rewards
To set up 2% rewards, you need:
• US bank account and routing number • Debit card number • US driver's license number
Reload your Gift Card Balance
Reload your Gift Card Balance using 2% rewards payment method.
Your 2% rewards will be added to your Gift Card Balance at the same time you reload.
* Invited guests who receive only shipping benefits from another Prime member are not eligible for 2% rewards
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q: Why do I need to provide my checking account and my debit card?
A: To fulfill your reload faster, we will sometimes route orders through your debit card instead of your bank account.
Q: I have more than one debit card, which one should I choose?
A: When possible, you should provide the debit card and checking account number which draws funds from the same account.
Q: How soon will my funds be available? When are rewards added?
A: For most reloads, your funds will be available within 5 minutes. However, some reloads may be delayed up to 4 hours if a closer review is necessary. Rewards will be made available at the same time your reload is fulfilled.
Q: Can I combine 2% rewards with my 5% Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or my Amazon Prime Store Card rewards?
A: Unfortunately, 2% rewards are not available when you reload using a credit card, including the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or the Amazon Prime Store Card.
> Terms and conditions
In order to qualify for this limited time offer, you must: (1) be a Prime Member, and (2) reload your own Amazon.com Gift Card Balance associated with the Amazon.com account to which you are currently logged in using your checking account and linked debit card
• This is a limited time offer and good while supplies last. • The offer only applies to reloads of your own Amazon Balance. • For qualifying transactions, a reward equal to 2% of your qualifying reload amount will be automatically applied in the next 24-48 hours to your Amazon Balance after the qualifying transaction has been completed. *You must reload your Amazon Balance using the payment method that includes a checking account and linked debit card. • You authorize Amazon to charge either your checking account or your debit card for reloads. • The maximum single reload amount to your Amazon Balance may not exceed $2,000. • Amazon may, without notice and at any time, limit, modify or cease to offer the rewards benefits under this offer for any reason, including if required by law, and in no event will the maximum rewards benefits that you receive from this offer exceed $196 per day. • The offer and rewards received are non-transferable and may not be resold. If you violate any of these terms and conditions, the offer will be invalid. • The offer is void where prohibited. • Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. • The amount you reload to your Amazon Balance is not transferable, refundable or redeemable for cash, except as required by law. • When you reload your balance, you are purchasing an Amazon.com Gift Card in the amount you selected that will be automatically added to your Amazon Balance. Your Amazon Balance does not expire and is subject to Amazon.com Gift Card Terms and Conditions.