What is a connected car service plan?

A vehicle with an active connected service plan can enable features such as remote lock and unlock, remote start, emergency services, vehicle diagnostics, in-vehicle Wi-Fi and more. A connected car service plan will enable Amazon Key to connect with your vehicle for in-car deliveries.



How does the Amazon Key App connect with my Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicle?

Amazon Key enables in-car deliveries by linking your Amazon Prime account with your Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac Owner Center account and active connected car service plan. If you do not currently have an active connected service plan, just push the blue OnStar button inside your vehicle to activate service. Services vary by model, and most 2015 model year and newer retail Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles qualify for a standard connectivity plan at no additional charge. Visit my.chevrolet.com, my.buick.com, my.gmc.com or my.cadillac.com to learn more.



How does the Amazon Key App connect with my Volvo vehicle?

Amazon Key enables in-car deliveries by linking your Amazon Prime account with your Volvo On Call account. Customers with 2015 model year or newer Volvo vehicles can activate their Volvo On Call connected service subscription within the Volvo On Call app. For model year 2015-2017, Volvo offers a free 1-year subscription to Prime members, and for model year 2018 or newer, Volvo offers a free 4-year subscription. Visit the Volvo On Call website to learn more.



Is in-car delivery available to all customers?

At this time Amazon Key In-Car Delivery is available to Prime members in select cities and surrounding areas. Check your eligibility.



Is there an additional fee to receive in-car delivery?

No. In-car delivery is FREE for Prime members.



Where will I select the in-car delivery option when I am shopping on Amazon?

Once you have completed setup within the Amazon Key App, shop as you normally do on Amazon.com or the Amazon mobile shopping app. Add eligible items to your cart and proceed to checkout where you will see your delivery options, including an option to receive your package in-car. The in-car delivery options will also show an estimated delivery time window and the delivery date for your order. Select your preferred in-car delivery option and complete your order.



What happens on delivery day?

On delivery day, park your vehicle within two blocks of the delivery address in a publicly accessible area. You’ll receive a notification in the morning with a 4-hour delivery window, and an “Arriving Now” notification when the delivery driver is headed to your vehicle. When the delivery driver arrives—before your car is unlocked—Amazon verifies that an authorized driver is at the right location with the right package, through an encrypted authentication process. No special codes or keys are given to the driver. The driver will then place the package inside your vehicle and request to relock it. We will let you know when your vehicle is relocked, and you’ll get a final notification confirming the delivery is complete.



What happens if I decide to move my car last minute during my delivery window?

If the delivery driver is not able to locate your vehicle, the driver will deliver to your selected backup option. This can be to the building of your delivery address or in-car delivery on the next delivery day. You can make this selection and set up a backup delivery preference within the Amazon Key App.