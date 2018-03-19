Convenience. Delivered.
As a Prime member, get your Amazon packages securely delivered right into your vehicle parked at home, at work or near other locations in your address book. Park your vehicle in a publicly accessible area to receive in-car deliveries, and track your packages with real-time notifications. FREE for Prime members in select cities and surrounding areas with supported vehicles. Check your eligibility, or download the Amazon Key App to get started.
Our partners
Amazon Key In-Car Delivery supports most 2015 model year or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, and Volvo vehicles with an active connected car service plan such as OnStar or Volvo On Call. Stay tuned for future partner announcements.
How it works
1
Check your eligibility and download the Amazon Key App
Receive Amazon Key In-Car Delivery with Prime!
The zip code and vehicle you entered are eligible for Amazon Key In-Car Delivery, exclusively for Prime members. Sign-up for Prime to get started.
2
Shop on Amazon
Complete setup within the Amazon Key App. Shop on Amazon.com or the Amazon mobile shopping app, and select any of your eligible addresses and the in-car delivery option at checkout. We’ll tell you when to expect your delivery—typically a 4-hour time window.
3
Park your vehicle and get your package
On delivery day, we’ll notify you with your expected delivery time window. Just park within two blocks of your selected delivery address. Amazon will authorize the delivery driver before your vehicle is unlocked. No special access or keys are given to the driver. We will let you know you when your package is delivered and vehicle is relocked.
Download the Amazon Key App
Complete one-time setup in the Amazon Key App to receive in-car deliveries—no new hardware or devices required. Setup includes adding your vehicle and linking your Amazon account with your active connected car service account. On delivery day, the Amazon Key App lets you check if you have parked within range of the delivery location, and provides notifications with your expected 4-hour delivery time window (typically between 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for Two-Day Shipping and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. for Same-Day Delivery). The app also notifies you when your delivery is on its way, and your package has been delivered. You can also track when your car was unlocked and relocked in the app’s activity feed, and rate your in-car delivery.
Amazon Key In-Car Delivery is a FREE benefit offered exclusively to Prime members.
Customer stories
Frequently asked questions
What is a connected car service plan?
A vehicle with an active connected service plan can enable features such as remote lock and unlock, remote start, emergency services, vehicle diagnostics, in-vehicle Wi-Fi and more. A connected car service plan will enable Amazon Key to connect with your vehicle for in-car deliveries.
How does the Amazon Key App connect with my Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicle?
Amazon Key enables in-car deliveries by linking your Amazon Prime account with your Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac Owner Center account and active connected car service plan. If you do not currently have an active connected service plan, just push the blue OnStar button inside your vehicle to activate service. Services vary by model, and most 2015 model year and newer retail Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles qualify for a standard connectivity plan at no additional charge. Visit my.chevrolet.com, my.buick.com, my.gmc.com or my.cadillac.com to learn more.
How does the Amazon Key App connect with my Volvo vehicle?
Amazon Key enables in-car deliveries by linking your Amazon Prime account with your Volvo On Call account. Customers with 2015 model year or newer Volvo vehicles can activate their Volvo On Call connected service subscription within the Volvo On Call app. For model year 2015-2017, Volvo offers a free 1-year subscription to Prime members, and for model year 2018 or newer, Volvo offers a free 4-year subscription. Visit the Volvo On Call website to learn more.
Is in-car delivery available to all customers?
At this time Amazon Key In-Car Delivery is available to Prime members in select cities and surrounding areas. Check your eligibility.
Is there an additional fee to receive in-car delivery?
No. In-car delivery is FREE for Prime members.
Where will I select the in-car delivery option when I am shopping on Amazon?
Once you have completed setup within the Amazon Key App, shop as you normally do on Amazon.com or the Amazon mobile shopping app. Add eligible items to your cart and proceed to checkout where you will see your delivery options, including an option to receive your package in-car. The in-car delivery options will also show an estimated delivery time window and the delivery date for your order. Select your preferred in-car delivery option and complete your order.
What happens on delivery day?
On delivery day, park your vehicle within two blocks of the delivery address in a publicly accessible area. You’ll receive a notification in the morning with a 4-hour delivery window, and an “Arriving Now” notification when the delivery driver is headed to your vehicle. When the delivery driver arrives—before your car is unlocked—Amazon verifies that an authorized driver is at the right location with the right package, through an encrypted authentication process. No special codes or keys are given to the driver. The driver will then place the package inside your vehicle and request to relock it. We will let you know when your vehicle is relocked, and you’ll get a final notification confirming the delivery is complete.
What happens if I decide to move my car last minute during my delivery window?
If the delivery driver is not able to locate your vehicle, the driver will deliver to your selected backup option. This can be to the building of your delivery address or in-car delivery on the next delivery day. You can make this selection and set up a backup delivery preference within the Amazon Key App.
When will my package be delivered?
We will provide you an estimated 4-hour delivery window when available at checkout, and will also send you a notification with your expected 4-hour delivery window on the morning on the day your package will arrive. Delivery time is usually between 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. for Two-Day Shipping and 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. for Same-Day Delivery.
What items can I receive in my vehicle?
In-car delivery is available on tens of millions of items sold on Amazon.com and works with Same-Day, Two-Day and Standard Shipping. We do not support delivery of certain products at this time, such as heavy or bulky items that weigh more than 50 pounds.
When does Amazon have access to my vehicle and for how long?
Before requesting vehicle access, Amazon Key verifies the delivery driver, car and driver location, and that the package was ordered with in-car delivery. Amazon Key only obtains your vehicle’s location on the day of delivery as needed.
How do I know this is secure?
We have implemented a number of measures to make in-car delivery secure, including confirming that the vehicle is securely locked before the driver can move away from the vehicle, and automatically activating a relock in the unlikely event a car remains unlocked beyond a brief period.
Can I park in my apartment building’s parking garage or in an underground garage to receive in-car deliveries?
No. In-car deliveries can only be made to a stationary car parked in an open, street-level, and publicly accessible area. Delivery drivers cannot access vehicles parked in garages with restricted entry. Additionally, vehicles that are parked in multi-level or underground garages do not provide sufficiently reliable GPS information for in-car delivery.
What happens if something goes wrong with my delivery?
All in-car deliveries are backed by the Amazon Key Happiness Guarantee. If an in-car delivery was not completed to your satisfaction, we’ll work with you to correct the problem.
Are there special drivers for in-car deliveries?
Amazon Key in-car deliveries are carried out by some of the same professional drivers who you trust to deliver your Amazon orders today. These individuals are thoroughly vetted, with comprehensive background checks and motor vehicle records reviews.
Where in my car will the package be delivered?
The delivery driver will first attempt to place the package in your vehicle’s trunk. If the package cannot fit due to size, space availability or vehicle model, it will be placed in the vehicle’s cabin.
Does in-car delivery work with Alexa?
In-car delivery is not compatible with Alexa at this time. Stay tuned for future announcements.
Want to learn more?
See In-Car Delivery help pages.